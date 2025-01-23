Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
WKN: 895705 | ISIN: SE0000242455 | Ticker-Symbol: FRYA
23.01.2025 07:00 Uhr
Swedbank AB: Swedbank's Year-end report 2024

Finanznachrichten News

23 January 2025

Swedbank's President and CEO Jens Henriksson comments: "Swedbank once again delivers a strong result supported by timing effects."

  • Income rose for the full-year
  • The return on equity was 17.1 per cent for the full-year
  • Strict cost control - the cost/income ratio for the full-year was 0.34
  • Credit quality is solid
  • Changed the Dividend Policy to between 60 and 70 per cent of the annual profit
  • Proposed dividend for 2024 of 21 kronor and 70 öre per share, corresponding to 70 per cent of the profit
  • New Investor Day before the summer
Financial informationQ4Q3Full-yearFull-year
SEKm20242024%20242023%
Total income18?63419?146-374?10473?0571
Net interest income 12?274 12?229 0 49?267 50?933 -3
Net commission income 4?285 4?286 0 16?716 15?088 11
Net gains and losses on financial items 923 1?170 -21 3?687 2?938 25
Other income¹ 1?152 1?461 -21 4?435 4?098 8
Total expenses6?7405?9861325?37624?1005
of which administrative fines 0 0 -12 0 887 -100
Profit before impairments, bank taxes and resolution fees11?89413?160-1048?72848?9570
Impairment of tangible and intangible assets 757 0 790 87
Credit impairments -394 271 -268 1?674
Bank taxes and resolution fees 858 1?012 -15 4?019 3?574 12
Profit before tax10?67311?876-1044?18743?6221
Tax expense 2?208 2?497 -12 9?320 9?492 -2
Profit for the period 8?4659?379-1034?86634?1302
Earnings per share, SEK, after dilution 7.50 8.30 30.86 30.27
Return on equity, % 15.8 18.4 17.1 18.3
C/I ratio 0.36 0.31 0.34 0.33
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio, % 19.8 20.4 19.8 19.0
Credit impairment ratio, % -0.08 0.06 -0.01 0.09
1) Other income includes the items Net insurance, Share of profit or loss of associates and joint ventures, and Other income from the Group income statement.

Contact:

Annie Ho, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 343 78 15

Charlotte Nilsson, Press communicator, +46 76 534 66 12

This information constitutes inside information that Swedbank AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU no596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, January 23, 2025, at 07:00 CET.

Swedbank empowers the many people and businesses to create a better future. Our vision is a financially sound and sustainable society. Swedbank Group is the leading bank with over 7 million retail customers and 550 000 corporate customers in our four home markets Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Swedbank Group is also present in other Nordic countries, the U.S. and China. Together we make your financial life easier. Find out more: www.swedbank.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
