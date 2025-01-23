The second article in a two-part series from VDE Americas looks at hail risk mitigation measures that continue advancing through improved materials, prediction capabilities and refined stow strategies. From pv magazine USA In the first installment of this two-part series on hail loss prevention, I presented the results of a real-world case study demonstrating the efficacy of the solar industry's hail defenses. Specifically, three projects in Fort Bend County, Texas-Cutlass I, Cutlass II and Old 300-successfully used defensive hail stow procedures to weather a series of 1-in-500-year hail events, ...

