Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
In World Premiere, Orange Jordan to Deploy prpl-based Broadband Solution with SoftAtHome

Finanznachrichten News

PARIS and AMMAN, Jordan, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftAtHome and Orange Jordan announced the imminent deployment of the world's first fully prpl-based broadband solution with a home gateway and Wi-Fi repeater powered by prplWare and complementary SoftAtHome products.

In World Premiere Orange Jordan to Deploy prpl based Wire

The new home gateway and Wi-Fi repeater are powered by prplWare, which includes the prplOS and prplMesh.

prpl extends the Orange device's shelf life and brings operators greater independence from hardware constraints to deliver new and innovative services. Through this project SoftAtHome enabled five critical advantages promoted by the prpl Foundation including higher velocity?by de-complexifying Gateway stack integration onto multiple platforms, a focus on service-driven innovation, enabling proprietary differentiation from a 3rd-party services ecosystem, API harmonization?through collaboration & convergence to help scale up businesses, open source to improve testing and avoid duplication and wasted efforts, and cultivating a community.

Orange Jordan's new gateway offers fiber connectivity and delivers the advantages of Wi-Fi6E. For this project, prplWare was extended with several critical operator features such as VoIP, Wi-Fi repeater, API migration all the while keeping compatibility with the existing infrastructure, etc.

prplMesh already brings Wi-Fi management capabilities and hardware abstraction. SoftAtHome added smart Wi-Fi algorithms, such as Wi-Fi repeater management, packet prioritization, intelligent channel selection, remote device management, and enhanced security features with the Wifi'ON Product running on top of prplWare.

Orange Jordan commented on this agreement saying: "At the outset of this project, we were looking for a software solution that leveraged our installed base of devices while simultaneously preparing an exciting future of services for our broadband subscribers. SoftAtHome exceeded our expectations with this prpl-based advanced solution and their extensive expertise."

Orange Group said, "Orange Jordan is the first within the Orange Group to deploy a prpl-based home gateway solution, which is the result of Orange Group's investment in prpl open-source solutions. The whole operator community will benefit from access to new home gateway-based services."

Arnaud Bellivier de Prin, CEO at SoftAtHome, said, "I am proud that our teams have delivered the world's first prpl-based solution deployed simultaneously on the home gateway and Wi-Fi repeaters and grateful to Orange Jordan for their continued trust in SoftAtHome and for paving the prpl way for our club of operators".

About SoftAtHome

SoftAtHome is an independent software provider with seven critical solutions: broadband (Connect'ON), Wi-Fi (Wifi'ON), security (Secure'ON), smart home (Things'ON), video (Watch'ON), analytics and QoE monitoring (Eyes'ON), and a new gateway Appstore environment (Orchestr'ON). With its products deployed in over 30 million home networks and millions of mobile devices, SoftAtHome helps telecom and network operators deliver enhanced digital home experiences. The company's 300+ employees, mainly software engineers, are committed to innovation and actively contribute to open-source communities like prpl. SoftAtHome's hybrid solutions leverage cloud-based components and software embedded in multiple mobile and fixed devices. For more information: www.softathome.com or contact@softathome.com

For Press Information Contact:

Marta Twardowska for SoftAtHome
E: press@softathome.com @SoftAtHome

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group's strategy "Lead the Future", and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan's solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub-brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues worth 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 128,000 employees worldwide until 30 June 2024, including 72,000 employees in France. The Group has a total of 285 million customers worldwide until 30 June 2024, including 246 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris and on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr, and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange's product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2603894/SoftAtHome_Orange_Jordan.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1900675/5128874/SoftAtHome_Logo.jpg

SoftAtHome Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/in-world-premiere-orange-jordan-to-deploy-prpl-based-broadband-solution-with-softathome-302358410.html

