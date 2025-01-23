KYOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nidec Corporation (TOKYO: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for the period of April 1, 2024 through December 31, 2024.

The highlights are as follows:

Nine months net sales stood at record high of ¥1.946 trillion, 11.5% higher Y/Y.

Nine months operating profit stood at record high of ¥175.5 billion, 5.0% higher Y/Y.

Record-high level cash-flow maintained.

Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)

Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages Nine months ended December 31, Increase

(Decrease)

% Three months ended December 31, Increase

(Decrease)

% 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales 1,945,964 1,745,073 11.5% 652,153 587,625 11% Operating profit 175,536 167,104 5.0% 54,536 51,795 5.3% Ratio of operating profit to net sales 9.0% 9.6% - 8.4% 8.8% - Profit before income taxes 182,532 191,527 (4.7)% 82,358 46,641 76.6% Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales 9.4% 11.0% - 12.6% 7.9% - Profit attributable to owners of the parent 134,615 144,237 (6.7)% 59,043 38,527 53.3% Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales 6.9% 8.3% - 9.1% 6.6% - Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

- basic (Yen) 117.14 125.51 - 51.38 33.52 - Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

- diluted (Yen) - - - - - -

Full copy of Nidec's financial statements for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024:

https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2025/news0123-03/

A webcast (audio-only) discussing Nidec's financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024 is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. JST on Thursday, January 23, 2025. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at: https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference

(The webcast will be available on January 24, 2025, JST.)

About Nidec Corporation

Nidec Corporation (TOKYO: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the nine months ended December 31, 2024, 18.9% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 25.5% by automotive products; 40.1% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 12.0% by machinery; 3.4% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Founder and Chairman of the Board.

