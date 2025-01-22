Lakeland Industries, Inc.: Lakeland Fire + Safety Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Lakeland Industries, Inc. ("Lakeland Fire + Safety" or "Lakeland") (NASDAQ:LAKE), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing for industry, healthcare, and first responders, today announced a proposed underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock. Lakeland also expects to grant to the underwriters of the offering a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock in the underwritten public offering on the same terms and conditions. All of the shares of common stock to be sold in the offering are to be sold by Lakeland.

Lakeland intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering for the repayment of certain indebtedness, and for operations and the growth of its business, including working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when such offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of such offering.

Roth Capital Partners is acting as sole book-running manager.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-280783) relating to the shares was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and became effective on July 23, 2024. The offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, when available, may be obtained by contacting: Roth Capital Partners, LLC, 888 San Clemente, Suite 400, Newport Beach, CA 92660, by telephone at (800) 678-9147 or by email at rothecm@roth.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the shares of common stock, nor will there be any sale of the shares of common stock in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted.

About Lakeland Fire + Safety

Lakeland Fire + Safety manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of fire services and industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and first responder markets. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a network of over 2,000 global safety and industrial supply distributors. Our authorized distributors supply end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, such as fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mixture of end users directly and to industrial distributors, depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Russia, Kazakhstan, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that phrase is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address Lakeland's expectations of sources or uses for capital or which express the Company's expectation for the future with respect to financial performance or operating strategies, including statements regarding the proposed public offering and the use of proceeds therefrom, can be identified as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described from time to time in Press Releases and Forms 8-K, registration statements, quarterly and annual reports and other reports and filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission or made by management. As a result, there can be no assurance that Lakeland's future results will not be materially different from those described herein as "believed," "projected," "planned," "intended," "anticipated," "can," "estimated" or "expected," or other words which reflect the current view of the Company with respect to future events. We caution readers that these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company hereby expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statement is based, except as may be required by law.

