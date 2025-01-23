Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14S5W | ISIN: DK0060636678 | Ticker-Symbol: T2V1
Tradegate
23.01.25
09:38 Uhr
20,160 Euro
-1,060
-5,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TRYG A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRYG A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,10020,12010:08
20,10020,12010:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.01.2025 07:36 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tryg A/S - Annual report 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Tryg A/S - annual report 2024

Tryg's Supervisory Board has today approved the annual report 2024.

Tryg reported an insurance service result of DKK 7,324m (DKK 6,399m) and a combined ratio of 81.0% (82.8%) in 2024. The higher insurance service result was supported by a growth of 4.1% in local currencies, a benign large claims experience, and the delivery of accumulated synergies of DKK 930m from the RSA Scandinavia acquisition. The investment result was DKK 643m (DKK 631m) driven by positive returns across most asset classes. Pre-tax profit was DKK 6,303m (DKK 5,029m) and profit after tax was DKK 4,816m (DKK 3,851m). Ordinary dividend of DKK 7.80 (DKK 7.40) per share for the full year, an increase by more than 5% from last year. The reported solvency ratio at the end of 2024 was 196%, supporting future shareholders' remuneration. Tryg launched a DKK 2bn buyback on 4 December 2024, some DKK 546m have been bought back as per 17 January 2025.

Financial highlights 2024

  • Insurance revenue growth of 4.1% in local currencies (4.8%)
  • Insurance service result of DKK 7,324m (DKK 6,399m)
  • Combined ratio of 81.0% (82.8%)
  • Expense ratio of 13.5% (13.4%)
  • Investment result of DKK 643m (DKK 631m)
  • Profit before tax of DKK 6,303m (DKK 5,029m)
  • Ordinary dividend of DKK 7.80 (DKK 7.40) per share and solvency ratio of 196% year end
  • All financial targets for 2024 have been achieved

Financial highlights Q4 2024

  • Insurance revenue growth of 3.6% in local currencies (6.3%)
  • Insurance service result of DKK 1,708m (DKK 1,654m)
  • Combined ratio of 82.5% (82.4%)
  • Expense ratio of 13.3% (13.5%)
  • Investment result of DKK -265m (DKK 146m)
  • Profit before tax of DKK 1,033m (DKK 1,389m)
  • Dividend per share of DKK 1.95 (DKK 1.85) per share

Customer highlights 2024

  • Customer satisfaction score of 87 (86)

Statement by Group CEO Johan Kirstein Brammer:
"2024 was a year of satisfactory results, and we are pleased to have reached all our financial targets for both the full year and the entire strategy period. We emerge from a period of significant macroeconomic challenges with solid key figures and a strengthened core business. This demonstrates Tryg's resilience once again as we continue to deliver on the commitments made to both customers and shareholders" says Johan Kirstein Brammer, Group CEO, Tryg.

"Moreover, we have successfully conducted a de-risking of our Corporate portfolio, while also delivering on the ambitious synergy and ROOF targets set for the strategy period. These results represent an excellent opportunity to further improve Tryg's market position and provide a strong foundation to raise our ambitions with the new strategy towards 2027" he says.

Conference call
Tryg hosts a conference call today at 10:00 CET. CEO Johan Kirstein Brammer, CFO Allan Kragh Thaysen, CTO Mikael Kärrsten and Head of IR, SVP Gianandrea Roberti will present the results in brief followed by Q&As.

The conference call will be held in English. An on-demand version will be available shortly after the conference call has ended.

Conference call details:
Danish participants: +45 78 76 84 90
UK participants: +44 203 769 6819
US participants: +1 646 787 0157
PIN: 560768


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.