DJ Amundi MSCI Digital Economy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Digital Economy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc (EBUY LN) Amundi MSCI Digital Economy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jan-2025 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Digital Economy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Jan-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.6017 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9653200 CODE: EBUY LN ISIN: LU2023678878 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678878 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EBUY LN Sequence No.: 372401 EQS News ID: 2073487 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 23, 2025 03:25 ET (08:25 GMT)