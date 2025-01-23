MEDFORD, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PBCO Financial Corporation (OTCPK: "PBCO"), the holding company (Company) of People's Bank of Commerce (Bank), today reported net income of $2.7 million and earnings per share of $0.51 for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $1.9 million and $0.36 per share for the third quarter of 2024. For the year ended 2024, earnings per share were $1.52 compared to $0.19 in 2023.

Highlights

Net interest margin of 3.67% which increased by 16 basis points compared to prior quarter and 48 basis points over the same quarter prior year

Return on average assets increased to 1.34% compared to 0.97% in the prior quarter

7.0% increase in total deposits compared to prior year

Tangible book value per share increased to $15.84, compared to $13.86 at the prior year-end

"2024 was a pivotal year for the Bank after taking action on two key strategic business decisions at the end of 2023. We sold a portion of the investment securities portfolio to reposition our balance sheet and improve the net interest margin and we dissolved our mortgage department which contributed to improved operating efficiency," reported Julia Beattie, President & CEO. "I am pleased that we were able to achieve our goals of improved profitability and positive deposit growth during my first full year as CEO, and I look forward to building on this progress moving forward," added Beattie.

During 2024, the Bank's loan portfolio increased 5.8% year-over-year, while the yield on the loan portfolio increased to 6.06% during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 5.68% in the fourth quarter of 2023. "Loan growth was relatively flat during the 2nd half of 2024, primarily due to prepayments that occurred in December 2024, but the loan pipeline remained strong at year-end," added Beattie.

Total deposits grew 1.6% during the fourth quarter and 7.0% for the year ended 2024.

The investment portfolio decreased 5.0% to $132.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 from $139.6 million at the end of the third quarter. Due to higher market rates on investments during the quarter, the Company's AOCI book loss increased to $12.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter compared to $10.0 million at the end of the third quarter.

Non-interest income was $1.9 million in the fourth quarter, down $112 thousand from the third quarter of 2024. Revenue from Steelhead, the Bank's factoring division, was relatively unchanged compared to prior quarter, while other non-interest income was down $116 thousand due to a non-recurring recovery of expenses in the third quarter from a non-performing loan. For the year, non-interest income was down $1.2 million versus 2023.

Non-interest expenses totaled $5.5 million in the fourth quarter, down $128 thousand from the previous quarter, with the decrease largely attributed to a reduction in personnel expense. Occupancy and equipment expenses increased in the quarter due to the opening of the permanent Eugene branch location and expense incurred to terminate the remaining lease contract on the temporary location. For the year, non-interest expenses were 7.5% less than in 2023 after excluding the 2023 loss on partial liquidation of the investment portfolio.

The Bank's leverage ratio was 13.92% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 13.71% as of September 30, 2024. The Company's tangible common equity was $83.9 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $83.0 million as of September 30, 2024.

About PBCO Financial Corporation

PBCO Financial Corporation's stock trades on the over-the-counter market under the symbol PBCO. Additional information about the Company is available in the investor section of the Company's website at: www.peoplesbank.bank.

Founded in 1998, People's Bank of Commerce is a full-service, commercial bank headquartered in Medford, Oregon with branches in Albany, Ashland, Central Point, Eugene, Grants Pass, Jacksonville, Klamath Falls, Lebanon, Medford, and Salem.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in 000's) 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 BALANCE SHEET ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 7,247 $ 5,563 $ 4,679 $ 5,592 $ 6,926 Federal funds sold - - - - - Interest bearing deposits 42,588 21,015 16,125 13,303 13,127 Investment securities 132,606 139,564 144,321 148,601 154,228 Loans held for sale - - - - - Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 546,599 552,307 552,014 547,229 516,697 Total Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 546,599 552,307 552,014 547,229 516,697 Allowance for loan losses (5,627 ) (6,190 ) (6,066 ) (6,029 ) (5,863 ) Premises and equipment, net 29,125 28,626 27,752 29,727 30,001 Bank owned life insurance 17,222 17,082 16,911 16,777 16,637 Other Assets 28,817 29,162 32,301 33,550 31,524 Total assets $ 798,577 $ 787,129 $ 788,037 $ 788,750 $ 763,277 LIABILITIES Deposits Demand - non-interest bearing $ 252,441 $ 275,838 $ 269,634 $ 256,558 $ 272,945 Demand - interest bearing 200,029 170,685 167,421 165,547 142,043 Money market and savings 208,455 201,703 195,359 187,329 186,875 Time deposits of less than $250,000 9,334 10,392 10,282 16,697 16,771 Time deposits of more than $250,000 3,535 4,631 5,991 9,420 11,147 Total deposits $ 673,794 $ 663,249 $ 648,687 $ 635,551 $ 629,781 Borrowed funds 28,593 28,980 50,426 67,517 49,756 Other liabilities 8,570 8,140 7,929 7,067 6,151 Total liabilities $ 710,957 $ 700,369 $ 707,042 $ 710,135 $ 685,688 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, surplus & retained earnings $ 99,907 $ 96,769 $ 94,837 $ 93,076 $ 91,399 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax (12,287 ) (10,009 ) (13,842 ) (14,461 ) (13,810 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 87,620 $ 86,760 $ 80,995 $ 78,615 $ 77,589 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 798,577 $ 787,129 $ 788,037 $ 788,750 $ 763,277 Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in 000's) 4th Quarter

2024 3rd Quarter

2024 2nd Quarter

2024 1st Quarter

2024 4th Quarter

2023 INCOME STATEMENT INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 8,575 $ 8,397 $ 8,271 $ 7,907 $ 7,399 Investments 524 557 584 621 766 Federal funds sold and due from banks 447 292 181 133 195 Total interest income 9,546 9,246 9,036 8,661 8,360 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 2,566 2,582 2,276 2,121 1,885 Borrowed funds 262 342 575 676 794 Total interest expense 2,828 2,924 2,851 2,797 2,679 NET INTEREST INCOME 6,718 6,322 6,185 5,864 5,681 Provision for loan losses (506 ) 149 52 175 286 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,224 6,173 6,133 5,689 5,395 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges 119 113 118 124 115 Mortgage lending income - - - - 183 Steelhead finance income 1,181 1,185 1,181 1,202 1,192 BOLI Income 139 137 134 134 155 Other non-interest income 456 572 517 503 633 Total noninterest income 1,895 2,007 1,950 1,963 2,278 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 3,013 3,220 3,374 3,374 3,804 Occupancy & equipment expense 894 800 906 881 899 Advertising expense 119 92 118 86 115 Professional expenses 220 175 260 234 206 Data processing expense 375 336 338 316 355 Loss on sale of investments - - - - 6,814 Other operating expenses 877 1,003 701 493 724 Total noninterest expense 5,498 5,626 5,697 5,384 12,917 Income before taxes 3,621 2,554 2,386 2,268 (5,244 ) Provision for income taxes 904 622 625 590 (1,338 ) NET INCOME $ 2,717 $ 1,932 $ 1,761 $ 1,678 $ (3,906 ) Shares outstanding end of quarter 5,298,464 5,298,464 5,307,057 5,328,535 5,327,035 Average diluted shares outstanding 5,311,751 5,300,957 5,321,376 5,328,035 5,326,035 Earnings per share $ 0.51 $ 0.36 $ 0.33 $ 0.31 $ (0.73 ) Diluted earnings per share $ 0.51 $ 0.36 $ 0.33 $ 0.31 $ (0.73 ) (Dollars in 000's) 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.34 % 0.97 % 0.90 % 0.85 % -1.97 % Return on average equity 12.46 % 9.26 % 8.90 % 8.60 % -22.02 % Net interest margin 3.67 % 3.51 % 3.49 % 3.31 % 3.19 % Yield on loans 6.06 % 6.17 % 6.05 % 5.83 % 5.68 % Cost of deposits 1.49 % 1.54 % 1.41 % 1.33 % 1.16 % Efficiency ratio excluding non-recurring expenses 63.83 % 67.55 % 70.03 % 68.79 % 72.40 % Full-time equivalent employees 135 134 132 132 132 Capital Community Bank Leverage Ratio 13.92 % 13.71 % 13.44 % 13.18 % 13.39 % Book value per share $ 16.54 $ 16.37 $ 15.26 $ 14.75 $ 14.57 Tangible book value per share $ 15.84 $ 15.67 $ 14.56 $ 14.05 $ 13.86 Asset Quality Allowance for loan losses (ALLL) $ 5,627 $ 6,190 $ 6,066 $ 6,029 $ 5,863 Nonperforming loans (NPLs) $ 944 $ 2,225 $ 1,127 $ 412 $ 733 Nonperforming assets (NPAs) $ 944 $ 2,225 $ 1,127 $ 618 $ 939 Classified assets(2) $ 8,119 $ 9,493 $ 8,775 $ 6,442 $ 6,549 ALLL as a percentage of loans 1.03 % 1.12 % 1.10 % 1.10 % 1.13 % Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.01 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.12 % 0.28 % 0.14 % 0.08 % 0.12 % Classified Asset Ratio(3) 8.71 % 10.21 % 10.08 % 7.61 % 7.85 % Past due as a percentage of total loans 0.49 % 0.46 % 0.46 % 0.55 % 0.14 % End of period balances Total securities and short term deposits $ 175,194 $ 160,579 $ 160,446 $ 161,904 $ 167,355 Total loans $ 546,599 $ 552,307 $ 552,014 $ 547,229 $ 516,697 Total earning assets $ 721,793 $ 712,886 $ 712,460 $ 709,133 $ 684,052 Intangible assets $ 3,711 $ 3,717 $ 3,729 $ 3,741 $ 3,753 Total assets $ 798,577 $ 787,129 $ 788,037 $ 788,750 $ 763,277 Total noninterest bearing deposits $ 252,441 $ 275,838 $ 269,634 $ 256,558 $ 272,945 Total deposits $ 673,794 $ 663,249 $ 648,687 $ 635,551 $ 629,781 Average balances Total securities and short term deposits $ 178,899 $ 170,092 $ 159,413 $ 165,584 $ 201,788 Total loans $ 553,846 $ 544,610 $ 547,139 $ 536,255 $ 504,002 Total earning assets $ 732,745 $ 714,702 $ 706,552 $ 701,839 $ 705,790 Total assets $ 808,874 $ 796,086 $ 785,232 $ 787,127 $ 794,196 Total noninterest bearing deposits $ 253,070 $ 266,179 $ 254,771 $ 255,204 $ 273,413 Total deposits $ 683,359 $ 670,056 $ 647,351 $ 642,420 $ 643,015 (1) Effective March 31, 2020, People's Bank of Commerce opted into the Community Bank Leverage Ratio and is no longer calculating risk based capital ratios. (2) Classified assets are defined as the sum of all loan-related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned. (3) Classified asset ratio is defined as the sum of all loan related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned, divided by bank Tier 1 capital, plus the allowance for loan losses.

