WKN: 865956 | ISIN: SE0000667891 | Ticker-Symbol: SVKB
Tradegate
23.01.25
09:44 Uhr
19,135 Euro
+0,750
+4,08 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SANDVIK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANDVIK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,06019,11010:08
19,07019,10010:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.01.2025 08:00 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sandvik AB: Interim report fourth quarter 2024

Finanznachrichten News
  • Order intake SEK 31,562 million (30,062)
  • Order intake, at fixed exchange rates, increased by 5%
  • Revenues SEK 32,151 million (31,816)
  • Revenue growth, at fixed exchange rates increased by 1%
  • Adjusted EBITA SEK 6,288 million (6,211)
  • Adjusted EBITA margin 19.6% (19.5)
  • Adjusted EBIT SEK 5,741 million (5,738)
  • Adjusted EBIT margin 17.9% (18.0)
  • Adjusted profit before tax SEK 5,377 million (5,107)
  • Profit for the period SEK 4,297 million (4,259)
  • Adjusted profit for the period SEK 4,084 million (4,047)
  • Earnings per share, diluted SEK 3.42 (3.39)
  • Adjusted earnings per share, diluted SEK 3.25 (3.22)
  • Free operating cash flow SEK 6,463 million (5,463)

Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46 70 782 63 74 (Louise Tjeder).

A webcast and conference call will be held on January 23, 2025, at 10:00 AM CET. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors

Stockholm, January 23, 2025

Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)

Stefan Widing

President and CEO

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 08:00 AM CET on January 23, 2025.


Sandvik Group
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2023 the Group had approximately 41,000 employees and revenues of about 127 billion SEK in about 170 countries.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
