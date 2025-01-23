Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
23.01.2025 09:30 Uhr
MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG: First Breakthrough Study Highlights Superiority of MatriDerm in Wound Healing

Finanznachrichten News

MatriDerm® by MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG Proven to Enhance Cell Activity, Reduce Inflammation, and Deliver Better Wound Healing Outcomes in Research Study

BILLERBECK, Germany, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG is pleased to announce the publication of a new study in the International Wound Journal titled 'Comparison of cell-scaffold interactions in a biological and a synthetic wound matrix.' This research underscores the advantages of MatriDerm®, a biologic dermal matrix, over synthetic alternatives in wound healing applications.

MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack Logo

The study, led by Prof. JP. Hong, Dr. J. Maitz, and Dr. M. Mörgelin, demonstrates that MatriDerm® facilitates superior cell adhesion, proliferation, and differentiation, leading to more effective tissue regeneration and wound healing. Additionally, MatriDerm®'s natural composition, made of native collagen and elastin, results in lower immunogenicity, minimizing adverse inflammatory reactions compared to synthetic matrices.

"MatriDerm® closely replicates the architecture of the native extracellular matrix, providing an optimal environment for cellular proliferation essential for tissue regeneration," said Prof. Hong, lead author of the study. "This biomimicry is less pronounced in synthetic alternatives, highlighting the unique benefits of biologic matrices in clinical outcomes."

Jason Gugliuzza, Senior Vice President & Head of MedCare Division at MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG, commented, "This publication reinforces MatriDerm®'s position as a superior dermal replacement solution, offering advantages over synthetic competitors currently in the market today. Our commitment to advancing regenerative medicine is evident through continuous research and innovation."

The findings of this study are expected to influence clinical practices by providing evidence-based support for the use of biologic dermal matrices in wound care. Healthcare professionals are encouraged to review the full publication to understand the implications for patient care.

For more information and to access the full study, please visit: https://doi.org/10.1111/iwj.70108

About MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG
MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG is a leading expert in biotech solutions for tissue regeneration and skin health. Utilizing proprietary technologies, the company develops science-based treatments that deliver effective and easy-to-use solutions in regenerative medicine, advanced wound care, and professional skin care.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2603871/MedSkin_Solutions_Dr_Suwelack_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/first-breakthrough-study-highlights-superiority-of-matriderm-in-wound-healing-302358416.html

