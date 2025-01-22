Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.01.2025
WKN: A3EKLZ | ISIN: CA6489261033 | Ticker-Symbol: RT5
22.01.25
21:26 Uhr
0,021 Euro
-0,021
-100,00 %
ACCESS Newswire
22.01.2025 20:50 Uhr
New World Solutions Inc.: New World Solutions Provides Corporate Update

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2025 / New World Solutions Inc. (CSE:NEWS)(OTC PINK:REGRF)(FSE:RT5) ("New World" or the "Company") wishes to provide an update on the trading halt and CSE suspension.

As a follow-up to our December 19, 2024 press release, the Company has been advised that the hearing scheduled for January between the Canadian Securities Exchange and an affected person which has resulted in the Company being suspended has been postponed by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Company has been informed that the hearing was postponed three days before it was supposed to take place by outside counsel to the Canadian Securities Exchange. The postponement will be for at least two weeks.

The Company will provide further updates as they become available.

About:

dialMKT is addressing the digital transformation of the global luxury wrist watch enthusiast market by developing a blockchain-powered digital ecosystem that integrates content, e-commerce, and community.

The company's video-first content platform WatchReporter.com is produced by watch enthusiasts - for watch enthusiasts and features the latest relevant articles, and videos on: watch auction news, collector interviews, watch reviews, and growing database on buyer guides on vintage and modern watches from the top brands. The newly launched dialMKT.com plans to offer rare and hard-to-find vintage and modern watches at the most competitive prices, with a high level of transparency, and concierge-style service for serious watch enthusiasts.

About New World

New World Solutions is an innovative technology company, driving innovative solutions to new world problems. Through our blockchain and technology experience, we are leveraging solutions in the decentralized finance space as well as the electric vehicle area. We look to acquire and launch a balanced spectrum of solutions to become a leader in this dynamic tech landscape.

For additional information on New World and other corporate information, please visit the company website at https://www.newworldinc.io/.

For further information, please contact:

Paul Haber, C.P.A., C.A., C.Dir
Chief Executive Officer
New World Solutions Inc.
Phone: (416) 318- 6501
Email: phaber@newworldinc.io

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the blockchain in general, the risk that the Transaction will not be completed as contemplated or at all. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results, or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Stock Exchange (the "CSE") does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: New World Solutions Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
