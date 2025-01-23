South Yarra, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2025) - Veritas Digital, a leading provider of AI-powered digital marketing solutions, has surpassed $325 million in verified sales for its clients, showcasing the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on online business growth.

Veritas Digital and AI-Powered Model Scale Smart Achieve Milestone of $325 Million in Client Sales



The company's latest initiative, Scale Smart, builds on this milestone by equipping aspiring entrepreneurs with the AI-powered marketing tools.

"I struggled for years to generate an income online," Pior said. "It wasn't until I shifted focus to learning high-value digital skills that I began to see results. That experience shaped the foundation of what we're teaching today."

Scale Smart has helped over 678 students establish online businesses in the past 18 months, offering one-on-one mentorship and access to resources that streamline operations through AI. Many of these students have transitioned from traditional employment to full-time entrepreneurship.

Lucas Durante highlighted the personal motivation behind their work. "I was under pressure to follow a conventional path - go to college, get a job, and play it safe. But I knew I wanted something different. Now we're in a position to help others achieve that same freedom," Durante said.





The agency's success has been fueled by the application of AI to digital marketing, allowing clients to scale operations efficiently.

Meanwhile, Scale Smart serves as the educational arm of their business, focusing on practical, replicable strategies that align with Veritas Digital's methodologies. The platform offers a clear pathway for individuals to enter the online business space, even with limited prior experience.

"We're committed to empowering more people to succeed in the digital economy by sharing the knowledge that has driven our own success," Pior said.

The company plans to expand its reach in the coming years, scaling both Veritas Digital and Scale Smart to provide broader access to AI-powered business models. "Our mission is to equip individuals with the tools and skills needed to achieve financial independence," Durante added.

More information about Veritas Digital and Scale Smart can be found at veritasdigital.com.au and scalesmartofficial.com.

