GCL Technology cut granular silicon production costs by 15% to CNY 28. 17 ($3. 87)/kg in the fourth quarter of 2024, down from CNY 33. 18 in the previous quarter. GCL Technology Holdings Ltd. , a Hong Kong-listed Chinese polysilicon manufacturer, has announced the latest developments in its granular silicon business. In the fourth quarter of 2024, GCL produced 70,900 tons of granular silicon and sold 74,600 tons, cutting cash costs by 15% to CNY 28. 17/kg from CNY 33. 18 in the third quarter. For the year, GCL produced 269,200 tons and shipped 281,900 tons, while silicon inventories declined steadily. ...

