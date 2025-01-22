I-Blason and SUPCASE Introduce Stylish and Rugged Phone Cases for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series

i-Blason and SUPCASE, industry leaders in innovative phone cases, are excited to unveil their highly anticipated collections for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series. From fashion-forward designs to rugged, battle-tested protection, these new offerings blend cutting-edge features with style and durability for every user.

i-Blason: Where Style Meets Strength

Armorbox - For Galaxy S25 Series

Building on its debut with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, the Armorbox is now a staple for Galaxy devices. Crafted from shock-absorbing TPU and unbending polycarbonate, this full-body case delivers unparalleled protection while maintaining wireless charging compatibility.

Features include:

Built-in zinc alloy camera cover doubling as a kickstand.

Raised edges to guard the screen

Port covers to shield against dust, dirt, and moisture.

Available in black, red, green, and blue. Find yours today on Amazon.

Cosmo Series - Exclusively for Galaxy S25 Ultra

The beloved Cosmo Series returns with an expanded lineup of designs, featuring 12 limited-edition colors, including tortoise shell, lilac, pastel flowers, and orange flame. Known for its signature marble patterns and gradients, the Cosmo offers 10ft drop protection, TPU bumpers, raised edges, and a built-in screen protector compatible with fingerprint ID.

Key Features:

Full-body protection with wireless charging compatibility.

Exclusive designs available only at i-Blason.com.

Fans of the Cosmo Series can also enjoy the full Cosmo Collection, matching phone cases, tablets, and smartwatch covers for a cohesive look across devices.

SUPCASE: Proven Rugged Protection

Unicorn Beetle Pro (UB Pro) - For Galaxy S25 Series

The award-winning UB Pro is back with unmatched durability and new exclusive colors for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, including Red Enigma, Splatter Camo, and Black Camo. Its full-body design offers shock-absorbing protection with features like a built-in kickstand, a rotating belt clip holster, and wireless charging compatibility. Find it on Amazon.

Unicorn Beetle Mag XT (UB Mag XT) - Exclusively for Galaxy S25 Ultra

For those seeking a sleek yet protective case, the UB Mag XT offers slim, snap-on protection with a polycarbonate back and a built-in kickstand. It's available in striking shades like red, green, and camo patterns.

Unicorn Beetle Grip (UB Grip) - Exclusively for Galaxy S25 Ultra

Debuting for the Samsung family, the UB Grip combines modern aesthetics with functionality. A MagSafe-compatible ring kickstand offers multiple viewing angles, while its shock-absorbent TPU blend provides reliable drop protection.

Unparalleled Customer Support

All i-Blason and SUPCASE products are backed by a 1-year warranty and a 30-day return policy, ensuring peace of mind for every purchase. Customers can reach out via email, DM, or phone for support.

About SUPCASE

Founded in Atlanta, GA, SUPCASE delivers premium phone protection that gives you value for your money. Known for surviving extreme tests, the Unicorn Beetle PRO has garnered legendary status, setting new benchmarks in durability and design. For more information, visit SUPCASE.com.

About i-Blason

i-Blason blends sophisticated designs with superior protection, offering a diverse range of cases for every lifestyle. Discover more at i-Blason.com.

Contact Information

Melissa Hau

Marketing Manager

marketing@i-blason.com

