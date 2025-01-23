Deutsche Bank's stock continues its impressive upward trajectory, with shares climbing 0.9% to reach €18.91 on Wednesday's XETRA trading. This latest gain adds to the stock's remarkable recovery from its 52-week low of €11.52 in February 2024, representing a stellar 62% increase in value. The bank's robust performance is underpinned by strong third-quarter results, reporting earnings per share of €0.74 and revenue of €16.59 billion. Trading activity remains vibrant, with over 1.8 million shares changing hands, reflecting sustained investor confidence in the financial institution's growth trajectory.

Dividend Prospects Fuel Investor Optimism

Market analysts maintain a positive outlook for Deutsche Bank, setting an average price target of €20.50 per share. The bank's improving financial health is expected to benefit shareholders directly, with dividend payments projected to increase significantly from €0.45 per share last year to €1.13 for the current year. Full-year 2024 earnings forecasts remain encouraging, with analysts anticipating earnings per share to reach €2.42, further cementing the bank's position as a strong performer in the financial sector.

