PR Newswire
23.01.2025 04:48 Uhr
DFRobot Impresses at Bett London 2025 with Innovative STEM AI Education Solutions

Finanznachrichten News

SHANGHAI, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DFRobot, a leader in STEM education, is showcasing its latest innovations at Bett 2025, the Europe's largest edtech event, from January 22-24. Join the DFRobot team at Stand ND32 at the ExCeL International Convention Center in London to discover an impressive array of cutting-edge products and technologies.

DFRobot at Bett London 2025

DFRobot showcases several AI projects that align with the curriculum standards of the UK education system, engaging students aged 7 to 16 in science and technology. These projects primarily utilize various sensors and the Unihiker, a single-board computer (SBC) featuring a 2.8-inch touchscreen, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. For example, the AI Sensor Project for Carbon Dioxide and Formaldehyde Detection employs the UNIHIKER M10 along with carbon dioxide and formaldehyde sensors, enabling students to monitor gas levels and understand the impact of human activities on air quality. Additionally, the AI Sensor-Renewable Energy System, involves two UNIHIKER K10 devices: one displays voltage values for wind power, and the other shows solar charging and discharging processes. The exhibition also features additional UNIHIKER K10-powered projects, including a Library System for Self-Service Book Borrowing and an Automatic Cat Feeder.

DFRobot also displays its BOSON educational products designed to inspire students' interest in science and ecology. The BOSON Lamp project for ages 5 to 7 allows interactive engagement through touch and sensors without coding, and is LEGO-compatible for easy assembly. The Coral Guardian project, aimed at students aged 7 to 11, simulates the effects of global warming on coral ecosystems using a micro:bit, temperature sensor, light sensor, and LED strip. The LED shifts from red to white when water temperatures exceed 29°C, demonstrating coral bleaching, and returns to red when temperatures normalize, simulating coral recovery.

Furthermore, DFRobot presents the micro:Maqueen, a versatile series of programmable robots for students of all grades. The Maqueen Plus features line-following algorithms, intersection recognition, matrix laser distance sensors, motor encoders, and PID control, enabling automatic obstacle avoidance and navigation. The Mars Exploration Base project simulates an undeveloped area on Mars with hills, where the Maqueen Plus explores and avoids obstacles, captivating the audience with its engaging interactivity.

Stop by Stand ND32 for an informative discussion with a DFRobot team member, who is ready to provide personalized assistance to help you select the ideal resources for your school.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2604402/Booth_ND32.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dfrobot-impresses-at-bett-london-2025-with-innovative-stem-ai-education-solutions-302358137.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
