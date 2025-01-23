Australia's Powerhouse has installed a 60 kVA off-grid solar array in northern Australia to power a remote EV charger. The project is part of the 7,000 km WAEV Network. From pv magazine Australia Powerhouse has installed a remote 60 kVA, off-grid solar array at the Whim Creek Hotel in Australia's Pilbara region, 1,639 km northeast of Perth. The Whim Creek Hotel solar array features JinkoSolar panels, two SMA string inverters from the panels to charge the battery, and four Victron Quattro inverters to discharge the batteries and supply a 50 kW electric vehicle (EV) charger, which can also be ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...