FITZGERALD, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NYSE: CBAN) ("Colony" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024. Financial highlights are shown below.
Financial Highlights:
- Net income increased to $7.4 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $5.6 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, and $5.6 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Operating net income increased to $7.8 million, or $0.44 of adjusted earnings per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $6.2 million, or $0.35 of adjusted earnings per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, and $5.4 million, or $0.31 of adjusted earnings per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. (See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures).
- Provision for credit losses of $650,000 was recorded in fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $750,000 in third quarter of 2024, and $1.5 million in fourth quarter of 2023.
- Total loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $1.84 billion at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $43.1 million, or 2.28%, from the prior quarter.
- Total deposits were $2.57 billion and $2.52 billion at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively, an increase of $43.0 million.
- Mortgage production was $76.9 million, and mortgage sales totaled $51.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $66.6 million and $57.8 million, respectively, for the third quarter of 2024.
- Small Business Specialty Lending ("SBSL") closed $22.2 million in Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans and sold $30.0 million in SBA loans in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $30.1 million and $27.2 million, respectively, for the third quarter of 2024.
The Company also announced that on January 22, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1150 per share, to be paid on its common stock on February 19, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 5, 2025. The Company had 17,520,136 shares of its common stock outstanding as of January 20, 2025.
"We are pleased to report our operating results and improved performance in the fourth quarter of 2024. Strong deposit growth during the quarter, particularly in lower cost transactional deposit accounts, along with easing from the Federal Reserve contributed to a lower overall cost of funds which resulted in an increase in margin of 20 basis points compared to the prior quarter. Additionally, we are pleased with our increase in noninterest income led by a successful quarter for our Small Business Specialty Lending Division and continued progress in our other complementary lines of business," said Heath Fountain, Chief Executive Officer.
"The change in our loan balances reflects several anticipated large payoffs during the quarter, which carried lower rates and had minimal impact on earning asset yields. While we anticipate loan growth to resume in 2025, we expect it to be stronger in the latter half of the year."
"We were also excited to announce additions to the Executive Management team which include the promotions of Ed Canup, Daniel Rentz, and Laurie Senn. These additions enable us to prioritize profitable growth and scale the organization by emphasizing business development, innovation, and efficiency."
Balance Sheet
- Total assets were $3.11 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $44.7 million from September 30, 2024.
- Total loans, including loans held for sale, were at $1.88 billion at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $31.0 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
- Total deposits were $2.57 billion and $2.52 billion at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively, an increase of $43.0 million. Interest bearing demand deposits increased $44.7 million and savings and money market deposits increased $3.2 million, which were partially offset by a decrease in time deposits of $27.3 million, from September 30, 2024 to December 31, 2024.
- Total borrowings at December 31, 2024 totaled $248.0 million, an increase of $23,000 compared to September 30, 2024, related to a minimal increase in other borrowed money.
Capital
- Colony continues to maintain a strong capital position, with ratios that exceed regulatory minimums required to be considered as "well-capitalized."
- Under the Company's approved stock repurchase program, a total of 35,000 shares of Company common stock were repurchased during the fourth quarter of 2024 at an average price of $15.40 per share and a total value of $539,132 thousand.
- Preliminary tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, total risk-based capital ratio and common equity tier one capital ratio were 9.50%, 14.26%, 17.10%, and 13.08%, respectively, at December 31, 2024.
Fourth Quarter and December 31, 2024 Year to Date Results of Operations
- Net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, totaled $20.6 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to $19.1 million for the same period in 2023. Net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 totaled $76.8 million, compared to $79.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. For both periods, increases can be seen in income on interest earning assets, which is more than offset by increases in expenses on interest bearing liabilities due to higher interest rates period over period. Income on interest earning assets increased $2.8 million, to $36.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the respective period in 2023. Expense on interest bearing liabilities increased $1.2 million, to $15.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the respective period in 2023. Income on interest earning assets increased $12.3 million to $137.9 million for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2024 compared to the respective period in 2023. Expense on interest bearing liabilities increased $14.5 million, to $61.2 million for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2024 compared to the respective period in 2023.
- Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 2.84% compared to 2.70% for the fourth quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily related to an increase in interest earning assets period over period as well as rate increases in interest earning assets outpacing the rate increases in interest bearing liabilities. Net interest margin was 2.72% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to 2.83% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease is the result of rate increases in interest bearing liabilities outpacing the rate increases in interest earning assets.
- Noninterest income totaled $10.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $1.0 million, or 10.79%, compared to the same period in 2023. Noninterest income totaled $39.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $3.7 million, or 10.50%, compared to the same period in 2023. These increases were primarily related to increases in mortgage fee income, gains on sales of SBA loans and income on merchant and wealth advisory services which is included in other noninterest income, which were partially offset by decreases in service charges on deposit accounts and losses on the sales of investment securities.
- Noninterest expense totaled $21.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $19.6 million for the same period in 2023. Noninterest expense totaled $82.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $83.1 million for the same period in 2023. The increase for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 was primarily related to increases in salaries and employee benefits and information technology expenses. The slight decrease for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 was a result of decreases in occupancy and equipment expenses, professional fees and communications expense partially offset by increases in salaries and employee benefits and information technology expenses.
Asset Quality
- Nonperforming assets totaled $11.3 million and $12.5 million at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively, a decrease of $1.2 million.
- Other real estate owned and repossessed assets totaled $530,000 at December 31, 2024 and $236,000 at September 30, 2024.
- Net loans charged-off were $1.5 million, or 0.33% of average loans for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $139,000 or 0.03% for the third quarter of 2024.
- The credit loss reserve was $19.0 million, or 1.03% of total loans, at December 31, 2024, compared to $19.7 million, or 1.04% of total loans at September 30, 2024.
Earnings call information
About Colony Bankcorp
Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Colony Bank. Founded in Fitzgerald, Georgia in 1975, Colony operates locations throughout Georgia and has expanded to serve Birmingham, Alabama, as well as Tallahassee and the Florida Panhandle. At Colony Bank, we offer a range of banking solutions for personal and business customers. In addition to traditional banking services, Colony provides specialized solutions including mortgage, government guaranteed lending, consumer insurance, wealth management, and merchant services. Colony's common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbol "CBAN." For more information, please visit www.colony.bank. You can also follow the Company on social media.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In addition, certain statements may be contained in the Company's future filings with the SEC, in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by or with the approval of the Company that are not statements of historical fact and constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections and/or expectations of revenues, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital structure and other financial items; (ii) statement of plans and objectives of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to products or services; (iii) statements of future economic performance; (iv) statements regarding growth strategy, capital management, liquidity and funding, and future profitability; and (v) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "may", "will", "anticipate", "assume", "should", "support", "indicate", "would", "believe", "contemplate", "expect", "estimate", "continue", "further", "plan", "point to", "project", "could", "intend", "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.
Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of current and future economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services industry, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, changes in interest rates (including the impact of prolonged elevated interest rates on our financial projections and models) and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing; the risk of reductions in benchmark interest rates and the resulting impacts on net interest income; potential impacts of adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures, including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; risks arising from media coverage of the banking industry; risks arising from perceived instability in the banking sector; the risks of changes in interest rates and their effects on the level, cost, and composition of, and competition for, deposits, loan demand and timing of payments, the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest sensitive assets and liabilities; the ability to attract new or retain existing deposits, to retain or grow loans or additional interest and fee income, or to control noninterest expense; the effect of pricing pressures on the Company's net interest margin; the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for possible credit losses, fair value for loans and other real estate owned; changes in real estate values; the Company's ability to implement its various strategic and growth initiatives; increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions, as well as from fintech companies; economic conditions, either nationally or locally, in areas in which the Company conducts operations being less favorable than expected; changes in the prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations; adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs; significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in the stock market prices on our investment securities; the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine or the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas; general risks related to the Company's merger and acquisition activity, including risks associated with the Company's pursuit of future acquisitions; the impact of generative artificial intelligence; fraud or misconduct by internal or external actors, and system failures, cybersecurity threats or security breaches and the cost of defending against them; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, and uncertainties surrounding debt ceiling and the federal budget; a potential U.S. federal government shutdown and the resulting impacts; and general competitive, economic, political and market conditions or other unexpected factors or events. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are based upon information presently known to the Company's management and are inherently subjective, uncertain and subject to change due to any number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks and other factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, under the captions "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors," and in the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The measures entitled operating noninterest income, operating noninterest expense, operating net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average equity, tangible book value per common share, tangible equity to tangible assets, operating efficiency ratio, operating net noninterest expense to average assets and pre-provision net revenue are not measures recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The most comparable GAAP measures are noninterest income, noninterest expense, net income, diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average equity, book value per common share, total equity to total assets, efficiency ratio, net noninterest expense to average assets and net interest income before provision for credit losses, respectively. Operating noninterest income excludes gain on sale of bank premises and loss on sales of securities. Operating noninterest expense excludes acquisition-related expenses and severance costs. Operating net income, operating return on average assets, operating return on average equity and operating efficiency ratio all exclude acquisition-related expenses, severance costs, gain on sale of bank premises and loss on sales of securities from net income, return on average assets, return on average equity and efficiency ratio, respectively. Operating net noninterest expense to average assets ratio excludes from net noninterest expense, severance costs, acquisition-related expenses, gain on sale of bank premises and loss on sales of securities. Acquisition-related expenses includes fees associated with acquisitions and vendor contract buyouts. Severance costs includes costs associated with termination and retirement of employees. Adjusted earnings per diluted share includes the adjustments to operating net income. Tangible book value per common share and tangible equity to tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangibles from book value per common share and total equity to total assets, respectively. Pre-provision net revenue is calculated by adding noninterest income to net interest income before provision for credit losses, and subtracting noninterest expense.
Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company's performance, and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently.
These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The computations of operating noninterest income, operating noninterest expense, operating net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average equity, tangible book value per common share, tangible equity to tangible assets, operating efficiency ratio, operating net noninterest expense to average assets and pre-provision net revenue and the reconciliation of these measures to noninterest income, noninterest expense, net income, diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average equity, book value per common share, total equity to total assets, efficiency ratio, net noninterest expense to average assets and net interest income before provision for credit losses are set forth in the table below.
Colony Bankcorp, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
2024
2023
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Operating noninterest income reconciliation
Noninterest income (GAAP)
$
10,309
$
10,082
$
9,497
$
9,487
$
9,305
Gain on sale of bank premises
-
-
-
-
(236
)
Writedown of bank premises
-
-
197
-
-
Loss on sales of securities
401
454
425
555
-
Operating noninterest income
$
10,710
$
10,536
$
10,119
$
10,042
$
9,069
Operating noninterest expense reconciliation
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
21,272
$
20,835
$
20,330
$
20,397
$
19,587
Severance costs
-
(265
)
-
(23
)
-
Operating noninterest expense
$
21,272
$
20,570
$
20,330
$
20,374
$
19,587
Operating net income reconciliation
Net income (GAAP)
$
7,432
$
5,629
$
5,474
$
5,333
$
5,598
Severance costs
-
265
-
23
-
Gain on sale of bank premises
-
-
-
-
(236
)
Writedown of bank premises
-
-
197
-
-
Loss on sales of securities
401
454
425
555
-
Income tax benefit
(77
)
(143
)
(129
)
(121
)
52
Operating net income
$
7,756
$
6,205
$
5,967
$
5,790
$
5,414
Weighted average diluted shares
17,531,808
17,587,902
17,551,007
17,560,210
17,567,839
Adjusted earnings per diluted share
$
0.44
$
0.35
$
0.34
$
0.33
$
0.31
Operating return on average assets reconciliation
Return on average assets (GAAP)
0.95
%
0.74
%
0.73
%
0.71
%
0.73
%
Severance costs
-
0.03
-
-
-
Gain on sale of bank premises
-
-
-
-
(0.03
)
Writedown of bank premises
-
-
0.03
-
-
Loss on sales of securities
0.05
0.06
0.06
0.07
-
Tax effect of adjustment items
(0.01
)
(0.02
)
(0.02
)
(0.02
)
0.01
Operating return on average assets
0.99
%
0.81
%
0.80
%
0.76
%
0.71
%
Operating return on average equity reconciliation
Return on average equity (GAAP)
10.71
%
8.33
%
8.46
%
8.38
%
9.20
%
Severance costs
-
0.39
-
0.04
-
Gain on sale of bank premises
-
-
-
-
(0.39
)
Writedown of bank premises
-
-
0.30
-
-
Loss on sales of securities
0.58
0.67
0.66
0.87
-
Tax effect of adjustment items
(0.11
)
(0.21
)
(0.20
)
(0.19
)
0.09
Operating return on average equity
11.18
%
9.18
%
9.22
%
9.10
%
8.90
%
Tangible book value per common share reconciliation
Book value per common share (GAAP)
$
15.91
$
15.73
$
15.09
$
14.80
$
14.51
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
(2.96
)
(2.97
)
(2.99
)
(3.01
)
(3.02
)
Tangible book value per common share
$
12.95
$
12.76
$
12.10
$
11.79
$
11.49
Tangible equity to tangible assets reconciliation
Equity to assets (GAAP)
8.96
%
9.01
%
8.80
%
8.62
%
8.35
%
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
(1.54
)
(1.58
)
(1.62
)
(1.63
)
(1.62
)
Tangible equity to tangible assets
7.42
%
7.43
%
7.18
%
6.99
%
6.73
%
Operating efficiency ratio calculation
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
69.11
%
72.79
%
72.85
%
72.48
%
69.51
%
Severance costs
-
(0.93
)
-
(0.08
)
-
Gain on sale of bank premises
-
-
-
-
0.84
Writedown of bank premises
-
-
(0.71
)
-
-
Loss on sales of securities
(1.31
)
(1.59
)
(1.52
)
(1.97
)
-
Operating efficiency ratio
67.80
%
70.27
%
70.62
%
70.43
%
70.35
%
Operating net noninterest expense(1) to average assets calculation
Net noninterest expense to average assets
1.40
%
1.41
%
1.45
%
1.45
%
1.35
%
Severance costs
-
(0.03
)
-
-
-
Gain on sale of bank premises
-
-
-
-
0.03
Writedown of bank premises
-
-
(0.03
)
-
-
Loss on sales of securities
(0.05
)
(0.06
)
(0.06
)
(0.07
)
-
Operating net noninterest expense to average assets
1.35
%
1.32
%
1.36
%
1.38
%
1.38
%
Pre-provision net revenue
Net interest income before provision for credit losses
$
20,472
$
18,541
$
18,409
$
18,654
$
18,874
Noninterest income
10,309
10,082
9,497
9,487
9,305
Total income
30,781
28,623
27,906
28,141
28,179
Noninterest expense
21,272
20,835
20,330
20,397
19,587
Pre-provision net revenue
$
9,509
$
7,788
$
7,576
$
7,744
$
8,592
(1) Net noninterest expense is defined as noninterest expense less noninterest income.
Colony Bankcorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
2024
2023
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
EARNINGS SUMMARY
Net interest income
$
20,472
$
18,541
$
18,409
$
18,654
$
18,874
Provision for credit losses
650
750
650
1,000
1,500
Noninterest income
10,309
10,082
9,497
9,487
9,305
Noninterest expense
21,272
20,835
20,330
20,397
19,587
Income taxes
1,427
1,409
1,452
1,411
1,494
Net income
$
7,432
$
5,629
$
5,474
$
5,333
$
5,598
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
Per common share:
Common shares outstanding
17,519,884
17,554,884
17,538,611
17,558,611
17,564,182
Weighted average basic shares
17,531,808
17,587,902
17,551,007
17,560,210
17,567,839
Weighted average diluted shares
17,531,808
17,587,902
17,551,007
17,560,210
17,567,839
Earnings per basic share
$
0.42
$
0.32
$
0.31
$
0.30
$
0.32
Earnings per diluted share
0.42
0.32
0.31
0.30
0.32
Adjusted earnings per diluted share(b)
0.44
0.35
0.34
0.33
0.31
Cash dividends declared per share
0.1125
0.1125
0.1125
0.1125
0.1100
Common book value per share
15.91
15.73
15.09
14.80
14.51
Tangible book value per common share(b)
12.95
12.76
12.10
11.79
11.49
Pre-provision net revenue(b)
$
9,509
$
7,788
$
7,576
$
7,744
$
8,592
Performance ratios:
Net interest margin (a)
2.84
%
2.64
%
2.68
%
2.69
%
2.70
%
Return on average assets
0.95
0.74
0.73
0.71
0.73
Operating return on average assets (b)
0.99
0.81
0.80
0.76
0.71
Return on average total equity
10.71
8.33
8.46
8.38
9.20
Operating return on average total equity (b)
11.18
9.18
9.22
9.10
8.90
Efficiency ratio
69.11
72.79
72.85
72.48
69.51
Operating efficiency ratio (b)
67.80
70.27
70.62
70.43
70.35
Net noninterest expense to average assets
1.40
1.41
1.45
1.45
1.35
Operating net noninterest expense to average assets(b)
1.35
1.32
1.36
1.38
1.38
ASSET QUALITY
Nonperforming portfolio loans
$
5,024
$
6,273
$
3,653
$
3,674
$
7,804
Nonperforming government guaranteed loans
5,636
5,942
3,016
2,757
2,035
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing
152
44
41
-
370
Total nonperforming loans (NPLs)
10,812
12,259
6,710
6,431
10,209
Other real estate owned
202
227
582
562
448
Repossessed assets
328
9
13
-
-
Total nonperforming assets (NPAs)
11,342
12,495
7,305
6,993
10,657
Classified loans
20,103
20,918
22,355
25,965
23,754
Criticized loans
49,387
52,062
44,850
55,065
56,879
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
1,534
139
667
664
692
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.03
%
1.04
%
1.01
%
1.00
%
0.98
%
Allowance for credit losses to total NPLs
175.55
160.40
280.27
290.11
179.95
Allowance for credit losses to total NPAs
167.34
157.37
257.44
266.80
172.38
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, net
0.33
0.03
0.14
0.14
0.15
NPLs to total loans
0.59
0.65
0.36
0.35
0.54
NPAs to total assets
0.36
0.41
0.24
0.23
0.35
NPAs to total loans and foreclosed assets
0.62
0.66
0.39
0.38
0.57
AVERAGE BALANCES
Total assets
$
3,108,762
$
3,038,947
$
3,010,486
$
3,036,093
$
3,027,812
Loans, net
1,832,564
1,862,986
1,850,451
1,853,077
1,860,652
Loans, held for sale
35,299
34,533
33,024
24,612
21,251
Deposits
2,568,824
2,504,101
2,492,479
2,543,259
2,538,500
Total stockholders' equity
276,082
268,769
260,162
255,927
241,392
(a) Computed using fully taxable-equivalent net income.
(b) Non-GAAP measure - see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and reconciliation to GAAP.
Colony Bankcorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Analysis
Three Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Balances
Income/
Expense
Yields/
Rates
Average
Balances
Income/
Expense
Yields/
Rates
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, net of unearned income 1
$
1,886,927
$
28,539
6.02
%
$
1,899,413
$
27,069
5.65
%
Investment securities, taxable
704,677
4,759
2.69
%
743,308
5,221
2.79
%
Investment securities, tax-exempt 2
95,062
505
2.11
%
103,418
607
2.33
%
Deposits in banks and short term investments
202,059
2,361
4.65
%
51,874
489
3.74
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,888,725
36,164
4.98
%
2,798,013
33,386
4.73
%
Noninterest-earning assets
220,037
229,800
Total assets
$
3,108,762
$
3,027,813
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand and savings
$
1,494,178
$
6,759
1.80
%
$
1,396,932
$
5,632
1.60
%
Other time
619,334
5,897
3.79
%
643,841
5,939
3.66
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,113,512
12,656
2.38
%
2,040,773
11,571
2.25
%
Federal funds purchased
-
-
-
%
53
1
6.28
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
185,000
1,905
4.10
%
158,913
1,624
4.06
%
Other borrowings
63,025
958
6.05
%
72,508
1,134
6.20
%
Total other interest-bearing liabilities
248,025
2,863
4.59
%
231,474
2,759
4.73
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,361,537
15,519
2.61
%
2,272,247
14,330
2.50
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
455,312
$
497,727
Other liabilities
15,831
16,447
Stockholders' equity
276,082
241,392
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities and stockholders' equity
747,225
755,566
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,108,762
$
3,027,813
Interest rate spread
2.37
%
2.23
%
Net interest income
$
20,645
$
19,056
Net interest margin
2.84
%
2.70
%
|______________________
1 The average balance of loans includes the average balance of nonaccrual loans. Income on such loans is recognized and recorded on the cash basis. Taxable-equivalent adjustments totaling $66,000 and $54,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, are calculated using the statutory federal tax rate and are included in income and fees on loans. Accretion income of $12,000 and $5,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, are also included in income and fees on loans.2 Taxable-equivalent adjustments totaling $106,000 and $127,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, are calculated using the statutory federal tax rate and are included in tax-exempt interest on investment securities.
Colony Bankcorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Analysis
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Balances
Income/
Expense
Yields/
Rates
Average
Balances
Income/
Expense
Yields/
Rates
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, net of unearned income 3
$
1,900,386
$
111,904
5.89
%
$
1,850,043
$
99,472
5.38
%
Investment securities, taxable
720,986
19,270
2.67
%
770,707
21,388
2.78
%
Investment securities, tax-exempt 4
99,350
2,158
2.17
%
105,797
2,444
2.31
%
Deposits in banks and short term investments
106,381
4,592
4.32
%
63,806
2,341
3.67
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,827,103
137,924
4.88
%
2,790,353
125,645
4.50
%
Noninterest-earning assets
221,607
226,198
Total assets
$
3,048,710
$
3,016,551
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand and savings
$
1,464,315
$
27,293
1.86
%
$
1,390,247
$
15,833
1.14
%
Other time
603,080
22,714
3.77
%
619,083
19,632
3.17
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,067,395
50,007
2.42
%
2,009,330
35,465
1.76
%
Federal funds purchased
4
-
5.94
%
2,783
147
5.29
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
176,421
7,211
4.09
%
160,548
6,763
4.21
%
Other borrowings
63,186
3,947
6.25
%
70,807
4,298
6.07
%
Total other interest-bearing liabilities
239,611
11,158
4.66
%
234,138
11,208
4.79
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,307,006
61,165
2.65
%
2,243,468
46,673
2.08
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
459,822
$
519,225
Other liabilities
16,607
14,947
Stockholders' equity
265,275
238,911
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities and stockholders' equity
741,704
773,083
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,048,710
$
3,016,551
Interest rate spread
2.23
%
2.42
%
Net interest income
$
76,759
$
78,972
Net interest margin
2.72
%
2.83
%
|______________________
3 The average balance of loans includes the average balance of nonaccrual loans. Income on such loans is recognized and recorded on the cash basis. Taxable-equivalent adjustments totaling $229,000 and $216,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, are calculated using the statutory federal tax rate and are included in income and fees on loans. Accretion income of $47,000 and $165,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, are also included in income and fees on loans.
4 Taxable-equivalent adjustments totaling $453,000 and $513,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, are included in tax-exempt interest on investment securities.
Colony Bankcorp, Inc.
Segment Reporting
2024
2023
(dollars in thousands)
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Banking Division
Net interest income
$
19,191
$
17,152
$
17,217
$
17,552
$
17,986
Provision for credit losses
309
698
96
455
979
Noninterest income
5,452
5,494
5,086
5,680
5,992
Noninterest expenses
17,616
17,075
17,135
17,129
16,619
Income taxes
927
1,017
1,060
1,166
1,365
Segment income
$
5,791
$
3,856
$
4,012
$
4,482
$
5,015
Total segment assets
$
2,985,856
$
2,955,145
$
2,889,013
$
2,910,102
$
2,956,121
Full time employees
376
375
385
377
378
Mortgage Banking Division
Net interest income
$
53
$
67
$
50
$
40
$
23
Provision for credit losses
-
-
-
-
-
Noninterest income
1,545
1,812
1,456
1,165
1,206
Noninterest expenses
1,699
1,533
1,326
1,218
1,203
Income taxes
(12
)
71
42
1
8
Segment income
$
(89
)
$
275
$
138
$
(14
)
$
18
Total segment assets
$
17,970
$
9,300
$
19,004
$
8,011
$
7,890
Variable noninterest expense(1)
$
764
$
1,005
$
807
$
603
$
597
Fixed noninterest expense
935
528
519
615
606
Full time employees
45
44
42
43
42
Small Business Specialty Lending Division
Net interest income
$
1,228
$
1,322
$
1,142
$
1,062
$
865
Provision for credit losses
341
52
554
545
521
Noninterest income
3,312
2,776
2,955
2,642
2,107
Noninterest expenses
1,957
2,227
1,869
2,050
1,765
Income taxes
512
321
350
244
121
Segment income
$
1,730
$
1,498
$
1,324
$
865
$
565
Total segment assets
$
105,956
$
100,658
$
99,890
$
97,396
$
89,411
Full time employees
34
33
33
31
33
Total Consolidated
Net interest income
$
20,472
$
18,541
$
18,409
$
18,654
$
18,874
Provision for credit losses
650
750
650
1,000
1,500
Noninterest income
10,309
10,082
9,497
9,487
9,305
Noninterest expenses
21,272
20,835
20,330
20,397
19,587
Income taxes
1,427
1,409
1,452
1,411
1,494
Segment income
$
7,432
$
5,629
$
5,474
$
5,333
$
5,598
Total segment assets
$
3,109,782
$
3,065,103
$
3,007,907
$
3,015,509
$
3,053,422
Full time employees
455
452
460
451
453
(1) Variable noninterest expense includes commission based salary expenses and volume based loan related fees.
Colony Bankcorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
(audited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
26,045
$
25,339
Interest-bearing deposits in banks and federal funds sold
204,989
57,983
Cash and cash equivalents
231,034
83,322
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
366,049
407,382
Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
430,077
449,031
Other investments
17,694
16,868
Loans held for sale
39,786
27,958
Loans, net of unearned income
1,842,980
1,883,470
Allowance for credit losses
(18,980
)
(18,371
)
Loans, net
1,824,000
1,865,099
Premises and equipment
37,831
39,870
Other real estate
202
448
Goodwill
48,923
48,923
Other intangible assets
2,975
4,192
Bank owned life insurance
57,970
56,925
Deferred income taxes, net
21,891
25,405
Other assets
31,350
27,999
Total assets
$
3,109,782
$
3,053,422
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
462,283
$
498,992
Interest-bearing
2,105,660
2,045,798
Total deposits
2,567,943
2,544,790
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
185,000
175,000
Other borrowed money
63,039
63,445
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
15,125
15,252
Total liabilities
$
2,831,107
$
2,798,487
Stockholders' equity
Common stock, $1 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 17,519,884 and 17,564,182 issued and outstanding, respectively
$
17,520
$
17,564
Paid in capital
168,353
168,614
Retained earnings
140,369
124,400
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(47,567
)
(55,643
)
Total stockholders' equity
278,675
254,935
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,109,782
$
3,053,422
Colony Bankcorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
Three months ended December 31,
Twelve months ended December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
28,473
$
27,014
$
111,675
$
99,256
Investment securities
5,158
5,700
20,974
23,319
Deposits in banks and short term investments
2,360
489
4,592
2,341
Total interest income
35,991
33,203
137,241
124,916
Interest expense:
Deposits
12,656
11,571
50,007
35,464
Federal funds purchased
-
1
-
147
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,905
1,623
7,211
6,763
Other borrowings
958
1,134
3,947
4,298
Total interest expense
15,519
14,329
61,165
46,672
Net interest income
20,472
18,874
76,076
78,244
Provision for credit losses
650
1,500
3,050
3,600
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
19,822
17,374
73,026
74,644
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposits
2,302
2,595
9,365
8,735
Mortgage fee income
1,545
1,203
6,048
6,131
Gain on sales of SBA loans
2,622
1,634
9,242
5,063
Loss on sales of securities
(401
)
-
(1,835
)
-
Interchange fees
2,030
2,059
8,299
8,460
BOLI income
412
372
1,725
1,396
Insurance commissions
471
452
1,789
1,873
Other
1,328
990
4,742
3,976
Total noninterest income
10,309
9,305
39,375
35,634
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
12,877
11,304
49,767
49,233
Occupancy and equipment
1,645
1,543
6,149
6,283
Information technology expenses
2,491
2,147
8,978
8,553
Professional fees
539
749
2,825
3,097
Advertising and public relations
1,118
1,054
4,009
3,486
Communications
213
237
865
947
Other
2,389
2,553
10,241
11,466
Total noninterest expense
21,272
19,587
82,834
83,065
Income before income taxes
8,859
7,092
29,567
27,213
Income taxes
1,427
1,494
5,699
5,466
Net income
$
7,432
$
5,598
$
23,868
$
21,747
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.42
$
0.32
$
1.36
$
1.24
Diluted
0.42
0.32
1.36
1.24
Dividends declared per share
0.1125
0.1100
0.4500
0.4400
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
17,531,808
17,567,839
17,557,743
17,578,294
Diluted
17,531,808
17,567,839
17,557,743
17,578,294
Colony Bankcorp, Inc.
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
2024
2023
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
28,473
$
28,501
$
27,604
$
27,097
$
27,014
Investment securities
5,158
5,248
5,048
5,520
5,700
Deposits in banks and short term investments
2,360
855
684
693
489
Total interest income
35,991
34,604
33,336
33,310
33,203
Interest expense:
Deposits
12,656
13,154
12,106
12,091
11,571
Federal funds purchased
-
-
-
-
1
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,905
1,913
1,821
1,572
1,623
Other borrowings
958
996
1,000
993
1,134
Total interest expense
15,519
16,063
14,927
14,656
14,329
Net interest income
20,472
18,541
18,409
18,654
18,874
Provision for credit losses
650
750
650
1,000
1,500
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
19,822
17,791
17,759
17,654
17,374
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposits
2,302
2,401
2,288
2,373
2,595
Mortgage fee income
1,545
1,812
1,442
1,249
1,203
Gain on sales of SBA loans
2,622
2,227
2,347
2,046
1,634
Loss on sales of securities
(401
)
(454
)
(425
)
(555
)
-
Interchange fees
2,030
2,163
2,078
2,028
2,059
BOLI income
412
383
398
533
372
Insurance commissions
471
433
420
465
452
Other
1,328
1,117
949
1,348
990
Total noninterest income
10,309
10,082
9,497
9,487
9,305
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
12,877
12,594
12,277
12,018
11,304
Occupancy and equipment
1,645
1,523
1,475
1,507
1,543
Information technology expenses
2,491
2,150
2,227
2,110
2,147
Professional fees
539
748
704
834
749
Advertising and public relations
1,118
965
967
960
1,054
Communications
213
210
216
226
237
Other
2,389
2,645
2,464
2,742
2,553
Total noninterest expense
21,272
20,835
20,330
20,397
19,587
Income before income taxes
8,859
7,038
6,926
6,744
7,092
Income taxes
1,427
1,409
1,452
1,411
1,494
Net income
$
7,432
$
5,629
$
5,474
$
5,333
$
5,598
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.42
$
0.32
$
0.31
$
0.30
$
0.32
Diluted
0.42
0.32
0.31
0.30
0.32
Dividends declared per share
0.1125
0.1125
0.1125
0.1125
0.1100
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
17,531,808
17,587,902
17,551,007
17,560,210
17,567,839
Diluted
17,531,808
17,587,902
17,551,007
17,560,210
17,567,839
Colony Bankcorp, Inc.
Quarterly Comparison
2024
2023
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Assets
$
3,109,782
$
3,065,103
$
3,007,907
$
3,015,509
$
3,053,422
Loans, net
1,824,000
1,866,374
1,846,768
1,840,361
1,865,099
Deposits
2,567,943
2,524,970
2,460,225
2,522,748
2,544,790
Total equity
278,675
276,052
264,743
259,914
254,935
Net income
7,432
5,629
5,474
5,333
5,598
Earnings per basic share
$
0.42
$
0.32
$
0.31
$
0.30
$
0.32
Key Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
0.95
%
0.74
%
0.73
%
0.71
%
0.73
%
Operating return on average assets (a)
0.99
%
0.81
%
0.80
%
0.76
%
0.71
%
Return on average total equity
10.71
%
8.33
%
8.46
%
8.38
%
9.20
%
Operating return on average total equity (a)
11.18
%
9.18
%
9.22
%
9.10
%
8.90
%
Total equity to total assets
8.96
%
9.01
%
8.80
%
8.62
%
8.35
%
Tangible equity to tangible assets (a)
7.42
%
7.43
%
7.18
%
6.99
%
6.73
%
Net interest margin
2.84
%
2.64
%
2.68
%
2.69
%
2.70
%
(a) Non-GAAP measure - see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and reconciliation to GAAP.
Colony Bankcorp, Inc.
Quarterly Deposits Composition Comparison
2024
2023
(dollars in thousands)
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
462,283
$
439,892
$
437,623
$
476,413
$
498,992
Interest-bearing demand
813,783
769,123
788,674
802,596
759,299
Savings
687,603
684,371
670,848
650,188
660,311
Time, $250,000 and over
185,176
198,942
168,856
173,386
167,680
Other time
419,098
432,642
394,224
420,165
458,508
Total
$
2,567,943
$
2,524,970
$
2,460,225
$
2,522,748
$
2,544,790
Colony Bankcorp, Inc.
Quarterly Deposits by Location Comparison
2024
2023
(dollars in thousands)
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Coastal Georgia
$
145,828
$
142,580
$
144,021
$
138,103
$
137,398
Middle Georgia
279,360
269,144
275,758
286,697
265,788
Atlanta and North Georgia
318,927
321,808
336,338
333,856
334,003
South Georgia
1,217,433
1,165,529
1,110,049
1,132,701
1,134,662
West Georgia
337,818
357,450
365,380
378,764
384,750
Brokered deposits
59,499
70,999
39,240
59,019
93,561
Reciprocal deposits
209,078
197,460
189,439
193,608
194,628
Total
$
2,567,943
$
2,524,970
$
2,460,225
$
2,522,748
$
2,544,790
Colony Bankcorp, Inc.
Quarterly Loan Comparison
2024
2023
(dollars in thousands)
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Core
$
1,720,444
$
1,759,600
$
1,732,843
$
1,718,284
$
1,729,866
Purchased
122,536
126,437
132,731
140,734
153,604
Total
$
1,842,980
$
1,886,037
$
1,865,574
$
1,859,018
$
1,883,470
Colony Bankcorp, Inc.
Quarterly Loans by Composition Comparison
2024
2023
(dollars in thousands)
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Construction, land & land development
$
205,046
$
196,390
$
199,916
$
234,000
$
247,146
Other commercial real estate
990,648
1,012,466
985,102
971,205
974,649
Total commercial real estate
1,195,694
1,208,856
1,185,018
1,205,205
1,221,795
Residential real estate
344,167
349,777
360,847
347,277
355,973
Commercial, financial & agricultural
213,910
242,389
242,205
239,837
242,743
Consumer and other
89,209
85,015
77,504
66,699
62,959
Total
$
1,842,980
$
1,886,037
$
1,865,574
$
1,859,018
$
1,883,470
Colony Bankcorp, Inc.
Quarterly Loans by Location Comparison
2024
2023
(dollars in thousands)
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Alabama
$
45,365
$
46,630
$
44,575
$
44,806
$
45,594
Florida
13,135
12,280
2,753
1,579
40
Augusta
76,492
59,557
64,465
71,483
65,284
Coastal Georgia
224,609
220,452
228,844
232,557
243,492
Middle Georgia
121,059
120,843
124,268
121,131
118,806
Atlanta and North Georgia
427,046
432,377
427,568
425,753
426,724
South Georgia
384,907
427,887
413,098
409,681
436,728
West Georgia
169,699