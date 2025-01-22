PEORIA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) - RLI Corp. reported fourth quarter 2024 net earnings of $40.9 million ($0.44 per share), compared to $114.6 million ($1.24 per share) for the fourth quarter of 2023. Operating earnings(1) for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $38.4 million ($0.41 per share), compared to $71.1 million ($0.77 per share) for the same period in 2023.
On January 15, 2025, RLI executed a two-for-one stock split of common stock. All share and per share data in this release reflect the stock split.
Fourth Quarter
Year to Date
Earnings Per Diluted Share
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net earnings
$
0.44
$
1.24
$
3.74
$
3.31
Operating earnings (1)
$
0.41
$
0.77
$
2.87
$
2.47
(1) See discussion below: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.
Highlights for the quarter included:
- Underwriting income(1) of $22.2 million on a combined ratio(1) of 94.4.
- 9% increase in gross premiums written and 19% increase in net investment income.
- Favorable development in prior years' loss reserves resulted in a $8.7 million net increase in underwriting income.
- Losses from Hurricane Milton, resulting in a $42.4 million net decrease in underwriting income.
- Special dividend of $2.00 per share, representing $183.5 million returned to shareholders.
Highlights for the year included:
- Underwriting income(1) of $210.7 million on a combined ratio(1) of 86.2.
- 11% increase in gross premiums written and 18% increase in net investment income.
- Net cash flow provided by operations of $560.2 million, an increase of 21%.
- Favorable development in prior years' loss reserves resulted in a $84.1 million net increase in underwriting income.
- Book value per share of $16.59, an increase of 24% (inclusive of dividends) from year-end 2023.
"Our customer service, consistent financial performance and prudent capital management distinguished RLI in 2024," said RLI Corp. President & CEO Craig Kliethermes. "Despite an active hurricane season and highly competitive environment, we achieved an 86 combined ratio, marking our 29th consecutive year of underwriting profitability. Gross premiums written grew by 11%, surpassing $2 billion for the first time, with all three product segments contributing to this growth. Our positive underwriting and investment results allowed us to return $236 million to shareholders through special and regular dividends. I want to thank our associate-owners for their contributions throughout the year, which helped differentiate RLI."
Underwriting Income
RLI achieved $22.2 million of underwriting income in the fourth quarter of 2024 on a 94.4 combined ratio, compared to $59.8 million on an 82.7 combined ratio in 2023.
For the year, RLI achieved $210.7 million of underwriting income on an 86.2 combined ratio, compared to $173.2 million on an 86.6 combined ratio in 2023. Results for both years include favorable development in prior years' loss reserves, which resulted in an $84.1 million and $95.3 million net increase to underwriting income in 2024 and 2023, respectively. The favorable development was offset by a $93.6 million net reduction to underwriting income for losses from Hurricanes Beryl, Helene and Milton, as well as other storm losses, in 2024. This compares to $81.2 million for losses from Hawaiian wildfires and other storm losses in 2023.
The following table highlights underwriting income and combined ratios by segment for the year.
Underwriting Income(1)
Combined Ratio(1)
(in millions)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Casualty
$
17.8
$
59.5
Casualty
97.9
92.2
Property
167.6
86.3
Property
68.5
78.5
Surety
25.3
27.4
Surety
82.2
79.6
Total
$
210.7
$
173.2
Total
86.2
86.6
(1) See discussion below: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.
Other Income(2)
Net investment income for the quarter increased 19% to $38.8 million, compared to the same period in 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net investment income was $142.3 million, compared to $120.4 million for the same period in 2023. The investment portfolio's total return was -1.1% for the quarter and 6.4% for the year.
RLI's comprehensive loss was $26.3 million for the quarter (-$0.28 per share), compared to comprehensive earnings of $216.2 million ($2.35 per share) for the same quarter in 2023. In addition to net earnings, comprehensive loss included after-tax unrealized losses from the fixed income portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2024, due to increasing interest rates. Full-year comprehensive earnings were $338.4 million ($3.66 per share), compared to $367.4 million ($3.99 per share) in 2023.
Special and Regular Dividends(2)
On December 20, 2024, the company paid a special cash dividend of $2.00 per share and a regular quarterly dividend of $0.145 per share for a combined total of $196.8 million. RLI has paid dividends for 194 consecutive quarters and increased regular dividends in each of the last 49 years. Over the last 10 years, the company has returned nearly $1.5 billion to shareholders and the regular dividend has grown an average of 4.9% per year.
Non-GAAP and Performance Measures
Management has included certain non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) financial measures in presenting the company's results. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures further explain the company's results of operations and allow for a more complete understanding of the underlying trends in the company's business. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for those determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In addition, our definitions of these items may not be comparable to the definitions used by other companies.
Operating earnings and operating earnings per share (EPS) consist of our GAAP net earnings adjusted by net realized gains/(losses), net unrealized gains/(losses) on equity securities and taxes related thereto. Net earnings and net earnings per share are the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to operating earnings and operating EPS. A reconciliation of the operating earnings and operating EPS to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the 2024 financial highlights below.
Underwriting income or profit represents the pretax profitability of our insurance operations and is derived by subtracting loss and settlement expenses, policy acquisition costs and insurance operating expenses from net premium earned, which are all GAAP financial measures. The combined ratio, which is derived from components of underwriting income, is a performance measure commonly used by property and casualty insurance companies and is calculated as the sum of loss and settlement expenses, policy acquisition costs and insurance operating expenses, divided by net premiums earned, which are all GAAP measures.
Other News
At 10 a.m. central standard time (CST) on January 23, 2025, RLI management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results with insurance industry analysts. Interested parties may listen to the discussion at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/436980475.
(2) All share and per share data reflect the 2-for-1 stock split that occurred on January 15, 2025.
Except for historical information, this news release may include forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) including, without limitation, statements reflecting our current expectations about the future performance of our company or our business segments or about future market conditions. These statements are subject to certain risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Various risk factors that could affect future results are listed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Form 10-K Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2023.
About RLI
RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI's products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries - RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI's insurance subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior) by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 49 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 29 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.
Supplemental disclosure regarding the earnings impact of specific items:
Reserve Development(1) and Catastrophe Losses,
Net of Reinsurance
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Favorable development in casualty prior years' reserves
$
11.5
$
9.0
$
51.4
$
76.0
Favorable development in property prior years' reserves
$
0.1
$
2.0
$
28.6
$
16.2
Favorable (unfavorable) development in surety prior years' reserves
$
(1.7
)
$
0.6
$
9.3
$
8.9
Net incurred losses related to:
2024 storms
$
-
$
-
$
(30.0
)
$
-
Hurricanes Beryl, Helene and Milton
$
(39.0
)
$
-
$
(76.0
)
$
-
2023 and prior events
$
-
$
1.3
$
6.0
$
(72.8
)
Reinstatement premium from events
$
-
$
2.6
$
-
$
(11.7
)
Operating Earnings Per Share
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Operating Earnings Per Share(2)(3)
$
0.41
$
0.77
$
2.87
$
2.47
Specific items included in operating earnings per share:(1) (4)
Net favorable development in casualty prior years' reserves
$
0.09
$
0.06
$
0.37
$
0.57
Net favorable development in property prior years' reserves
$
-
$
0.02
$
0.22
$
0.12
Net favorable (unfavorable) development in surety prior years' reserves
$
(0.02
)
$
-
$
0.07
$
0.06
Net incurred losses related to:
2024 storms
$
-
$
-
$
(0.22
)
$
-
Hurricanes Beryl, Helene and Milton
$
(0.29
)
$
-
$
(0.56
)
$
-
2023 and prior events (incurred loss and reinstatement premium)
$
-
$
0.03
$
0.04
$
(0.63
)
|(1)
Reserve development reflects changes from previously estimated losses.
|(2)
See discussion above: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.
|(3)
All share and per share data reflect the 2-for-1 stock split that occurred on January 15, 2025.
|(4)
Items included in operating earnings per share are after tax and incorporates incentive and profit sharing-related impacts which affected policy acquisition, insurance operating and general corporate expenses.
RLI CORP
2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
SUMMARIZED INCOME STATEMENT DATA:
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
% Change
Net premiums earned
$
397,176
$
345,894
14.8
%
$
1,526,406
$
1,294,306
17.9
%
Net investment income
38,776
32,548
19.1
%
142,278
120,383
18.2
%
Net realized gains
8,744
5,760
51.8
%
19,966
32,518
(38.6
)
%
Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities
(5,580
)
49,313
NM
81,734
64,787
26.2
%
Consolidated revenue
$
439,116
$
433,515
1.3
%
$
1,770,384
$
1,511,994
17.1
%
Loss and settlement expenses
225,512
146,424
54.0
%
739,253
604,413
22.3
%
Policy acquisition costs
121,854
111,242
9.5
%
464,040
418,325
10.9
%
Insurance operating expenses
27,568
28,381
(2.9
)
%
112,460
98,383
14.3
%
Interest expense on debt
1,492
1,373
8.7
%
6,331
7,301
(13.3
)
%
General corporate expenses
2,736
5,112
(46.5
)
%
15,880
15,917
(0.2
)
%
Total expenses
$
379,162
$
292,532
29.6
%
$
1,337,964
$
1,144,339
16.9
%
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated investees
(12,522
)
2,441
NM
(4,869
)
9,610
NM
Earnings before income taxes
$
47,432
$
143,424
(66.9
)
%
$
427,551
$
377,265
13.3
%
Income tax expense
6,572
28,812
(77.2
)
%
81,772
72,654
12.5
%
Net earnings
$
40,860
$
114,612
(64.3
)
%
$
345,779
$
304,611
13.5
%
Other comprehensive earnings (loss), net of tax
(67,199
)
101,621
NM
(7,420
)
62,773
NM
Comprehensive earnings (loss)
$
(26,339
)
$
216,233
NM
$
338,359
$
367,384
(7.9
)
%
Operating earnings(1):
Net earnings
$
40,860
$
114,612
(64.3
)
%
$
345,779
$
304,611
13.5
%
Less:
Net realized gains
(8,744
)
(5,760
)
51.8
%
(19,966
)
(32,518
)
(38.6
)
%
Income tax on realized gains
1,836
1,210
51.7
%
4,193
6,829
(38.6
)
%
Net unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities
5,580
(49,313
)
NM
(81,734
)
(64,787
)
26.2
%
Income tax on unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities
(1,171
)
10,355
NM
17,164
13,605
26.2
%
Operating earnings
$
38,361
$
71,104
(46.0
)
%
$
265,436
$
227,740
16.6
%
Return on Equity:
Net earnings
22.2
%
23.3
%
Comprehensive earnings
21.7
%
28.1
%
Per Share Data(2):
Diluted:
Weighted average shares outstanding (in 000's)
92,725
92,144
92,451
92,155
Net earnings per share
$
0.44
$
1.24
(64.5
)
%
$
3.74
$
3.31
13.0
%
Less:
Net realized gains
(0.09
)
(0.06
)
50.0
%
(0.22
)
(0.35
)
(37.1
)
%
Income tax on realized gains
0.02
0.01
100.0
%
0.05
0.07
(28.6
)
%
Net unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities
0.06
(0.54
)
NM
(0.88
)
(0.70
)
25.7
%
Income tax on unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities
(0.02
)
0.12
NM
0.18
0.14
28.6
%
Operating earnings per share(1)
$
0.41
$
0.77
(46.8
)
%
$
2.87
$
2.47
16.2
%
Comprehensive earnings (loss) per share
$
(0.28
)
$
2.35
NM
$
3.66
$
3.99
(8.3
)
%
Cash dividends per share - ordinary
$
0.145
$
0.135
7.4
%
$
0.570
$
0.535
6.5
%
Cash dividends per share - special
$
2.00
$
1.00
100.0
%
$
2.00
$
1.00
100.0
%
Net cash flow provided by operations
$
128,080
$
122,065
4.9
%
$
560,219
$
464,257
20.7
%
|(1)
See discussion above: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.
|(2)
All share and per share data reflect the 2-for-1 stock split that occurred on January 15, 2025.
|NM = Not Meaningful
RLI CORP
2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
% Change
SUMMARIZED BALANCE SHEET DATA:
Fixed income, at fair value
$
3,175,796
$
2,855,849
11.2
%
(amortized cost - $3,391,159 at 12/31/24)
(amortized cost - $3,054,391 at 12/31/23)
Equity securities, at fair value
736,191
590,041
24.8
%
(cost - $417,897 at 12/31/24)
(cost - $354,022 at 12/31/23)
Short-term investments
74,915
134,923
(44.5
)
%
Other invested assets
57,939
59,081
(1.9
)
%
Cash and cash equivalents
39,790
36,424
9.2
%
Total investments and cash
$
4,084,631
$
3,676,318
11.1
%
Accrued investment income
28,319
24,062
17.7
%
Premiums and reinsurance balances receivable
230,534
221,206
4.2
%
Ceded unearned premiums
124,955
112,257
11.3
%
Reinsurance balances recoverable on unpaid losses
755,425
757,349
(0.3
)
%
Deferred policy acquisition costs
166,214
146,566
13.4
%
Property and equipment
43,172
46,715
(7.6
)
%
Investment in unconsolidated investees
56,477
56,966
(0.9
)
%
Goodwill and intangibles
53,562
53,562
0.0
%
Income taxes - deferred
7,793
15,872
(50.9
)
%
Other assets
77,720
69,348
12.1
%
Total assets
$
5,628,802
$
5,180,221
8.7
%
Unpaid losses and settlement expenses
$
2,693,470
$
2,446,025
10.1
%
Unearned premiums
984,140
892,326
10.3
%
Reinsurance balances payable
44,681
71,507
(37.5
)
%
Funds held
97,380
101,446
(4.0
)
%
Income taxes - current
749
3,757
(80.1
)
%
Short-term debt
100,000
100,000
-
%
Accrued expenses
124,242
108,880
14.1
%
Other liabilities
62,173
42,766
45.4
%
Total liabilities
$
4,106,835
$
3,766,707
9.0
%
Shareholders' equity
1,521,967
1,413,514
7.7
%
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
$
5,628,802
$
5,180,221
8.7
%
OTHER DATA(1):
Common shares outstanding (in 000's)
91,738
91,280
Book value per share
$
16.59
$
15.49
7.1
%
Closing stock price per share
$
82.42
$
66.56
23.8
%
Statutory surplus
$
1,787,312
$
1,520,135
17.6
%
|(1)
All share and per share data reflect the 2-for-1 stock split that occurred on January 15, 2025.
|NM = Not Meaningful
RLI CORP
2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
UNDERWRITING SEGMENT DATA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31,
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
Casualty
Ratios
Property
Ratios
Surety
Ratios
Total
Ratios
2024
Gross premiums written
$
282,204
$
153,295
$
37,711
$
473,210
Net premiums written
228,455
103,945
34,045
366,445
Net premiums earned
225,823
134,610
36,743
397,176
Net loss & settlement expenses
155,217
68.7
%
63,856
47.4
%
6,439
17.5
%
225,512
56.8
%
Net operating expenses
79,356
35.2
%
44,516
33.1
%
25,550
69.6
%
149,422
37.6
%
Underwriting income (loss)(1)
$
(8,750
)
103.9
%
$
26,238
80.5
%
$
4,754
87.1
%
$
22,242
94.4
%
2023
Gross premiums written
$
238,467
$
158,047
$
37,846
$
434,360
Net premiums written
191,626
104,154
35,117
330,897
Net premiums earned
195,962
115,934
33,998
345,894
Net loss & settlement expenses
121,399
62.0
%
22,554
19.5
%
2,471
7.3
%
146,424
42.3
%
Net operating expenses
72,562
37.0
%
40,653
35.0
%
26,408
77.6
%
139,623
40.4
%
Underwriting income (loss)(1)
$
2,001
99.0
%
$
52,727
54.5
%
$
5,119
84.9
%
$
59,847
82.7
%
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
Casualty
Ratios
Property
Ratios
Surety
Ratios
Total
Ratios
2024
Gross premiums written
$
1,108,356
$
743,486
$
161,206
$
2,013,048
Net premiums written
915,625
542,997
146,899
1,605,521
Net premiums earned
852,837
531,384
142,185
1,526,406
Net loss & settlement expenses
524,490
61.5
%
198,806
37.4
%
15,957
11.2
%
739,253
48.4
%
Net operating expenses
310,559
36.4
%
165,042
31.1
%
100,899
71.0
%
576,500
37.8
%
Underwriting income (loss)(1)
$
17,788
97.9
%
$
167,536
68.5
%
$
25,329
82.2
%
$
210,653
86.2
%
2023
Gross premiums written
$
961,665
$
697,372
$
147,623
$
1,806,660
Net premiums written
788,982
500,057
138,708
1,427,747
Net premiums earned
758,346
401,530
134,430
1,294,306
Net loss & settlement expenses
418,032
55.1
%
172,062
42.9
%
14,319
10.7
%
604,413
46.7
%
Net operating expenses
280,835
37.1
%
143,152
35.6
%
92,721
68.9
%
516,708
39.9
%
Underwriting income (loss)(1)
$
59,479
92.2
%
$
86,316
78.5
%
$
27,390
79.6
%
$
173,185
86.6
%
(1)
See discussion above: Non-GAAP and Performance Measures.
Category: Earnings Release
Contacts
Media Contact
Aaron Diefenthaler
Chief Investment Officer & Treasurer
309-693-5846
Aaron.Diefenthaler@rlicorp.com