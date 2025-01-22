RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), a leading provider of expertise and technology to government customers, announced results today for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2024.

"Our second quarter reflected another exceptional period for CACI. Financial results were strong across the board with double-digit revenue growth, increased profitability, healthy cash flow, and growing backlog. In addition, we closed and integrated the previously announced strategic acquisitions of Azure Summit and Applied Insight," said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. "With the momentum we see in our business, we are again able to raise our fiscal year 2025 guidance, and we are well on track to achieve the three-year financial targets we introduced at our Investor Day. Our strategy, capabilities, and performance position CACI extremely well to continue providing long-term value for our customers and our shareholders."

Second Quarter Results

(in millions, except earnings per share and DSO) Three Months Ended 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 % Change Revenues $ 2,099.8 $ 1,833.9 14.5 % Income from operations $ 181.3 $ 133.3 36.0 % Net income $ 109.9 $ 83.9 31.1 % Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure1 $ 134.2 $ 97.6 37.5 % Diluted earnings per share $ 4.88 $ 3.74 30.5 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure1 $ 5.95 $ 4.36 36.5 % Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure1 $ 232.9 $ 170.9 36.2 % Net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA1 $ 76.0 $ 83.2 -8.7 % Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure1 $ 66.1 $ 67.8 -2.6 % Days sales outstanding (DSO)2 53 47

(1) This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release. (2) The DSO calculations for three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 exclude the impact of the Company's Master Accounts Receivable Purchase Agreement (MARPA), which was 7 days and 6 days, respectively.

Revenues in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 increased 14.5 percent year-over-year, driven by 8.1 percent organic growth. The increase in income from operations was driven by higher revenues and gross profit. Growth in diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share was driven by higher income from operations, partially offset by increased interest expense and a higher tax provision. The decrease in cash from operations, excluding MARPA, was driven primarily by changes in working capital partially offset by higher earnings.

Second Quarter Contract Awards

Contract awards in the second quarter totaled $1.2 billion, with approximately 45 percent for new business to CACI. Awards exclude ceiling values of multi-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts. Some notable awards during the quarter were:

CACI was awarded a seven-year sole-source contract valued at more than $131 million to continue to provide advanced data visualization technology to support the Department of Defense (DoD) and the Intelligence Community (IC). As a key technology partner to this undisclosed customer, CACI enables decision superiority by providing analysts with pattern-of-life data to help find unique items of interest wherever the mission takes them. This invaluable asset has assisted in mission planning and battlefield forensics for nearly two decades.

CACI was awarded a seven-year single-award contract valued at more than $238 million to support space technology operations for a classified national security customer. CACI will provide 24/7 operators, analysts, and engineers with expert technical knowledge and experience for the Continental United States and Outside the Continental United States mission centers. As a space technology solutions provider, CACI protects our nation's assets and interests by performing mission operations and data management ensuring space system optimization and resilience.

Total backlog as of December 31, 2024 was $31.8 billion compared with $26.9 billion a year ago, an increase of 18.2 percent. Funded backlog as of December 31, 2024 was $4.1 billion compared with $3.7 billion a year ago, an increase of 10.8 percent.

Additional Highlights

CACI completed its acquisition of Azure Summit Technology, a provider of innovative, high-performance radio frequency (RF) technology and engineering, focused on the electromagnetic spectrum, in an all-cash transaction for $1.275 billion. With the closing of this transaction, CACI bolsters its market-based strategy by expanding its software-defined offerings in signals intelligence (SIGINT), electronic warfare (EW), and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), across multiple domains, platforms, and customer sets. In particular, this acquisition expands the breadth of CACI's reach and insight into maritime and airborne platforms.

CACI completed the acquisition of Applied Insight, a Northern Virginia-based portfolio company of Acacia Group, in an all-cash transaction. In alignment with CACI's mission to deliver distinctive expertise and differentiated technology to meet its customers' greatest national security challenges, Applied Insight delivers proven cloud migration, adoption, and transformation capabilities, coupled with intimate customer relationships across the DoD and IC.

CACI hosted an Investor Day in November, showcasing the company's strategy, unique industry position, differentiated capabilities, and focus on supporting enduring national security priorities in the markets it serves. President and CEO John Mengucci, joined by senior leadership, provided deeper insight into how CACI's use of software and software-defined technology, investing ahead of need, and significant synergy between Expertise and Technology allow the company to more rapidly address critical customer needs with greater efficiency and flexibility. CACI also strengthened its investment thesis by presenting three-year financial targets, reinforcing its commitment to continue driving growth and shareholder value.

CACI was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Companies and one of America's Most Trusted Companies for 2025, ranking fourth and seventh, respectively, within the Aerospace and Defense industry. As one of America's best companies, CACI achieved high marks, ranking in the top 15 percent, for public trust, employee sentiment, and financial strength. CACI was selected as a most trusted company for its enduring commitment to character, integrity, and ethics.

CACI earned 11 prestigious awards in 2024 for being a leader in veteran hiring and inclusivity. CACI was also recognized for its dedication to the military community and its commitment to fostering a welcoming environment where veterans can continue their mission.

CACI Chairman of the Board of Directors Michael (Mike) A. Daniels was presented with the prestigious 2024 National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Directorship 100 B. Kenneth West Lifetime Achievement Award at its annual gala in New York. This award is bestowed to a corporate director with distinguished service on public, private, and/or nonprofit boards over an extended period and who has demonstrated the principles of director professionalism-integrity, mature confidence, informed judgment, and high-performance standards.

CACI President and CEO John Mengucci received the 2024 Technology Good Scout Award from the Boy Scouts of America National Capital Area Council. This award recognizes and honors outstanding leaders in the technology industry from the greater Washington, D.C. area who exemplify the values of the Scout Oath and Law in their daily lives. Mengucci received the prestigious 27th annual Technology Good Scout Award on Oct. 23 in Tysons, Virginia.

Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance

The table below summarizes our fiscal year 2025 guidance and represents our views as of January 22, 2025. The increase in our revenue guidance is driven by higher organic growth expectations.

(in millions, except earnings per share) Fiscal Year 2025 Current Guidance Prior Guidance Revenues $8,450 - $8,650 $8,370 - $8,570 Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure1 $537 - $557 $523 - $543 Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure1 $23.87 - $24.76 $23.24 - $24.13 Diluted weighted average shares 22.5 22.5 Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure2 at least $450 at least $445

(1) Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are defined as GAAP net income and GAAP diluted EPS, respectively, excluding intangible amortization expense and the related tax impact. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release. (2) Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA, less payments for capital expenditures (capex). This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Fiscal year 2025 free cash flow guidance assumes approximately $55 million in tax payments related to Section 174 of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and an approximately $40 million cash tax refund related to our method change enacted in fiscal year 2021. For additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure, see the related explanation and reconciliation to the GAAP measure included below in this release.

CACI International Inc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 % Change 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 % Change Revenues $ 2,099,809 $ 1,833,934 14.5 % $ 4,156,698 $ 3,684,081 12.8 % Costs of revenues: Direct costs 1,402,225 1,255,251 11.7 % 2,816,649 2,528,169 11.4 % Indirect costs and selling expenses 466,661 409,355 14.0 % 894,607 813,988 9.9 % Depreciation and amortization 49,625 36,023 37.8 % 84,303 71,270 18.3 % Total costs of revenues 1,918,511 1,700,629 12.8 % 3,795,559 3,413,427 11.2 % Income from operations 181,298 133,305 36.0 % 361,139 270,654 33.4 % Interest expense and other, net 44,066 27,519 60.1 % 68,036 53,090 28.2 % Income before income taxes 137,232 105,786 29.7 % 293,103 217,564 34.7 % Income taxes 27,294 21,916 24.5 % 62,988 47,647 32.2 % Net income $ 109,938 $ 83,870 31.1 % $ 230,115 $ 169,917 35.4 % Basic earnings per share $ 4.90 $ 3.76 30.3 % $ 10.29 $ 7.56 36.1 % Diluted earnings per share $ 4.88 $ 3.74 30.5 % $ 10.21 $ 7.50 36.1 % Weighted average shares used in per share computations: Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 22,414 22,282 0.6 % 22,359 22,464 -0.5 % Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 22,534 22,407 0.6 % 22,537 22,650 -0.5 %

CACI International Inc Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands) 12/31/2024 6/30/2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 175,707 $ 133,961 Accounts receivable, net 1,200,683 1,031,311 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 257,005 209,257 Total current assets 1,633,395 1,374,529 Goodwill 4,913,099 4,154,844 Intangible assets, net 1,168,205 474,354 Property, plant and equipment, net 205,597 195,443 Operating lease right-of-use assets 340,729 305,637 Supplemental retirement savings plan assets 99,461 99,339 Accounts receivable, long-term 15,065 13,311 Other long-term assets 172,948 178,644 Total assets $ 8,548,499 $ 6,796,101 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 68,750 $ 61,250 Accounts payable 243,356 287,142 Accrued compensation and benefits 244,789 316,514 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 514,582 413,354 Total current liabilities 1,071,477 1,078,260 Long-term debt, net of current portion 2,989,750 1,481,387 Supplemental retirement savings plan obligations, net of current portion 114,186 111,208 Deferred income taxes 156,128 169,808 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 379,780 325,046 Other long-term liabilities 108,805 112,185 Total liabilities 4,820,126 3,277,894 Total shareholders' equity 3,728,373 3,518,207 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,548,499 $ 6,796,101

CACI International Inc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Six Months Ended 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 230,115 $ 169,917 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 84,303 71,270 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,291 1,095 Stock-based compensation expense 31,343 22,949 Deferred income taxes (13,352 ) (25,770 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of business acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (51,731 ) (50,642 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (12,995 ) (28,703 ) Accounts payable and other accrued expenses (27,907 ) 90,769 Accrued compensation and benefits (86,261 ) (124,640 ) Income taxes payable and receivable 5,077 2,879 Operating lease liabilities and assets, net (572 ) (4,371 ) Long-term liabilities 1,392 17,099 Net cash provided by operating activities 160,703 141,852 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (21,400 ) (29,410 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (1,569,388 ) (10,869 ) Other 2,410 1,974 Net cash used in investing activities (1,588,378 ) (38,305 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings under bank credit facilities 4,347,000 1,531,500 Principal payments made under bank credit facilities (2,824,148 ) (1,454,313 ) Payment of financing costs under bank credit facilities (9,803 ) - Proceeds from employee stock purchase plans 6,415 5,848 Repurchases of common stock (10,352 ) (155,765 ) Payment of taxes for equity transactions (35,797 ) (18,061 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,473,315 (90,791 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,894 ) 319 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 41,746 13,075 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 133,961 115,776 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 175,707 $ 128,851

Revenues by Customer Group (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 $ Change % Change Department of Defense $ 1,578,733 75.1 % $ 1,358,509 74.0 % $ 220,224 16.2 % Federal Civilian agencies 433,691 20.7 % 389,942 21.3 % 43,749 11.2 % Commercial and other 87,385 4.2 % 85,483 4.7 % 1,902 2.2 % Total $ 2,099,809 100.0 % $ 1,833,934 100.0 % $ 265,875 14.5 % Six Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 $ Change % Change Department of Defense $ 3,113,266 74.9 % $ 2,710,815 73.6 % $ 402,451 14.8 % Federal Civilian agencies 873,062 21.0 % 797,286 21.6 % 75,776 9.5 % Commercial and other 170,370 4.1 % 175,980 4.8 % (5,610 ) -3.2 % Total $ 4,156,698 100.0 % $ 3,684,081 100.0 % $ 472,617 12.8 %

Revenues by Contract Type (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 $ Change % Change Cost-plus-fee $ 1,240,213 59.1 % $ 1,102,474 60.1 % $ 137,739 12.5 % Fixed-price 602,859 28.7 % 519,544 28.3 % 83,315 16.0 % Time-and-materials 256,737 12.2 % 211,916 11.6 % 44,821 21.2 % Total $ 2,099,809 100.0 % $ 1,833,934 100.0 % $ 265,875 14.5 % Six Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 $ Change % Change Cost-plus-fee $ 2,520,223 60.7 % $ 2,236,909 60.7 % $ 283,314 12.7 % Fixed-price 1,078,115 25.9 % 1,021,621 27.7 % 56,494 5.5 % Time-and-materials 558,360 13.4 % 425,551 11.6 % 132,809 31.2 % Total $ 4,156,698 100.0 % $ 3,684,081 100.0 % $ 472,617 12.8 %

Revenues by Prime or Subcontractor (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 $ Change % Change Prime contractor $ 1,862,098 88.7 % $ 1,636,377 89.2 % $ 225,721 13.8 % Subcontractor 237,711 11.3 % 197,557 10.8 % 40,154 20.3 % Total $ 2,099,809 100.0 % $ 1,833,934 100.0 % $ 265,875 14.5 % Six Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 $ Change % Change Prime contractor $ 3,742,517 90.0 % $ 3,285,739 89.2 % $ 456,778 13.9 % Subcontractor 414,181 10.0 % 398,342 10.8 % 15,839 4.0 % Total $ 4,156,698 100.0 % $ 3,684,081 100.0 % $ 472,617 12.8 %

Revenues by Expertise or Technology (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 $ Change % Change Expertise $ 925,900 44.1 % $ 849,541 46.3 % $ 76,359 9.0 % Technology 1,173,909 55.9 % 984,393 53.7 % 189,516 19.3 % Total $ 2,099,809 100.0 % $ 1,833,934 100.0 % $ 265,875 14.5 % Six Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 $ Change % Change Expertise $ 1,914,165 46.1 % $ 1,727,635 46.9 % $ 186,530 10.8 % Technology 2,242,533 53.9 % 1,956,446 53.1 % 286,087 14.6 % Total $ 4,156,698 100.0 % $ 3,684,081 100.0 % $ 472,617 12.8 %

Contract Awards (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 $ Change % Change Contract Awards $ 1,168,955 $ 2,199,671 $ (1,030,716 ) -46.9 % Six Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 $ Change % Change Contract Awards $ 4,508,590 $ 5,268,914 $ (760,324 ) -14.4 %

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS (Unaudited)

Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP performance measures. We define Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS as GAAP net income and GAAP diluted EPS, respectively, excluding intangible amortization expense and the related tax impact as we do not consider intangible amortization expense to be indicative of our operating performance. We believe that these performance measures provide management and investors with useful information in assessing trends in our ongoing operating performance, provide greater visibility in understanding the long-term financial performance of the Company, and allow investors to more easily compare our results to results of our peers. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 % Change 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 % Change Net income, as reported $ 109,938 $ 83,870 31.1 % $ 230,115 $ 169,917 35.4 % Intangible amortization expense 32,442 18,426 76.1 % 50,449 36,792 37.1 % Tax effect of intangible amortization1 (8,197 ) (4,699 ) 74.4 % (12,746 ) (9,383 ) 35.8 % Adjusted net income $ 134,183 $ 97,597 37.5 % $ 267,818 $ 197,326 35.7 % Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 % Change 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 % Change Diluted EPS, as reported $ 4.88 $ 3.74 30.5 % $ 10.21 $ 7.50 36.1 % Intangible amortization expense 1.44 0.82 75.6 % 2.24 1.62 38.3 % Tax effect of intangible amortization1 (0.37 ) (0.20 ) 85.0 % (0.57 ) (0.41 ) 39.0 % Adjusted diluted EPS $ 5.95 $ 4.36 36.5 % $ 11.88 $ 8.71 36.4 % FY25 Guidance Range (in millions, except per share data) Low End High End Net income, as reported $ 444 --- $ 464 Intangible amortization expense 124 --- 124 Tax effect of intangible amortization1 (31 ) --- (31 ) Adjusted net income $ 537 --- $ 557 FY25 Guidance Range Low End High End Diluted EPS, as reported $ 19.73 --- $ 20.62 Intangible amortization expense 5.51 --- 5.51 Tax effect of intangible amortization1 (1.37 ) --- (1.37 ) Adjusted diluted EPS $ 23.87 --- $ 24.76

(1) Calculation uses an assumed full year statutory tax rate of 25.3% and 25.5% on non-GAAP tax deductible adjustments for December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) (Unaudited)

The Company views EBITDA and EBITDA margin, both of which are defined as non-GAAP measures, as important indicators of performance, consistent with the manner in which management measures and forecasts the Company's performance. EBITDA is a commonly used non-GAAP measure when comparing our results with those of other companies. We define EBITDA as GAAP net income plus net interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense (including depreciation within direct costs). We consider EBITDA to be a useful metric for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of our business on a consistent basis across reporting periods, as it eliminates the effect of non-cash items such as depreciation of tangible assets, amortization of intangible assets primarily recognized in business combinations, which we do not believe are indicative of our operating performance. EBITDA margin is EBITDA divided by revenue. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 % Change 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 % Change Net income $ 109,938 $ 83,870 31.1 % $ 230,115 $ 169,917 35.4 % Plus: Income taxes 27,294 21,916 24.5 % 62,988 47,647 32.2 % Interest income and expense, net 44,066 27,519 60.1 % 68,036 53,090 28.2 % Depreciation and amortization expense, including amounts within direct costs 51,564 37,612 37.1 % 87,614 74,501 17.6 % EBITDA $ 232,862 $ 170,917 36.2 % $ 448,753 $ 345,155 30.0 % Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 % Change 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 % Change Revenues, as reported $ 2,099,809 $ 1,833,934 14.5 % $ 4,156,698 $ 3,684,081 12.8 % EBITDA 232,862 170,917 36.2 % 448,753 345,155 30.0 % EBITDA margin 11.1% 9.3% 10.8% 9.4%

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Excluding MARPA and to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)

The Company defines Net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA, a non-GAAP measure, as net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude cash flows from CACI's Master Accounts Receivable Purchase Agreement (MARPA) for the sale of certain designated eligible U.S. government receivables up to a maximum amount of $300.0 million. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP liquidity measure and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company defines Free cash flow as Net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA, less payments for capital expenditures. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures to assess our ability to generate cash from our business operations and plan for future operating and capital actions. We believe these measures allow investors to more easily compare current period results to prior period results and to results of our peers. Free cash flow does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary purposes and should not be used as a substitute for cash flow measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands) 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 126,042 $ 71,764 $ 160,703 $ 141,852 Cash used in (provided by) MARPA (50,051 ) 11,478 (23,841 ) 34,645 Net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA 75,991 83,242 136,862 176,497 Capital expenditures (9,924 ) (15,419 ) (21,400 ) (29,410 ) Free cash flow $ 66,067 $ 67,823 $ 115,462 $ 147,087 (in millions) FY25 Guidance Current Prior Net cash provided by operating activities $ 535 $ 530 Cash used in (provided by) MARPA - - Net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA 535 530 Capital expenditures (85 ) (85 ) Free cash flow $ 450 $ 445

