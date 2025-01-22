South San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2025) - Hauslane, a rapidly-growing name in the home appliance industry, announces new set of standards for its kitchen ventilation system. The company has solidified its reputation as a trusted provider of premium kitchen range hoods that combine functionality, durability, and sleek design with affordability. Since 2018, it has captured the attention of homeowners and design enthusiasts.





Hauslane Range Hoods UC-PS38 with Automatic Steam Cleaning



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10926/237835_98e84b8064d8f97a_001full.jpg

The company's approach to innovation, customer satisfaction, and affordability sets it apart in the kitchen ventilation market. With consistent recognition from respected sources such as Food & Wine, Bob Vila, and Forbes, Hauslane has been celebrated for its commitment to quality and for bridging the gap between professional-grade performance and the everyday needs of homeowners.

Innovating for Modern Kitchens

As kitchens evolve into multifunctional spaces, Hauslane has positioned itself at the forefront of addressing modern ventilation needs. Its products offer a balance of advanced technology and user-friendly features, catering to both seasoned chefs and casual cooks. The company's growing lineup of range hoods includes under-cabinet, wall-mounted, island, and built-in models designed to enhance air quality, minimize lingering odors, and provide seamless integration into diverse kitchen aesthetics.

Notable features include:

HauSMART Technology : This innovative suite includes app-based controls, voice and gesture operation, and intuitive cleaning reminders.

Customizable Suction Power : Hauslane's range hoods adapt to various cooking styles, from light simmering to high-heat frying.

Energy-Efficient LED Lighting : Bright, eco-friendly illumination designed to reduce maintenance costs.

Dishwasher-Safe Filters : Durable, easy-to-clean baffle filters simplify upkeep.

Automatic Self-Cleaning and Automatic Delay Shut-Off: A time-saving feature that helps clean and clear the air after cooking. For self-cleaning, oil tray is replaced with water tray full of clean water and auto clean function is then activated allowing the water to run through the system.

The company's flagship models, including the PRO500-its first ADA-compliant range hood-highlight Hauslane's ongoing efforts to prioritize accessibility without compromising on performance or design.

Recognition Backed by Results

Hauslane's efforts have not gone unnoticed. In addition to its widespread customer approval, the brand has received the prestigious GOOD DESIGN Award in 2022 and 2023, recognizing its achievements in product design and innovation. Media coverage from reputable outlets has further bolstered Hauslane's reputation, drawing attention to its ability to meet customer needs with well-engineered, attractive solutions.

"Our goal has always been to bring professional-grade kitchen ventilation into more homes," said Hauslane CEO Calvin Ruan. "The positive feedback from our customers and recognition from the industry validates our mission and motivates us to keep innovating."

Meeting Customer Needs with Precision

Hauslane attributes much of its success to its customer-centric design process. The company actively incorporates feedback into product development, resulting in features that directly address the pain points of everyday cooking. Whether it's reducing noise levels, improving ease of cleaning, or adding smart controls, Hauslane has shown a keen understanding of its audience.

This philosophy is reflected in the variety of options available in the product range. For homeowners seeking compact solutions, the brand's under-cabinet range hoods offer high performance without dominating kitchen space. For those desiring a statement piece, the wall-mounted models deliver both style and substance, with sleek finishes and cutting-edge functionality.

Sustained Growth and Future Prospects

Between 2018 and 2021, the company reported significant year-over-year increases in market share. This momentum has continued as the brand expands its reach, fueled by word-of-mouth referrals, repeat customers, and strong online presence.

Looking to 2025 and beyond, Hauslane plans to further diversify its product offerings while maintaining its commitment to quality and affordability. The introduction of advanced technologies, such as AI-driven enhancements and greater integration with smart home ecosystems, signals the brand's readiness to meet the demands of the future kitchen.

Trusted by Homeowners and Professionals Alike

Hauslane's unique value proposition-blending professional-grade performance with competitive pricing-has made it a trusted partner for both homeowners and industry professionals. Designers, contractors, and builders frequently recommend the brand for its versatility and dependability.

Additionally, the brand's affordability appeals to budget-conscious homeowners seeking to enhance their kitchen's functionality without overspending. From energy efficiency to long-lasting components, Hauslane ensures customers receive long-term value with every purchase.

Hauslane invites homeowners to explore its innovative range hoods by visiting www.hauslane.com. The website provides detailed information on product specifications, customer reviews, and helpful resources for selecting the right ventilation solution for any kitchen.

About Hauslane

Founded in 2018, Hauslane is a leading kitchen appliance company. Specializing in high-performance, user-friendly kitchen range hoods, the company is on a mission to make professional-grade ventilation accessible to every home. With a focus on innovative technology, sleek design, and customer satisfaction, it has earned recognition as one of the most trusted names in the kitchen appliance industry.





Hauslane



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10926/237835_98e84b8064d8f97a_002full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237835

SOURCE: Brand Featured