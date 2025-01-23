New Data is presented in the field of regenerative aesthetics

Merz Aesthetics launches Ultherapy PRIME in Europe, Middle East and Africa, an evolution of the non-invasive skin lifting Ultherapy and presents six abstracts at the 2025 International Master Course on Aging Science (IMCAS) World Congress highlighting its product portfolio and its contribution to the field of regenerative aesthetics.

"Our new Ultherapy PRIME device demonstrates our commitment to persist in innovation," said Gonzalo Mibelli, EMEA President, Merz Aesthetics. "As one of the leaders in non-invasive lifting, we're excited to bring Ultherapy PRIME to our customers as the next generation, premier platform as a proven technology and customizable, long-lasting* treatment option."

The focus of this year's Merz Aesthetics Symposium at IMCAS is Regenerative Aesthetics. "Patients are looking for more sustainable ways to address aging with regenerative aesthetic treatments providing both preventive and restorative methods to improve skin health and enhance long-term confidence," said Dr. Kerstin Olsson, Head of Medical Affairs EMEA at Merz Aesthetics. "By collaborating with experts in aesthetics and aging science, this year's Congress enables us to showcase our advancements and leadership in this field."

Merz Aesthetics organized a program led by notable medical aesthetic experts, participating in various IMCAS sessions and presenting new data throughout the event.

Merz Aesthetics Symposium RegenX: Elevating Skin, Lifting Confidence. Dr. Joyce Lim, Dr. Julia Sevi, Dr. Tatjana Pavicic, Dr. Omar Haroon, Dr. Daria Voropai, Saturday, February 1, 10:30 12:30

Ultherapy PRIME Golden Lounge: Opening with Dr. Sabrina Fabi, Thursday, January 30, 12:30 Expert Roundtable "Non-invasive Regenerative Biostimulation" - Dr. Tatjana Pavicic, Dr. Kerstin Ortlechner, Dr. Sonja Sattler, Thursday, January 30, 14:30 Expert Roundtable "Importance of Visualization" Dr. Julia Sevi, Dr. Daria Voropai, Dr. Kerstin Ortlechner, Friday, January 31, 10:00 Expert Talk "Truly non-invasive Regenerative Collagen Biostimulation Dr. Tatjana Pavicic, Dr. Alec McCarthy, Friday, January 31, 12:45

IMCAS Product Analysis Session "HA Skinboosters" Dr. Mimi Borelli, Global Medical Affairs, Merz Aesthetics, Thursday, January 30, 13:30 15:00

IMCAS Economic Tribune Roundtable Bob Rhatigan, CEO, Merz Aesthetics, Friday, January 31, 16:00 18:00

IMCAS Product Analysis Session "Aesthetic Toxins: Pipeline Future" Andy Curry, PhD, Associate Medical Director, Merz Aesthetics, Saturday, February 1, 14:00 15:30

Merz Aesthetics Booth Talks

Connecting with Confidence: Global Insights for a more patient centered approach Dr. Shannon Humphrey, Thursday, January 30, 14:30

The power of synergy for challenging cases Dr. Larisa Pfahl, Thursday, January 30, 15:30

Standing out in a competitive marketplace: Building an influential brand in Aesthetics Dr. Audrey Neff, Friday, January 31, 11:00

2 is better than 1: Optimizing Results Dr. Chris Hutton, Friday, January 31, 13:00

Synergistic strategies for décolleté treatment in mature patients Dr. Marie-Eugénie Nichanian-Broglia, Friday, January 31, 13:30

Enhancing Skin Quality: Case study and clinical outcome Dr. Tatiana Kuznechenkova, Friday, January 31, 15:30

E-Poster Presentations

Virtual posters will be available for viewing on-site throughout the Congress and displayed on the virtual e-poster platform with detailed abstracts.

CaHA microspheres stimulate proteoglycan expression, supporting improved skin quality and elasticity Authors: Yoana Dimitrova, MSc; Christian Hartmann, PhD; Kristina Riegel, PhD; Daniela Schäfer, PhD; Christina Wollenburg, PhD; Kay Marquardt, PhD; Thomas Hengl; PhD

Exploring the mode of action of elastin stimulation by CaHA microspheres. Authors: Christian Hartmann, PhD; Kristina Riegel, PhD; Yoana Dimitrova, MSc; Daniela Schäfer, PhD; Christina Wollenburg, PhD; Kay Marquardt, PhD; Thomas Hengl, PhD

Global Perspectives on Aesthetic Treatments and Approaches for Skin Quality Improvement: Insights from an Expert Advisory Board. Authors: Martina Kerscher, MD; Kate Goldie, MD; Cyro Hirano, MD; Stephen Lowe, MD; Kavita Mariwalla, MD; Milton Moore, MD; Je Young Park, MD; Dusan Sajic, MD; Sonja Sattler, MD; Julieta Spada, MD; Vasanop Vachiramon, MD; Bianca Viscomi, MD

Microfocused Ultrasound in Regenerative Aesthetics: A Narrative Review on Mechanisms of Action and Clinical Outcomes. Authors: Vasanop Vachiramon, MD; Tatjana Pavicic, MD; Gabriela Casabona, MD; Jeremy B. Green, MD; Jennifer Levine, MD; Je Young Park, MD; Julieta Spada, MD; Mariana Muniz, MD; John Akers, PharmD; Matthew Jackson, PhD; Alec McCarthy, PhD

Arterioembolic Characteristics of Hyaluronic Acid and Calcium Hydroxylapatite Fillers within an Artificial Arterial Perfusion Model. Authors: Alec D. McCarthy, PhD; Danny J. Soares, MD; Akash Chandawarkar, MD; Julia Fedorova, MS-I; Yu Zhang, MS-I; Larry Blevins, PA-C; Alexis Bowhay, PA-C; Thomas J. Kean, PhD; David K. Funt, MD

Extracellular Matrix Response to Diluted Calcium Hydroxylapatite Microspheres and Poly-L-Latic Acid Microparticles. Authors: Gabriela Casabona, MD; Kate Goldie, MD; Niamh Corduff, MD; Alec McCarthy, PhD; Korin Leffler, PhD; Thomas Hengl, PhD; Kristina Riegel, PhD

