Swedbank AB: Swedbank's Year-end report 2024

23 January 2025
Swedbank's President and CEO Jens Henriksson comments: "Swedbank once again delivers a strong result supported by timing effects."
- Income rose for the full-year
- The return on equity was 17.1 per cent for the full-year
- Strict cost control - the cost/income ratio for the full-year was 0.34
- Credit quality is solid
- Changed the Dividend Policy to between 60 and 70 per cent of the annual profit
- Proposed dividend for 2024 of 21 kronor and 70 öre per share, corresponding to 70 per cent of the profit
- New Investor Day before the summer
|Financial information
|Q4
|Q3
|Full-year
|Full-year
|SEKm
|2024
|2024
|%
|2024
|2023
|%
|Total income
|18?634
|19?146
|-3
|74?104
|73?057
|1
|Net interest income
|12?274
|12?229
|0
|49?267
|50?933
|-3
|Net commission income
|4?285
|4?286
|0
|16?716
|15?088
|11
|Net gains and losses on financial items
|923
|1?170
|-21
|3?687
|2?938
|25
|Other income¹
|1?152
|1?461
|-21
|4?435
|4?098
|8
|Total expenses
|6?740
|5?986
|13
|25?376
|24?100
|5
|of which administrative fines
|0
|0
|-12
|0
|887
|-100
|Profit before impairments, bank taxes and resolution fees
|11?894
|13?160
|-10
|48?728
|48?957
|0
|Impairment of tangible and intangible assets
|757
|0
|790
|87
|Credit impairments
|-394
|271
|-268
|1?674
|Bank taxes and resolution fees
|858
|1?012
|-15
|4?019
|3?574
|12
|Profit before tax
|10?673
|11?876
|-10
|44?187
|43?622
|1
|Tax expense
|2?208
|2?497
|-12
|9?320
|9?492
|-2
|Profit for the period
|8?465
|9?379
|-10
|34?866
|34?130
|2
|Earnings per share, SEK, after dilution
|7.50
|8.30
|30.86
|30.27
|Return on equity, %
|15.8
|18.4
|17.1
|18.3
|C/I ratio
|0.36
|0.31
|0.34
|0.33
|Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio, %
|19.8
|20.4
|19.8
|19.0
|Credit impairment ratio, %
|-0.08
|0.06
|-0.01
|0.09
|1) Other income includes the items Net insurance, Share of profit or loss of associates and joint ventures, and Other income from the Group income statement.
