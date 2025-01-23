Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
WKN: A1C7VE | ISIN: US8740801043 | Ticker-Symbol: IZZ
Frankfurt
23.01.25
10:01 Uhr
8,900 Euro
+0,500
+5,95 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
23.01.2025 10:00 Uhr
TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30, 2024

Finanznachrichten News

BEIJING, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) ("TAL" or the "Company"), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended November 30, 2024.

Highlights for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025

  • Net revenues were US$606.4 million, compared to net revenues of US$373.5 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Loss from operations was US$17.4 million, compared to loss from operations of US$32.2 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$1.9 million, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of US$10.2 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Net income attributable to TAL was US$23.1 million, compared to net loss attributable to TAL of US$23.9 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$38.6 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL of US$1.9 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Basic and diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") were both US$0.04. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.06. Three ADSs represent one Class A common share.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled US$3,835.8 million as of November 30, 2024, compared to US$3,303.3 million as of February 29, 2024.

Highlights for the Nine Months Ended November 30, 2024

  • Net revenues were US$1,640.0 million, compared to net revenues of US$1,060.9 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Income from operations was US$12.9 million, compared to loss from operations of US$58.2 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$63.5 million, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of US$10.2 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Net income attributable to TAL was US$91.9 million, compared to net loss attributable to TAL of US$31.1 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$142.5 million, compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL of US$37.3 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Basic and diluted net income per ADS were both US$0.15. Non-GAAP basic net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$0.24, and Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$0.23.

Financial Data--Third Quarter and First Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2025
(In US$ thousands, except per ADS data and percentages)


Three Months Ended


November 30,


2023


2024


Pct. Change

Net revenues

373,506


606,446


62.4 %

Loss from operations

(32,185)


(17,432)


(45.8 %)

Non-GAAP loss from operations

(10,184)


(1,920)


(81.1 %)

Net (loss)/income attributable to TAL

(23,946)


23,069


(196.3 %)

Non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to TAL

(1,945)


38,581


(2,083.6 %)

Net (loss)/income per ADS attributable to TAL -
basic

(0.04)


0.04


(195.5 %)

Net (loss)/income per ADS attributable to TAL -
diluted

(0.04)


0.04


(194.1 %)

Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per ADS attributable
to TAL - basic

(0.00)


0.06


(2,066.2 %)

Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per ADS attributable
to TAL - diluted

(0.00)


0.06


(2,037.0 %)














Nine Months Ended


November 30,


2023


2024


Pct. Change

Net revenues

1,060,877


1,639,994


54.6 %

(Loss)/income from operations

(58,168)


12,860


(122.1 %)

Non-GAAP income from operations

10,229


63,476


520.5 %

Net (loss)/income attributable to TAL

(31,081)


91,902


(395.7 %)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL

37,316


142,518


281.9 %

Net (loss)/income per ADS attributable to TAL -
basic

(0.05)


0.15


(399.0 %)

Net (loss)/income per ADS attributable to TAL -
diluted

(0.05)


0.15


(394.1 %)

Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to
TAL - basic

0.06


0.24


286.2 %

Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to
TAL - diluted

0.06


0.23


286.3 %

"We achieved healthy year-on-year revenue growth this quarter. Our AI learning devices remained one of our faster-growing business lines and received encouraging user feedback and market recognition," said Alex Peng, TAL's President & Chief Financial Officer.

"We will continue to enhance our products' capabilities and adaptability across learning services and content solutions. As always, we are committed to helping more users discover learning solutions that meet their unique needs while also contributing positively to society."

Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025

Net Revenues

In the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, TAL reported net revenues of US$606.4 million, representing a 62.4% increase from US$373.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Operating Costs and Expenses

In the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, operating costs and expenses were US$624.7 million, representing a 53.9% increase from US$405.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$609.2 million, representing a 58.7% increase from US$383.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Cost of revenues increased by 65.5% to US$286.7 million from US$173.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 67.2% to US$285.4 million, from US$170.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 85.6% to US$226.4 million from US$122.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 91.0% to US$222.4 million, from US$116.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

General and administrative expenses increased by 0.8% to US$111.5 million from US$110.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 4.8% to US$101.4 million, from US$96.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses decreased by 29.5% to US$15.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 from US$22.0 million in the same period of fiscal year 2024.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by 59.6% to US$319.8 million from US$200.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

(Loss)/Income from Operations

Loss from operations was US$17.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to loss from operations of US$32.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$1.9 million, compared to Non-GAAP loss from operations of US$10.2 million in the same period of the prior year.

Other Income, Net

Other income was US$18.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to other income of US$13.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Impairment Loss on Long-term Investments

Impairment loss on long-term investments was nil for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to US$2.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Income Tax (Expense)/Benefit

Income tax benefit was US$3.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to US$15.4 million of income tax expense in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Net (Loss)/Income attributable to TAL Education Group

Net income attributable to TAL was US$23.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to net loss attributable to TAL of US$23.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$38.6 million, compared to Non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL of US$1.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Basic and Diluted Net (Loss)/Income per ADS

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were both US$0.04 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.06 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was US$378.0 million.

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-Term Investments

As of November 30, 2024, the Company had US$2,240.8 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$1,595.0 million of short-term investments, compared to US$2,208.7 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$1,094.6 million of short-term investments as of February 29, 2024.

Deferred Revenue

As of November 30, 2024, the Company's deferred revenue balance was US$825.6 million, compared to US$428.3 million as of February 29, 2024.

Financial Results for the First Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2025

Net Revenues

For the first nine months of fiscal year 2025, TAL reported net revenues of US$1,640.0 million, representing a 54.6% increase from US$1,060.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024.

Operating Costs and Expenses

In the first nine months of fiscal year 2025, operating costs and expenses were US$1,628.8 million, representing a 44.1% increase from US$1,130.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$1,578.2 million, representing a 48.6% increase from US$1,062.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024.

Cost of revenues increased by 57.1% to US$757.3 million from US$482.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 58.3% to US$751.9 million from US$475.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 58.0% to US$530.8 million from US$335.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 63.6% to US$518.4 million from US$316.8 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024.

General and administrative expenses increased by 9.0% to US$340.7 million from US$312.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 13.9% to US$307.9 million from US$270.4 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses decreased by 26.0% to US$50.6 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 from US$68.4 million in the same period of fiscal year 2024.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by 52.5% to US$882.7 million from US$578.8 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024.

(Loss)/Income from Operations

Income from operations was US$12.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025, compared to loss from operations of US$58.2 million in the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$63.5 million, compared to US$10.2 million Non-GAAP income from operations in the same period of the prior year.

Other Income, Net

Other income was US$51.8 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025, compared to other income of US$11.5 million in the same period of the prior year.

Impairment Loss on Long-term Investments

Impairment loss on long-term investments was US$8.7 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025, compared to US$33.0 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2024.

Income Tax (Expense)/Benefit

Income tax expense was US$24.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025, compared to US$8.9 million of income tax expense in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024.

Net (Loss)/Income Attributable to TAL Education Group

Net income attributable to TAL was US$91.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025, compared to net loss attributable to TAL of US$31.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$142.5 million, compared to US$37.3 million Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL in the same period of the prior year.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 was US$624.3 million.

Basic and Diluted Net (Loss)/Income per ADS

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were both US$0.15 in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025. Non-GAAP basic net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$0.24, and Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$0.23 in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results for the third fiscal quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended November 30, 2024 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 23, 2025 (8:00 p.m. Beijing time on January 23, 2025).

Please note that you will need to pre-register for conference call participation at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI252a8b58f53a47cebdf55358dda997b1.

Upon registration, you will receive an email containing participant dial-in numbers and unique Direct Event Passcode. This information will allow you to gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of TAL's website at https://ir.100tal.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, TAL Education Group's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's ability to continue to provide competitive learning services and products; the Company's ability to continue to recruit, train and retain talents; the Company's ability to improve the content of current course offerings and develop new courses; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to maintain and continue to improve its teaching results; and the Company's ability to compete effectively against its competitors. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's reports filed with, or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and TAL Education Group undertakes no duty to update such information or any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a smart learning solutions provider in China. The acronym "TAL" stands for "Tomorrow Advancing Life", which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive learning solutions to students from all ages through diversified class formats. Our learning solutions mainly cover enrichment learnings programs and some academic subjects in and out of China. Our ADSs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TAL".

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating its business, TAL considers and uses the following measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC as supplemental metrics to review and assess its operating performance: non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to TAL, non-GAAP basic and non-GAAP diluted net income/(loss) per ADS. To present each of these non-GAAP measures, the Company excludes share-based compensation expenses. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures" set forth at the end of this release.

TAL believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding share-based expenses that may not be indicative of its operating performance from a cash perspective. TAL believes that both management and investors benefit from these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to TAL's historical performance and liquidity. TAL computes its non-GAAP financial measures using the same consistent method from quarter to quarter and from period to period. TAL believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using non-GAAP measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in the Company's business. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.

For further information, please contact:

Jackson Ding
Investor Relations
TAL Education Group
Tel: +86 10 5292 6669-8809
Email: [email protected]

TAL EDUCATION GROUP

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)



As of

February 29,
2024


As of

November 30,
2024

ASSETS








Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,208,756


$ 2,240,827

Restricted cash-current

167,656


306,549

Short-term investments

1,094,593


1,595,027

Inventory

68,328


98,021

Amounts due from related parties-current

343


387

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

159,498


207,943

Total current assets

3,699,174


4,448,754

Restricted cash-non-current

81,064


41,078

Property and equipment, net

405,319


460,566

Deferred tax assets

4,620


5,165

Rental deposits

16,947


20,669

Intangible assets, net

1,988


964

Land use right, net

189,049


184,937

Amounts due from related parties-non-current

59


59

Long-term investments

284,266


276,254

Long-term prepayments and other non-current assets

14,359


28,055

Operating lease right-of-use assets

231,104


322,563

Total assets

$ 4,927,949


$ 5,789,064





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY








Current liabilities




Accounts payable

$ 127,321


$ 189,271

Deferred revenue-current

400,286


780,909

Amounts due to related parties-current

96


107

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

491,911


625,274

Short-term debt

-


55,231

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

62,604


82,513

Total current liabilities

1,082,218


1,733,305

Deferred revenue-non-current

27,993


44,710

Deferred tax liabilities

2,360


4,040

Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion

176,614


243,346

Total liabilities

1,289,185


2,025,401





Equity




Class A common shares

152


154

Class B common shares

49


49

Additional paid-in capital

4,256,957


4,280,212

Statutory reserve

165,138


164,370

Accumulated deficit

(694,270)


(601,600)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(65,928)


(70,493)

Total TAL Education Group's equity

3,662,098


3,772,692

Noncontrolling interests

(23,334)


(9,029)

Total equity

3,638,764


3,763,663

Total liabilities and equity

$ 4,927,949


$ 5,789,064

TAL EDUCATION GROUP

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)



For the Three Months Ended
November 30,


For the Nine Months Ended

November 30,


2023


2024


2023


2024

Net revenues

$ 373,506


$ 606,446


$ 1,060,877


$ 1,639,994

Cost of revenues (note 1)

173,180


286,689


482,075


757,329

Gross profit

200,326


319,757


578,802


882,665

Operating expenses (note 1)








Selling and marketing

121,977


226,441


335,902


530,769

General and administrative

110,678


111,537


312,707


340,718

Total operating expenses

232,655


337,978


648,609


871,487

Government subsidies

144


789


11,639


1,682

(Loss)/income from operations

(32,185)


(17,432)


(58,168)


12,860

Interest income, net

20,076


21,491


64,033


64,410

Other income, net

13,324


18,150


11,511


51,767

Impairment loss on long-term
investments

(2,270)


-


(33,031)


(8,692)

(Loss)/income before income tax
(expense)/benefit and loss from
equity method investments

(1,055)


22,209


(15,655)


120,345

Income tax (expense)/benefit

(15,374)


3,582


(8,875)


(24,348)

Loss from equity method
investments

(7,644)


(2,765)


(6,936)


(4,337)

Net (loss)/income

(24,073)


23,026


(31,466)


91,660

Add: Net loss attributable to
noncontrolling interests

127


43


385


242

Total net (loss)/income

attributable to TAL
Education Group

$ (23,946)


$ 23,069


$ (31,081)


$ 91,902

Net (loss)/income per common
share








Basic

$ (0.12)


$ 0.11


$ (0.15)


$ 0.46

Diluted

(0.12)


0.11


(0.15)


0.45

Net (loss)/income per ADS (note
2)








Basic

$ (0.04)


$ 0.04


$ (0.05)


$ 0.15

Diluted

(0.04)


0.04


(0.05)


0.15

Weighted average shares used in
calculating net (loss)/income
per common share








Basic

200,134,875


201,905,486


204,020,823


201,746,602

Diluted

200,134,875


204,949,612


204,020,823


205,093,389


Note1: Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating costs and expenses as follows:



For the Three Months


For the Nine Months


Ended November 30,


Ended November 30,


2023


2024


2023


2024

Cost of revenues

$ 2,499


$ 1,271


$ 6,989


$ 5,426

Selling and marketing expenses

5,558


4,082


19,120


12,410

General and administrative expenses

13,944


10,159


42,288


32,780

Total

$ 22,001


$ 15,512


$ 68,397


$ 50,616


Note 2: Three ADSs represent one Class A common Share.

TAL EDUCATION GROUP

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)



For the Three Months Ended

November 30,


For the Nine Months Ended

November 30,


2023


2024


2023


2024









Net (loss)/income

$ (24,073)


$ 23,026


$ (31,466)


$ 91,660

Other comprehensive income/
(loss), net of tax

18,356


(21,512)


(26,239)


(4,348)

Comprehensive (loss)/income

(5,717)


1,514


(57,705)


87,312

Add: Comprehensive
loss/(income) attributable to
noncontrolling interests

557


(2,308)


(356)


25

Comprehensive (loss)/income
attributable to TAL
Education Group

$ (5,160)


$ (794)


$ (58,061)


$ 87,337

TAL EDUCATION GROUP

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)



For the Three Months Ended

November 30,


For the Nine Months Ended

November 30,


2023


2024


2023


2024









Net cash provided by operating
activities

$ 247,123


$ 378,038


$ 329,918


$ 624,255

Net cash (used in)/provided by
investing activities

(208,847)


(214,435)


133,955


(532,739)

Net cash provided by/(used in)
financing activities

207


48,731


(233,301)


41,937

Effect of exchange rate
changes

6,805


(4,834)


(3,111)


(2,475)

Net increase in cash, cash
equivalents and restricted
cash

45,288


207,500


227,461


130,978

Cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash at the
beginning of period

2,477,080


2,380,954


2,294,907


2,457,476

Cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash at the end
of period

$ 2,522,368


$ 2,588,454


$ 2,522,368


$ 2,588,454

TAL EDUCATION GROUP

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)



For the Three Months

Ended November 30,


For the Nine Months
Ended November 30,


2023


2024


2023


2024









Cost of revenues

$ 173,180


$ 286,689


$ 482,075


$ 757,329

Share-based compensation expense in
cost of revenues

2,499


1,271


6,989


5,426

Non-GAAP cost of revenues

170,681


285,418


475,086


751,903









Selling and marketing expenses

121,977


226,441


335,902


530,769

Share-based compensation expense in
selling and marketing expenses

5,558


4,082


19,120


12,410

Non-GAAP selling and marketing
expenses

116,419


222,359


316,782


518,359









General and administrative expenses

110,678


111,537


312,707


340,718

Share-based compensation expense in
general and administrative expenses

13,944


10,159


42,288


32,780

Non-GAAP general and
administrative expenses

96,734


101,378


270,419


307,938









Operating costs and expenses

405,835


624,667


1,130,684


1,628,816

Share-based compensation expense in
operating costs and expenses

22,001


15,512


68,397


50,616

Non-GAAP operating costs and
expenses

383,834


609,155


1,062,287


1,578,200









(Loss)/income from operations

(32,185)


(17,432)


(58,168)


12,860

Share based compensation expenses

22,001


15,512


68,397


50,616

Non-GAAP (loss)/income from
operations

(10,184)


(1,920)


10,229


63,476









Net (loss)/income attributable to
TAL Education Group

(23,946)


23,069


(31,081)


91,902

Share based compensation expenses

22,001


15,512


68,397


50,616

Non-GAAP net (loss)/income
attributable to TAL Education
Group (note 3)

$ (1,945)


$ 38,581


$ 37,316


$ 142,518

Net (loss)/income per ADS








Basic

$ (0.04)


$ 0.04


$ (0.05)


$ 0.15

Diluted

(0.04)


0.04


(0.05)


0.15

Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per ADS








Basic

$ (0.00)


$ 0.06


$ 0.06


$ 0.24

Diluted

(0.00)


0.06


0.06


0.23

ADSs used in calculating net (loss)/income per ADS








Basic

600,404,625


605,716,458


612,062,469


605,239,806

Diluted

600,404,625


614,848,836


612,062,469


615,280,167

ADSs used in calculating Non-GAAP net (loss)/income per ADS








Basic

600,404,625


605,716,458


612,062,469


605,239,806

Diluted

600,404,625


614,848,836


622,332,267


615,280,167









Note 3: The tax effect of share-based compensation expenses was immaterial in the third quarter and in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025.

SOURCE TAL Education Group

© 2025 PR Newswire
