Cathay General Bancorp (the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") (Nasdaq: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. The Company reported net income of $286.0 million, or $3.95 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024 and net income of $80.2 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
|Three months ended
|Year ended December 31,
|(unaudited)
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
2024
2023
|Net income
$80.2 million
$ 67.5 million
$82.5 million
$286.0 million
$354.1 million
|Basic earnings per common share
$1.13
$0.94
$1.14
$3.97
$4.88
|Diluted earnings per common share
$1.12
$0.94
$1.13
$3.95
$4.86
|Return on average assets
1.37%
1.15%
1.40%
1.22%
1.56%
|Return on average total stockholders' equity
11.18%
9.50%
12.21%
10.18%
13.56%
|Efficiency ratio
45.70%
51.11%
53.84%
51.35%
46.97%
HIGHLIGHTS
- Net interest margin increased to 3.07% during the fourth quarter from 3.04% in the third quarter.
- Total loans, excluding loans held for sale, decreased to $19.38 billion, or 0.9%, from $19.55 billion in 2023.
- Total deposits increased $360.8 million, or 1.9%, to $19.69 billion in 2024.
"We are pleased by the increase in the net interest margin compared to the third quarter of 2024. During the quarter, we repurchased 506,651 shares at an average cost of $47.10 per share for a total of $23.9 million," commented Chang M. Liu, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW
FOURTH QUARTER 2024 COMPARED TO THE THIRD QUARTER 2024
Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was $80.2 million, an increase of $12.7 million, or 18.8%, compared to net income of $67.5 million for the third quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1.12 per share compared to $0.94 per share for the third quarter of 2024.
Return on average stockholders' equity was 11.18% and return on average assets was 1.37% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 9.50% and a return on average assets of 1.15% in the third quarter of 2024.
Net interest income before provision for credit losses
Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $1.8 million, or 1.1%, to $171.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $169.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was due primarily to a decrease in interest deposit expense, partially offset by a decrease in interest income from loans and securities.
The net interest margin was 3.07% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 3.04% for the third quarter of 2024.
For the fourth quarter of 2024, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 5.92%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 3.75%, and the cost of average interest-bearing deposits was 3.72%. In comparison, for the third quarter of 2024, the yield on average interest-earning assets was 6.10%, the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities was 3.99%, and the cost of average interest-bearing deposits was 3.95%. The decrease in the yield on average interest-bearing liabilities resulted mainly from lower interest rates on deposits driven by the lower repricing of maturing time deposits in the fourth quarter. The decrease in the yield on average interest-earning assets resulted mainly from lower interest rates on loans due to the decreasing rate environment. The net interest spread, defined as the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities, was 2.17% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 2.11% for the third quarter of 2024.
Provision for credit losses
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $14.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $14.5 million in the third quarter of 2024. As of December 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses decreased by $1.9 million to $171.4 million, or 0.88% of gross loans, compared to $173.2 million, or 0.89% of gross loans as of September 30, 2024.
The following table sets forth the charge-offs and recoveries for the periods indicated:
|Three months ended
|Year ended December 31,
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
2024
2023
|(In thousands) (Unaudited)
|Charge-offs:
|Commercial loans
$
14,064
$
2,666
$
1,392
$
26,926
$
13,909
|Construction loans
-
-
4,221
-
|
4,221
|Real estate loans (1)
2,472
1,805
-
4,531
5,341
|Installment and other loans
7
7
-
15
15
|Total charge-offs
16,543
4,478
5,613
31,472
23,486
|Recoveries:
|Commercial loans
75
88
1,426
1,102
2,990
|Construction loans
-
-
-
-
-
|Real estate loans (1)
133
186
55
694
2,918
|Installment and other loans
2
1
-
2
-
|Total recoveries
210
275
1,481
1,798
5,908
|Net charge-offs/(recoveries)
$
16,333
$
4,203
$
4,132
$
29,674
$
17,578
|(1) Real estate loans include commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans and equity lines.
Non-interest income
Non-interest income, which includes revenues from depository service fees, letters of credit commissions, securities gains (losses), wealth management fees, and other sources of fee income, was $15.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $4.9 million, or 23.9%, compared to $20.4 million for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease of $5.6 million in gain on equity securities, when compared to the third quarter of 2024.
Non-interest expense
Non-interest expense decreased $11.7 million, or 12.0%, to $85.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $96.9 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in non-interest expense in the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a decrease of $13.3 million, in amortization expense of investments in low-income housing and alternative energy partnerships, a decrease of $2.1 million in FDIC and State assessments offset, in part, by an increase $1.7 million in professional services expense and an increase of $1.7 million in salaries and employee benefits, when compared to the third quarter of 2024. The efficiency ratio, defined as non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income before provision for loan losses plus non-interest income, was 45.70% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 51.11% for the third quarter of 2024.
Income taxes
The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 7.57% compared to 13.61% for the third quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate includes the impact of alternative energy investments and low-income housing tax credits.
BALANCE SHEET REVIEW
Gross loans were $19.38 billion as of December 31, 2024, a decrease of $172.2 million, or 0.9%, from $19.55 billion as of December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to decreases of $207.0 million, or 6.3%, in commercial loans, $149.7 million, or 2.6%, in residential mortgage loans, $103.0 million, or 24.4%, in construction loans and $15.9 million, or 6.5%, in home equity loans offset by an increase of $304.3 million, or 3.1%, in commercial real estate loans. For the fourth quarter of 2024, gross loans increased by $2.4 million, or 0.05% annualized.
The loan balances and composition as of December 31, 2024, compared to September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, are presented below:
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|(In thousands) (Unaudited)
|Commercial loans
$
3,098,004
$
3,106,994
$
3,305,048
|Construction loans
319,649
307,057
422,647
|Commercial real estate loans
10,033,830
9,975,272
9,729,581
|Residential mortgage loans
5,689,097
5,750,546
5,838,747
|Equity lines
229,995
226,838
245,919
|Installment and other loans
5,380
6,886
6,198
|Gross loans
$
19,375,955
$
19,373,593
$
19,548,140
|Allowance for loan losses
(161,765)
(163,733)
(154,562)
|Unamortized deferred loan fees
(10,541)
(10,505)
(10,720)
|Total loans held for investment, net
$
19,203,649
$
19,199,355
$
19,382,858
|Loans held for sale
$
-
$
5,190
$
-
Total deposits were $19.69 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $360.8 million, or 1.9%, from $19.33 billion as of December 31, 2023.
The deposit balances and composition as of December 31, 2024, compared to September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, are presented below:
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
|(In thousands) (Unaudited)
|Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$
3,284,342
$
3,253,823
$
3,529,018
|NOW deposits
2,205,695
2,093,861
2,370,685
|Money market deposits
3,372,773
3,134,460
3,049,754
|Savings deposits
1,252,788
1,215,974
1,039,203
|Time deposits
9,570,601
10,245,823
9,336,787
|Total deposits
$
19,686,199
$
19,943,941
$
19,325,447
ASSET QUALITY REVIEW
As of December 31, 2024, total non-accrual loans were $169.2 million, an increase of $102.5 million, or 153.7%, from $66.7 million as of December 31, 2023, and an increase of $6.4 million, or 3.9%, from $162.8 million as of September 30, 2024.
The allowance for loan losses was $161.8 million and the allowance for off-balance sheet unfunded credit commitments was $9.7 million as of December 31, 2024. The allowances represent the amount estimated by management to be appropriate to absorb expected credit losses inherent in the loan portfolio, including unfunded credit commitments. The allowance for loan losses represented 0.83% of period-end gross loans, and 93.39% of non-performing loans as of December 31, 2024. The comparable ratios were 0.79% of period-end gross loans, and 209.33% of non-performing loans as of December 31, 2023.
The changes in non-performing assets and loan modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty as of December 31, 2024, compared to December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2024, are presented below:
|(In thousands) (Unaudited)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
%
Change
September 30, 2024
%
Change
|Non-performing assets
|Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
$
4,050
$
7,157
(43
)
$
6,931
(42
)
|Non-accrual loans:
|Construction loans
-
7,736
(100
)
-
-
|Commercial real estate loans
83,128
32,030
160
87,577
(5
)
|Commercial loans
59,767
14,404
315
52,074
15
|Residential mortgage loans
26,266
12,511
110
23,183
13
|Total non-accrual loans:
$
169,161
$
66,681
154
$
162,834
4
|Total non-performing loans
173,211
73,838
135
169,765
2
|Other real estate owned
23,071
19,441
19
18,277
26
|Total non-performing assets
$
196,282
$
93,279
110
$
188,042
4
|Allowance for loan losses
$
161,765
$
154,562
5
$
163,733
(1
)
|Total gross loans outstanding, at period-end
$
19,375,955
$
19,548,140
(1
)
$
19,373,593
0
|Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, at period-end
93.39%
209.33%
96.45%
|Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, at period-end
0.83%
0.79%
0.85%
The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.85% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 0.40% as of December 31, 2023. Total non-performing assets increased $103.0 million, or 110.4%, to $196.3 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $93.3 million as of December 31, 2023, primarily due to an increase of $102.5 million, or 153.7%, in non-accrual loans, and $3.6 million, or 18.7%, in other real estate owned, offset, by a decrease of $3.1 million, or 43.4%, in accruing loans past due 90 days or more.
CAPITAL ADEQUACY REVIEW
As of December 31, 2024, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 13.55%, total risk-based capital ratio of 15.09%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.97%, calculated under the Basel III capital rules, continue to place the Company in the "well capitalized" category for regulatory purposes, which is defined as institutions with a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 8%, a total risk-based capital ratio equal to or greater than 10%, and a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio equal to or greater than 5%. As of December 31, 2023, the Company's Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.84%, total risk-based capital ratio was 14.31%, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.55%.
FULL YEAR REVIEW
Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $286.0 million, a decrease of $68.1 million, or 19.2%, compared to net income of $354.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $3.95 compared to $4.86 per share for the year ended December 31, 2023. The net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2024, was 3.04% compared to 3.45% for the year ended December 31, 2023.
Return on average stockholders' equity was 10.18% and return on average assets was 1.22% for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a return on average stockholders' equity of 13.56% and a return on average assets of 1.56% for the year ended December 31, 2023. The efficiency ratio for the year ended December 31, 2024, was 51.35% compared to 46.97% for the year ended December 31, 2023.
CONFERENCE CALL
Cathay General Bancorp will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and year-end 2024 financial results this afternoon, Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at 3:00 p.m., Pacific Time. Analysts and investors may dial in and participate in the question-and-answer session. To access the call, please dial 1-833-816-1377 and enter Conference ID 10195683. The presentation accompanying this call and access to the live webcast is available on our site at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com and a replay of the webcast will be archived for one year within 24 hours after the event.
ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
Cathay General Bancorp is a publicly traded company (Nasdaq: CATY) and is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services and currently operate over 60 branches across the United States in California, New York, Washington, Texas, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Nevada, and New Jersey. Overseas, it has a branch outlet in Hong Kong, and representative offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and Taipei. To learn more about Cathay Bank, please visit www.cathaybank.com. Cathay General Bancorp's website is at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. Information set forth on such websites is not incorporated into this press release.
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Year ended December 31,
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
2024
2023
|Financial performance
|Net interest income before provision for credit losses
$
171,012
$
169,155
$
182,138
$
674,055
$
741,746
|Provision for credit losses
14,500
14,500
1,723
37,500
25,978
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
156,512
154,655
180,415
636,555
715,768
|Non-interest income
15,473
20,365
23,101
55,664
68,292
|Non-interest expense
85,219
96,867
110,498
374,677
380,478
|Income before income tax expense
86,766
78,153
93,018
317,542
403,582
|Income tax expense
6,565
10,639
10,492
31,563
49,458
|Net income
$
80,201
$
67,514
$
82,526
$
285,979
$
354,124
|Net income per common share:
|Basic
$
1.13
$
0.94
$
1.14
$
3.97
$
4.88
|Diluted
$
1.12
$
0.94
$
1.13
$
3.95
$
4.86
|Cash dividends paid per common share
$
0.34
$
0.34
$
0.34
$
1.36
$
1.36
|Selected ratios
|Return on average assets
1.37%
1.15%
1.40%
1.22%
1.56%
|Return on average total stockholders' equity
11.18%
9.50%
12.21%
10.18%
13.56%
|Efficiency ratio
45.70%
51.11%
53.84%
51.35%
46.97%
|Dividend payout ratio
29.95%
36.04%
29.92%
34.26%
27.85%
|Yield analysis (Fully taxable equivalent)
|Total interest-earning assets
5.92%
6.10%
5.99%
6.02%
5.78%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
3.75%
3.99%
3.59%
3.90%
3.11%
|Net interest spread
2.17%
2.11%
2.40%
2.12%
2.67%
|Net interest margin
3.07%
3.04%
3.27%
3.04%
3.45%
|Capital ratios
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
13.55%
13.32%
12.84%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
15.09%
14.87%
14.31%
|Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
10.97%
10.82%
10.55%
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
$
157,167
$
182,542
$
173,988
|Short-term investments and interest bearing deposits
882,353
1,156,223
654,813
|Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,668,661 at December 31, 2024, $1,602,696 at September 30, 2024 and $1,726,080 at December 31, 2023)
1,547,128
1,508,356
1,604,570
|Loans held for sale
-
5,190
-
|Loans
19,375,955
19,373,593
19,548,140
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
(161,765)
(163,733)
(154,562)
|Unamortized deferred loan fees, net
(10,541)
(10,505)
(10,720)
|Loans, net
19,203,649
19,199,355
19,382,858
|Equity securities
34,429
35,741
40,406
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
17,250
17,250
17,746
|Other real estate owned, net
23,071
18,277
19,441
|Affordable housing investments and alternative energy partnerships, net
289,611
280,091
315,683
|Premises and equipment, net
88,676
89,158
91,097
|Customers' liability on acceptances
14,061
12,043
3,264
|Accrued interest receivable
97,779
95,351
97,673
|Goodwill
375,696
375,696
375,696
|Other intangible assets, net
3,335
3,590
4,461
|Right-of-use assets- operating leases
28,645
30,543
32,076
|Other assets
291,831
265,037
267,762
|Total assets
$
23,054,681
$
23,274,443
$
23,081,534
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Deposits:
|Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$
3,284,342
$
3,253,823
$
3,529,018
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|NOW deposits
2,205,695
2,093,861
2,370,685
|Money market deposits
3,372,773
3,134,460
3,049,754
|Savings deposits
1,252,788
1,215,974
1,039,203
|Time deposits
9,570,601
10,245,823
9,336,787
|Total deposits
19,686,199
19,943,941
19,325,447
|Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank
60,000
60,000
540,000
|Other borrowings for affordable housing investments
17,740
17,783
15,787
|Long-term debt
119,136
119,136
119,136
|Acceptances outstanding
14,061
12,043
3,264
|Lease liabilities - operating leases
30,851
32,906
34,797
|Other liabilities
280,990
258,321
306,528
|Total liabilities
20,208,977
20,444,130
20,344,959
|Stockholders' equity
2,845,704
2,830,313
2,736,575
|Total liabilities and equity
$
23,054,681
$
23,274,443
$
23,081,534
|Book value per common share
$
40.16
$
39.66
$
37.66
|Number of common shares outstanding
70,863,324
71,355,869
72,668,927
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Year ended December 31,
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
2024
2023
|(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|Interest and Dividend Income
|Loan receivable, including loan fees
$
300,991
$
310,311
$
302,477
$
1,217,166
$
1,130,242
|Investment securities
13,587
15,125
14,885
59,307
51,717
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
379
375
392
1,684
1,349
|Deposits with banks
15,025
13,680
15,509
56,818
58,914
|Total interest and dividend income
329,982
339,491
333,263
1,334,975
1,242,222
|Interest Expense
|Time deposits
111,082
119,786
97,826
458,490
331,997
|Other deposits
44,557
45,918
43,282
177,775
135,965
|Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
766
1,885
7,289
14,283
22,164
|Long-term debt
2,194
2,351
1,759
8,129
6,480
|Short-term borrowings
371
396
969
2,243
3,870
|Total interest expense
158,970
170,336
151,125
660,920
500,476
|Net interest income before provision for credit losses
171,012
169,155
182,138
674,055
741,746
|Provision for credit losses
14,500
14,500
1,723
37,500
25,978
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
156,512
154,655
180,415
636,555
715,768
|Non-Interest Income
|Net (losses)/gains from equity securities
(1,312)
4,253
8,950
(7,516)
18,248
|Debt securities losses, net
-
-
-
1,107
(3,000)
|Letters of credit commissions
2,063
2,081
1,744
7,749
6,716
|Depository service fees
1,674
1,572
1,423
6,574
6,432
|Wealth management fees
6,194
6,545
4,820
24,055
17,506
|Other operating income
6,854
5,914
6,164
23,695
22,390
|Total non-interest income
15,473
20,365
23,101
55,664
68,292
|Non-Interest Expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
42,526
40,859
40,101
167,376
154,149
|Occupancy expense
5,724
5,938
5,387
23,281
22,270
|Computer and equipment expense
4,923
4,753
4,579
20,135
17,478
|Professional services expense
8,761
7,021
8,279
30,986
32,491
|Data processing service expense
4,234
4,330
3,718
16,370
14,728
|FDIC and State assessments
1,198
3,250
14,358
14,279
23,588
|Marketing expense
1,518
1,614
1,110
6,520
5,887
|Other real estate owned expense
368
596
195
2,699
761
|Amortization of investments in low income housing and alternative energy partnerships
10,728
24,077
26,119
72,633
86,616
|Amortization of core deposit intangibles
250
250
251
1,098
1,310
|Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs
-
-
671
-
671
|Other operating expense
4,989
4,179
5,730
19,300
20,529
|Total non-interest expense
85,219
96,867
110,498
374,677
380,478
|Income before income tax expense
86,766
78,153
93,018
317,542
403,582
|Income tax expense
6,565
10,639
10,492
31,563
49,458
|Net income
$
80,201
$
67,514
$
82,526
$
285,979
$
354,124
|Net income per common share:
|Basic
$
1.13
$
0.94
$
1.14
$
3.97
$
4.88
|Diluted
$
1.12
$
0.94
$
1.13
$
3.95
$
4.86
|Cash dividends paid per common share
$
0.34
$
0.34
$
0.34
$
1.36
$
1.36
|Basic average common shares outstanding
71,168,983
71,786,624
72,652,779
72,068,850
72,573,025
|Diluted average common shares outstanding
71,491,518
72,032,456
72,906,310
72,327,017
72,862,628
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
AVERAGE BALANCES - SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|(In thousands)(Unaudited)
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Interest-earning assets:
Average
Balance
Average
Yield/Rate (1)
Average
Balance
Average
Yield/Rate (1)
Average
Balance
Average
Yield/Rate (1)
|Loans (1)
$
19,345,616
6.19%
$
19,455,521
6.35%
$
19,330,187
6.21%
|Taxable investment securities
1,542,577
3.50%
1,638,414
3.67%
1,594,267
3.71%
|FHLB stock
17,250
8.75%
17,250
8.65%
19,599
7.94%
|Deposits with banks
1,265,496
4.72%
1,035,534
5.26%
1,130,806
5.44%
|Total interest-earning assets
$
22,170,939
5.92%
$
22,146,719
6.10%
$
22,074,859
5.99%
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
2,131,978
1.85%
$
2,134,807
2.10%
$
2,466,263
2.14%
|Money market deposits
3,259,771
3.52%
3,073,384
3.75%
3,200,455
3.33%
|Savings deposits
1,306,584
1.76%
1,212,870
1.85%
1,112,454
1.11%
|Time deposits
9,932,776
4.45%
10,250,601
4.65%
9,208,820
4.21%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
$
16,631,109
3.72%
$
16,671,662
3.95%
$
15,987,992
3.50%
|Other borrowed funds
111,142
4.07%
186,838
4.86%
600,483
5.46%
|Long-term debt
119,136
7.33%
119,136
7.85%
119,136
5.86%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
16,861,387
3.75%
16,977,636
3.99%
16,707,611
3.59%
|Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
3,318,350
3,230,150
3,598,385
|Total deposits and other borrowed funds
$
20,179,737
$
20,207,786
$
20,305,996
|Total average assets
$
23,332,869
$
23,353,025
$
23,304,836
|Total average equity
$
2,854,994
$
2,828,379
$
2,681,899
|Year ended
|(In thousands)(Unaudited)
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Interest-earning assets:
Average
Balance
Average
Yield/Rate (1)
Average
Balance
Average
Yield/Rate (1)
|Loans (1)
$
19,434,614
6.26%
$
18,763,271
6.02%
|Taxable investment securities
1,621,477
3.66%
1,558,877
3.32%
|FHLB stock
18,681
9.02%
18,620
7.25%
|Deposits with banks
1,098,488
5.17%
1,141,720
5.16%
|Total interest-earning assets
$
22,173,260
6.02%
$
21,482,488
5.78%
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
2,186,726
2.05%
$
2,388,080
1.71%
|Money market deposits
3,166,318
3.65%
3,164,739
2.72%
|Savings deposits
1,151,427
1.52%
1,070,405
0.83%
|Time deposits
10,022,826
4.57%
8,849,293
3.75%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
$
16,527,297
3.85%
$
15,472,517
3.02%
|Other borrowed funds
315,086
5.24%
505,218
5.15%
|Long-term debt
119,136
6.82%
119,136
5.44%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
16,961,519
3.90%
16,096,871
3.11%
|Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
3,283,586
3,705,788
|Total deposits and other borrowed funds
$
20,245,105
$
19,802,659
|Total average assets
$
23,368,429
$
22,705,192
|Total average equity
$
2,809,620
$
2,610,582
|(1) Yields and interest earned include net loan fees. Non-accrual loans are included in the average balance.
CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. Tangible equity and tangible equity to tangible assets ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible equity and tangible assets represent stockholders' equity and total assets, respectively, which have been reduced by goodwill and other intangible assets. Given that the use of such measures and ratios is prevalent in the banking industry, and such measures and ratios are used by banking regulators and analysts, the Company has included them below for discussion.
|As of
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
|(In thousands) (Unaudited)
|Stockholders' equity
(a)
$
2,845,704
$
2,830,313
$
2,736,575
|Less: Goodwill
(375,696)
(375,696)
(375,696)
|Other intangible assets (1)
(3,335)
(3,590)
(4,461)
|Tangible equity
(b)
$
2,466,673
$
2,451,027
$
2,356,418
|Total assets
(c)
$
23,054,681
$
23,274,443
$
23,081,534
|Less: Goodwill
(375,696)
(375,696)
(375,696)
|Other intangible assets (1)
(3,335)
(3,590)
(4,461)
|Tangible assets
(d)
$
22,675,650
$
22,895,157
$
22,701,377
|Number of common shares outstanding
(e)
70,863,324
71,355,869
72,668,927
|Total stockholders' equity to total assets ratio
(a)/(c)
12.34%
12.16%
11.86%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio
(b)/(d)
10.88%
10.71%
10.38%
|Tangible book value per share
(b)/(e)
$
34.81
$
34.35
$
32.43
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
|(In thousands) (Unaudited)
|Net Income
$
80,201
$
67,514
$
82,526
$
285,979
$
354,124
|Add: Amortization of other intangibles (1)
256
264
262
1,127
1,294
|Tax effect of amortization adjustments (2)
(76)
(78)
(78)
(334)
(384)
|Tangible net income
(f)
$
80,381
$
67,700
$
82,710
$
286,772
$
355,034
|Return on tangible common equity (3)
(f)/(b)
13.03%
11.05%
14.04%
11.63%
15.07%
|(1) Includes core deposit intangibles and mortgage servicing
|(2) Applied the statutory rate of 29.65%.
|(3) Annualized
