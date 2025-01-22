Anzeige
WKN: 906006 | ISIN: US1271903049 | Ticker-Symbol: CA8A
Tradegate
23.01.25
11:21 Uhr
451,40 Euro
+4,60
+1,03 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CACI INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
451,00457,6011:40
451,20457,8011:40
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.