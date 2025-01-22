EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced today financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
Total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 decreased 25% to $5.06 million from $6.76 million for the prior-year quarter. The decrease was due to a 22% decrease in product sales and a 74% decrease in contract research and development revenue. Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 decreased 27% to $3.05 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $4.18 million, or $0.87 per share, for the prior-year quarter.
For the first nine months of fiscal 2025, total revenue decreased 18% to $18.6 million from $22.7 million for the first nine months of the prior year. The decrease was due to a 20% decrease in product sales, partially offset by a 72% increase in contract research and development revenue. Net income decreased 16% to $11.2 million, or $2.31 per diluted share, from $13.3 million, or $2.75 per share, for the first nine months of fiscal 2024.
The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable February 28, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 3, 2025.
"We are pleased to report solid earnings for the quarter and first nine months of the fiscal year, despite challenging industry conditions," said NVE President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel A. Baker, Ph.D.
NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.
Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, such factors as our reliance on several large customers for a significant percentage of revenue, uncertainties related to the economic environments in the industries we serve, uncertainties related to future sales and revenues, risks and uncertainties related to future dividend payments, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.
NVE CORPORATION
Quarter Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Revenue
Product sales
$
4,960,488
$
6,366,009
Contract research and development
102,557
390,251
Total revenue
5,063,045
6,756,260
Cost of sales
797,622
1,355,067
Gross profit
4,265,423
5,401,193
Expenses
Research and development
869,677
540,895
Selling, general, and administrative
434,783
389,311
Total expenses
1,304,460
930,206
Income from operations
2,960,963
4,470,987
Interest income
474,180
491,671
Other income
135,057
-
Income before taxes
3,570,200
4,962,658
Provision for income taxes
521,790
778,236
Net income
$
3,048,410
$
4,184,422
Net income per share - basic
$
0.63
$
0.87
Net income per share - diluted
$
0.63
$
0.87
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
1.00
$
1.00
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
4,835,262
4,833,401
Diluted
4,839,124
4,837,230
Nine Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Revenue
Product sales
$
17,680,780
$
22,183,223
Contract research and development
924,199
537,727
Total revenue
18,604,979
22,720,950
Cost of sales
2,720,370
5,034,556
Gross profit
15,884,609
17,686,394
Expenses
Research and development
2,595,808
1,920,095
Selling, general, and administrative
1,543,428
1,298,211
Provision for credit losses
-
9,514
Total expenses
4,139,236
3,227,820
Income from operations
11,745,373
14,458,574
Interest income
1,432,568
1,440,289
Other income
135,057
-
Income before taxes
13,312,998
15,898,863
Provision for income taxes
2,140,856
2,587,145
Net income
$
11,172,142
$
13,311,718
Net income per share - basic
$
2.31
$
2.75
Net income per share - diluted
$
2.31
$
2.75
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
3.00
$
3.00
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
4,834,382
4,832,992
Diluted
4,839,247
4,839,725
NVE CORPORATION
(Unaudited)
December 31,
March 31,
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
5,485,684
$
10,283,550
Marketable securities, short-term (amortized cost of $14,993,163 as of December 31, 2024,
14,907,252
11,917,779
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $15,000
1,355,064
3,144,833
Inventories
7,787,624
7,158,585
Prepaid expenses and other assets
736,481
689,349
Total current assets
30,272,105
33,194,096
Fixed assets
Machinery and equipment
11,663,886
10,501,096
Leasehold improvements
1,956,309
1,956,309
13,620,195
12,457,405
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
11,645,199
11,403,383
Net fixed assets
1,974,996
1,054,022
Deferred tax assets
1,689,207
1,453,704
Marketable securities, long-term (amortized cost of $29,996,231 as of December 31, 2024,
29,704,367
30,788,301
Right-of-use asset - operating lease
947,889
289,910
Total assets
$
64,588,564
$
66,780,033
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
154,683
$
127,154
Accrued payroll and other
511,589
729,215
Operating lease
84,838
179,372
Total current liabilities
751,110
1,035,741
Operating lease
864,966
175,775
Total liabilities
1,616,076
1,211,516
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
48,372
48,337
Additional paid-in capital
19,806,845
19,554,812
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(295,358
)
(777,637
)
Retained earnings
43,412,629
46,743,005
Total shareholders' equity
62,972,488
65,568,517
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
64,588,564
$
66,780,033
