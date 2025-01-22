NEW CANAAN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWFG) reported GAAP net income of $2.5 million, or $0.32 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024, versus $1.9 million, or $0.24 per share, for the third quarter of 2024. The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.20 per share cash dividend, payable February 21, 2025 to shareholders of record on February 11, 2025.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) of $7.9 million, or $1.02 per share, fell 12% relative to the third quarter of 2024 of $9.0 million, or $1.17 per share.

Discussion of Outlook; Bankwell Financial Group Chief Executive Officer, Christopher R. Gruseke:

"Results for the fourth quarter of 2024 include $3.0 million in charge-offs. The main components of these charge offs are discussed in this earnings release as well as in our Investor Presentation. As of January 22, 2025, however, the Company has executed purchase and sale agreements on two nonperforming assets, totaling $35.4 million. These sales will reduce the reported nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 1.88% reported as of December 31, 2024 by 108 basis points upon final disposition early in the first quarter with no further impact to the Company's financial results. We look forward to further reductions in nonperforming assets in the quarters ahead. We have also made significant progress in reducing CRE exposure. The Company's CRE concentration as a percentage of total risked based capital stood at 375% at year-end 2024 versus 397% at year-end 2023, and 425% at year-end 2022.

Regarding our liability sensitive balance sheet, $1.3 billion of time deposits are due to re-price at lower rates in the next 12 months. These deposits alone will contribute approximately $4.4 million on an annualized basis to net interest income. This repricing assumes no further actions by the Fed. With approximately $500 million in loans maturing in the year ahead, net interest margin could further benefit by an additional 15-20 basis points on an annualized basis.

After investing in robust infrastructure and risk management in 2024, the Company's new SBA lending division has begun to originate loans in the first quarter of 2025. Given stable market conditions, we expect material growth in noninterest income attributable to future gains on sale of the guaranteed portions of the new SBA loans.

Given the above, we are guiding to $93-$95 million in net interest income and $7-$8 million in noninterest income, as well as a $56-$57 million spend in noninterest expense for the full year 2025.

On behalf of the Company's Board of Directors, I'd also like to congratulate Matt McNeill on his promotion to President of Bankwell Financial Group and its wholly owned subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. We salute Matt for a job well done."

Key Points for Fourth Quarter and Bankwell's Outlook

Brokered Deposits Decrease, Liability Sensitive Balance Sheet.

Brokered deposits declined $78.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and have decreased by $246.8 million since December 31, 2023.

Reported net interest margin was 2.60%, down 12 basis points from the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower loan fees and elevated cash balances. Total deposit costs of 3.72% declined 9 basis points from the third quarter of 2024.

With $1.3 billion of time deposits maturing in the next 12 months at a weighted average rate of 4.79%, the Company anticipates an annualized reduction in funding costs of $4.4 million, given current market pricing. This translates into approximately $0.44 of incremental EPS, or approximately 14 basis points of increase to the net interest margin, assuming no further changes to Fed Funds and stable asset yields.

The Company anticipates $0.5 billion of loans to reprice or mature over the same period, which could further benefit net interest margin by an additional 15 to 20 basis points on an annualized basis.

Credit Trends Stable, Material Improvement Expected in Early 2025.

The Company disposed of a previously disclosed non-performing C&I loan (pediatric dental practice), recognizing a $0.7 million charge off and reducing non-performing loan balances by $1.7 million during the quarter.

The Company took possession of the collateral securing a non-performing construction loan, creating a $8.3 million Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") asset. The Company recorded a $1.2 million charge off and incurred $0.7 million in OREO expenses during the quarter. Subsequent to December 31, 2024, the Company executed an agreement to sell the property at book value.

During the third quarter of 2024, a $27.1 million multifamily commercial real estate loan was put on nonperforming status. Subsequent to December 31, 2024, the Company executed a signed purchase agreement for the sale of this loan at par value. As of December 31, 2024, this loan comprised 83 basis points of the 1.88% nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets.

Ongoing Investments with Continued Focus on Efficiency.

The Company launched an SBA Lending division, which began originating loans in December of 2024.

The Company continues to grow Bankwell Direct, our digital deposit channel. Bankwell Direct balances have increased to $136 million as of December 31, 2024.

The Company continues to operate efficiently with a non-interest expense to average asset ratio of 1.63% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs):

December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Return on average assets(1)(6) 0.31 % 0.24 % 0.14 % 0.47 % 1.03 % Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue return on average assets(1)(6) 0.98 % 1.13 % 1.22 % 1.10 % 1.27 % Return on average shareholders' equity(1)(6) 3.68 % 2.83 % 1.65 % 5.59 % 12.82 % Net interest margin(1)(6) 2.60 % 2.72 % 2.75 % 2.71 % 2.81 % Efficiency Ratio(1)(3) 59.2 % 58.8 % 55.9 % 60.3 % 55.0 % Noninterest expense to average assets(1)(6) 1.63 % 1.62 % 1.55 % 1.66 % 1.56 % Net loan charge-offs as a percentage of average loans(1)(6) 0.11 % 0.56 % 0.01 % 0.11 % 0.01 % Dividend payout(1)(4) 62.50 % 82.30 % 142.86 % 41.67 % 18.35 % Fully diluted tangible book value per common share(1)(2) $ 34.03 $ 33.76 $ 33.61 $ 33.57 $ 33.39 Total capital to risk-weighted assets(1)(5) 12.67 % 12.83 % 12.98 % 12.63 % 12.32 % Total common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(1)(5) 11.61 % 11.80 % 11.73 % 11.60 % 11.30 % Tier I Capital to Average Assets(1)(5) 10.07 % 10.24 % 10.17 % 10.09 % 9.81 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)(2) 8.19 % 8.40 % 8.42 % 8.42 % 8.19 % Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.24 $ 0.14 $ 0.48 $ 1.09 Common shares issued and outstanding 7,859,873 7,858,573 7,866,499 7,908,180 7,882,616

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure, refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this document for additional detail. (2) Refer to the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" section of this document for additional detail. (3) Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense, less other real estate owned expenses and amortization of intangible assets, divided by our operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus noninterest income excluding gains and losses on sales of securities and gains and losses on other real estate owned. In our judgment, the adjustments made to operating revenue allow investors and analysts to better assess our operating expenses in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility that is associated with certain one-time items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business. (4) The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing dividends per share by earnings per share. (5) Represents Bank ratios. Current period capital ratios are preliminary subject to finalization of the FDIC Call Report. (6) Return on average assets is calculated by dividing annualized net income by average assets. Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue return on average is calculated by dividing PPNR (using the "Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)) section of this document by average assets. Return on average shareholders' equity is calculated by dividing annualized net income by average shareholders' equity. Net interest margin is calculated by dividing average annualized net interest income by average total earning assets. Noninterest expense to average assets is calculated by dividing annualized noninterest expense by average total assets. Net loan charge-offs as a percentage of average loans is calculated by dividing net loan (charge offs) recoveries by average total loans.

Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue(1) ("PPNR")

PPNR for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, were $7.9 million and $35.4 million, respectively, a decrease of 24.6% and 27.7%, respectively, from the $10.5 million and $48.9 million recognized for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Net interest income $ 20,199 $ 20,717 $ 21,219 $ 21,147 $ 22,245 $ 83,282 $ 94,468 Total noninterest income 964 1,156 683 915 1,129 3,718 4,842 Total revenues 21,163 21,873 21,902 22,062 23,374 87,000 99,310 Total noninterest expense 13,243 12,865 12,245 13,297 12,864 51,650 50,401 PPNR $ 7,920 $ 9,008 $ 9,657 $ 8,765 $ 10,510 $ 35,350 $ 48,909

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure, refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this document for additional detail.

Revenues (net interest income plus noninterest income) for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 were $21.2 million, versus $23.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was mainly attributable to lower fees on loans. Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024 were $87.0 million, versus $99.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024 was attributable to an increase in interest expense on deposits and lower gains from loan sales, partially offset by an increase in interest and fees on loans due to higher loan yields and prepayment fees.

The net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent basis) for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 was 2.60% and 2.81%, respectively. The decrease in the net interest margin was due to an increase in funding costs.

Total non-interest expense of $13.2 million increased 2.9% compared to the third quarter which was mainly driven by an increase in OREO expenses.

Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans ("ACL-Loans")

The ACL-Loans was $29.0 million as of December 31, 2024 compared to $27.9 million as of December 31, 2023. The ACL-Loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.07% as of December 31, 2024 compared to 1.03% as of December 31, 2023.

Provision for credit losses was $4.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The increase in the provision for credit losses for the quarter was primarily due to charge-offs of $3.0 million, including a $1.2 million charge off taken on a Construction loan transferred to OREO during the quarter.

Total nonperforming loans decreased $12.3 million to $53.3 million as of December 31, 2024 when compared to the previous quarter. The decrease was primarily due to an $8.8 million construction loan transferred to OREO, the disposition of a C&I loan (pediatric dental practice) of $1.7 million, and a charge off to a commercial real estate loan of $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets increased to 1.88% at December 31, 2024 from 1.53% at December 31, 2023.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. ASSET QUALITY (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Quarter Ended December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ACL-Loans: Balance at beginning of period $ 27,752 $ 36,083 $ 27,991 $ 27,946 $ 29,284 Charge-offs: Residential real estate - - (9 ) (132 ) - Commercial real estate (1,100 ) (8,184 ) (522 ) (3,306 ) (824 ) Commercial business (703 ) (7,010 ) - (197 ) - Consumer (5 ) (17 ) (12 ) (49 ) (15 ) Construction (1,155 ) (616 ) - - - Total charge-offs (2,963 ) (15,827 ) (543 ) (3,684 ) (839 ) Recoveries: Residential real estate - - 141 - - Commercial real estate - 1,013 113 - - Commercial business 4 (34 ) - 27 464 Consumer 5 1 13 4 3 Construction - - - - - Total recoveries 9 980 267 31 467 Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries (2,954 ) (14,847 ) (276 ) (3,653 ) (372 ) Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans 4,209 6,516 8,368 3,698 (966 ) Balance at end of period $ 29,007 $ 27,752 $ 36,083 $ 27,991 $ 27,946

As of December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Asset quality: Nonaccrual loans Residential real estate $ 791 $ 1,316 $ 1,339 $ 1,237 $ 1,386 Commercial real estate 44,814 46,360 28,088 19,083 23,009 Commercial business 7,672 9,101 17,396 16,841 15,430 Construction - 8,766 9,382 9,382 9,382 Consumer - - - - - Total nonaccrual loans 53,277 65,543 56,205 46,543 49,207 Other real estate owned 8,299 - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 61,576 $ 65,543 $ 56,205 $ 46,543 $ 49,207 Nonperforming loans as a % of total loans 1.97 % 2.42 % 2.12 % 1.74 % 1.81 % Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 1.88 % 2.01 % 1.79 % 1.48 % 1.53 % ACL-loans as a % of total loans 1.07 % 1.07 % 1.36 % 1.04 % 1.03 % ACL-loans as a % of nonperforming loans 54.44 % 44.26 % 64.20 % 60.14 % 56.79 % Total past due loans to total loans 1.63 % 2.40 % 0.84 % 1.44 % 0.78 %

Financial Condition & Capital

Assets totaled $3.3 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $53.1 million, or 1.7% compared to December 31, 2023. Gross loans totaled $2.7 billion at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $12.7 million, or 0.5% compared to December 31, 2023. Deposits totaled $2.8 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $50.8 million, or 1.9% compared to December 31, 2023. Brokered deposits have decreased $246.8 million or 25.9%, when compared to December 31, 2023.

Period End Loan Composition December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Current QTD % Change YTD % Change Residential Real Estate $ 42,766 $ 45,553 $ 50,931 (6.1 )% (16.0 )% Commercial Real Estate(1) 1,899,134 1,887,942 1,947,648 0.6 (2.5 ) Construction 173,555 160,292 183,414 8.3 (5.4 ) Total Real Estate Loans 2,115,455 2,093,787 2,181,993 1.0 (3.0 ) Commercial Business 515,125 490,292 500,569 5.1 2.9 Consumer 75,308 39,126 36,045 92.5 108.9 Total Loans $ 2,705,888 $ 2,623,205 $ 2,718,607 3.2 % (0.5 )%

(1) Includes owner occupied commercial real estate of $0.7 billion at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Period End Deposit Composition December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Current QTD % Change YTD % Change Noninterest bearing demand $ 321,875 $ 295,552 $ 346,172 8.9 % (7.0 )% NOW 105,090 76,413 90,829 37.5 15.7 Money Market 899,413 840,234 887,352 7.0 1.4 Savings 90,220 87,212 97,331 3.4 (7.3 ) Time 1,370,972 1,388,760 1,315,073 (1.3 ) 4.3 Total Deposits $ 2,787,570 $ 2,688,171 $ 2,736,757 3.7 % 1.9 %

Shareholders' equity totaled $270.1 million as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $4.3 million compared to December 31, 2023, primarily a result of net income of $9.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase was partially offset by dividends paid of $6.3 million.

The Company's capital position was generally stable during the fourth quarter, with total risk-based capital, common-equity tier 1 capital and leverage ratios at 12.67%, 11.61%, and 10.07%, respectively, at December 31, 2024. The Company repurchased 85,990 shares at a weighted average price of $24.82 per share for the year ended December 31, 2024.

We recommend reading this earnings release in conjunction with the Fourth Quarter 2024 Investor Presentation, located at https://investor.mybankwell.com/events-and-presentations/ and included as an exhibit to our January 22, 2025 Current Report on Form 8-K.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to evaluating the Company's financial performance in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), management may evaluate certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as the efficiency ratio. A computation and reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures used for these purposes is contained in the accompanying Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures tables. We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. For example, the Company believes that the efficiency ratio is useful in the assessment of financial performance, including noninterest expense control. The Company believes that tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible common shareholders' equity, fully diluted tangible book value per common share, operating revenue, efficiency ratio, noninterest expense to average assets, average tangible common equity, annualized return on average tangible common equity, return on average assets, return on average shareholders' equity, pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue, net interest margin, net loan charge-offs as a percentage of average loans, pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue on average assets, and the dividend payout ratio are useful to evaluate the relative strength of the Company's performance and capital position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 293,552 $ 275,829 $ 234,277 $ 245,043 $ 267,521 Federal funds sold 13,972 15,508 17,103 2,584 1,636 Cash and cash equivalents 307,524 291,337 251,380 247,627 269,157 Investment securities Marketable equity securities, at fair value 2,118 2,148 2,079 2,069 2,070 Available for sale investment securities, at fair value 107,428 108,866 107,635 108,417 109,736 Held to maturity investment securities, at amortized cost 36,553 34,886 28,286 15,739 15,817 Total investment securities 146,099 145,900 138,000 126,225 127,623 Loans receivable (net of ACL-Loans of $29,007, $27,752, $36,083, $27,991, and $27,946 at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively) 2,672,959 2,591,551 2,616,691 2,646,686 2,685,301 Accrued interest receivable 14,535 14,714 14,675 15,104 14,863 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 5,655 5,655 5,655 5,655 5,696 Premises and equipment, net 23,856 24,780 25,599 26,161 27,018 Bank-owned life insurance 52,791 52,443 52,097 51,764 51,435 Goodwill 2,589 2,589 2,589 2,589 2,589 Deferred income taxes, net 9,742 9,300 11,345 9,137 9,383 Other real estate owned 8,299 - - - - Other assets 24,571 22,811 23,623 24,326 22,417 Total assets $ 3,268,620 $ 3,161,080 $ 3,141,654 $ 3,155,274 $ 3,215,482 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Noninterest bearing deposits $ 321,875 $ 295,552 $ 328,475 $ 376,248 $ 346,172 Interest bearing deposits 2,465,695 2,392,619 2,333,900 2,297,274 2,390,585 Total deposits 2,787,570 2,688,171 2,662,375 2,673,522 2,736,757 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 90,000 90,000 90,000 90,000 90,000 Subordinated debentures 69,451 69,389 69,328 69,266 69,205 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 51,536 45,594 52,975 54,454 53,768 Total liabilities 2,998,557 2,893,154 2,874,678 2,887,242 2,949,730 Shareholders' equity Common stock, no par value 119,108 118,429 118,037 118,401 118,247 Retained earnings 152,199 151,257 150,895 151,350 149,169 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (1,244 ) (1,760 ) (1,956 ) (1,719 ) (1,664 ) Total shareholders' equity 270,063 267,926 266,976 268,032 265,752 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,268,620 $ 3,161,080 $ 3,141,654 $ 3,155,274 $ 3,215,482

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share data) For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Interest and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 42,851 $ 43,596 $ 43,060 $ 43,325 $ 44,122 $ 172,832 $ 170,181 Interest and dividends on securities 1,482 1,390 1,190 1,130 1,108 5,192 4,126 Interest on cash and cash equivalents 3,510 3,205 3,429 3,826 4,164 13,970 14,147 Total interest and dividend income 47,843 48,191 47,679 48,281 49,394 191,994 188,454 Interest expense Interest expense on deposits 25,640 25,579 24,677 25,362 25,307 101,258 86,906 Interest expense on borrowings 2,004 1,895 1,783 1,772 1,842 7,454 7,080 Total interest expense 27,644 27,474 26,460 27,134 27,149 108,712 93,986 Net interest income 20,199 20,717 21,219 21,147 22,245 83,282 94,468 Provision (credit) for credit losses 4,458 6,296 8,183 3,683 (960 ) 22,620 866 Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses 15,741 14,421 13,036 17,464 23,205 60,662 93,602 Noninterest income Bank owned life insurance 348 346 333 329 316 1,356 1,192 Service charges and fees 589 575 495 304 688 1,963 1,629 Gains and fees from sales of loans 24 133 45 321 79 523 1,972 Other 3 102 (190 ) (39 ) 46 (124 ) 49 Total noninterest income 964 1,156 683 915 1,129 3,718 4,842 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,656 6,223 6,176 6,291 6,088 24,346 24,595 Occupancy and equipment 2,600 2,334 2,238 2,322 2,231 9,494 8,665 Professional services 1,286 1,142 989 1,065 1,033 4,482 3,538 Data processing 905 851 755 740 747 3,251 2,888 Director fees 342 292 306 900 605 1,840 1,812 FDIC insurance 862 853 705 930 1,026 3,350 4,164 Marketing 175 73 90 114 139 452 651 Other 1,417 1,097 986 935 995 4,435 4,088 Total noninterest expense 13,243 12,865 12,245 13,297 12,864 51,650 50,401 Income before income tax expense 3,462 2,712 1,474 5,082 11,470 12,730 48,043 Income tax expense 955 786 356 1,319 2,946 3,416 11,380 Net income $ 2,507 $ 1,926 $ 1,118 $ 3,763 $ 8,524 $ 9,314 $ 36,663 Earnings Per Common Share: Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.24 $ 0.14 $ 0.48 $ 1.09 $ 1.18 $ 4.71 Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.24 $ 0.14 $ 0.48 $ 1.09 $ 1.17 $ 4.67 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 7,713,970 7,715,040 7,747,675 7,663,521 7,603,938 7,710,076 7,587,768 Diluted 7,727,412 7,720,895 7,723,888 7,687,679 7,650,451 7,737,952 7,647,411 Dividends per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.80 $ 0.80

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share data) As of Computation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Total Equity $ 270,063 $ 267,926 $ 266,976 $ 268,032 $ 265,752 Less: Goodwill 2,589 2,589 2,589 2,589 2,589 Other intangibles - - - - - Tangible Common Equity $ 267,474 $ 265,337 $ 264,387 $ 265,443 $ 263,163 Total Assets $ 3,268,620 $ 3,161,080 $ 3,141,654 $ 3,155,274 $ 3,215,482 Less: Goodwill 2,589 2,589 2,589 2,589 2,589 Other intangibles - - - - - Tangible Assets $ 3,266,031 $ 3,158,491 $ 3,139,065 $ 3,152,685 $ 3,212,893 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 8.19 % 8.40 % 8.42 % 8.42 % 8.19 %

As of Computation of Fully Diluted Tangible Book Value per Common Share December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Total shareholders' equity $ 270,063 $ 267,926 $ 266,976 $ 268,032 $ 265,752 Less: Preferred stock - - - - - Common shareholders' equity $ 270,063 $ 267,926 $ 266,976 $ 268,032 $ 265,752 Less: Goodwill 2,589 2,589 2,589 2,589 2,589 Other intangibles - - - - - Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 267,474 $ 265,337 $ 264,387 $ 265,443 $ 263,163 Common shares issued and outstanding 7,859,873 7,858,573 7,866,499 7,908,180 7,882,616 Fully Diluted Tangible Book Value per Common Share $ 34.03 $ 33.76 $ 33.61 $ 33.57 $ 33.39

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. EARNINGS PER SHARE ("EPS") (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share data) For the Quarter Ended

December 31, For the Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 2,507 $ 8,524 $ 9,314 $ 36,663 Dividends to participating securities(1) (39 ) (40 ) (156 ) (164 ) Undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(1) (23 ) (181 ) (76 ) (794 ) Net income for earnings per share calculation 2,445 8,303 9,082 35,705 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 7,714 7,604 7,710 7,588 Effect of dilutive equity-based awards(2) 13 46 28 60 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 7,727 7,650 7,738 7,648 Net earnings per common share: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.32 $ 1.09 $ 1.18 $ 4.71 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.32 $ 1.09 $ 1.17 $ 4.67

(1) Represents dividends paid and undistributed earnings allocated to unvested stock-based awards that contain non-forfeitable rights to dividends. (2) Represents the effect of the assumed exercise of stock options and the vesting of restricted shares, as applicable, utilizing the treasury stock method.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS ON A FULLY TAX EQUIVALENT BASIS - QTD (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Average Balance Interest Yield/ Rate (4) Average Balance Interest Yield/ Rate (4) Assets: Cash and Fed funds sold $ 313,777 $ 3,510 4.45 % $ 314,950 $ 4,164 5.25 % Securities(1) 151,300 1,506 3.98 133,440 1,041 3.12 Loans: Commercial real estate 1,896,551 28,222 5.82 1,933,736 28,546 5.78 Residential real estate 44,329 753 6.79 52,026 718 5.52 Construction 171,244 3,281 7.50 199,541 3,793 7.44 Commercial business 505,655 9,911 7.67 496,476 9,944 7.84 Consumer 43,315 684 6.29 43,639 1,120 10.18 Total loans 2,661,094 42,851 6.30 2,725,418 44,121 6.33 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,655 119 8.36 5,696 119 8.31 Total earning assets 3,131,826 $ 47,986 6.00 % 3,179,504 $ 49,445 6.08 % Other assets 94,781 94,459 Total assets $ 3,226,607 $ 3,273,963 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Interest bearing liabilities: NOW $ 90,497 $ 42 0.18 % $ 95,603 $ 42 0.17 % Money market 855,522 8,472 3.94 893,043 9,369 4.16 Savings 88,956 692 3.10 99,242 759 3.04 Time 1,385,264 16,434 4.72 1,341,871 15,136 4.48 Total interest bearing deposits 2,420,239 25,640 4.21 2,429,759 25,306 4.13 Borrowed Money 159,416 2,004 5.00 159,165 1,842 4.59 Total interest bearing liabilities 2,579,655 $ 27,644 4.27 % 2,588,924 $ 27,148 4.16 % Noninterest bearing deposits 322,135 351,071 Other liabilities 54,013 70,181 Total liabilities 2,955,803 3,010,176 Shareholders' equity 270,804 263,787 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,226,607 $ 3,273,963 Net interest income(2) $ 20,342 $ 22,297 Interest rate spread 1.73 % 1.92 % Net interest margin(3) 2.60 % 2.81 %

(1) Average balances and yields for securities are based on amortized cost. (2) The adjustment for securities and loans taxable equivalency amounted to $143 thousand and $52 thousand for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (3) Annualized net interest income as a percentage of earning assets. (4) Yields are calculated using the contractual day count convention for each respective product type.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS ON A FULLY TAX EQUIVALENT BASIS - YTD (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Year Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Average Balance Interest Yield/ Rate (4) Average Balance Interest Yield/ Rate (4) Assets: Cash and Fed funds sold $ 283,353 $ 13,970 4.93 % $ 289,582 $ 14,147 4.89 % Securities(1) 142,744 5,098 3.57 129,785 3,906 3.01 Loans: Commercial real estate 1,905,973 112,804 5.82 1,932,627 109,110 5.57 Residential real estate 47,767 2,978 6.23 55,607 2,751 4.95 Construction 162,180 12,197 7.40 195,773 14,268 7.19 Commercial business 514,800 42,006 8.03 533,736 41,406 7.65 Consumer 41,869 2,847 6.80 34,022 2,646 7.77 Total loans 2,672,589 172,832 6.36 2,751,765 170,181 6.10 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,666 477 8.41 5,570 427 7.68 Total earning assets 3,104,352 $ 192,377 6.09 % 3,176,702 $ 188,661 5.86 % Other assets 92,886 79,571 Total assets $ 3,197,238 $ 3,256,273 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Interest bearing liabilities: NOW $ 96,091 $ 175 0.18 % $ 97,203 $ 170 0.17 % Money market 851,283 34,767 4.08 906,354 32,901 3.63 Savings 90,587 2,785 3.07 113,260 3,163 2.79 Time 1,335,680 63,531 4.76 1,303,915 50,672 3.89 Total interest bearing deposits 2,373,641 101,258 4.27 2,420,732 86,906 3.59 Borrowed Money 159,320 7,454 4.68 160,661 7,080 4.35 Total interest bearing liabilities 2,532,961 $ 108,712 4.29 % 2,581,393 $ 93,986 3.64 % Noninterest bearing deposits 332,611 368,926 Other liabilities 60,466 53,893 Total liabilities 2,926,038 3,004,212 Shareholders' equity 271,200 252,061 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,197,238 $ 3,256,273 Net interest income(2) $ 83,665 $ 94,675 Interest rate spread 1.80 % 2.22 % Net interest margin(3) 2.70 % 2.98 %

(1) Average balances and yields for securities are based on amortized cost. (2) The adjustment for securities and loans taxable equivalency amounted to $383 thousand and $207 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (3) Annualized net interest income as a percentage of earning assets. (4) Yields are calculated using the contractual day count convention for each respective product type.

