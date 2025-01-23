Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
23.01.2025 09:06 Uhr
HR Path Expands Footprint in Germany with the Acquisition of Talent at Work, Experts in Leadership Training

HR Path, a global leader in HR consulting and HRIS solutions, is proud to announce its strategic acquisition of Talent at Work GmbH, a German company specializing in leadership training, coaching, and consulting.

PARIS, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With a presence in 22 countries and a team of over 2,000 professionals, HR Path is a trusted partner for businesses navigating the complexities of Human Resources. Specializing in advisory, implementation, and operational services, HR Path delivers cutting-edge solutions designed to enhance efficiency and foster growth. Since its founding in 2001, the company has remained steadfast in its mission to transform HR practices globally.

Talent At Work

Founded in 2009, Talent at Work has built a strong reputation for delivering innovative and tailored solutions that empower individuals, teams, and organizations to achieve sustainable high performance.

This acquisition represents a significant milestone for HR Path, solidifying its position as a leader in the HR industry and expanding its presence in the European market. Talent at Work's specialized focus on coaching services and leadership development perfectly complements HR Path's vision of driving organizational growth and excellence through strategic HR solutions.

"The acquisition of Talent at Work, a company renowned for its expertise in leadership management and delivering impactful projects across Germany, is a strategic milestone for HR Path," highlighted Carlo Fischer, Partner at HR Path. "Combined with our existing expertise and experience in talent and leadership development, we strengthen our design and development expertise and build one of the strongest global delivery teams."

"We are very happy about this new chapter!" saidChristoph Forster-Treiling, founder of Talent at Work. "This step opens up an exciting perspective for me personally, as well as for my fantastic team, as we lead the company into a future of growth and success. For a consulting firm of our size, this move is the ideal way to adapt to the rapidly changing needs and expectations of our clients. We will continue fulfilling all existing contracts and agreements with the same dedication. At the same time, we are eager to pursue new opportunities and projects, ensuring our commitment to delivering exceptional service remains solid."

Fabienne LATOUR - Fabienne.latour@hr-path.com

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2603884/HR_Path_Talent_At_Work_EN_pdf.pdf
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2603880/HR_Path_Talent_At_Work_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hr-path-expands-footprint-in-germany-with-the-acquisition-of-talent-at-work-experts-in-leadership-training-302357992.html

