KYOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nidec Corporation (TOKYO: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for the period of April 1, 2024 through December 31, 2024.
The highlights are as follows:
- Nine months net sales stood at record high of ¥1.946 trillion, 11.5% higher Y/Y.
- Nine months operating profit stood at record high of ¥175.5 billion, 5.0% higher Y/Y.
- Record-high level cash-flow maintained.
Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)
Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages
Nine months ended
December 31,
Increase
Three months ended
December 31,
Increase
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net sales
1,945,964
1,745,073
11.5%
652,153
587,625
11%
Operating profit
175,536
167,104
5.0%
54,536
51,795
5.3%
Ratio of operating profit to net sales
9.0%
9.6%
-
8.4%
8.8%
-
Profit before income taxes
182,532
191,527
(4.7)%
82,358
46,641
76.6%
Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales
9.4%
11.0%
-
12.6%
7.9%
-
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
134,615
144,237
(6.7)%
59,043
38,527
53.3%
Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales
6.9%
8.3%
-
9.1%
6.6%
-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
117.14
125.51
-
51.38
33.52
-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-
-
-
-
-
-
Full copy of Nidec's financial statements for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2025/news0123-03/
A webcast (audio-only) discussing Nidec's financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024 is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. JST on Thursday, January 23, 2025. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at: https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference
(The webcast will be available on January 24, 2025, JST.)
About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TOKYO: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the nine months ended December 31, 2024, 18.9% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 25.5% by automotive products; 40.1% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 12.0% by machinery; 3.4% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Founder and Chairman of the Board.
