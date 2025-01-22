WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: EQBK), ("Equity", "the Company," "we," "us," "our"), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, reported net income of $17.0 million or $1.04 earnings per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
"Our Company had an excellent year as we realized expansion of our footprint, our balance sheet and our ownership group," said Brad S. Elliott, Chairman and CEO of Equity. "Our team remains committed to generating value for our customers, our employees and our shareholders and enters 2025 positioned to execute."
"During the quarter, we were able to successfully bolster our capital through a common stock raise," Mr. Elliott continued. "The additive equity positions our Company to be opportunistic in delivering on our two-prong growth strategy of organic production and strategic acquisition. We continue to be optimistic about opportunities to deploy these in the markets in which we operate."
Notable Items:
- The Company realized earnings per diluted share of $1.04. Margin for the quarter was 4.17% positively impacted by non-recurring nonaccrual reversals and prepayment fees of approximately $1.5 million. Excluding these non-recurring items, margin for the quarter was 4.04% an increase of 17 basis points as compared to the previous quarter.
- The Company realized book value per share expansion of $1.07 per share, or 3.2%. Tangible book value per share improved $1.69 per share, or 6.0%. Book value per share excluding AOCI increased $1.61, or 4.5%. Tangible common equity to tangible assets closed the period at 9.95%.
- The Company completed a common stock capital raise, issuing 2,067,240 shares at a price of $44.50 per share. After expense capital impact totaled $87.0 million.
- Deposit balances, excluding brokered, increased $211.2 million driven by seasonal inflows on municipality relationships. Full year growth in deposits, excluding brokered, was $304.2 million, or 7.3%.
- Loan balances closed the period at $3.5 billion, reflecting full year growth of $167.9 million, or 5.0%. The loan-to-deposit ratio closed the period at 80.0%.
- Realized opposing asset quality trends as nonaccrual loans declined from $31.3 million to $27.1, or 0.77% of total loans while classified assets increased to $73.5 million or 12.10% of bank regulatory capital. Reserves as a percentage of loans increased to 1.24%.
- The Company announced a $0.15 dividend on outstanding common shares as of December 31, 2024. Our repurchase program remains active, though no shares were purchased during the quarter.
The Company is also pleased to announce the return of Greg Kossover to the executive management team. Mr. Kossover will be returning to the team in February and will lead our Capital Markets division while also retaining his role as a director of the Company and Equity Bank.
"Greg's expertise, strategic vision, and commitment to excellence will be instrumental as we continue to drive growth and deliver exceptional value to our shareholders," said Rick Sems, Equity Bank President & CEO. "We look forward to the positive impact Greg will undoubtedly have as we move forward together."
Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2024
Net income allocable to common stockholders was $17.0 million, or $1.04 per diluted share. Excluding merger expenses and gains or losses on security transactions, net income was $20.3 million, or $1.31 per diluted share in the previous quarter. The drivers of the periodic change are discussed in detail in the following sections.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $49.5 million for the period, as compared to $46.0 million for previous quarter. Adjusting the stated number for non-recurring nonaccrual reversals and excess prepayment fee realization of $1.5 million, net interest income was $48.0 for the quarter. The periodic increase primarily was driven by downward re-pricing of liabilities which outpaced the downward re-pricing of assets in an environment that saw multiple interest rate cuts by the FOMC. For the quarter, cost of interest bearing liabilities were 2.80% for the quarter down 31 basis points from 3.11% while yield on interest earning assets was 6.32% up 2 basis points from 6.30%. Excluding the previously discussed non-recurring items, yield on interest earning assets would have been 6.20%.
Total earning assets declined slightly during the quarter as higher loan balances were offset by declining cash and security positions as excess cash flows were used to payoff debt and brokered funding versus reinvestment.
Provision for Credit Losses
During the quarter, there was a provision of $98 thousand compared to a provision of $1.2 million in the previous quarter. The level of provision was primarily attributable to charge-offs during the quarter offset by declining loan balances. The Company continues to estimate the allowance for credit loss with assumptions that anticipate slower prepayment rates and continued market disruption caused by elevated inflation, supply chain issues and the impact of monetary policy on consumers and businesses. During the quarter, we realized net charge-offs of $322 thousand as compared to $1.6 million for the previous quarter.
Non-Interest Income
Total non-interest income was $8.8 million for the quarter, as compared to $9.3 million linked quarter. Excluding the $831 thousand gain on acquisition from linked quarter results, non-interest income was up $330 thousand.
Non-Interest Expense
Total non-interest expense for the quarter was $37.8 million as compared to $30.3 million for the previous quarter. Prior quarter results included $8.5 million in benefit from a borrower's repurchase of our preferred equity interest offset by a $742 thousand write-down on a previous bank location and $618 thousand in merger expense. Adjusting for these items, non-interest expense in the prior quarter would have been $37.4 million.
Income Tax Expense
The effective tax rate for the quarter ending, December 31, 2024, was 16.7% which remains consistent with the 16.7% reported for the prior quarter. The year-to-date effective tax rate is 20.0% as compared to 21.2% at September 30, 2024. The decrease in the year-to-date tax rate is associated with a decrease in the impact of tax rate reconciling items recognized as a percent of pre-tax book income, reductions in the effective state tax rate to align with state tax filings, and excess tax benefits related to stock compensation recognized in the quarter.
Loans, Total Assets and Funding
Loans held for investment were $3.5 billion at December 31, 2024, decreasing $100.1 million during the quarter. Total assets were $5.3 billion as of the end of the period, decreasing $23.2 million during the quarter.
Total deposits were $4.4 billion at December 31, 2024, increasing $11.9 million from the previous quarter end. Of the total deposit balance, non-interest-bearing accounts comprise approximately 21.8%. Total Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings were $178.1 million as of the end of the quarter, down $117.9 million from previous quarter end.
Asset Quality
As of December 31, 2024, Equity's allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.2% up 3 basis points as compared to previous quarter end. Nonperforming assets were $34.7 million as of December 31, 2024, or 0.7% of total assets, compared to $32.4 million at September 30, 2024, or 0.6% of total assets. The increase was driven by one Main Street Lending Program loan which was foreclosed and is held in Other Real Estate Owned at its gross balance. Reducing this to reflect only the Bank's portion (5%) would result in ending non-performing assets of $31.0 million. Non-accrual loans were $27.1 million at December 31, 2024, as compared to $31.3 million at September 30, 2024. Total classified assets, including loans rated special mention or worse, other real estate owned, excluding previous branch locations, and other repossessed assets were $73.5 million, or 12.1% of regulatory capital, up from $48.9 million, or 8.3% of regulatory capital as of September 30, 2024.
Capital
Quarter over quarter, book capital increased $88.9 million to $592.9 million and tangible capital increased $90.0 million to $523.9 million. Tangible book value per share closed the quarter at $30.07, increasing 6.0% compared to prior quarter. The increase in capital is primarily due to completion of a common stock capital raise in December through which the Company issued 2,067,240 shares at a price of $44.50. After accounting for costs to issue, the raise added $87.0 million in common equity capital. The remaining change to book and tangible capital during the quarter was attributable to earnings offset by an increase in unrealized losses reflected in AOCI.
The Company's ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 14.5%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets was 18.1% and the total leverage ratio was 11.7% at December 31, 2024. At September 30, 2024, the Company's common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 11.4%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 14.8% and the total leverage ratio was 9.6%.
Equity Bank's ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 14.1%, total capital to risk-weighted assets was 15.3% and the total leverage ratio was 10.9% at December 31, 2024. At September 30, 2024, Equity Bank's ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 13.0%, the ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets was 14.1% and the total leverage ratio was 10.4%.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), management periodically supplements this evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures that are intended to provide the reader with additional perspectives on operating results, financial condition and performance trends, while facilitating comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures, rather, they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.
The efficiency ratio is a common comparable metric used by banks to understand the expense structure relative to total revenue. In other words, for every dollar of total revenue recognized, how much of that dollar is expended. To improve the comparability of the ratio to our peers, non-core items are excluded. To improve transparency and acknowledging that banks are not consistent in their definition of the efficiency ratio, we include our calculation of this non-GAAP measure.
Return on average assets before income tax provision and provision for loan losses is a measure that the Company uses to understand fundamental operating performance before these expenses. Used as a ratio relative to average assets, we believe it demonstrates "core" performance and can be viewed as an alternative measure of how efficiently the Company services its asset base. Used as a ratio relative to average equity, it can function as an alternative measure of the Company's earnings performance in relationship to its equity.
Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of intangible assets, net of deferred taxes, and their related amortization. These financial measures are useful for evaluating the performance of a business consistently, whether acquired or developed internally. Return on average tangible common equity is used by management and readers of our financial statements to understand how efficiently the Company is deploying its common equity. Companies that are able to demonstrate more efficient use of common equity are more likely to be viewed favorably by current and prospective investors.
The Company believes that disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures is both useful internally and is expected by our investors and analysts in order to understand the overall performance of the Company. Other companies may calculate and define their non-GAAP financial measures and supplemental data differently. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP measures and other performance ratios, as adjusted, are included in Table 6 in the following press release tables.
About Equity Bancshares, Inc.
Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, trust and wealth management services and treasury management services, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank. Equity's common stock is traded on the NYSE National, Inc. under the symbol "EQBK." Learn more at www.equitybank.com.
Unaudited Financial Tables
- Table 1. Consolidated Statements of Income
- Table 2. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
- Table 3. Consolidated Balance Sheets
- Table 4. Selected Financial Highlights
- Table 5. Year-To-Date Net Interest Income Analysis
- Table 6. Quarter-To-Date Net Interest Income Analysis
- Table 7. Quarter-Over-Quarter Net Interest Income Analysis
- Table 8. Non-GAAP Financial Measures
TABLE 1. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
Year ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Interest and dividend income
Loans, including fees
$
63,379
$
54,932
$
245,815
$
211,213
Securities, taxable
9,229
6,417
39,091
23,873
Securities, nontaxable
387
354
1,579
1,960
Federal funds sold and other
1,984
2,591
10,358
9,666
Total interest and dividend income
74,979
64,294
296,843
246,712
Interest expense
Deposits
21,213
20,074
90,409
70,473
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements
258
298
1,151
931
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
2,158
1,005
10,180
3,944
Federal Reserve Bank borrowings
-
1,546
1,361
4,755
Subordinated debt
1,877
1,904
7,580
7,591
Total interest expense
25,506
24,827
110,681
87,694
Net interest income
49,473
39,467
186,162
159,018
Provision (reversal) for credit losses
98
711
2,546
1,873
Net interest income after provision (reversal) for credit losses
49,375
38,756
183,616
157,145
Non-interest income
Service charges and fees
2,296
2,299
9,830
10,187
Debit card income
2,513
2,524
10,246
10,322
Mortgage banking
141
125
861
652
Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance
1,883
925
4,966
4,059
Net gain on acquisition and branch sales
-
-
2,131
-
Net gains (losses) from securities transactions
(2
)
(50,618
)
220
(51,909
)
Other
1,985
1,331
10,568
7,560
Total non-interest income
8,816
(43,414
)
38,822
(19,129
)
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
18,368
16,598
72,786
64,384
Net occupancy and equipment
3,571
3,244
14,371
12,325
Data processing
4,988
4,471
20,004
17,433
Professional fees
1,846
1,413
6,503
|
5,754
Advertising and business development
1,469
1,598
5,366
5,425
Telecommunications
614
460
2,501
1,963
FDIC insurance
662
660
2,483
2,195
Courier and postage
687
577
2,599
2,046
Free nationwide ATM cost
558
508
2,127
2,073
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
1,060
739
4,289
3,374
Loan expense
154
155
601
540
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets, net
133
274
(7,525
)
617
Merger expenses
-
297
4,461
297
Other
3,696
4,004
13,591
17,175
Total non-interest expense
37,806
34,998
144,157
135,601
Income (loss) before income tax
20,385
(39,656
)
78,281
2,415
Provision for income taxes (benefit)
3,399
(11,357
)
15,660
(5,406
)
Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
$
16,986
$
(28,299
)
$
62,621
$
7,821
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
1.06
$
(1.84
)
$
4.04
$
0.50
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
1.04
$
(1.84
)
$
4.00
$
0.50
Weighted average common shares
16,020,938
15,417,200
15,489,370
15,535,772
Weighted average diluted common shares
16,262,965
15,417,200
15,671,674
15,648,842
TABLE 2. QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of and for the three months ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Interest and dividend income
Loans, including fees
$
63,379
$
62,089
$
61,518
$
58,829
$
54,932
Securities, taxable
9,229
9,809
10,176
9,877
6,417
Securities, nontaxable
387
400
401
391
354
Federal funds sold and other
1,984
2,667
3,037
2,670
2,591
Total interest and dividend income
74,979
74,965
75,132
71,767
64,294
Interest expense
Deposits
21,213
23,679
22,662
22,855
20,074
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements
258
261
306
326
298
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
2,158
3,089
3,789
1,144
1,005
Federal Reserve Bank borrowings
-
-
-
1,361
1,546
Subordinated debt
1,877
1,905
1,899
1,899
1,904
Total interest expense
25,506
28,934
28,656
27,585
24,827
Net interest income
49,473
46,031
46,476
44,182
39,467
Provision (reversal) for credit losses
98
1,183
265
1,000
711
Net interest income after provision (reversal) for credit losses
49,375
44,848
46,211
43,182
38,756
Non-interest income
Service charges and fees
2,296
2,424
2,541
2,569
2,299
Debit card income
2,513
2,665
2,621
2,447
2,524
Mortgage banking
141
287
245
188
125
Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance
1,883
1,344
911
828
925
Net gain on acquisition and branch sales
-
831
60
1,240
-
Net gains (losses) from securities transactions
(2
)
206
(27
)
43
(50,618
)
Other
1,985
1,560
2,607
4,416
1,331
Total non-interest income
8,816
9,317
8,958
11,731
(43,414
)
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
18,368
18,494
17,827
18,097
16,598
Net occupancy and equipment
3,571
3,478
3,787
3,535
3,244
Data processing
4,988
5,152
5,036
4,828
4,471
Professional fees
1,846
1,487
1,778
1,392
1,413
Advertising and business development
1,469
1,368
1,291
1,238
1,598
Telecommunications
614
660
572
655
460
FDIC insurance
662
660
590
571
660
Courier and postage
687
686
620
606
577
Free nationwide ATM cost
558
544
531
494
508
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
1,060
1,112
1,218
899
739
Loan expense
154
143
195
109
155
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets, net
133
(7,667
)
50
(41
)
274
Merger expenses
-
618
2,287
1,556
297
Other
3,696
3,593
3,089
3,213
4,004
Total non-interest expense
37,806
30,328
38,871
37,152
34,998
Income (loss) before income tax
20,385
23,837
16,298
17,761
(39,656
)
Provision for income taxes (benefit)
3,399
3,986
4,582
3,693
(11,357
)
Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
$
16,986
$
19,851
$
11,716
$
14,068
$
(28,299
)
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
1.06
$
1.30
$
0.77
$
0.91
$
(1.84
)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
1.04
$
1.28
$
0.76
$
0.90
$
(1.84
)
Weighted average common shares
16,020,938
15,258,822
15,248,703
15,425,709
15,417,200
Weighted average diluted common shares
16,262,965
15,451,545
15,377,980
15,569,225
15,417,200
TABLE 3. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
383,503
$
217,681
$
244,321
$
217,611
$
363,289
Federal funds sold
244
17,802
15,945
17,407
15,810
Cash and cash equivalents
383,747
235,483
260,266
235,018
379,099
Available-for-sale securities
1,004,455
1,041,000
1,042,176
1,091,717
919,648
Held-to-maturity securities
5,217
5,408
5,226
2,205
2,209
Loans held for sale
513
901
1,959
1,311
476
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses(1)
3,457,549
3,557,435
3,410,920
3,437,714
3,289,381
Other real estate owned, net
4,773
2,786
2,989
1,465
1,833
Premises and equipment, net
117,132
117,013
114,264
116,792
112,632
Bank-owned life insurance
133,032
131,670
130,326
125,693
124,865
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
27,875
34,429
33,171
27,009
20,608
Interest receivable
28,913
28,398
27,381
27,082
25,497
Goodwill
53,101
53,101
53,101
53,101
53,101
Core deposit intangibles, net
14,969
16,029
16,636
17,854
7,222
Other
100,771
131,580
147,102
102,075
98,021
Total assets
$
5,332,047
$
5,355,233
$
5,245,517
$
5,239,036
$
5,034,592
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Demand
$
954,065
$
967,858
$
984,872
$
981,623
$
898,129
Total non-interest-bearing deposits
954,065
967,858
984,872
981,623
898,129
Demand, savings and money market
2,684,197
2,468,956
2,560,091
2,574,871
2,483,807
Time
736,527
926,130
796,474
814,532
763,519
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,420,724
3,395,086
3,356,565
3,389,403
3,247,326
Total deposits
4,374,789
4,362,944
4,341,437
4,371,026
4,145,455
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements
37,246
38,196
38,031
43,811
43,582
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings
178,073
295,997
250,306
219,931
240,000
Subordinated debt
97,477
97,336
97,196
97,058
96,921
Contractual obligations
12,067
19,683
23,770
18,493
19,315
Interest payable and other liabilities
39,477
37,039
33,342
31,941
36,459
Total liabilities
4,739,129
4,851,195
4,784,082
4,782,260
4,581,732
Commitments and contingent liabilities
Stockholders' equity
Common stock
230
209
208
208
207
Additional paid-in capital
584,424
494,763
491,709
490,533
489,187
Retained earnings
194,920
180,588
163,068
153,201
141,006
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
(55,181
)
(40,012
)
(62,005
)
(60,788
)
(57,920
)
Treasury stock
(131,475
)
(131,510
)
(131,545
)
(126,378
)
(119,620
)
Total stockholders' equity
592,918
504,038
461,435
456,776
452,860
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
5,332,047
$
5,355,233
$
5,245,517
$
5,239,036
$
5,034,592
(1) Allowance for credit losses
$
43,267
$
43,490
$
43,487
$
44,449
$
43,520
TABLE 4. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of and for the three months ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Loans Held For Investment by Type
Commercial real estate
$
1,830,514
$
1,916,863
$
1,793,544
$
1,797,192
$
1,759,855
Commercial and industrial
658,865
670,665
663,718
649,035
598,327
Residential real estate
566,766
567,063
572,523
581,988
556,328
Agricultural real estate
267,248
259,587
219,226
198,291
196,114
Agricultural
87,339
89,529
104,342
149,312
118,587
Consumer
90,084
97,218
101,054
106,345
103,690
Total loans held-for-investment
3,500,816
3,600,925
3,454,407
3,482,163
3,332,901
Allowance for credit losses
(43,267
)
(43,490
)
(43,487
)
(44,449
)
(43,520
)
Net loans held for investment
$
3,457,549
$
3,557,435
$
3,410,920
$
3,437,714
$
3,289,381
Asset Quality Ratios
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.24
%
1.21
%
1.26
%
1.28
%
1.31
%
Past due or nonaccrual loans to total loans
1.14
%
1.17
%
1.15
%
1.10
%
1.10
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.65
%
0.60
%
0.52
%
0.49
%
0.53
%
Nonperforming assets to total loans plus other real estate owned
0.99
%
0.90
%
0.79
%
0.73
%
0.79
%
Classified assets to bank total regulatory capital
12.10
%
8.32
%
8.47
%
6.85
%
7.09
%
Selected Average Balance Sheet Data (QTD Average)
Investment securities
$
1,012,698
$
1,055,833
$
1,065,979
$
1,074,101
$
985,591
Total gross loans receivable
3,525,765
3,475,885
3,459,476
3,452,553
3,293,755
Interest-earning assets
4,716,295
4,731,927
4,745,713
4,742,200
4,480,279
Total assets
5,163,166
5,205,017
5,196,259
5,152,915
4,892,712
Interest-bearing deposits
3,280,592
3,309,202
3,275,765
3,319,907
3,092,637
Borrowings
340,042
395,190
450,178
390,166
391,691
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,620,634
3,704,392
3,725,943
3,710,073
3,484,328
Total deposits
4,243,159
4,275,424
4,250,843
4,254,883
4,019,362
Total liabilities
4,629,939
4,719,549
4,740,937
4,692,671
4,469,505
Total stockholders' equity
533,227
485,468
455,322
460,244
423,207
Tangible common equity*
463,657
414,644
383,899
398,041
361,451
Performance ratios
Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized
1.31
%
1.52
%
0.91
%
1.10
%
(2.29
)%
Core return on average assets*
1.37
%
1.56
%
1.25
%
1.17
%
1.01
%
Core return on average assets before income tax and provision for loan losses*
1.66
%
1.97
%
1.55
%
1.56
%
1.03
%
Return on average equity (ROAE) annualized
12.67
%
16.27
%
10.35
%
12.29
%
(26.53
)%
Core return on average equity*
13.29
%
16.73
%
14.25
%
13.11
%
11.21
%
Core return on average equity before income tax and provision for loan losses*
16.01
%
20.97
%
17.57
%
17.34
%
11.40
%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) annualized*
15.30
%
19.92
%
13.31
%
14.96
%
(30.39
)%
Core return on average tangible common equity*
15.29
%
19.58
%
16.89
%
15.16
%
13.02
%
Yield on loans annualized
7.15
%
7.11
%
7.15
%
6.85
%
6.62
%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits annualized
2.57
%
2.85
%
2.78
%
2.77
%
2.58
%
Cost of total deposits annualized
1.99
%
2.20
%
2.14
%
2.16
%
1.98
%
Net interest margin annualized
4.17
%
3.87
%
3.94
%
3.75
%
3.49
%
Efficiency ratio*
63.02
%
52.59
%
63.77
%
63.45
%
72.69
%
Non-interest income / average assets
0.68
%
0.71
%
0.69
%
0.92
%
(3.52
)%
Non-interest expense / average assets
2.91
%
2.32
%
3.01
%
2.90
%
2.84
%
Core non-interest expense / average assets*
2.83
%
2.18
%
2.73
%
2.71
%
2.75
%
Capital Ratios
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
11.67
%
9.55
%
9.14
%
9.10
%
9.46
%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
14.51
%
11.37
%
11.12
%
11.14
%
11.74
%
Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio
15.11
%
11.94
%
11.70
%
11.73
%
12.36
%
Total Risk Based Capital Ratio
18.07
%
14.78
%
14.61
%
14.71
%
15.48
%
Total stockholders' equity to total assets
11.12
%
9.41
%
8.80
%
8.72
%
8.99
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets*
9.95
%
8.21
%
7.55
%
7.45
%
7.87
%
Dividend payout ratio
15.62
%
11.74
%
15.79
%
13.31
%
(6.65
)%
Book value per common share
$
34.04
$
32.97
$
30.36
$
29.80
$
29.35
Tangible book value per common share*
$
30.07
$
28.38
$
25.70
$
25.10
$
25.37
Tangible book value per diluted common share*
$
29.70
$
28.00
$
25.44
$
24.87
$
25.05
Core earnings per diluted share*
$
1.10
$
1.32
$
1.05
$
0.96
$
0.81
Core pre-tax pre-provision earnings per diluted share*
$
1.33
$
1.67
$
1.31
$
1.28
$
0.83
* The value noted is considered a Non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures, see Table 8. Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
TABLE 5. YEAR-TO-DATE NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the year ended
For the year ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Interest-earning assets
Loans (1)
Commercial and industrial
$
635,881
$
51,188
8.05
%
$
580,451
$
42,901
7.39
%
Commercial real estate
1,400,661
99,316
7.09
%
1,302,568
83,441
6.41
%
Real estate construction
416,296
36,004
8.65
%
447,516
33,764
7.54
%
Residential real estate
563,176
26,505
4.71
%
565,711
23,799
4.21
%
Agricultural real estate
227,341
16,848
7.41
%
201,326
13,820
6.86
%
Agricultural
96,877
9,103
9.40
%
100,394
6,966
6.94
%
Consumer
100,995
6,851
6.78
%
106,542
6,522
6.12
%
Total loans
3,441,227
245,815
7.14
%
3,304,508
211,213
6.39
%
Securities
Taxable securities
979,926
39,091
3.99
%
1,027,726
23,873
2.32
%
Nontaxable securities
59,597
1,579
2.65
%
74,917
1,960
2.62
%
Total securities
1,039,523
40,670
3.91
%
1,102,643
25,833
2.34
%
Federal funds sold and other
195,378
10,358
5.30
%
193,941
9,666
4.98
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
4,676,128
296,843
6.35
%
$
4,601,092
246,712
5.36
%
Interest-bearing liabilities
Demand, savings and money market deposits
$
2,453,139
61,518
2.51
%
$
2,362,365
46,206
1.96
%
Time deposits
770,772
28,891
3.75
%
827,652
24,267
2.93
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,223,911
90,409
2.80
%
3,190,017
70,473
2.21
%
FHLB advances
216,012
10,180
4.71
%
98,380
3,944
4.01
%
Other borrowings
175,516
10,092
5.75
%
254,666
13,277
5.21
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
3,615,439
110,681
3.06
%
$
3,543,063
87,694
2.48
%
Net interest income
$
186,162
$
159,018
Interest rate spread
3.29
%
2.88
%
Net interest margin (2)
3.98
%
3.46
%
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.
(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.
(4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.
TABLE 6. QUARTER-TO-DATE NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the three months ended
For the three months ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Interest-earning assets
Loans (1)
Commercial and industrial
$
651,733
$
12,780
7.80
%
$
580,726
$
11,397
7.79
%
Commercial real estate
1,402,966
25,978
7.37
%
1,309,588
21,630
6.55
%
Real estate construction
463,885
9,654
8.28
%
439,708
9,000
8.12
%
Residential real estate
567,123
6,571
4.61
%
561,382
5,866
4.15
%
Agricultural real estate
262,529
5,071
7.68
%
196,468
3,421
6.91
%
Agricultural
82,986
1,705
8.17
%
100,226
1,928
7.63
%
Consumer
94,543
1,620
6.82
%
105,657
1,690
6.35
%
Total loans
3,525,765
63,379
7.15
%
3,293,755
54,932
6.62
%
Securities
Taxable securities
953,627
9,229
3.85
%
932,376
6,417
2.73
%
Nontaxable securities
59,071
387
2.61
%
53,215
354
2.64
%
Total securities
1,012,698
9,616
3.78
%
985,591
6,771
2.73
%
Federal funds sold and other
177,832
1,984
4.44
%
200,933
2,591
5.12
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
4,716,295
74,979
6.32
%
$
4,480,279
64,294
5.69
%
Interest-bearing liabilities
Demand, savings and money market deposits
$
2,448,539
13,429
2.18
%
$
2,351,663
13,918
2.35
%
Time deposits
832,053
7,784
3.72
%
740,974
6,156
3.30
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,280,592
21,213
2.57
%
3,092,637
20,074
2.58
%
FHLB advances
194,914
2,158
4.41
%
102,432
1,005
3.89
%
Other borrowings
145,128
2,135
5.86
%
289,259
3,748
5.14
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
3,620,634
25,506
2.80
%
$
3,484,328
24,827
2.83
%
Net interest income
$
49,473
$
39,467
Interest rate spread
3.52
%
2.86
%
Net interest margin (2)
4.17
%
3.49
%
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.
(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.
(4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.
TABLE 7. QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the three months ended
For the three months ended
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Interest-earning assets
Loans (1)
Commercial and industrial
$
651,733
$
12,780
7.80
%
$
659,697
$
13,213
7.97
%
Commercial real estate
1,402,966
25,978
7.37
%
1,351,407
24,196
7.12
%
Real estate construction
463,885
9,654
8.28
%
442,857
9,732
8.74
%
Residential real estate
567,123
6,571
4.61
%
578,702
6,912
4.75
%
Agricultural real estate
262,529
5,071
7.68
%
251,595
4,365
6.90
%
Agricultural
82,986
1,705
8.17
%
91,500
1,906
8.29
%
Consumer
94,543
1,620
6.82
%
100,127
1,765
7.01
%
Total loans
3,525,765
63,379
7.15
%
3,475,885
62,089
7.11
%
Securities
Taxable securities
953,627
9,229
3.85
%
995,713
9,809
3.92
%
Nontaxable securities
59,071
387
2.61
%
60,120
400
2.65
%
Total securities
1,012,698
9,616
3.78
%
1,055,833
10,209
3.85
%
Federal funds sold and other
177,832
1,984
4.44
%
200,209
2,667
5.30
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
4,716,295
74,979
6.32
%
$
4,731,927
74,965
6.30
%
Interest-bearing liabilities
Demand savings and money market deposits
$
2,448,539
13,429
2.18
%
$
2,555,916
16,484
2.57
%
Time deposits
832,053
7,784
3.72
%
753,286
7,195
3.80
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,280,592
21,213
2.57
%
3,309,202
23,679
2.85
%
FHLB advances
194,914
2,158
4.41
%
252,751
3,089
4.86
%
Other borrowings
145,128
2,135
5.86
%
142,439
2,166
6.05
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
3,620,634
25,506
2.80
%
$
3,704,392
28,934
3.11
%
Net interest income
$
49,473
$
46,031
Interest rate spread
3.52
%
3.19
%
Net interest margin (2)
4.17
%
3.87
%
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.
(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.
(4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this report may not produce the same amounts.
TABLE 8. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of and for the three months ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Total stockholders' equity
$
592,918
$
504,038
$
461,435
$
456,776
$
452,860
Less: goodwill
53,101
53,101
53,101
53,101
53,101
Less: core deposit intangibles, net
14,969
16,029
16,636
17,854
7,222
Less: mortgage servicing rights, net
-
-
25
50
75
Less: naming rights, net
957
968
979
989
1,000
Tangible common equity
$
523,891
$
433,940
$
390,694
$
384,782
$
391,462
Common shares outstanding at period end
17,419,858
15,288,309
15,200,194
15,327,799
15,428,251
Diluted common shares outstanding at period end
17,636,843
15,497,466
15,358,396
15,469,531
15,629,185
Book value per common share
$
34.04
$
32.97
$
30.36
$
29.80
$
29.35
Tangible book value per common share
$
30.07
$
28.38
$
25.70
$
25.10
$
25.37
Tangible book value per diluted common share
$
29.70
$
28.00
$
25.44
$
24.87
$
25.05
Total assets
$
5,332,047
$
5,355,233
$
5,245,517
$
5,239,036
$
5,034,592
Less: goodwill
53,101
53,101
53,101
53,101
53,101
Less: core deposit intangibles, net
14,969
16,029
16,636
17,854
7,222
Less: mortgage servicing rights, net
-
-
25
50
75
Less: naming rights, net
957
968
979
989
1,000
Tangible assets
$
5,263,020
$
5,285,135
$
5,174,776
$
5,167,042
$
4,973,194
Total stockholders' equity to total assets
11.12
%
9.41
%
8.80
%
8.72
%
8.99
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
9.95
%
8.21
%
7.55
%
7.45
%
7.87
%
Total average stockholders' equity
$
533,227
$
485,468
$
455,322
$
460,244
$
423,207
Less: average intangible assets
69,570
70,824
71,423
62,203
61,756
Average tangible common equity
$
463,657
$
414,644
$
383,899
$
398,041
$
361,451
Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
$
16,986
$
19,851
$
11,716
$
14,068
$
(28,299
)
Less: net gain on acquisition
-
831
60
1,240
-
Less: net gain (loss) on securities transactions
(2
)
206
(27
)
43
(50,618
)
Add: merger expenses
-
618
2,287
1,556
297
Add: BOLI tax expense
-
-
1,730
-
-
Add: amortization of intangible assets
1,071
1,148
1,254
935
775
Less: tax effect of pre-tax adjustments
225
153
737
254
10,855
Core net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
$
17,834
$
20,427
$
16,217
$
15,022
$
12,536
Return on total average stockholders' equity (ROAE) annualized
12.67
%
16.27
%
10.35
%
12.29
%
(26.53
)%
Average tangible common equity
$
463,657
$
414,644
$
383,899
$
398,041
$
361,451
Average impact from core earnings adjustments
424
288
2,251
477
20,418
Core average tangible common equity
$
464,081
$
414,932
$
386,150
$
398,518
$
381,869
Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) annualized
15.30
%
19.92
%
13.31
%
14.96
%
(30.39
)%
Core return on average tangible common equity (CROATCE) annualized
15.29
%
19.58
%
16.89
%
15.16
%
13.02
%
Non-interest expense
$
37,806
$
30,328
$
38,871
$
37,152
$
34,998
Less: merger expense
-
618
2,287
1,556
297
Less: amortization of intangible assets
1,071
1,148
1,254
935
775
Adjusted non-interest expense
$
36,735
$
28,562
$
35,330
$
34,661
$
33,926
Net interest income
$
49,473
$
46,031
$
46,476
$
44,182
$
39,467
Non-interest income
8,816
9,317
8,958
11,731
(43,414
)
Less: net gain on acquisition and branch sales
-
831
60
1,240
-
Less: net gains (losses) from securities transactions
(2
)
206
(27
)
43
(50,618
)
Adjusted non-interest income
$
8,818
$
8,280
$
8,925
$
10,448
$
7,204
Net interest income plus adjusted non-interest income
$
58,291
$
54,311
$
55,401
$
54,630
$
46,671
Non-interest expense to net interest income plus non-interest income
64.86
%
54.80
%
70.12
%
66.45
%
(886.70
)%
Efficiency ratio
63.02
%
52.59
%
63.77
%
63.45
%
72.69
%
Average assets
5,163,166
5,205,017
5,196,259
5,152,915
4,892,712
Core non-interest expense to average assets
2.83
%
2.18
%
2.73
%
2.71
%
2.75
%
Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
$
16,986
$
19,851
$
11,716
$
14,068
$
(28,299
)
Less: net gain on acquisition
-
831
60
1,240
-
Less: net gain (loss) on securities transactions
(2
)
206
(27
)
43
(50,618
)
Add: merger expenses
-
618
2,287
1,556
297
Add: BOLI tax expense
-
-
1,730
-
-
Add: amortization of intangible assets
1,071
1,148
1,254
935
775
Less: tax effect of intangible assets amortization
225
153
737
254
10,855
Core net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
$
17,834
$
20,427
$
16,217
$
15,022
$
12,536
Add: income tax provision
3,399
3,986
4,582
3,693
(11,357
)
Add: provision (reversal) of credit losses
98
1,183
265
1,000
711
Add: tax effect of pre-tax adjustments
225
153
737
254
10,855
Core pre-tax, pre-provision income
$
21,556
$
25,749
$
21,801
$
19,969
$
12,745
Total average assets
$
5,163,166
$
5,205,017
$
5,196,259
$
5,152,915
$
4,892,712
Total average stockholders' equity
$
533,227
$
485,468
$
455,322
$
460,244
$
423,207
Weighted average diluted common shares
16,262,965
15,451,545
15,377,980
15,569,225
15,417,200
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
1.04
$
1.28
$
0.76
$
0.90
$
(1.84
)
Core earnings per diluted share
$
1.10
$
1.32
$
1.05
$
0.96
$
0.81
Core pre-tax pre-provision earnings per diluted share
$
1.33
$
1.67
$
1.31
$
1.28
$
0.83
Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized
1.31
%
1.52
%
0.91
%
1.10
%
(2.29
)%
Core return on average assets
1.37
%
1.56
%
1.25
%
1.17
%
1.01
%
Return on average equity
12.67
%
16.27
%
10.35
%
12.29
%
(26.53
)%
Core return on average equity
13.29
%
16.73
%
14.25
%
13.11
%
11.21
%
