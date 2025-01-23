Aston Villa continues its meteoric rise with 27% year-over-year revenue growth

Aston Villa Football Club has earned a spot on Deloitte's Football League Money Report as the 18th highest revenue-generating club globally, marking the Club's highest ranking in nearly 30 years and its first inclusion in the top 20 since 2009. This monumental achievement is underscored by an extraordinary 27% revenue growth year-over-year bringing the Club's total revenue to €310.2 million in 2024, with significant further growth anticipated in 2025 as the Club continues its relentless push into the upper echelons of European football.

This landmark moment exemplifies an unprecedented business turnaround and reflects Aston Villa's rise as a global force in football and its dedication to excellence both on and off the pitch.

The Club's remarkable revenue growth stems from a multi-faceted strategy led by bold investments in infrastructure, fan experiences, and player performance. This strategic approach saw matchday revenue increase by €20 million, broadcast income rise by nearly €40 million, and commercial revenue climb by €8 million. Key drivers of this success include:

Revamped Hospitality and Premium Seating: A reimagined matchday experience with upgraded hospitality offerings and innovative GA+ options.

A reimagined matchday experience with upgraded hospitality offerings and innovative GA+ options. Sponsorship Growth: Securing high-profile global sponsorships.

Securing high-profile global sponsorships. Villa Park as a Concert Venue: Transforming the iconic stadium into a year-round destination for live entertainment.

Transforming the iconic stadium into a year-round destination for live entertainment. Broadcast Innovation: Launching VillaTV alongside national and international broadcast partnerships.

This accomplishment is a testament to the Club's deep ties to its home in the West Midlands: Aston Villa is not just building a world-class football club, but also helping drive the economic and cultural vitality of the region.

"This is a proud moment for Aston Villa and our fans. Earning a place among the most significant revenue-generating clubs in the world is not just a milestone but a reflection of our vision to create a club that competes at the highest level globally. We are in the midst of a strategic plan to elevate this English club to a global leader, and these results are a testament to our success so far," said Chris Heck, President of Business Operations at Aston Villa Football Club. "Every decision we make is strategically designed to make this Club one of the best in the world. We are building something truly special here in Birmingham, and this achievement marks just the beginning of our journey to cement our place in the pantheon of football's elite."

In 2025, the Club will debut The Warehouse as part of the North Grounds redevelopment project and host a new slate of summer concerts. These initiatives, alongside continued investment in Villa Park, are solidifying Birmingham's status as a hub for live entertainment and sports, generating economic growth for the entire region.

About Aston Villa Football Club

Founded in 1874, Aston Villa Football Club is a founding member of the Football League and a leading institution in the English game. One of only five English clubs to have been crowned champions of Europe, the team has historically enjoyed exceptional success domestically, including seven First Division Championships, seven FA Cup titles, and five Football League Cups.

A club of the future, AVFC is committed to innovating technologically, on and off the pitch, providing best in-class experience for fans and leading the football industry for best practice. United behind the club values of Pride, Passion and Purpose, Aston Villa Football Club continually thrives to push the boundaries of what a football club should be.

