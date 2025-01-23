SosTravel.com S.p.A. (Euronext Growth Milan, ticker: SOS), a digital operator specializing in innovative services to enhance travel experiences, has entered into a commercial agreement with Veratour S.p.A., a leader in resort and tailor-made tourism.

This agreement, part of the sales channel diversification strategy launched in 2024, will allow Veratour customers purchasing products from the GO WEST and GO EAST catalogs through travel agencies to benefit from the Lost Luggage Concierge service, rebranded by Veratour as "Bagaglio no problem." The service ensures luggage tracking and delivery within 48 hours in case of loss, offering travelers an additional level of assistance and peace of mind.

The service will be available through Veratour's partner travel agencies and dedicated platforms.

Massimo Crippa, COO of SosTravel.com, commented:

"This agreement represents further confirmation of the trust in SosTravel.com from leading Italian tourism companies such as Veratour. We are proud to contribute to a stress-free travel experience for Veratour customers, thanks to our Travel Technology solutions, which are increasingly in demand in B2B verticals like cruises, tour operators, and welfare."

Veratour S.p.A., with over 34 years of experience in the tourism industry, is synonymous with Italian hospitality and style. Thanks to meticulous organization and high-quality offerings, the company boasts a repeater rate exceeding 40%-the proportion of clients who choose a Veratour vacation within 18 months of their previous one. With around 50 resorts worldwide, Veratour delivers the best of Made in Italy through its core pillars: cuisine, entertainment, and support.

Massimo Broccoli, Commercial Director of Veratour, stated:

"We are constantly seeking to improve our offerings and ensure our customers enjoy an ever more pleasant and worry-free vacation, free of surprises. The agreement with SosTravel.com aligns with this vision and allows us to strengthen the trust of our travelers."

