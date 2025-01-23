Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025
Micro Cap & Branchenriese: Heute rein? - Partnerschaft entfacht Übernahmefantasien!
ACCESS Newswire
23.01.2025 00:38 Uhr
Experience Costa Rican Art From Anywhere: The MÍRAME Fine Art Online Gallery

Finanznachrichten News

Mírame Fine Art is Redefining How Costa Rican Contemporary Art Reaches Global Audiences

SAN JOSÉ, CR / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2025 / By embracing a digital-first approach, MÍRAME Fine Art offers an innovative way to explore and acquire exceptional works from some of Costa Rica's most accomplished artists - regardless of location.

Emilia Cantor, Sueño Gélido

Emilia Cantor, Sueño Gélido
Oil on canvas

Through MÍRAME Fine Art, collectors gain access to a thoughtfully curated selection of the best Costa Rican artists, whose works range from bold contemporary expressions to pieces influenced by the country's natural beauty. Each artist is chosen for their talent and for their contribution to shaping Costa Rica's growing reputation in the international art scene.

By integrating cutting-edge technology and prioritizing global accessibility, MÍRAME Fine Art complements traditional galleries while expanding opportunities for artists and collectors.

Technology Meets Art: A New Way to Collect

At the heart of MÍRAME Fine Art's model is its use of augmented reality (AR) technology. This feature enables collectors to preview artworks in their own spaces, offering a unique perspective on how each piece will look and feel within their environment. Whether a collector is decorating a modern apartment in Tokyo or a countryside retreat in Tuscany, AR technology allows them to preview how a piece will look in their space, ensuring every purchase is confident and intentional.

"Art is deeply personal, and collectors want to feel a connection with the works they bring into their lives," says Belinda Seppings, co-founder of MÍRAME Fine Art. "Our platform allows collectors to experience that connection in new ways by highlighting the Costa Rican art scene and offering a thoughtful experience."

A Different Approach

Recognizing the importance of in-person and digital experiences, MÍRAME Fine Art adopts a dual model. Pop-up exhibitions at exclusive venues, such as the recent Andaz Art Week at the Andaz Peninsula Papagayo Resort in December 2024, showcase the work of Costa Rica's finest artists, such as Adrián Arguedas and Allegra Pacheco, and feature intimate artist talks. These events help build personal connections between collectors and artists within Costa Rica.

While it's not uncommon for galleries to combine physical spaces with online purchasing options, MÍRAME Fine Art's digital-first approach eliminates geographic, financial, and local logistical barriers, focusing on making Costa Rican art more accessible to collectors. This model also allows for a lower commission structure, ensuring artists receive a greater share of each sale - an essential step in supporting their practices and reaching broader audiences.

Shaping the Future of Art Collecting

By redefining how art is experienced and acquired through technology, in-person engagement, and a commitment to artists, MÍRAME Fine Art is shaping the future of Costa Rican contemporary art on the global stage.

Contact Information

Belinda Seppings
Co-Founder
belinda@miramefineart.com
+447821591397

SOURCE: MÍRAME Fine Art



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
