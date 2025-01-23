Swedbank AB: Swedbank's Year-end report 2024

23 January 2025

Swedbank's President and CEO Jens Henriksson comments: "Swedbank once again delivers a strong result supported by timing effects."

Income rose for the full-year

The return on equity was 17.1 per cent for the full-year

Strict cost control - the cost/income ratio for the full-year was 0.34

Credit quality is solid

Changed the Dividend Policy to between 60 and 70 per cent of the annual profit

Proposed dividend for 2024 of 21 kronor and 70 öre per share, corresponding to 70 per cent of the profit

New Investor Day before the summer

Financial information Q4 Q3 Full-year Full-year SEKm 2024 2024 % 2024 2023 % Total income 18?634 19?146 -3 74?104 73?057 1 Net interest income 12?274 12?229 0 49?267 50?933 -3 Net commission income 4?285 4?286 0 16?716 15?088 11 Net gains and losses on financial items 923 1?170 -21 3?687 2?938 25 Other income¹ 1?152 1?461 -21 4?435 4?098 8 Total expenses 6?740 5?986 13 25?376 24?100 5 of which administrative fines 0 0 -12 0 887 -100 Profit before impairments, bank taxes and resolution fees 11?894 13?160 -10 48?728 48?957 0 Impairment of tangible and intangible assets 757 0 790 87 Credit impairments -394 271 -268 1?674 Bank taxes and resolution fees 858 1?012 -15 4?019 3?574 12 Profit before tax 10?673 11?876 -10 44?187 43?622 1 Tax expense 2?208 2?497 -12 9?320 9?492 -2 Profit for the period 8?465 9?379 -10 34?866 34?130 2 Earnings per share, SEK, after dilution 7.50 8.30 30.86 30.27 Return on equity, % 15.8 18.4 17.1 18.3 C/I ratio 0.36 0.31 0.34 0.33 Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio, % 19.8 20.4 19.8 19.0 Credit impairment ratio, % -0.08 0.06 -0.01 0.09 1) Other income includes the items Net insurance, Share of profit or loss of associates and joint ventures, and Other income from the Group income statement.

Contact:

Annie Ho, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 343 78 15

Charlotte Nilsson, Press communicator, +46 76 534 66 12

This information constitutes inside information that Swedbank AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU no596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, January 23, 2025, at 07:00 CET.

