Adastra, a leading global data and analytics company, proudly announces the appointment of Cosmin Tudor as its new Sales Country Lead for Romania. This strategic hire underscores Adastra's commitment to the Romanian market and aligns with the company's mission to empower businesses with cutting-edge data solutions, simplify complex processes, and foster innovation across industries.

Cosmin Tudor brings over 25 years of experience in IT and digital transformation, including 15 years at Star Storage and 5 years at R Systems Europe, where he spearheaded initiatives in AI, data analytics, and cloud computing. He successfully executed complex digital transformation projects for enterprise clients across Romania and Europe. Among his notable achievements is leading the M-Cloud initiative, one of the largest governmental cloud projects in Eastern Europe, which highlighted the transformative potential of cloud technology in the public sector. His expertise spans industries such as utilities, energy, retail, healthcare, public sector, and financial services, consistently delivering solutions that drive growth and business value.

"I am thrilled to join Adastra and help strengthen our footprint in Romania," said Cosmin Tudor. "This initiative represents a significant milestone in advancing data-driven innovation and helping businesses harness disruptive technologies like AI, data analytics, and AI agents to achieve sustainable growth and stay ahead in an ever-evolving market."

Expanding Horizons: Adastra's Commitment to Romania

As part of its efforts to strengthen its physical presence in Romania, Adastra is dedicated to bringing its advanced services closer to Romanian businesses. Over the years, the company has worked with prominent organizations such as Raiffeisen Bank, BCR (Erste Group), Dr. Max, Profi, and Sun Wave Pharma. Adastra focuses on supporting data-rich industries, including financial services, retail, telecommunications, energy, e-commerce, manufacturing, and others.

"Cosmin's extensive experience and deep understanding of the Romanian market make him the perfect fit to lead our growth efforts," said Marius Maslo, CEO of Adastra Slovakia. "His expertise and vision align seamlessly with Adastra's commitment to innovation and client success. We are confident that his leadership will drive our growth in Romania and beyond."

Under Cosmin's leadership, the company will focus on delivering AI and data analytics solutions, forging local partnerships with both global tech giants like Microsoft, AWS, and Google, as well as leading-edge technology providers such as Ataccama, Bloomreach, and Databricks. By leveraging these collaborations, Adastra aims to empower its clients with tailored digital transformation strategies while fostering a strong local team to guide businesses through their innovation journeys.

About Adastra

For over two decades, Adastra has transformed businesses into digital leaders, helping global organizations innovate, achieve operational excellence, and create unforgettable customer experiences, all with the power of their data.

At the forefront of Artificial Intelligence, Data, Cloud, Digital and Governance services, Adastra delivers solutions enabling leading organizations to gain more value from their data, connecting them to their customers and their customers to the world.

