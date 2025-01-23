Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2025) - Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: PLGGF) (FSE: 6GQ) ("Energy Plug" or the "Company"), announces that the Company has arranged a private placement of up to 6,666,667 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,200,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrant") having an exercise price of $0.25 per share and a term of one year from the date of closing of the Private Placement ("Closing Date").

"We are pleased to announce a fully committed placement in the Company," said Paul Dickson, CEO of Energy Plug Technologies.

The Company may pay finders' fees up to 8% broker's warrants exercisable at $0.25 for a period of one year to eligible finders in connection with the Private Placement, subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and policies of the CSE.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory four month plus one day hold period. Closing of the Private Placement is subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including approval from the CSE. The Company may elect to increase or decrease the size of the Private Placement. The Common Shares will be offered to qualified purchasers in reliance upon exemptions from prospectus and registration requirements of applicable securities legislation.

The company has made the appointment of Christopher McGillivray as Controller and business development. Mr. McGillivray has previously worked at one of Canada's big six banks and in the private lending sector in British Columbia.

The Company also reports Broderick Gunning has departed the Company effective January 20, 2025.

Energy Plug Technologies Corp. is an energy technology company dedicated to innovation and sustainability. With a focus on energy storage applications for residential, commercial, and utility sectors, the company advances battery technologies to enhance energy management and grid resiliency. Based in British Columbia, Energy Plug partners with leading technology companies and Indigenous communities to deliver solutions. For more information, visit https://energyplug.com.

