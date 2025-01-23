Hikvision Digital Technology: Logistics Management & Hikvision white paper: Harnessing the power of open and collaborative systems in logistics

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's rapidly evolving e-commerce landscape, the ability to manage high-volume logistics operations efficiently and effectively is more critical than ever. Supply chain disruptions, changing customer expectations, and rising costs are just a few of the challenges that logistics managers face daily. To navigate these complexities, companies are increasingly turning to integrated technology solutions that can streamline processes, improve decision-making, automate tasks, and enhance customer service levels.

Logistics Management Magazine and Hikvision have jointly released a new white paper to explore the transformative power of open and collaborative systems in logistics. The white paper shares insights into how integrated technology ecosystems can help organizations break down data silos, improve end-to-end visibility, and achieve significant operational efficiencies.

Disparate systems lead to inefficiencies

In the modern logistics landscape, traditional on-premises legacy systems often struggle to communicate with each other, resulting in data silos, manual interventions, and poor visibility across the organization. These issues are particularly pronounced in e-commerce, where accurate and timely insights have become more important than ever for logistics and supply chain operations.

Integration is the solution

To address these and other challenges, smart organizations are using more integrated solutions that break down silos. By connecting different systems such as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), Transportation Management Systems (TMS), Yard Management Systems (YMS), and Video Management Systems (VMS), companies can achieve a unified view of their end-to-end supply chain.

Real-world applications

The white paper provides practical examples of how integrated logistics solutions have helped e-commerce and high-volume logistics parks. For instance, integrated parcel tracking solutions have enabled warehouses to determine responsibility for damage and lost items, reducing the cost of compensation. Yard management systems, integrated with transportation management platforms, use AI to recognize license plates and container numbers, ensuring the orderly movement of vehicles at the gate, loading dock, and yard.

Discover how open and collaborative systems help organizations adapt to the ever-evolving logistics landscape, ensuring a competitive edge in today's fast-paced market. Download the full white paper here.

