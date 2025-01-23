The Borussia Dortmund GmbH stock exhibited mixed trading patterns on Wednesday following the announcement of head coach Nuri Sahin's departure. Initially showing a marginal increase of 0.31%, the share price later gained momentum, climbing 2.2% to reach €3.27 in XETRA trading. This upward movement represents a significant recovery from the recent yearly low of €2.78, though remaining below the 52-week high of €4.36. The stock's performance reflects investor optimism despite the club's challenging start to the year, marked by four consecutive defeats, including a crucial 1:2 loss in the Champions League against Bologna that threatens qualification for the knockout stages.
Financial Outlook and Strategic Response
Analysts maintain an optimistic stance with an average price target of €6.00 per share, alongside projections for a dividend increase to €0.070 per share, up from €0.060 in the previous year. The company's latest quarterly results showed encouraging signs with a 4.96% revenue increase to €107.33 million. In response to recent developments, the club has appointed U19 coach Mike Tullberg as interim manager for the upcoming Bundesliga match, providing management time to secure a permanent solution that could stabilize both sporting performance and financial prospects.
