22.01.2025
Black Book Market Research LLC: Netsmart Maintains Leadership in EHR/PM Satisfaction Among Behavioral Health Providers in 2025 Black Book Survey

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2025 / Netsmart has once again been recognized as the top-rated provider of Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Practice Management (PM) solutions for Behavioral Health, according to Black Book Research's 2025 client satisfaction survey. The extensive survey, conducted from August 2024 to January 2025, underscores Netsmart's exceptional performance across key functional areas, including revenue cycle management, clinical documentation, and patient management systems.

The survey gathered insights from 1,308 behavioral health professionals - including clinical psychologists, therapists, addiction specialists, social workers, ARNPs, and psychiatrists - as well as 152 non-practitioner professionals, such as financial, administrative, and IT experts.

Black Book's analysis of the behavioral health EHR market highlights the sector's rapid technology adoption, with the ambulatory technology market expected to grow by more than 75% by 2025. This growth is driven by value-based payment reforms, the increasing need for efficient care coordination, and the widespread adoption of telehealth solutions.

"Netsmart's top rankings in the 2025 Black Book survey reflect its leadership in behavioral health EHR/PM solutions," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "The platform excels in patient management, clinical documentation, and revenue cycle optimization. Its seamless integration with telehealth, real-time decision support, and automated compliance tracking enhance operational efficiency and ensure regulatory adherence. Netsmart's advanced analytics and interoperability capabilities further position it as a key enabler of value-based care, supporting providers with actionable insights, streamlined workflows, and scalability to meet evolving market demands."

Netsmart's consistent top ranking in client satisfaction is a testament to its deep understanding of the unique needs of behavioral health providers. Through tailored solutions that address clinical documentation, patient management, compliance, and revenue cycle management, Netsmart empowers healthcare providers to achieve improved care outcomes.

In the 2025 Black Book survey, Netsmart was also recognized as the top performer in several key criteria, including:

  • Strategic alignment with practice goals

  • Regulatory support and compliance facilitation

  • Workflow optimization and practice efficiency

  • Customization and growth support for practice needs

  • Integration and interoperability

  • Clinical decision support tools

About Black Book

Black Book Research is an independent, unbiased market research firm known for its rigorous evaluation of Behavioral Health IT products and vendors. Since 2010, Black Book has adhered to a strict methodology free from vendor influence, ensuring its evaluations reflect true industry performance. Black Book's commitment to the ambulatory IT market is exemplified through consistently comprehensive research, establishing it as the foremost authority in assessing software solutions for Behavioral Health providers.

For more information on the survey methodology and detailed results, visit www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

