Seda International Packaging Group's versatile new EcoFit Lids offer complete plastic reduction and the lowest energy and water consumption manufacturing process

In a radical development significantly advancing sustainability, Seda International has proudly introduced its innovative EcoFit Lid on the market.

The EcoFit Lid has been thoughtfully designed to completely replace traditional plastic lids with a leak- and spill-resistant solution that delivers a superior drinking experience for hot and cold beverages alike. Enhancing safety, an audible snap confirms it has engaged fully with the cup rim for a secure, tight fit that's better both in-store and during delivery.

Conceived following Seda's rigorous ecodesign principles, the EcoFit Lid is also an exceptionally flexible and versatile solution. Available in Flat & Domed options, each offers a choice of triangular or oval sip hole with either a C-cut, cross-cut or Push Lift action to provide a fully-tailored consumer experience and brand personality.

Crafted from 100% certified renewable fibres, the EcoFit lid can be combined with Seda's cutting-edge printing technology to offer exceptional branding opportunities. It has the lowest environmental impact of any fibre lid in terms of CO2 Emissions and Water Consumption for the entire supply chain, from cradle to grave.

A Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) conducted using EU data has conclusively demonstrated the EcoFit lid's superiority over other lid options, including moulded fibre and plastic PS and PP lids. This was confirmed by a recent Seda gate-to-gate screening showing EcoFit's substantial environmental benefits, including significantly lower production cycle water and energy consumption as well as carbon emissions than even moulded fibre lids.

Fully recyclable in the paper stream and also available in a compostable version to meet all needs and usage scenarios, the EcoFit Lidis set to massively reduce the depletion of fossil resources caused by current plastic lids, saving 400 tons of plastic for every 100 million lids

Brands can consequently make measurable progress towards reducing their environmental impact by choosing EcoFit Lids to support their sustainability goals and contribute to a lower carbon footprint in the packaging supply chain.

Equally important, the EcoFit Lid is not an isolated solution but has been expressly designed to form an integrated, fully sustainable package with Seda's Double Wall cups. An original Seda innovation developed for hot beverages and patented in the early 2000s, the Double Wall Cup has set the industry standard ever since.

Seda's more recently introduced Double Wall Cold Cups are made from the same sustainable, printable paperboard and have likewise been conceived to deliver a superior drinking experience. Their unique, patented air gap design ensures beverages stay cold for longer, while greatly reducing condensation and sweating to provide a much more enjoyable tactile sensation compared with single wall cold cups made of paper or plastic. Consumers appreciate how their drinks remain cool and satisfying without worrying about condensation or slippery cups, making each sip as refreshing as the first.

These cups and lids have been specifically designed to meet the growing demands of evolving legislation across Europe that increasingly favours sustainable packaging solutions. Seda's new offering thus provides a transformative solution for businesses that need to rapidly adapt to new environmental regulations.

"Our new EcoFit Lids and compostable Double Wall cold cups underscore Seda Group's dedication to continuous innovation and sustainability," said Armando Mariano, Director of Innovation, R&D, Materials, and Sustainability at Seda Group. "These products were designed with the future in mind, addressing environmental concerns and evolving consumer demands. By significantly reducing water consumption and CO2 emissions, our EcoFit Lid sets a new benchmark in sustainable beverage packaging. We are proud to offer solutions that not only comply with stringent regulations but also enhance the consumer experience while helping brands make meaningful progress towards their sustainability goals.

As European consumers increasingly demand more sustainable products, Seda continues to lead the market with the most innovative and sustainable packaging solutions, consistently delivering top-quality products that meet customer expectations with outstanding service.

Leading coffee, restaurant, and convenience store brands worldwide are already adopting these innovations to meet their sustainability objectives.

Seda International Packaging Group is a leading provider of sustainable food and food service packaging solutions. Headquartered in Naples, Italy, Seda operates manufacturing platforms across Italy, Germany, Portugal, the UK and North America.

Discover more about Seda at www.sedagroup.com

