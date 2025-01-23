Alaska Air Group, Inc.: Alaska Air Group reports fourth quarter and full year 2024 results

Reported record full year revenue of $11.7 billion
Fourth quarter and full year adjusted earnings per share exceed high end of previously reported guidance
Repurchased approximately $250 million in outstanding shares in the fourth quarter
Announced record performance-based pay, totaling six weeks pay for most Alaska and Horizon employees
SEATTLE, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.
Air Group completed 2024 on a high note, with record revenues of $11.7 billion and a GAAP pretax margin of 4.6%. On an adjusted basis, the full year pretax margin of 7.1% is expected to be amongst the best in the industry despite the completed acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines and fleet grounding in the first quarter of the year.
"This was a transformational year as we brought Hawaiian Airlines into Alaska Air Group and began our journey to unlock $1 billion in incremental pretax profit over the next three years," said CEO Ben Minicucci. "We're proud that our incentive plan will reward Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air employees with nearly six weeks of pay, which we believe will lead the industry. Looking forward, our vision is clear and we're focused on executing our strategic plan - leveraging the strengths of our combined network, enhancing the end-to-end travel experience for our guests, and delivering value for everyone who depends on us."
Quarter in Review
Air Group's consolidated results reported in the fourth quarter and full year 2024 include Hawaiian Airlines as of September 18, 2024 while prior comparable periods exclude any Hawaiian results. Discussion of fourth quarter results and forward-looking guidance refer to pro forma historical results as provided in prior 8-K filings and represented below.
Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023 Pro Forma, except EPS
Prior Expectation
Actual Results
Capacity (ASMs)
Up ~1.5%
Up 2.5%
RASM
Up mid-to-high single digits
Up 7.0%
CASMex
Up low-double digits
Up 8.6%
Adjusted earnings per share
$0.40 to $0.50
$0.97
Our GAAP pretax margin for the fourth quarter was 2.2% and GAAP earnings per share was $0.55. On an adjusted basis, our pretax margin was 3.9% and earnings per share was $0.97, which exceeded our latest guidance by approximately $0.50 at the midpoint driven by revenue and cost improvement across our business as well as lower non-operating expenses. Due to these same out-performance factors, full year adjusted EPS of $4.87 also surpassed the better end of our prior guidance range.
Fourth quarter revenue was stronger than expected across both Alaska and Hawaiian, building on the strength seen in the fall, and exiting the year with momentum driven by sustained leisure demand and an uptick in corporate travel which improved close in demand. With mild winter weather to end the year, we delivered reliable operational performance for our guests throughout the holiday travel period, with higher-than-expected completion rate and load factor. After inflecting positive in August, unit revenues improved nearly 6 points sequentially from 1% in the third quarter to 7% in the fourth quarter. This momentum has continued, with ongoing close-in strength in early Q1 bookings. Combined with a stable industry capacity backdrop, we are encouraged by these early indications for Q1 and a constructive start to 2025.
Unit cost performance in the fourth quarter also exceeded our guidance, up 8.6% as compared to pro forma 2023, as disciplined non-fuel cost performance offset higher performance-based pay accruals and better completion rates drove higher capacity. Throughout 2024, unit costs remained pressured from constrained capacity as a result of aircraft delivery delays, but are expected to improve through 2025 as we normalize resource levels and capacity compared to 2024.
Alaska Accelerate
Following a great close to 2024, we continue to build on our strong foundation and execute on Alaska Accelerate - our vision for the future. This strategy is focused on building scale, relevance and loyalty to connect our guests to the world with a remarkable travel experience rooted in safety, care and performance and deliver $1 billion in incremental profit over the next 3 years.
"Our success this year and our optimistic look ahead is built upon a proven strategy that puts the guest at the center of everything we do and unlocks new opportunities across our business," said Chief Commercial Officer, Andrew Harrison. "We're poised to capitalize on the strength of a combined global network, a powerful loyalty program, two beloved brands, and a remarkable travel experience that meets guests' needs at every phase of the travel journey."
First Quarter & Full Year 2025 Guidance
For the first quarter and full year 2025, we expect the following results compared to pro forma historical results as if the acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2023.
Q1 2025 Expectation
FY 2025 Expectation
Capacity (ASMs) % change versus pro
Up 2.5% to 3.5%
Up 2% to 3%
RASM % change versus pro forma 2024
Up high-single digits
CASMex % change versus pro forma 2024
Up low-single digits to mid-single digits
Adjusted earnings (loss) per share
($0.70) to ($0.50)
>$5.75
Financial Results and Updates:
- Reported net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) of $71 million, or $0.55 per share, and $395 million, or $3.08 per share. These results compare to net loss for the fourth quarter and net income for the full year 2023 of $2 million, or $0.02 per share, and $235 million, or $1.83 per share.
- Reported net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, excluding special items and other adjustments, of $125 million, or $0.97 per share, and $625 million, or $4.87 per share. These results compare to net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, excluding special items and other adjustments, of $38 million, or $0.30 per share, and $583 million, or $4.53 per share.
- Generated an adjusted pretax margin of 7.1% for the full year 2024, among the highest in the industry.
- Generated $1.5 billion in operating cash flow for the full year 2024.
- Completed $2 billion in financing, backed by the Company's Mileage Plan program, and retired $1.6 billion of certain debt acquired with Hawaiian Airlines.
- Repurchased 3.9 million shares of common stock for approximately $250 million in the fourth quarter, bringing total repurchases to 5.5 million shares for $312 million in 2024.
- Authorized a new $1 billion dollar share repurchase plan to be executed over the next four years, with repurchases beginning in January 2025.
- Alaska and Horizon employees earned $325 million of incentive pay in 2024 by achieving profitability, safety, sustainability, and operational targets. The payout represents approximately six weeks of pay for most employees.
Operational Updates:
- Reached an Agreement in Concept with Alaska flight attendants for an updated collective bargaining agreement in January 2025.
- Announced the launch of Seattle as an international gateway with nonstop routes to Tokyo Narita and Seoul Incheon in 2025, with plans to add 12 international widebody destinations by 2030.
- Approved to fly nonstop service between San Diego International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, making Alaska the only airline to operate this route.
- Expanding service from the states of Alaska and Oregon beginning this summer, including nonstop service from Anchorage to Detroit and Sacramento; Portland to Houston, Fairbanks, and Eugene; and Medford to San Diego.
- Hawaiian received two A330-300 freighter aircraft from Amazon during the fourth quarter, bringing the total within the airline's fleet to six.
Commercial Updates:
- Announced improvements to Alaska's Mileage Plan for 2025, including more milestone rewards and new ways to earn elite qualifying miles.
- Introduced Alaska's new premium credit card, which will be available late summer 2025 and will provide holders exclusive travel benefits and perks.
- Launched Huaka'i by Hawaiian, a free program for HawaiianMiles members that offers kama'aina (Hawai'i residents) exclusive travel benefits when flying with Hawaiian Airlines.
The following table reconciles the company's reported GAAP net income (loss) per share (EPS) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 to adjusted amounts.
Three Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Dollars
Per Share
Dollars
Per Share
Net income (loss)
$ 71
$ 0.55
$ (2)
$ (0.02)
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments
(6)
(0.05)
12
0.09
Unrealized gain on foreign debt
(10)
(0.08)
-
-
Special items - operating
91
0.71
37
0.29
Special items - net non-operating
(17)
(0.13)
4
0.03
Income tax effect of adjustments above(a)
(4)
(0.03)
(13)
(0.09)
Adjusted net income
$ 125
$ 0.97
$ 38
$ 0.30
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Dollars
Per Share
Dollars
Per Share
Net income
$ 395
$ 3.08
$ 235
$ 1.83
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments
(28)
(0.22)
(2)
(0.02)
Unrealized gain on foreign debt
(10)
(0.08)
-
-
Special items - operating
345
2.69
443
3.44
Special items - net non-operating
(16)
(0.12)
18
0.14
Income tax effect of adjustments above(a)
(61)
(0.48)
(111)
(0.86)
Adjusted net income
$ 625
$ 4.87
$ 583
$ 4.53
(a)
Certain integration costs are non deductible for tax purposes, resulting in a smaller income tax effect for current year adjustments.
A conference call regarding the fourth quarter and full year results will be streamed online at 8:30 a.m. PST on January 23, 2025. It can be accessed at www.alaskaair.com/investors. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call.
References in this update to "Air Group," "Company," "we," "us," and "our" refer to Alaska Air Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise specified.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements subject to the safe harbor protection provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to be materially different from those indicated by our forward-looking statements, assumptions or beliefs. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties that may cause our forward-looking statements to differ materially, see Item 1A of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2024. Some of these risks include competition, labor costs, relations and availability, general economic conditions, increases in operating costs including fuel, uncertainties regarding the ability to successfully integrate the operations of the recently completed acquisition of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. and the ability to realize anticipated cost savings, synergies, or growth from the acquisition, inability to meet cost reduction, ESG and other strategic goals, seasonal fluctuations in demand and financial results, supply chain risks, events that negatively impact aviation safety and security, and changes in laws and regulations that impact our business. All of the forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the risk factors discussed in our most recent Form 10-Q and in our subsequent SEC filings. We operate in a continually changing business environment, and new risk factors emerge from time to time. Management cannot predict such new risk factors, nor can it assess the impact, if any, of such new risk factors on our business or events described in any forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made today to conform them to actual results. Over time, our actual results, performance or achievements may differ from the anticipated results, performance or achievements that are expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements, assumptions or beliefs and such differences might be significant and materially adverse.
Alaska Air Group, Inc. is based in Seattle and comprised of subsidiaries Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., Horizon Air and McGee Air Services. With our recent acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines, we now serve more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Central America, Asia and the Pacific. We are committed to safety, remarkable customer care, operational excellence, financial performance and sustainability. Alaska Airlines is a member of the oneworld Alliance. With oneworld and our additional global partners, our guests have more choices than ever to purchase, earn or redeem on alaskaair.com across 31 airlines and more than 1,000 worldwide destinations. Book travel throughout the Pacific on Hawaiian Airlines at hawaiianairlines.com. Learn more about Alaska Airlines at news.alaskaair.com and Hawaiian Airlines at newsroom.hawaiianairlines.com/blog. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(in millions, except per share amounts)
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Operating Revenue
Passenger revenue
$ 3,178
$ 2,326
37 %
$ 10,654
$ 9,526
12 %
Loyalty program other revenue
224
165
36 %
733
648
13 %
Cargo and other revenue
132
62
113 %
348
252
38 %
Total Operating Revenue
3,534
2,553
38 %
11,735
10,426
13 %
Operating Expenses
Wages and benefits
1,119
782
43 %
3,588
3,041
18 %
Variable incentive pay
161
51
216 %
358
200
79 %
Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and
702
709
(1) %
2,506
2,641
(5) %
Aircraft maintenance
229
121
89 %
620
488
27 %
Aircraft rent
65
47
38 %
207
208
- %
Landing fees and other rentals
249
178
40 %
781
680
15 %
Contracted services
133
99
34 %
444
389
14 %
Selling expenses
106
72
47 %
349
303
15 %
Depreciation and amortization
190
121
57 %
583
451
29 %
Food and beverage service
93
65
43 %
287
241
19 %
Third-party regional carrier expense
62
54
15 %
243
218
11 %
Other
261
185
41 %
854
729
17 %
Special items - operating
91
37
146 %
345
443
(22) %
Total Operating Expenses
3,461
2,521
37 %
11,165
10,032
11 %
Operating Income
73
32
128 %
570
394
45 %
Non-operating Income (Expense)
Interest income
32
18
78 %
101
80
26 %
Interest expense
(56)
(31)
81 %
(171)
(121)
41 %
Interest capitalized
10
6
67 %
29
27
7 %
Special items - net non-operating
17
(4)
NM
16
(18)
NM
Other - net
3
(17)
NM
-
(39)
(100) %
Total Non-operating Income (Expense)
6
(28)
NM
(25)
(71)
(65) %
Income Before Income Tax
79
4
545
323
Income tax expense
8
6
150
88
Net Income (Loss)
$ 71
$ (2)
$ 395
$ 235
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share
$ 0.56
$ (0.02)
$ 3.13
$ 1.84
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
$ 0.55
$ (0.02)
$ 3.08
$ 1.83
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding used for
Basic
126.047
127.376
126.136
127.375
Diluted
128.931
127.376
128.372
128.708
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
As of December 31 (in millions)
2024
2023
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,201
$ 281
Restricted cash
29
-
Marketable securities
1,274
1,510
Total cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities
2,504
1,791
Receivables - net
558
383
Inventories and supplies - net
199
116
Prepaid expenses
307
176
Other current assets
192
239
Total Current Assets
3,760
2,705
Property and Equipment
Aircraft and other flight equipment
12,270
10,425
Other property and equipment
2,173
1,814
Deposits for future flight equipment
883
491
15,326
12,730
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
(4,548)
(4,342)
Total Property and Equipment - Net
10,778
8,388
Other Assets
Operating lease assets
1,302
1,195
Goodwill
2,721
1,943
Intangible assets - net
873
90
Other noncurrent assets
334
292
Total Other Assets
5,230
3,520
Total Assets
$ 19,768
$ 14,613
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
As of December 31 (in millions except share amounts)
2024
2023
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 186
$ 207
Accrued wages, vacation and payroll taxes
1,001
584
Air traffic liability
1,712
1,136
Other accrued liabilities
997
800
Deferred revenue
1,592
1,221
Current portion of long-term debt
442
289
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
207
158
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
8
64
Total Current Liabilities
6,145
4,459
Noncurrent Liabilities
Long-term debt, net of current portion
4,491
2,182
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
1,198
1,125
Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion
47
-
Deferred income taxes
934
695
Deferred revenue
1,664
1,382
Obligation for pension and post-retirement medical benefits
460
362
Other liabilities
457
295
Total Noncurrent Liabilities
9,251
6,041
Commitments and Contingencies
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, Authorized: 5,000,000 shares, none
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value, Authorized: 400,000,000 shares, Issued:
1
1
Capital in excess of par value
811
695
Treasury stock (common), at cost: 2024 - 18,329,975 shares; 2023 -
(1,131)
(819)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(239)
(299)
Retained earnings
4,930
4,535
Total Shareholders' Equity
4,372
4,113
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 19,768
$ 14,613
SUMMARY CASH FLOW (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
(in millions)
Year Ended
Nine Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024 (b)
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net income
$ 395
$ 324
$ 71
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
577
451
126
Changes in working capital
492
415
77
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,464
1,190
274
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Property and equipment additions
(1,281)
(851)
(430)
Acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines, net of cash acquired
(659)
(659)
-
Supplier proceeds
162
162
-
Other investing activities
1,144
912
232
Net cash used in investing activities
(634)
(436)
(198)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
119
7
112
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
949
761
188
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at
308
308
1,069
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end
$ 1,257
$ 1,069
$ 1,257
(a)
As reported in Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2024.
(b)
Cash flows for the three months ended December 31, 2024 can be calculated by subtracting cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, as reported in Form 10-Q for the third quarter 2024, from the year ended December 31, 2024.
(c)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown in the Summary Cash Flow consists of restricted cash presented within Restricted Cash as well as certain restricted cash balances presented within Other noncurrent assets in the condensed consolidated balance sheets.
SPECIAL ITEMS (unaudited)
Air Group has classified certain operating and non-operating activity as special items due to their unusual or infrequently occurring nature. We believe disclosing information about these items separately improves comparable year-over-year analysis and allows stakeholders to better understand our results of operations. A description of the special items is provided below.
Fleet transition: Fleet transition costs (benefits) are associated with the retirement and disposition of Airbus acquired from Virgin America and Q400 aircraft.
Labor agreements: Labor agreement costs in 2024 are for retroactive pay for Alaska flight attendants pursuant to the agreement in concept reached in January 2025. Costs in 2023 are for contractual changes to Alaska pilots' sick leave benefits.
Integration costs: Integration costs are associated with the acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines and primarily consist of legal and professional fees, change in control payments, and other employee-related expenses.
Litigation: Litigation costs represent expenses associated with the Virgin trademark license agreement with the Virgin Group and recorded following a negative ruling in an appeal case in 2024.
Net non-operating: The income in 2024 is for gains on Hawaiian debt extinguishment in the fourth quarter. The expense in 2023 is primarily for interest expense associated with certain Virgin America A321neo lease agreements which were modified as part of Alaska's fleet transition.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(in millions)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Operating Expenses
Fleet transition
$ (40)
$ 30
$ 11
$ 385
Labor agreements
43
-
73
51
Integration costs
80
7
208
7
Litigation
8
-
53
-
Special items - operating
$ 91
$ 37
$ 345
$ 443
Non-operating Income (Expense)
Special items - net non-operating
$ 17
$ (4)
$ 16
$ (18)
OPERATING STATISTICS SUMMARY (unaudited)
Full year amounts below reflect the results of operations for Hawaiian Airlines for the period September 18, 2024 through
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Consolidated Operating Statistics: (a)
Revenue passengers (000)
14,339
10,903
32 %
49,238
44,557
11 %
RPMs (000,000) "traffic"
19,068
14,153
35 %
63,871
57,362
11 %
ASMs (000,000) "capacity"
22,744
17,077
33 %
76,167
68,524
11 %
Load factor
83.8 %
82.9 %
0.9 pts
83.9 %
83.7 %
0.2 pts
Yield
16.67¢
16.43¢
1 %
16.68¢
16.61¢
- %
PRASM
13.97¢
13.62¢
3 %
13.99¢
13.90¢
1 %
RASM
15.54¢
14.95¢
4 %
15.41¢
15.21¢
1 %
CASMex(b)
11.57¢
10.31¢
12 %
10.80¢
10.06¢
7 %
Economic fuel cost per gallon(b)(c)
$2.54
$3.42
(26) %
$2.74
$3.21
(15) %
Fuel gallons (000,000)(c)
279
204
37 %
925
824
12 %
ASMs per gallon
81.6
83.7
(3) %
82.3
83.2
(1) %
Departures (000)
131
103
27 %
461
414
11 %
Average full-time equivalent employees
30,396
23,117
31 %
25,751
23,319
10 %
Operating fleet(d)
392
314
78 a/c
392
314
78 a/c
Alaska Airlines Operating Statistics:
RPMs (000,000) "traffic"
13,306
13,008
2 %
53,680
52,975
1 %
ASMs (000,000) "capacity"
15,754
15,708
- %
63,873
63,292
1 %
Economic fuel cost per gallon
$2.55
$3.38
(25) %
$2.74
$3.18
(14) %
Hawaiian Airlines Operating Statistics:
RPMs (000,000) "traffic"
4,509
-
n/a
5,143
-
n/a
ASMs (000,000) "capacity"
5,481
-
n/a
6,245
-
n/a
Economic fuel cost per gallon(c)
$2.44
-
n/a
$2.43
-
n/a
Regional Operating Statistics: (e)
RPMs (000,000) "traffic"
1,253
1,145
9 %
5,048
4,387
15 %
ASMs (000,000) "capacity"
1,509
1,369
10 %
6,049
5,232
16 %
Economic fuel cost per gallon
$2.74
$3.67
(25) %
$2.93
$3.41
(14) %
(a)
Except for FTEs, data includes information related to third-party regional capacity purchase flying arrangements.
(b)
See a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure and Note A for a discussion of the importance of this measure to investors in the accompanying pages.
(c)
Excludes operations under the Air Transportation Services Agreement (ATSA) with Amazon.
(d)
Includes aircraft owned and leased by Alaska, Hawaiian, and Horizon as well as aircraft operated by third-party regional carriers under capacity purchase agreements. Excludes all aircraft removed from operating service.
(e)
Data presented includes information related to flights operated by Horizon and third-party carriers.
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
We are providing reconciliations of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures reported on a GAAP basis. Amounts in the tables below are rounded to the nearest million. As a result, a manual recalculation of certain figures using these rounded amounts may not agree directly to the actual figures presented in the tables below.
Adjusted Income Before Income Tax Reconciliation
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(in millions)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Income before income tax
$ 79
$ 4
$ 545
$ 323
Adjusted for:
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustment
(6)
12
(28)
(2)
Unrealized gain on foreign debt
(10)
-
(10)
-
Special items - operating
91
37
345
443
Special items - net non-operating
(17)
4
(16)
18
Adjusted income before income tax
$ 137
$ 57
$ 836
$ 782
Pretax margin
2.2 %
0.2 %
4.6 %
3.1 %
Adjusted pretax margin
3.9 %
2.2 %
7.1 %
7.5 %
Adjusted Income Before Income Tax, excluding Hawaiian Reconciliation
(in millions)
Twelve Months Ended
Operating Revenue
$ 11,735
Adjusted for:
Hawaiian Airlines Operating Revenue
869
Operating Revenue, excluding Hawaiian
$ 10,866
Income before income tax
$ 545
Adjusted for:
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustment
(28)
Unrealized gain on foreign debt
(10)
Special items - operating
345
Special items - net non-operating
(16)
Hawaiian Airlines pretax loss
58
Adjusted income before income tax, excluding Hawaiian
$ 894
Adjusted pretax margin, excluding Hawaiian
8.2 %
CASMex Reconciliation
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(in millions)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Total operating expenses
$ 3,461
$ 2,521
$ 11,165
$ 10,032
Less the following components:
Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses
702
709
2,506
2,641
Freighter costs
37
15
84
53
Special items - operating
91
37
345
443
Total operating expenses, excluding fuel, freighter
$ 2,631
$ 1,760
$ 8,230
$ 6,895
ASMs
22,744
17,077
76,167
68,524
CASMex
11.57 ¢
10.31 ¢
10.80 ¢
10.06 ¢
CASMex, excluding Hawaiian Reconciliation
(in millions)
Twelve Months Ended
Total operating expenses
$ 11,165
Less the following components:
Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses
2,506
Freighter costs
84
Special items - operating
345
Hawaiian Airlines non-fuel operating expenses(a)
681
Total operating expenses, excluding fuel, freighter costs, special items, and Hawaiian
$ 7,549
Consolidated ASMs
76,167
Less Hawaiian ASMs:
6,245
Consolidated ASMs, excluding Hawaiian
69,922
CASMex, excluding Hawaiian
10.80 ¢
(a)
Amount excludes $20 million of Hawaiian Airlines freighter costs already included within Freighter costs.
Fuel Reconciliation
Three Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
(in millions, except for per gallon amounts)
Dollars
Cost/Gal
Dollars
Cost/Gal
Raw or "into-plane" fuel cost
$ 701
$ 2.51
$ 679
$ 3.33
Losses on settled hedges
7
0.03
18
0.09
Economic fuel expense
$ 708
$ 2.54
$ 697
$ 3.42
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustment
(6)
(0.02)
12
0.06
Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses
$ 702
$ 2.52
$ 709
$ 3.48
Fuel gallons
279
204
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
(in millions, except for per gallon amounts)
Dollars
Cost/Gal
Dollars
Cost/Gal
Raw or "into-plane" fuel cost
$ 2,496
$ 2.70
$ 2,579
$ 3.13
Losses on settled hedges
38
0.04
64
0.08
Economic fuel expense
$ 2,534
$ 2.74
$ 2,643
$ 3.21
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustment
(28)
(0.03)
(2)
-
Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses
$ 2,506
$ 2.71
$ 2,641
$ 3.21
Fuel gallons
925
824
Debt-to-capitalization, including leases
(in millions)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Long-term debt, net of current portion
$ 4,491
$ 2,182
Capitalized operating leases
1,405
1,283
Capitalized finance leases
55
64
Adjusted debt, net of current portion of long-term debt
$ 5,951
$ 3,529
Shareholders' equity
4,372
4,113
Total invested capital
$ 10,323
$ 7,642
Debt-to-capitalization ratio, including leases
58 %
46 %
Adjusted net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, rent, and special items
(in millions)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Long-term debt
$ 4,933
$ 2,471
Capitalized operating leases
1,405
1,283
Capitalized finance leases
55
64
Total adjusted debt
6,393
3,818
Less: Total cash and marketable securities
2,475
1,791
Adjusted net debt
$ 3,918
$ 2,027
(in millions)
Twelve Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Operating Income
$ 570
$ 394
Adjusted for:
Special items - operating
345
443
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments
(28)
(2)
Unrealized gain on foreign debt
(10)
-
Depreciation and amortization
583
451
Aircraft rent
207
208
EBITDAR
$ 1,667
$ 1,494
Adjusted net debt to EBITDAR
2.4x
1.4x
OPERATING SEGMENTS (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
(in millions)
Alaska
Hawaiian
Regional
Consolidating
Air Group
Adjustments (c)
Consolidated
Operating Revenue
Passenger revenue
$ 2,073
$ 673
$ 432
$ -
$ 3,178
$ -
$ 3,178
Loyalty program other revenue
161
48
15
-
224
-
224
Cargo and other revenue
77
53
-
2
132
-
132
Total Operating Revenue
2,311
774
447
2
3,534
-
3,534
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses, excluding
1,736
619
330
(17)
2,668
91
2,759
Fuel expense
447
172
89
-
708
(6)
702
Total Operating Expenses
2,183
791
419
(17)
3,376
85
3,461
Non-operating Income
14
(27)
-
(8)
(21)
27
6
Income (Loss) Before Income
$ 142
$ (44)
$ 28
$ 11
$ 137
$ (58)
$ 79
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
(in millions)
Alaska
Hawaiian
Regional
Consolidating
Air Group
Adjustments (c)
Consolidated
Operating Revenue
Passenger revenue
$ 1,928
$ -
$ 398
$ -
$ 2,326
$ -
$ 2,326
Loyalty program other revenue
152
-
13
-
165
-
165
Cargo and other revenue
60
-
-
2
62
-
62
Total Operating Revenue
2,140
-
411
2
2,553
-
2,553
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses, excluding
1,499
-
289
(13)
1,775
37
1,812
Fuel expense
592
-
105
-
697
12
709
Total Operating Expenses
2,091
-
394
(13)
2,472
49
2,521
Non-operating Income
(12)
-
-
(12)
(24)
(4)
(28)
Income (Loss) Before Income
$ 37
$ -
$ 17
$ 3
$ 57
$ (53)
$ 4
OPERATING SEGMENTS (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024
(in millions)
Alaska
Hawaiian
Regional
Consolidating
Air Group
Adjustments (c)
Consolidated
Operating Revenue
Passenger revenue
$ 8,151
$ 757
$ 1,746
$ -
$ 10,654
$ -
$ 10,654
Loyalty program other revenue
621
53
59
-
733
-
733
Cargo and other revenue
279
59
-
10
348
-
348
Total Operating Revenue
9,051
869
1,805
10
11,735
-
11,735
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses, excluding
6,406
701
1,276
(69)
8,314
345
8,659
Fuel expense
1,962
195
377
-
2,534
(28)
2,506
Total Operating Expenses
8,368
896
1,653
(69)
10,848
317
11,165
Non-operating Income
20
(31)
-
(40)
(51)
26
(25)
Income (Loss) Before Income
$ 703
$ (58)
$ 152
$ 39
$ 836
$ (291)
$ 545
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023
(in millions)
Alaska
Hawaiian
Regional
Consolidating
Air Group
Adjustments (c)
Consolidated
Operating Revenue
Passenger revenue
$ 8,010
$ -
$ 1,516
$ -
$ 9,526
$ -
$ 9,526
Loyalty program other revenue
599
-
49
-
648
-
648
Cargo and other revenue
244
-
-
8
252
-
252
Total Operating Revenue
8,853
-
1,565
8
10,426
-
10,426
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses, excluding
5,841
-
1,121
(14)
6,948
443
7,391
Fuel expense
2,264
-
379
-
2,643
(2)
2,641
Total Operating Expenses
8,105
-
1,500
(14)
9,591
441
10,032
Non-operating Income
(15)
-
-
(38)
(53)
(18)
(71)
Income (Loss) Before Income
$ 733
$ -
$ 65
$ (16)
$ 782
$ (459)
$ 323
(a)
Includes consolidating entries, Air Group parent company, Horizon, McGee Air Services, and other immaterial business units.
(b)
The Air Group Adjusted column represents the financial information that is reviewed by management to assess performance of operations and determine capital allocation and excludes certain charges.
(c)
Includes special items, mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments, and unrealized gain on foreign debt.
SUPPLEMENTARY PRO FORMA COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION (unaudited)
We believe that analysis of specific financial and operational results on a pro forma basis provides more meaningful year-over-
Three Months Ended December 31,
2024 As Reported
2023 Pro Forma (a)
Change
Passenger revenue
$ 3,178
$ 2,928
9 %
Loyalty program other revenue
224
196
14 %
Cargo and other revenue
132
97
36 %
Total Operating Revenue
3,534
3,221
10 %
Operating expenses, excluding fuel
2,759
2,393
15 %
Fuel expense
702
919
(24) %
Total Operating Expenses
3,461
3,312
4 %
Operating Income (Loss)
73
(91)
NM
Non-operating income (expense)
6
(38)
NM
Income (Loss) Before Tax
79
(129)
NM
Special items - operating
91
15
NM
Special items - net non-operating
(17)
(5)
NM
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments
(6)
16
NM
Unrealized (gain)/loss on foreign debt
(10)
7
NM
Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax
$ 137
$ (96)
NM
Pretax Margin
2.2 %
(4.0) %
Adjusted Pretax Margin
3.9 %
(3.0) %
Pro Forma Comparative Operating Statistics
Revenue passengers (000)
14,339
13,559
5.8 %
RPMs (000,000) "traffic"
19,068
18,374
3.8 %
ASMs (000,000) "capacity"
22,744
22,181
2.5 %
Load factor
83.8 %
82.8 %
1.0 pt
Yield
16.67¢
15.92¢
4.7 %
RASM
15.54¢
14.52¢
7.0 %
CASMex
11.57¢
10.65¢
8.6 %
(a)
As provided on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on October 31, 2024, with certain immaterial adjustments made to reflect permissible measurement period adjustments.
Pro Forma Comparative CASMex Reconciliation
Three Months Ended December 31,
(in millions)
2024 As
2023 Pro
Total operating expenses
$ 3,461
$ 3,312
Less the following components:
Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses
702
919
Freighter costs
37
15
Special items - operating
91
15
Total operating expenses, excluding fuel, freighter costs, and special items
$ 2,631
$ 2,363
ASMs
22,744
22,181
CASMex
11.57 ¢
10.65 ¢
(a)
As provided on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on October 31, 2024, with certain immaterial adjustments made to reflect permissible measurement period adjustments.
Note A: Pursuant to Regulation G, we are providing reconciliations of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures reported on a GAAP basis. We believe that consideration of these non-GAAP financial measures may be important to investors for the following reasons:
- By excluding certain costs from our unit metrics, we believe that we have better visibility into the results of operations. Our industry is highly competitive and is characterized by high fixed costs, so even a small reduction in non-fuel operating costs can result in a significant improvement in operating results. We believe that all U.S. carriers are similarly impacted by changes in jet fuel costs over the long run, so it is important for management and investors to understand the impact of company-specific cost drivers which are more controllable by management. We adjust for expenses related directly to our freighter aircraft operations, including those costs incurred under the ATSA with Amazon, to allow for better comparability to other carriers that do not operate freighter aircraft. We also exclude certain special charges as they are unusual or nonrecurring in nature and adjusting for these expenses allows management and investors to better understand our cost performance.
- CASMex is one of the most important measures used by management and by the Air Group Board of Directors in assessing quarterly and annual cost performance. CASMex is also a measure commonly used by industry analysts, and we believe it is the basis by which they have historically compared our airline to others in the industry. The measure is also the subject of frequent questions from investors.
- Adjusted pretax income is an important metric for the employee incentive plan, which covers the majority of Air Group employees.
- Disclosure of the individual impact of certain noted items provides investors the ability to measure and monitor performance both with and without these special items. We believe that disclosing the impact of these items as noted above is important because it provides information on significant items that are not necessarily indicative of future performance. Industry analysts and investors consistently measure our performance without these items for better comparability between periods and among other airlines.
- Although we disclose our unit revenue, we do not, nor are we able to, evaluate unit revenue excluding the impact that changes in fuel costs have had on ticket prices. Fuel expense represents a large percentage of our total operating expenses. Fluctuations in fuel prices often drive changes in unit revenue in the mid-to-long term. Although we believe it is useful to evaluate non-fuel unit costs for the reasons noted above, we would caution readers of these financial statements not to place undue reliance on unit costs excluding fuel as a measure or predictor of future profitability because of the significant impact of fuel costs on our business.
GLOSSARY OF TERMS
Adjusted net debt - long-term debt, including current portion, plus capitalized operating and finance leases, less cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities
Adjusted net debt to EBITDAR - represents net adjusted debt divided by EBITDAR (trailing twelve months earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, special items and rent)
Aircraft Utilization - block hours per day; this represents the average number of hours per day our aircraft are in transit
Aircraft Stage Length - represents the average miles flown per aircraft departure
ASMs - available seat miles, or "capacity"; represents total seats available across the fleet multiplied by the number of miles flown
CASM - operating costs per ASM; represents all operating expenses including fuel, freighter costs, and special items
CASMex - operating costs excluding fuel, freighter costs, and special items per ASM, or "unit cost"
Debt-to-capitalization ratio - represents adjusted debt (long-term debt plus capitalized operating and finance lease liabilities) divided by total equity plus adjusted debt
Diluted Earnings per Share - represents earnings per share (EPS) using fully diluted shares outstanding
Diluted Shares - represents the total number of shares that would be outstanding if all possible sources of conversion, such as stock options, were exercised
Economic Fuel - best estimate of the cash cost of fuel, net of the impact of our fuel-hedging program and excluding operations under the Air Transportation Service Agreement (ATSA) with Amazon
Freighter Costs - operating expenses directly attributable to the operation of Alaska's B737 freighter aircraft and Hawaiian's A330-300 freighter aircraft exclusively performing cargo missions
Load Factor - RPMs as a percentage of ASMs; represents the number of available seats that were filled with paying passengers
PRASM - passenger revenue per ASM, or "passenger unit revenue"
RASM - operating revenue per ASMs, or "unit revenue"; operating revenue includes all passenger revenue, freight & mail, loyalty program revenue, and other ancillary revenue; represents the average total revenue for flying one seat one mile
RPMs - revenue passenger miles, or "traffic"; represents the number of seats that were filled with paying passengers; one passenger traveling one mile is one RPM
Yield - passenger revenue per RPM; represents the average passenger revenue for flying one passenger one mile
SOURCE Alaska Air Group, Inc.