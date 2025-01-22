RIVERWOODS, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS)

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results 2024 2023 YOY Change Total loans, end of period (in billions) $121.1 $128.4 (6%) Total revenue net of interest expense (in millions) $4,759 $4,180 14% Total net charge-off rate 4.64% 4.11% 53 bps Net income (in millions) $1,291 $366 253% Diluted EPS $5.11 $1.45 252%

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) today reported net income of $1.3 billion or $5.11 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to a net income of $366 million or $1.45 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023.

" Discover's fourth quarter results capped off a successful 2024 as loan growth, margin expansion, and credit improvement led to strong financial performance," said Michael Shepherd, Discover's Interim CEO and President. " It was a transformative year for our business as we announced our pending merger with Capital One, exited student lending, and enhanced our risk management and compliance programs. These actions position us well for the future."

Segment Results

Digital Banking

Digital Banking pretax income of $1.6 billion for the quarter was $1.2 billion higher than the prior year period reflecting a lower provision for credit losses and increased revenue net of interest expense partially offset by increased operating expenses.

Total loans ended the quarter at $121.1 billion, down 6% year-over-year, and down 5% sequentially. Average total loans were up 6% in 2024. Credit card loans ended the quarter at $102.8 billion, up 1% year-over-year, and Personal loans increased $462 million, or 5%. The private student loan sale was successfully completed.

Net interest income for the quarter increased $162 million, or 5% year-over-year, driven by net interest margin expansion. Net interest margin was 11.96%, up 98 basis points versus the prior year benefiting from the student loan sale. Card yield was 16.22%, up 59 basis points from the prior year primarily driven by a lower promotional balance mix, partially offset by a lower prime rate and higher interest charge-offs. Interest expense as a percentage of total loans would have declined as a result of lower market interest rates, however, the rate increased 5 basis points from the prior year period due to the loan sale.

Non-interest income increased $406 million, or 68% from the prior year period reflecting a $381 million gain from the loan sale.

The total net charge-off rate was 4.64%, up 53 basis points from the prior year period and down 22 basis points from the prior quarter reflecting continued seasoning of recent vintages. The credit card net charge-off rate was 5.03%, up 35 basis points from the prior year period and down 25 basis points from the prior quarter. The 30+ day delinquency rate for credit card loans was 3.84%, down 3 basis points year-over-year and flat from the prior quarter. The Personal loan net charge-off rate of 4.24% was up 85 basis points from the prior year and up 23 basis points from the prior quarter.

Provision for credit losses of $1.2 billion decreased $707 million from the prior year quarter driven by an $807 million favorable reserve change, partially offset by a $93 million increase in net charge-offs.

Total operating expenses were up $76 million year-over-year, or 4%. Employee compensation increased due to higher wage and benefit rates and employee retention actions. Professional fees were up from merger and integration and loan sale costs. Information processing increased due to technology investments and a software write-off pertaining to our student loan infrastructure. Other expenses and marketing were both down driven by higher costs in the fourth quarter of 2023, which included customer remediation and timing of broad market advertising.

Payment Services

Payment Services pretax income of $74 million was up $20 million year-over-year, or 37% primarily due to volume growth and timing of incentives. Payment Services volume was $102 billion, up 4% from the prior year period. PULSE dollar volume was up 7% driven by increased debit transaction volume. Diners Club volume was up 9% year-over-year reflecting strength in Israel and the Asia Pacific region, and Network Partners volume decreased 30% from the prior year due to lower AribaPay volume.

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Directors of Discover Financial Services declared a semi-annual cash dividend on its Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C, in the amount of $2,750 per share. The dividend equals $27.50 per depositary share, each representing 1/100th interest in a share of the Series C Preferred Stock. The dividend will be payable on April 30, 2025, to the holders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Discover Financial Services declared a semi-annual cash dividend on its Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D, in the amount of $3,062.50 per share. The dividend equals $30.625 per depositary share, each representing 1/100th interest in a share of the Series D Preferred Stock. The dividend will be payable on March 24, 2025, to the holders of record at the close of business on March 7, 2025.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share of common stock payable on March 6, 2025, to the holders of record at the close of business on February 20, 2025.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover® card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network® comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchants and cash access locations; PULSE®, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International®, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

A financial summary follows. Financial, statistical, and business related information, as well as information regarding business and segment trends, is included in the financial supplement filed as Exhibit 99.2 to the company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES (unaudited, in millions, except per share statistics) Quarter Ended Dec 31,

2024 Sep 30,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 EARNINGS SUMMARY Interest Income $4,989 $5,112 $4,868 Interest Expense 1,359 1,457 1,400 Net Interest Income 3,630 3,655 3,468 Discount/Interchange Revenue 1,157 1,142 1,142 Rewards Cost 758 779 788 Discount and Interchange Revenue, net 399 363 354 Protection Products Revenue 43 42 43 Loan Fee Income 200 214 217 Transaction Processing Revenue 83 84 82 Other Income 404 95 16 Total Non-Interest Income 1,129 798 712 Revenue Net of Interest Expense 4,759 4,453 4,180 Provision for Credit Losses 1,202 1,473 1,909 Employee Compensation and Benefits 792 703 646 Marketing and Business Development 299 263 372 Information Processing & Communications 208 197 170 Professional Fees 363 323 312 Premises and Equipment 25 25 25 Other Expense 168 277 263 Total Operating Expense 1,855 1,788 1,788 Income/(Loss) Before Income Taxes 1,702 1,192 483 Tax Expense 411 322 117 Net Income/(Loss) $1,291 $870 $366 Net Income/(Loss) Allocated to Common Stockholders $1,284 $834 $364 PER SHARE STATISTICS Basic EPS $5.11 $3.32 $1.45 Diluted EPS $5.11 $3.32 $1.45 Common Stock Price (period end) $173.23 $140.29 $112.40 Book Value per share $71.32 $68.11 $56.92 BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY Total Assets $147,640 $151,615 $151,713 Total Liabilities 129,714 134,506 137,478 Total Equity 17,926 17,109 14,235 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $147,640 $151,615 $151,713 TOTAL LOAN RECEIVABLES Ending Loans 1 $121,118 $126,993 $128,409 Average Loans 1 $120,764 $127,707 $125,387 Interest Yield 1 15.37% 15.06% 14.61% Gross Principal Charge-off Rate 2 5.77% 5.91% 4.82% Net Principal Charge-off Rate 2 4.64% 4.86% 4.11% Delinquency Rate (30 or more days) 2 3.48% 3.46% 3.45% Delinquency Rate (90 or more days) 2 1.71% 1.65% 1.59% Gross Principal Charge-off Dollars 2 $1,730 $1,756 $1,521 Net Principal Charge-off Dollars 2 $1,391 $1,442 $1,298 Net Interest and Fee Charge-off Dollars 2 $334 $335 $279 Loans Delinquent 30 or more days 2 $4,216 $4,105 $4,427 Loans Delinquent 90 or more days 2 $2,071 $1,960 $2,045 Allowance for Credit Losses (period end) $8,323 $8,512 $9,283 Reserve Change Build/(Release) 3, 4 ($189) $31 $618 Reserve Rate 2 6.87% 7.18% 7.23% CREDIT CARD LOANS Ending Loans $102,786 $100,489 $102,259 Average Loans $101,059 $100,290 $99,610 Interest Yield 16.22% 16.23% 15.63% Gross Principal Charge-off Rate 6.28% 6.46% 5.50% Net Principal Charge-off Rate 5.03% 5.28% 4.68% Delinquency Rate (30 or more days) 3.84% 3.84% 3.87% Delinquency Rate (90 or more days) 1.93% 1.87% 1.87% Gross Principal Charge-off Dollars $1,596 $1,629 $1,380 Net Principal Charge-off Dollars $1,278 $1,332 $1,175 Loans Delinquent 30 or more days $3,944 $3,857 $3,955 Loans Delinquent 90 or more days $1,980 $1,883 $1,917 Allowance for Credit Losses (period end) $7,403 $7,586 $7,619 Reserve Change Build/(Release) 4 ($183) ($5) $549 Reserve Rate 7.20% 7.55% 7.45% Total Discover Card Volume $58,306 $56,593 $60,917 Discover Card Sales Volume $55,252 $53,380 $57,145 Rewards Rate 1.35% 1.44% 1.37% SEGMENT- INCOME/(LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES Digital Banking $1,628 $1,108 $429 Payment Services 74 84 54 Total $1,702 $1,192 $483 NETWORK VOLUME PULSE Network $84,900 $82,573 $79,194 Network Partners 6,081 7,512 8,736 Diners Club International 5 11,435 10,388 10,468 Total Payment Services 102,416 100,473 98,398 Discover Network - Proprietary 57,120 55,184 58,419 Total $159,536 $155,657 $156,817 1 Total Loans includes private student loans, home equity and other loans 2 Excludes loans classified as held-for-sale as of June 30, 2024 3 Includes the adjustment to eliminate the allowance for credit losses upon classifying the private student loan portfolio as held-for-sale as of June 30, 2024 4 Excludes any build/release of the liability for expected credit losses on unfunded commitments as the offset is recorded in accrued expenses and other liabilities in the Company's condensed consolidated statements of financial condition 5 Volume is derived from data provided by licencees for Diners Club branded cards issued outside of North America and is subject to subsequent revision or amendment Note: See Glossary for definitions of financial terms in the financial supplement which is available online at the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov) and the Company's website (http://investorrelations.discoverfinancial.com).

