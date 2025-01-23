Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. Announces Expanded Service Center Capability In New Jersey

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV), today announces a significant enhancement to its electric vehicle service center in Manalapan, New Jersey, positioning the company for accelerated growth and success in the rapidly expanding zero-emission vehicle market in the Garden State.

In anticipation of additional Envirotech vehicles being delivered to customers under the New Jersey Zero-Emission Inventive Program ("NJ ZIP"), the company has expanded the capability of its New Jersey service center by adding battery balancing and service equipment and capabilities. This will allow Envirotech customers to get vehicles repaired and back in service faster.

"Envirotech is steadfast in our commitment to expanding our New Jersey service center capabilities, ensuring we deliver continued support to both our current and future customers," stated Jason Maddox, President of Envirotech Vehicles. "As the adoption of electric commercial vehicle technology accelerates in New Jersey, our investment reflects our belief in this market's enormous growth potential. We recognize and commend the businesses in New Jersey for their leadership as early adopters of zero-emission technology, and we are proud to stand beside them by enhancing our service infrastructure to support their transformative missions."

In addition to the newly added battery service and balancing capability, the Envirotech electric vehicle service center features multi-point vehicle inspections and repair, including tires and brakes.

Envirotech's Jason Maddox added: "The upgraded capabilities of the vehicle service center positions Envirotech to support the new line of electric delivery vans and trucks the company intends to introduce to the New Jersey market in 2025. We intend to make those vehicles available to New Jersey businesses under the NJ ZIP program."

NJ ZIP is a $90 million voucher pilot launched by New Jersey Economic Development Authority ("NJEDA") for Medium and Heavy Duty Zero-Emission Vehicles. This pilot is funded by Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative ("RGGI") proceeds allocated to NJEDA for the purposes of reducing harmful emissions, especially in communities disproportionately impacted by transportation emissions, and creating economic opportunity within the state. The program will provide vouchers with base values ranging between $20,000 to $175,000.

The goal of the program is to accelerate the adoption and use of zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles within New Jersey; to reduce emissions within the state; and to continue to allow NJEDA to determine and stimulate market-readiness, assess effectiveness of funding levels and program design, and test methodologies for measuring economic impact of such adoption. The pilot is being used as a vehicle to support the growth of the NJ zero-emission vehicle ecosystem, with accelerated adoption of zero-emission vehicles being the first step to attracting more jobs and investment, as other zero-emission vehicle programs and regulations roll out across multiple state agencies.

Business owners interested in learning about Envirotech's vehicle offering under NJ ZIP, and what vouchers may be available to them from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority should contact Envirotech at https://evtvusa.com/contact-evtv/

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the electric vehicle landscape by designing and manufacturing electric commercial vehicles that offer sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective transportation solutions. Committed to driving the future of mobility, Envirotech is pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability. For more information, visit www.evtvusa.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects, or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "will," "estimated," "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances, or unanticipated events.

Contact:

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc.

Merrick Alpert, Chief Communications Officer

Telephone: (870) 970-3355

Email: merrick@evtvusa.com

SOURCE: Envirotech Vehicles, Inc.

