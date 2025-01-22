Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Micro Cap & Branchenriese: Heute rein? - Partnerschaft entfacht Übernahmefantasien!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
22.01.2025 20:50 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Safe & Secure: How to Be Safe & Secure in 2024 and Beyond by Chief Dr. Lance Jones Sr.!

Finanznachrichten News

Unveiling "Safe & Secure": Dr. Lance Jones's Definitive Guide to Modern Safety and Security Challenges

GREENSBORO, NC / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2025 / The anticipation has culminated in the launch of a much-awaited powerful resource that promises to transform the way you approach safety and security. With over 45 years of valuable experience in security and law enforcement, Dr. Lance Jones brings you essential insights drawn from his roles as a respected member of the U.S. State Department's Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC) and former President of the North State Police Union chapter President.

Why This Book is Essential for You:
"Safe & Secure" is more than just a book - it's your personal guide to navigating the complexities of modern security challenges.

Dr. Jones leverages his extensive experience working with American corporate and civic leaders to deliver insights that will empower you to:

Combat Cyber Crime:
Learn actionable steps to safeguard your online presence in an era where threats continue to escalate.

Understand Political and Social Dynamics:
Identify warning signs of unrest and learn how to effectively respond to maintain safety.

Enhance Personal Safety:
Discover practical strategies to protect yourself and loved ones from rising civilian crime rates.

Build Mental Resilience:
Equip yourself with tools to manage stress and stay secure in hostile environments, fostering peace of mind. Who Should Embrace This Book? "Safe & Secure" is a must-read for anyone age 18 and older, serving individuals, families, and corporate leaders who seek not only to protect themselves but to contribute positively to their communities. Inside, you'll find the tactical knowledge necessary to enhance your safety and that of those around you.

Special Limited-Time Offer: Free Sample!
For a limited time, you can snag a FREE sample of "Safe & Secure." Don't miss out on this opportunity! Head to Amazon or your local bookstore to purchase your copy today and start your journey toward greater security.

Take Control of Your Safety Today:
Ultimately, preparedness is your best defense. Don't let uncertainty dictate your life-equip yourself with the insights and strategies necessary to face today's challenges head-on.

Secure your copy of "Safe & Secure" now and begin a safer, more confident tomorrow!

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dr. Lance Jones Sr.
+1(336) 645 3998
www.safesecureworldwide.com
chiefjones@safesecureworldwide.com

SOURCE: Dr. Lance Jones Sr



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.