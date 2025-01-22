Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PMA9 | ISIN: US0235761014 | Ticker-Symbol: 0KZA
Frankfurt
23.01.25
09:59 Uhr
21,400 Euro
-0,400
-1,83 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERANT BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERANT BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,30035,80011:40