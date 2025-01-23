Anzeige
23.01.2025 02:06 Uhr
Macau University of Science and Technology: The opening ceremony of the "Sino-Portuguese Cultural Fusion in Macao: Cultivating Innovative Craftsmanship Talents - Achievements Touring Exhibition" (Lisbon) was successfully held in Portugal.

Finanznachrichten News

MACAU, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 National Arts Fund-supported talent training project, "Sino-Portuguese Cultural Fusion in Macao: Cultivating Innovative Craftsmanship Talents," is the first talent cultivation project of Macau University of Science and Technology to receive funding from the National Arts Fund. On January 22, 2025, the achievements touring exhibition (Lisbon Station) was held at the exhibition hall of the Macao Economic and Commercial Delegation in Lisbon. The event was funded by the National Arts Fund and the Cultural Development Fund of the Macao Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, organized by Macau University of Science and Technology, hosted by the Faculty of Humanities and Arts, and co-organized by the Macao Economic and Commercial Delegation in Lisbon.

Attending the Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony (from left: Associate Professor Huang Guanghui, Professor Fernanda Ilheu, Dr Arlinda Frota, Ambassador Carlos Frota, Mr Cai Wenxian, Mr Tan Deyi)

The officiating guests attending the opening ceremony included:

Ambassador Carlos Frota, the first Consul General of Portugal in Macao and Hong Kong; Dr. Arlinda Frota, representative of the teaching faculty for the "Sino-Portuguese Cultural Fusion in Macao: Cultivating Innovative Craftsmanship Talents" programme; Professor Fernanda Ilheu from the University of Lisbon; Mr. Cai Wenxian, President of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Portugal; Mr. Tan Deyi, representative of the Director of the Macao Economic and Commercial Delegation in Lisbon; Associate Professor Huang Guanghui, the project director and Program Director of Design and Fine Arts at the Faculty of Humanities and Arts, Macau University of Science and Technology. Ambassador Carlos Frota, Associate Professor Huang Guanghui, and Dr. Arlinda Frota delivered speeches at the opening ceremony.

This exhibition is not only a display of artworks but also an exchange and mutual appreciation of Sino-Portuguese craftsmanship culture. It aims to explore and highlight Macau's unique handicraft traditions, focusing on shipbuilding craftsmanship and Portuguese tile art, while strengthening the inheritance and innovation of Macau's handicraft techniques. Through collaboration with Portuguese-speaking countries and top international art experts, the exhibition provides students with rich academic resources and practical opportunities, fostering their global artistic perspective and innovative capabilities.

Exhibition Dates: January 20, 2025 - January 24, 2025
(Local Time: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM)

Exhibition Venue: Macao Economic and Commercial Delegation in Lisbon, Av. 5 de Outubro nº 115 - 4º andar, 1069-204 Lisboa

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2604353/20250123081406.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-opening-ceremony-of-the-sino-portuguese-cultural-fusion-in-macao-cultivating-innovative-craftsmanship-talents---achievements-touring-exhibition-lisbon-was-successfully-held-in-portugal-302358032.html

