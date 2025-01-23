A total of 43 projects were selected from 79 applications in Portugal's 2025 energy storage procurement. This included six projects from Spain's Iberdrola, which secured nearly €20 million ($20. 6 million) in public funding. From ESS News Portugal's Ministry of Energy has announced that it has allocated €100 million ($104. 2 million) to 43 energy storage projects which should be installed by the end of 2025. A total of 79 applications were vying for grant support secured under the country's Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP). Eligible projects were in line for up to €30 million and allowed ...

