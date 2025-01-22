DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Chronic Heart Failure Market to Observe Stunning Growth at a CAGR of 10% by 2034 Owing to Strong Uptake of Entresto and approved SGLT2 Inhibitors along with Emergence of New Class of Therapies | DelveInsight

Several leading classes of therapies are exploring diverse mechanisms of action to treat CHF, including SGLT2 inhibitors, cardiac myosin activators, myeloperoxidase inhibitors, mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists, GLP-1 receptor agonists, cell therapies, and more. This growing focus is expected to drive the chronic heart failure market forward. In summary, the existing blockbuster therapies such as Entresto, recently approved SGLT2 inhibitors, and Soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulators, along with emerging cell therapies, peptides, monoclonal antibodies, and small molecules, together have the potential to drive the existing market along with securing a significant market share upon introduction of new entrants to the CHF treatment landscape.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Chronic Heart Failure Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, chronic heart failure emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Chronic Heart Failure Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for chronic heart failure was found to be approximately USD 5.5 billion in the US in 2023.

in the US in 2023. Among the 7MM, the US contributed the largest market share of the total CHF market size and will continue to experience a steep rise in the market size throughout the forecast period.

As per DelveInsight's estimate, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of CHF in the 7MM were approximately 20 million in 2023. Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) contributed to most of the cases.

in 2023. Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) contributed to most of the cases. Within class-specific diagnosed prevalence of Heart failure, NYHA class II and class III contribute the maximum.

Established chronic heart failure companies with approved therapies in the market are Novartis, Otsuka, Boehringer Ingelheim/Eli Lilly, Bayer/Merck, Amgen/Servier, scPharmaceuticals, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals/Viatris. In addition, Daiichi Sankyo and American Regent are targeting adult patients with heart failure who are iron deficient.

Among all the approved therapies, Novartis and Otsuka's Entresto, approved since 2015 in the US, is still the leading therapy generating more than USD 4 billion in the 7MM in 2023. Among, Eli Lilly's Jardiance and AstraZeneca's Farxiga, both SGLT2 inhibitors, Farxiga is the leading prescribed SGLT2 inhibitor globally by volume

Leading chronic heart failure companies developing emerging therapies, such as Cytokinetics, Bayer, Eli Lilly, BioCardia, Mesoblast, Tenax Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Cardurion Pharmaceuticals, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, and others are developing novel chronic heart failure drugs that can be available in the chronic heart failure market in the coming years. The promising chronic heart failure therapies in the pipeline include Omecamtiv Mecarbil, KERENDIA (finerenone), Tirzepatide (LY3298176), CardiAMP Cell Therapy, Ziltivekimab (NN6018), REVASCOR (rexlemestrocel-L), Levosimendan (TNX-103), Semaglutide, Balcinrenone (AZD9977) + dapagliflozin, Mitiperstat (AZD4831), Vicadrostat (BI 690517) + Empagliflozin, Cimlanod (CXL-1427/BMS-986231), Lenrispodun (ITI - 214), CRD-740, HU6, and others.

In October 2024, Viatris entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Lexicon Pharmaceuticals for INPEFA (sotagliflozin) in all markets outside of the US and EU.

entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Lexicon Pharmaceuticals for INPEFA (sotagliflozin) in all markets outside of the US and EU. In September 2024, Bayer presented the late-breaking data of Phase III FINE-HEART findings of KERENDIA (finerenone) during a Hot Line session at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2024.

presented the late-breaking data of Phase III FINE-HEART findings of KERENDIA (finerenone) during a Hot Line session at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2024. In May 2024, Eli Lilly and Company committed an additional USD 5.3 billion manufacturing investment in the company's newest Indiana site to boost API production for tirzepatide and pipeline medicines.

committed an additional USD 5.3 billion manufacturing investment in the company's newest Indiana site to boost API production for tirzepatide and pipeline medicines. AstraZeneca expects the data of the Phase III BalanceD-HF trial of balcinrenone (AZD9977) + dapagliflozin for heart failure in 2025.

Chronic Heart Failure Overview

Chronic heart failure is a long-term condition in which the heart's ability to pump blood efficiently is reduced, leading to inadequate circulation of oxygen and nutrients to meet the body's needs. The primary causes of CHF include coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, cardiomyopathy, valvular heart disease, and previous heart attacks. Lifestyle factors like obesity, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and a sedentary lifestyle can also contribute to its development.

The symptoms of CHF vary in severity and may include persistent fatigue, shortness of breath, swelling in the legs, ankles, or abdomen, rapid or irregular heartbeat, and difficulty exercising. Advanced cases can lead to severe fluid retention, wheezing, and an inability to carry out daily activities.

Diagnosis typically involves a comprehensive medical history review and a physical examination, followed by tests like an ECG to assess heart rhythm, echocardiography to evaluate heart structure and function, blood tests, chest X-rays, and stress tests. Early diagnosis and management are crucial to improving quality of life and preventing complications.

Chronic Heart Failure Epidemiology Segmentation

The chronic heart failure epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current chronic heart failure patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The chronic heart failure market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Heart Failure

Gender-specific Cases of Heart Failure

Ejection Fraction-specific Cases of Heart Failure

New York Heart Association (NYHA) Class-specific Cases of Heart Failure

Type-specific Cases of Heart Failure

Age-specific Cases of Heart Failure

Chronic Heart Failure Treatment Market

Current treatments for heart failure primarily rely on angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), beta-blockers, and diuretics. Additional therapies, such as aldosterone antagonists, amiodarone, antiplatelets, anticoagulants, calcium channel blockers, and nitrates, are also utilized in managing the condition.

Most treatment regimens involve a combination of therapies, with beta-blockers being among the most commonly prescribed. Among the approved treatments, Novartis' ENTRESTO has emerged as a leading drug in the congestive heart failure market. Initially slow to gain traction, ENTRESTO has become one of Novartis' key growth drivers, with revenue expected to increase in the coming years. Following its approval for use in patients with preserved ejection fraction, ENTRESTO's market presence has grown significantly.

However, ENTRESTO faces growing competition. The entry of new drugs, including SGLT2 inhibitors (such as FARXIGA and JARDIANCE) and VERQUVO, poses a challenge to ENTRESTO's dominance. Additionally, Novartis is set to lose ENTRESTO's exclusivity in the United States in 2025, raising the risk of generic competition. The company is actively engaged in several patent lawsuits to protect its position.

SGLT2 inhibitors have also gained a foothold in the CHF market. Although FARXIGA and JARDIANCE are established drugs, they are relatively new in this therapeutic area. The outlook for SGLT2 inhibitors in heart failure is promising, but AstraZeneca and Lilly/Boehringer will have limited time to solidify their positions, as FARXIGA's US patent expires in 2025 and JARDIANCE's in 2028. The recently approved SGLT2 inhibitor sotagliflozin may face challenges in capturing market share from these established treatments.

Chronic Heart Failure Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Omecamtiv Mecarbil: Cytokinetics

KERENDIA (finerenone): Bayer

Tirzepatide (LY3298176): Eli Lilly and Company

CardiAMP Cell Therapy: BioCardia

Ziltivekimab (NN6018): Novo Nordisk

REVASCOR (rexlemestrocel-L): Mesoblast

Levosimendan (TNX-103): Tenax Therapeutics

Semaglutide: Novo Nordisk

Balcinrenone (AZD9977) + dapagliflozin: AstraZeneca

Mitiperstat (AZD4831): AstraZeneca

Vicadrostat (BI 690517) + Empagliflozin: Boehringer Ingelheim

Cimlanod (CXL-1427/BMS-986231): Bristol Myers Squibb

Lenrispodun (ITI - 214): Intra-Cellular Therapies

CRD-740: Cardurion Pharmaceuticals

HU6: Rivus Pharmaceuticals

Chronic Heart Failure Market Dynamics

The chronic heart failure market dynamics are expected to change in the coming years. An increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, fueled by aging populations and lifestyle-related risk factors such as obesity, hypertension, and diabetes, has significantly raised the demand for effective CHF treatments. Advances in medical technology, including innovative drug therapies, cardiac devices, and regenerative medicine, are expanding treatment options and improving patient outcomes.

Growing awareness about heart health and early diagnosis, supported by government and non-government initiatives, is also boosting market expansion. Additionally, the rising focus on personalized medicine and the development of therapies targeting the underlying molecular mechanisms of CHF are creating lucrative opportunities. The increasing healthcare expenditure and the availability of reimbursement policies in developed and emerging economies further bolster the market's growth trajectory.

Furthermore, potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of chronic heart failure, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the chronic heart failure market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the chronic heart failure market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the chronic heart failure market. A key challenge is the underdiagnosis and delayed recognition of CHF due to overlapping symptoms with other conditions and the lack of widespread access to advanced diagnostic tools in many regions. Economic constraints, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, limit patient access to costly therapies, including advanced drugs and devices.

Additionally, adherence to treatment regimens remains low due to the complexity of management protocols and the long-term nature of care, leading to suboptimal outcomes. Regulatory hurdles and lengthy approval processes for novel therapies further impede the introduction of innovative treatments. Finally, a limited understanding among general practitioners about newer guidelines and therapies reduces the referral rates to specialists, creating gaps in patient care. Addressing these barriers requires concerted efforts in education, affordability, and healthcare infrastructure.

Chronic Heart Failure Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2034 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Chronic Heart Failure Market CAGR

Chronic Heart Failure Market Size in 2023 USD 8.1 Billion (7MM) Key Chronic Heart Failure Companies Novartis, Otsuka, AstraZeneca, Merck, Amgen/Servier, scPharmaceuticals, LexiconPharmaceuticals/Viatris.Cytokinetics, Bayer, Eli Lilly and Company, BioCardia, Mesoblast, Tenax Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Cardurion Pharmaceuticals, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, and others Key Pipeline Chronic Heart Failure Therapies Omecamtiv Mecarbil, KERENDIA (finerenone), Tirzepatide (LY3298176), CardiAMP Cell Therapy, Ziltivekimab (NN6018), REVASCOR (rexlemestrocel-L), Levosimendan (TNX-103), Semaglutide, Balcinrenone (AZD9977) + dapagliflozin, Mitiperstat (AZD4831), Vicadrostat (BI 690517) + Empagliflozin, Cimlanod (CXL-1427/BMS-986231), Lenrispodun (ITI - 214), CRD-740, HU6, and others

Scope of the Chronic Heart Failure Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Heart Failure current marketed and emerging therapies

Chronic Heart Failure current marketed and emerging therapies Chronic Heart Failure Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Chronic Heart Failure Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Chronic Heart Failure Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Chronic Heart Failure Market Access and Reimbursement

