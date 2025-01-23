Phoenix Motor Inc.: Phoenix Motor Appoints Tony Zhou as Chief Technology Officer

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV), a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses and electrification solutions provider for medium-duty vehicles, today announced the appointment of Tony Zhou as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective January 20, 2025.

Zhou brings more than two decades of expertise in autonomous driving and artificial intelligence (AI) to Phoenix Motor. His extensive experience spans advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle (AV) development, and groundbreaking AI technologies. Before joining Phoenix Motor, Zhou served as Head of ADAS Advanced Software Engineering and Autonomous Driving Strategy Development at Lucid Motors, where he led the design and implementation of next-generation autonomous driving technologies, including ASIL D lane-level localization and AI-based dynamic driving systems. His achievements include multiple patents in the AV field and leadership roles in high-profile projects at global OEMs such as General Motors and FAW.

At Phoenix Motor, Zhou will spearhead the development and delivery of next-generation autonomous driving buses and commercial EVs. He takes over the CTO role from Dr. Frank Lee, who will continue serving as Vice President of Engineering until his planned retirement in six months.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tony to Phoenix Motor as our Chief Technology Officer," said Denton Peng, CEO of Phoenix Motor. "Tony's visionary leadership and proven track record in autonomous driving and AI perfectly align with our mission to revolutionize the commercial EV sector. His appointment marks a pivotal step in our journey to deliver innovative, sustainable transportation solutions."

Dr. Frank Lee, who will continue as VP Engineering until his retirement in mid-2025, expressed his support for the leadership transition: "Tony's extensive knowledge and experience will ensure a seamless handover of responsibilities. I am confident he will elevate Phoenix Motor's technological capabilities to new heights."

Zhou holds 10 patents in advanced autonomous driving technologies, with several more in progress. Notably, he previously served as Senior Vice President of Autonomous Driving at Phoenix Motors during its public offering in 2021, where he played a pivotal role in developing the company's ADAS AV roadmap. Zhou earned his Ph.D. and master's degree in electrical engineering from Wayne State University.

