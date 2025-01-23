Emerging Investment Manager SDI Partners Delivers Outsized Returns to Investors in 2024

Seder Digital Intelligence Partners (SDI Partners) ended its fiscal year on December 31, 2024, with a 109.84% & 169.29% one-year net return on their Basic Partner & Accredited Partner fund offerings respectively. This performance validates SDI Partners commitment towards delivering outsized long-term returns through the benefits of artificial intelligence-aided active management.

Net assets under management grew to $484.64 million at the end of the fiscal year.

SDI Partners takes a long-term investment approach that measures success at the total fund level through the following performance objective:

Achieve a return, net of expenses, greater than inflation and the rate of interest on cash over the same time period.

"As we look to the future, we will continue to focus on our strengths to deliver strong long-term performance in the face of external forces that will impact our investment environment," said David Rosenberg, Managing Partner at SDI Partners. "We are an emerging player in the quantitative investment field with proven artificial intelligence capabilities to invest and profit across major asset classes on a global scale for the long term."

"We recorded super returns against a backdrop of the volatility of the last few years dominated by geopolitical uncertainty and inflation," said Andrew Katz, another managing partner at SDI. "As investment managers, we strive to build an investment management strategy and process capable of not only withstanding but profiting from market volatility. One that can effectively navigate a wide range of outcomes so we can consistently meet our mandate. SDI Partners performance showcases the strength and resilience of our strategy and the calibre of talent of our people."

"SDI Partners is honoured to hold in trust and manage the funds of over 160 partner investors, a number we expect to rise even further this fiscal year," added Mr. Katz. "As we pursue our mission and mandate, we are also proud to contribute to the global economy by creating quality jobs, supporting communities, and investing in innovation.

According to a report released by data collation platform Preqin, SDI Partners ranked as the number one fund in the UK with the largest compound annualized returns in 2024.

In fiscal year 2024, SDI Partners delivered on its strategic and operational priorities, effectively enhancing its investment capabilities in an increasingly complex investment environment. The organization continued its cost discipline and strengthened its talent pool to remain competitive in global markets. This approach led to an operating cost ratio of 29.5 bps, which is indicative of SDI Partners continued commitment to diligent cost management.

At DEC 31, 2024:

SDI's BASIC PARTNER fund ended the fiscal year with a net AUM of $72.66 million. The annualized return of 109.84% outperformed all traditional financial benchmarks, showcasing the benefits of and quality of their artificial intelligence capabilities and associated trading algorithms. The Basic Partner fund generated over $30.7 million in cash distributions and returns paid in the fiscal year 2024.

The ACCREDITED PARTNER fund ended the fiscal year with a net AUM of $411.98 million and generated over $174.11 million in cash distributions and returns paid to investors. The 14.1% average monthly return outperformed all industry benchmarks due to what seems to be a result of strong differentiated capabilities in technology and trading.

About SDI Partners

SDI Partners is a London-based investment management firm founded by experienced technologists and investment management experts. While the firm officially began offering services to individual investors in January 2024, its operations date back to mid-2022, when it was established as a boutique investment management house. SDI Partners provides global investors with access to its AI-powered investment strategies, including options trading and market-making solutions. To get more information, visit https://sdi.partners/.

