Alaska Air Group, Inc.: Alaska Air Group reports fourth quarter and full year 2024 results

Reported record full year revenue of $11.7 billion

Fourth quarter and full year adjusted earnings per share exceed high end of previously reported guidance

Repurchased approximately $250 million in outstanding shares in the fourth quarter

Announced record performance-based pay, totaling six weeks pay for most Alaska and Horizon employees

SEATTLE, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Air Group completed 2024 on a high note, with record revenues of $11.7 billion and a GAAP pretax margin of 4.6%. On an adjusted basis, the full year pretax margin of 7.1% is expected to be amongst the best in the industry despite the completed acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines and fleet grounding in the first quarter of the year.

"This was a transformational year as we brought Hawaiian Airlines into Alaska Air Group and began our journey to unlock $1 billion in incremental pretax profit over the next three years," said CEO Ben Minicucci. "We're proud that our incentive plan will reward Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air employees with nearly six weeks of pay, which we believe will lead the industry. Looking forward, our vision is clear and we're focused on executing our strategic plan - leveraging the strengths of our combined network, enhancing the end-to-end travel experience for our guests, and delivering value for everyone who depends on us."

Quarter in Review

Air Group's consolidated results reported in the fourth quarter and full year 2024 include Hawaiian Airlines as of September 18, 2024 while prior comparable periods exclude any Hawaiian results. Discussion of fourth quarter results and forward-looking guidance refer to pro forma historical results as provided in prior 8-K filings and represented below.

Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023 Pro Forma, except EPS

Prior Expectation

Actual Results Capacity (ASMs)

Up ~1.5%

Up 2.5% RASM

Up mid-to-high single digits

Up 7.0% CASMex

Up low-double digits

Up 8.6% Adjusted earnings per share

$0.40 to $0.50

$0.97

Our GAAP pretax margin for the fourth quarter was 2.2% and GAAP earnings per share was $0.55. On an adjusted basis, our pretax margin was 3.9% and earnings per share was $0.97, which exceeded our latest guidance by approximately $0.50 at the midpoint driven by revenue and cost improvement across our business as well as lower non-operating expenses. Due to these same out-performance factors, full year adjusted EPS of $4.87 also surpassed the better end of our prior guidance range.

Fourth quarter revenue was stronger than expected across both Alaska and Hawaiian, building on the strength seen in the fall, and exiting the year with momentum driven by sustained leisure demand and an uptick in corporate travel which improved close in demand. With mild winter weather to end the year, we delivered reliable operational performance for our guests throughout the holiday travel period, with higher-than-expected completion rate and load factor. After inflecting positive in August, unit revenues improved nearly 6 points sequentially from 1% in the third quarter to 7% in the fourth quarter. This momentum has continued, with ongoing close-in strength in early Q1 bookings. Combined with a stable industry capacity backdrop, we are encouraged by these early indications for Q1 and a constructive start to 2025.

Unit cost performance in the fourth quarter also exceeded our guidance, up 8.6% as compared to pro forma 2023, as disciplined non-fuel cost performance offset higher performance-based pay accruals and better completion rates drove higher capacity. Throughout 2024, unit costs remained pressured from constrained capacity as a result of aircraft delivery delays, but are expected to improve through 2025 as we normalize resource levels and capacity compared to 2024.

Alaska Accelerate

Following a great close to 2024, we continue to build on our strong foundation and execute on Alaska Accelerate - our vision for the future. This strategy is focused on building scale, relevance and loyalty to connect our guests to the world with a remarkable travel experience rooted in safety, care and performance and deliver $1 billion in incremental profit over the next 3 years.

"Our success this year and our optimistic look ahead is built upon a proven strategy that puts the guest at the center of everything we do and unlocks new opportunities across our business," said Chief Commercial Officer, Andrew Harrison. "We're poised to capitalize on the strength of a combined global network, a powerful loyalty program, two beloved brands, and a remarkable travel experience that meets guests' needs at every phase of the travel journey."

First Quarter & Full Year 2025 Guidance

For the first quarter and full year 2025, we expect the following results compared to pro forma historical results as if the acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2023.



Q1 2025 Expectation

FY 2025 Expectation Capacity (ASMs) % change versus pro

forma 2024 Up 2.5% to 3.5%

Up 2% to 3% RASM % change versus pro forma 2024 Up high-single digits



CASMex % change versus pro forma 2024 Up low-single digits to mid-single digits



Adjusted earnings (loss) per share ($0.70) to ($0.50)

>$5.75

Financial Results and Updates:

Reported net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) of $71 million, or $0.55 per share, and $395 million, or $3.08 per share. These results compare to net loss for the fourth quarter and net income for the full year 2023 of $2 million, or $0.02 per share, and $235 million, or $1.83 per share.

Reported net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, excluding special items and other adjustments, of $125 million, or $0.97 per share, and $625 million, or $4.87 per share. These results compare to net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, excluding special items and other adjustments, of $38 million, or $0.30 per share, and $583 million, or $4.53 per share.

Generated an adjusted pretax margin of 7.1% for the full year 2024, among the highest in the industry.

Generated $1.5 billion in operating cash flow for the full year 2024.

Completed $2 billion in financing, backed by the Company's Mileage Plan program, and retired $1.6 billion of certain debt acquired with Hawaiian Airlines.

Repurchased 3.9 million shares of common stock for approximately $250 million in the fourth quarter, bringing total repurchases to 5.5 million shares for $312 million in 2024.

Authorized a new $1 billion dollar share repurchase plan to be executed over the next four years, with repurchases beginning in January 2025.

Alaska and Horizon employees earned $325 million of incentive pay in 2024 by achieving profitability, safety, sustainability, and operational targets. The payout represents approximately six weeks of pay for most employees.

Operational Updates:

Reached an Agreement in Concept with Alaska flight attendants for an updated collective bargaining agreement in January 2025.

Announced the launch of Seattle as an international gateway with nonstop routes to Tokyo Narita and Seoul Incheon in 2025, with plans to add 12 international widebody destinations by 2030.

Approved to fly nonstop service between San Diego International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, making Alaska the only airline to operate this route.

Expanding service from the states of Alaska and Oregon beginning this summer, including nonstop service from Anchorage to Detroit and Sacramento; Portland to Houston, Fairbanks, and Eugene; and Medford to San Diego.

Hawaiian received two A330-300 freighter aircraft from Amazon during the fourth quarter, bringing the total within the airline's fleet to six.

Commercial Updates:

Announced improvements to Alaska's Mileage Plan for 2025, including more milestone rewards and new ways to earn elite qualifying miles.

Introduced Alaska's new premium credit card, which will be available late summer 2025 and will provide holders exclusive travel benefits and perks.

Launched Huaka'i by Hawaiian, a free program for HawaiianMiles members that offers kama'aina (Hawai'i residents) exclusive travel benefits when flying with Hawaiian Airlines.

The following table reconciles the company's reported GAAP net income (loss) per share (EPS) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 to adjusted amounts.



Three Months Ended December 31,

2024

2023 (in millions, except per share amounts) Dollars

Per Share

Dollars

Per Share Net income (loss) $ 71

$ 0.55

$ (2)

$ (0.02) Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments (6)

(0.05)

12

0.09 Unrealized gain on foreign debt (10)

(0.08)

-

- Special items - operating 91

0.71

37

0.29 Special items - net non-operating (17)

(0.13)

4

0.03 Income tax effect of adjustments above(a) (4)

(0.03)

(13)

(0.09) Adjusted net income $ 125

$ 0.97

$ 38

$ 0.30



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2024

2023 (in millions, except per share amounts) Dollars

Per Share

Dollars

Per Share Net income $ 395

$ 3.08

$ 235

$ 1.83 Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments (28)

(0.22)

(2)

(0.02) Unrealized gain on foreign debt (10)

(0.08)

-

- Special items - operating 345

2.69

443

3.44 Special items - net non-operating (16)

(0.12)

18

0.14 Income tax effect of adjustments above(a) (61)

(0.48)

(111)

(0.86) Adjusted net income $ 625

$ 4.87

$ 583

$ 4.53





(a) Certain integration costs are non deductible for tax purposes, resulting in a smaller income tax effect for current year adjustments.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Alaska Air Group, Inc.























Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in millions, except per share amounts) 2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change Operating Revenue





















Passenger revenue $ 3,178

$ 2,326

37 %

$ 10,654

$ 9,526

12 % Loyalty program other revenue 224

165

36 %

733

648

13 % Cargo and other revenue 132

62

113 %

348

252

38 % Total Operating Revenue 3,534

2,553

38 %

11,735

10,426

13 %























Operating Expenses





















Wages and benefits 1,119

782

43 %

3,588

3,041

18 % Variable incentive pay 161

51

216 %

358

200

79 % Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and

losses 702

709

(1) %

2,506

2,641

(5) % Aircraft maintenance 229

121

89 %

620

488

27 % Aircraft rent 65

47

38 %

207

208

- % Landing fees and other rentals 249

178

40 %

781

680

15 % Contracted services 133

99

34 %

444

389

14 % Selling expenses 106

72

47 %

349

303

15 % Depreciation and amortization 190

121

57 %

583

451

29 % Food and beverage service 93

65

43 %

287

241

19 % Third-party regional carrier expense 62

54

15 %

243

218

11 % Other 261

185

41 %

854

729

17 % Special items - operating 91

37

146 %

345

443

(22) % Total Operating Expenses 3,461

2,521

37 %

11,165

10,032

11 % Operating Income 73

32

128 %

570

394

45 %























Non-operating Income (Expense)





















Interest income 32

18

78 %

101

80

26 % Interest expense (56)

(31)

81 %

(171)

(121)

41 % Interest capitalized 10

6

67 %

29

27

7 % Special items - net non-operating 17

(4)

NM

16

(18)

NM Other - net 3

(17)

NM

-

(39)

(100) % Total Non-operating Income (Expense) 6

(28)

NM

(25)

(71)

(65) % Income Before Income Tax 79

4





545

323



Income tax expense 8

6





150

88



Net Income (Loss) $ 71

$ (2)





$ 395

$ 235



























Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.56

$ (0.02)





$ 3.13

$ 1.84



Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.55

$ (0.02)





$ 3.08

$ 1.83



Weighted Average Shares Outstanding used for

computation:





















Basic 126.047

127.376





126.136

127.375



Diluted 128.931

127.376





128.372

128.708





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)





Alaska Air Group, Inc.





As of December 31 (in millions) 2024

2023 ASSETS





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,201

$ 281 Restricted cash 29

- Marketable securities 1,274

1,510 Total cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities 2,504

1,791 Receivables - net 558

383 Inventories and supplies - net 199

116 Prepaid expenses 307

176 Other current assets 192

239 Total Current Assets 3,760

2,705







Property and Equipment





Aircraft and other flight equipment 12,270

10,425 Other property and equipment 2,173

1,814 Deposits for future flight equipment 883

491

15,326

12,730 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (4,548)

(4,342) Total Property and Equipment - Net 10,778

8,388







Other Assets





Operating lease assets 1,302

1,195 Goodwill 2,721

1,943 Intangible assets - net 873

90 Other noncurrent assets 334

292 Total Other Assets 5,230

3,520







Total Assets $ 19,768

$ 14,613

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)





Alaska Air Group, Inc.





As of December 31 (in millions except share amounts) 2024

2023 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities





Accounts payable $ 186

$ 207 Accrued wages, vacation and payroll taxes 1,001

584 Air traffic liability 1,712

1,136 Other accrued liabilities 997

800 Deferred revenue 1,592

1,221 Current portion of long-term debt 442

289 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 207

158 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 8

64 Total Current Liabilities 6,145

4,459







Noncurrent Liabilities





Long-term debt, net of current portion 4,491

2,182 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,198

1,125 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 47

- Deferred income taxes 934

695 Deferred revenue 1,664

1,382 Obligation for pension and post-retirement medical benefits 460

362 Other liabilities 457

295 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 9,251

6,041







Commitments and Contingencies













Shareholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, Authorized: 5,000,000 shares, none

issued or outstanding -

- Common stock, $0.01 par value, Authorized: 400,000,000 shares, Issued:

2024 - 141,449,174 shares; 2023 - 138,960,830 shares, Outstanding: 2024 -

123,119,199 shares; 2023 - 126,090,353 shares 1

1 Capital in excess of par value 811

695 Treasury stock (common), at cost: 2024 - 18,329,975 shares; 2023 -

12,870,477 shares (1,131)

(819) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (239)

(299) Retained earnings 4,930

4,535 Total Shareholders' Equity 4,372

4,113 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 19,768

$ 14,613

SUMMARY CASH FLOW (unaudited)









Alaska Air Group, Inc.









(in millions) Year Ended

December 31, 2024

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 (a)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 (b) Cash Flows from Operating Activities:









Net income $ 395

$ 324

$ 71 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by operating activities 577

451

126 Changes in working capital 492

415

77 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,464

1,190

274











Cash Flows from Investing Activities:









Property and equipment additions (1,281)

(851)

(430) Acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines, net of cash acquired (659)

(659)

- Supplier proceeds 162

162

- Other investing activities 1,144

912

232 Net cash used in investing activities (634)

(436)

(198)











Cash Flows from Financing Activities 119

7

112











Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 949

761

188 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at

beginning of period 308

308

1,069 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end

of period $ 1,257

$ 1,069

$ 1,257





(a) As reported in Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2024. (b) Cash flows for the three months ended December 31, 2024 can be calculated by subtracting cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, as reported in Form 10-Q for the third quarter 2024, from the year ended December 31, 2024. (c) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown in the Summary Cash Flow consists of restricted cash presented within Restricted Cash as well as certain restricted cash balances presented within Other noncurrent assets in the condensed consolidated balance sheets.

SPECIAL ITEMS (unaudited)

Air Group has classified certain operating and non-operating activity as special items due to their unusual or infrequently occurring nature. We believe disclosing information about these items separately improves comparable year-over-year analysis and allows stakeholders to better understand our results of operations. A description of the special items is provided below.

Fleet transition: Fleet transition costs (benefits) are associated with the retirement and disposition of Airbus acquired from Virgin America and Q400 aircraft.

Labor agreements: Labor agreement costs in 2024 are for retroactive pay for Alaska flight attendants pursuant to the agreement in concept reached in January 2025. Costs in 2023 are for contractual changes to Alaska pilots' sick leave benefits.

Integration costs: Integration costs are associated with the acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines and primarily consist of legal and professional fees, change in control payments, and other employee-related expenses.

Litigation: Litigation costs represent expenses associated with the Virgin trademark license agreement with the Virgin Group and recorded following a negative ruling in an appeal case in 2024.

Net non-operating: The income in 2024 is for gains on Hawaiian debt extinguishment in the fourth quarter. The expense in 2023 is primarily for interest expense associated with certain Virgin America A321neo lease agreements which were modified as part of Alaska's fleet transition.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in millions) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Operating Expenses













Fleet transition $ (40)

$ 30

$ 11

$ 385 Labor agreements 43

-

73

51 Integration costs 80

7

208

7 Litigation 8

-

53

- Special items - operating $ 91

$ 37

$ 345

$ 443















Non-operating Income (Expense)













Special items - net non-operating $ 17

$ (4)

$ 16

$ (18)

OPERATING STATISTICS SUMMARY (unaudited)







































Full year amounts below reflect the results of operations for Hawaiian Airlines for the period September 18, 2024 through

December 31, 2024.

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change Consolidated Operating Statistics: (a)





















Revenue passengers (000) 14,339

10,903

32 %

49,238

44,557

11 % RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 19,068

14,153

35 %

63,871

57,362

11 % ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 22,744

17,077

33 %

76,167

68,524

11 % Load factor 83.8 %

82.9 %

0.9 pts

83.9 %

83.7 %

0.2 pts Yield 16.67¢

16.43¢

1 %

16.68¢

16.61¢

- % PRASM 13.97¢

13.62¢

3 %

13.99¢

13.90¢

1 % RASM 15.54¢

14.95¢

4 %

15.41¢

15.21¢

1 % CASMex(b) 11.57¢

10.31¢

12 %

10.80¢

10.06¢

7 % Economic fuel cost per gallon(b)(c) $2.54

$3.42

(26) %

$2.74

$3.21

(15) % Fuel gallons (000,000)(c) 279

204

37 %

925

824

12 % ASMs per gallon 81.6

83.7

(3) %

82.3

83.2

(1) % Departures (000) 131

103

27 %

461

414

11 % Average full-time equivalent employees

(FTEs) 30,396

23,117

31 %

25,751

23,319

10 % Operating fleet(d) 392

314

78 a/c

392

314

78 a/c Alaska Airlines Operating Statistics:





















RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 13,306

13,008

2 %

53,680

52,975

1 % ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 15,754

15,708

- %

63,873

63,292

1 % Economic fuel cost per gallon $2.55

$3.38

(25) %

$2.74

$3.18

(14) % Hawaiian Airlines Operating Statistics:





















RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 4,509

-

n/a

5,143

-

n/a ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 5,481

-

n/a

6,245

-

n/a Economic fuel cost per gallon(c) $2.44

-

n/a

$2.43

-

n/a Regional Operating Statistics: (e)





















RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 1,253

1,145

9 %

5,048

4,387

15 % ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 1,509

1,369

10 %

6,049

5,232

16 % Economic fuel cost per gallon $2.74

$3.67

(25) %

$2.93

$3.41

(14) %





(a) Except for FTEs, data includes information related to third-party regional capacity purchase flying arrangements. (b) See a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure and Note A for a discussion of the importance of this measure to investors in the accompanying pages. (c) Excludes operations under the Air Transportation Services Agreement (ATSA) with Amazon. (d) Includes aircraft owned and leased by Alaska, Hawaiian, and Horizon as well as aircraft operated by third-party regional carriers under capacity purchase agreements. Excludes all aircraft removed from operating service. (e) Data presented includes information related to flights operated by Horizon and third-party carriers.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)

Alaska Air Group, Inc.

We are providing reconciliations of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures reported on a GAAP basis. Amounts in the tables below are rounded to the nearest million. As a result, a manual recalculation of certain figures using these rounded amounts may not agree directly to the actual figures presented in the tables below.

Adjusted Income Before Income Tax Reconciliation









Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in millions) 2024 2023

2024 2023 Income before income tax $ 79

$ 4

$ 545

$ 323 Adjusted for:













Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustment (6)

12

(28)

(2) Unrealized gain on foreign debt (10)

-

(10)

- Special items - operating 91

37

345

443 Special items - net non-operating (17)

4

(16)

18 Adjusted income before income tax $ 137

$ 57

$ 836

$ 782















Pretax margin 2.2 %

0.2 %

4.6 %

3.1 % Adjusted pretax margin 3.9 %

2.2 %

7.1 %

7.5 %

Adjusted Income Before Income Tax, excluding Hawaiian Reconciliation (in millions) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Operating Revenue $ 11,735 Adjusted for:

Hawaiian Airlines Operating Revenue 869 Operating Revenue, excluding Hawaiian $ 10,866



Income before income tax $ 545 Adjusted for:

Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustment (28) Unrealized gain on foreign debt (10) Special items - operating 345 Special items - net non-operating (16) Hawaiian Airlines pretax loss 58 Adjusted income before income tax, excluding Hawaiian $ 894



Adjusted pretax margin, excluding Hawaiian 8.2 %

CASMex Reconciliation

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Total operating expenses $ 3,461

$ 2,521

$ 11,165

$ 10,032 Less the following components:













Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses 702

709

2,506

2,641 Freighter costs 37

15

84

53 Special items - operating 91

37

345

443 Total operating expenses, excluding fuel, freighter

costs, and special items $ 2,631

$ 1,760

$ 8,230

$ 6,895















ASMs 22,744

17,077

76,167

68,524 CASMex 11.57 ¢

10.31 ¢

10.80 ¢

10.06 ¢

CASMex, excluding Hawaiian Reconciliation (in millions) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Total operating expenses $ 11,165 Less the following components:

Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses 2,506 Freighter costs 84 Special items - operating 345 Hawaiian Airlines non-fuel operating expenses(a) 681 Total operating expenses, excluding fuel, freighter costs, special items, and Hawaiian $ 7,549



Consolidated ASMs 76,167 Less Hawaiian ASMs: 6,245 Consolidated ASMs, excluding Hawaiian 69,922 CASMex, excluding Hawaiian 10.80 ¢





(a) Amount excludes $20 million of Hawaiian Airlines freighter costs already included within Freighter costs.

Fuel Reconciliation















Three Months Ended December 31,

2024

2023 (in millions, except for per gallon amounts) Dollars

Cost/Gal

Dollars

Cost/Gal Raw or "into-plane" fuel cost $ 701

$ 2.51

$ 679

$ 3.33 Losses on settled hedges 7

0.03

18

0.09 Economic fuel expense $ 708

$ 2.54

$ 697

$ 3.42 Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustment (6)

(0.02)

12

0.06 Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses $ 702

$ 2.52

$ 709

$ 3.48 Fuel gallons



279





204

















Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2024

2023 (in millions, except for per gallon amounts) Dollars

Cost/Gal

Dollars

Cost/Gal Raw or "into-plane" fuel cost $ 2,496

$ 2.70

$ 2,579

$ 3.13 Losses on settled hedges 38

0.04

64

0.08 Economic fuel expense $ 2,534

$ 2.74

$ 2,643

$ 3.21 Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustment (28)

(0.03)

(2)

- Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses $ 2,506

$ 2.71

$ 2,641

$ 3.21 Fuel gallons



925





824

Debt-to-capitalization, including leases (in millions) December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Long-term debt, net of current portion $ 4,491

$ 2,182 Capitalized operating leases 1,405

1,283 Capitalized finance leases 55

64 Adjusted debt, net of current portion of long-term debt $ 5,951

$ 3,529 Shareholders' equity 4,372

4,113 Total invested capital $ 10,323

$ 7,642







Debt-to-capitalization ratio, including leases 58 %

46 %

Adjusted net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, rent, and special items (in millions) December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Long-term debt $ 4,933

$ 2,471 Capitalized operating leases 1,405

1,283 Capitalized finance leases 55

64 Total adjusted debt 6,393

3,818 Less: Total cash and marketable securities 2,475

1,791 Adjusted net debt $ 3,918

$ 2,027







(in millions) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 Operating Income $ 570

$ 394 Adjusted for:





Special items - operating 345

443 Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments (28)

(2) Unrealized gain on foreign debt (10)

- Depreciation and amortization 583

451 Aircraft rent 207

208 EBITDAR $ 1,667

$ 1,494 Adjusted net debt to EBITDAR 2.4x

1.4x

OPERATING SEGMENTS (unaudited)











Alaska Air Group, Inc.



























Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 (in millions) Alaska

Airlines

Hawaiian

Airlines

Regional

Consolidating

& Other (a)

Air Group

Adjusted (b)

Adjustments (c)

Consolidated Operating Revenue

























Passenger revenue $ 2,073

$ 673

$ 432

$ -

$ 3,178

$ -

$ 3,178 Loyalty program other revenue 161

48

15

-

224

-

224 Cargo and other revenue 77

53

-

2

132

-

132 Total Operating Revenue 2,311

774

447

2

3,534

-

3,534 Operating Expenses

























Operating expenses, excluding

fuel 1,736

619

330

(17)

2,668

91

2,759 Fuel expense 447

172

89

-

708

(6)

702 Total Operating Expenses 2,183

791

419

(17)

3,376

85

3,461 Non-operating Income

(Expense) 14

(27)

-

(8)

(21)

27

6 Income (Loss) Before Income

Tax $ 142

$ (44)

$ 28

$ 11

$ 137

$ (58)

$ 79





























Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 (in millions) Alaska

Airlines

Hawaiian

Airlines

Regional

Consolidating

& Other (a)

Air Group

Adjusted (b)

Adjustments (c)

Consolidated Operating Revenue

























Passenger revenue $ 1,928

$ -

$ 398

$ -

$ 2,326

$ -

$ 2,326 Loyalty program other revenue 152

-

13

-

165

-

165 Cargo and other revenue 60

-

-

2

62

-

62 Total Operating Revenue 2,140

-

411

2

2,553

-

2,553 Operating Expenses

























Operating expenses, excluding

fuel 1,499

-

289

(13)

1,775

37

1,812 Fuel expense 592

-

105

-

697

12

709 Total Operating Expenses 2,091

-

394

(13)

2,472

49

2,521 Non-operating Income

(Expense) (12)

-

-

(12)

(24)

(4)

(28) Income (Loss) Before Income

Tax $ 37

$ -

$ 17

$ 3

$ 57

$ (53)

$ 4

OPERATING SEGMENTS (unaudited)











Alaska Air Group, Inc.



























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 (in millions) Alaska

Airlines

Hawaiian

Airlines

Regional

Consolidating

& Other (a)

Air Group

Adjusted (b)

Adjustments (c)

Consolidated Operating Revenue

























Passenger revenue $ 8,151

$ 757

$ 1,746

$ -

$ 10,654

$ -

$ 10,654 Loyalty program other revenue 621

53

59

-

733

-

733 Cargo and other revenue 279

59

-

10

348

-

348 Total Operating Revenue 9,051

869

1,805

10

11,735

-

11,735 Operating Expenses

























Operating expenses, excluding

fuel 6,406

701

1,276

(69)

8,314

345

8,659 Fuel expense 1,962

195

377

-

2,534

(28)

2,506 Total Operating Expenses 8,368

896

1,653

(69)

10,848

317

11,165 Non-operating Income

(Expense) 20

(31)

-

(40)

(51)

26

(25) Income (Loss) Before Income

Tax $ 703

$ (58)

$ 152

$ 39

$ 836

$ (291)

$ 545





























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 (in millions) Alaska

Airlines

Hawaiian

Airlines

Regional

Consolidating

& Other (a)

Air Group

Adjusted (b)

Adjustments (c)

Consolidated Operating Revenue

























Passenger revenue $ 8,010

$ -

$ 1,516

$ -

$ 9,526

$ -

$ 9,526 Loyalty program other revenue 599

-

49

-

648

-

648 Cargo and other revenue 244

-

-

8

252

-

252 Total Operating Revenue 8,853

-

1,565

8

10,426

-

10,426 Operating Expenses

























Operating expenses, excluding

fuel 5,841

-

1,121

(14)

6,948

443

7,391 Fuel expense 2,264

-

379

-

2,643

(2)

2,641 Total Operating Expenses 8,105

-

1,500

(14)

9,591

441

10,032 Non-operating Income

(Expense) (15)

-

-

(38)

(53)

(18)

(71) Income (Loss) Before Income

Tax $ 733

$ -

$ 65

$ (16)

$ 782

$ (459)

$ 323





(a) Includes consolidating entries, Air Group parent company, Horizon, McGee Air Services, and other immaterial business units. (b) The Air Group Adjusted column represents the financial information that is reviewed by management to assess performance of operations and determine capital allocation and excludes certain charges. (c) Includes special items, mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments, and unrealized gain on foreign debt.

SUPPLEMENTARY PRO FORMA COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION (unaudited)











We believe that analysis of specific financial and operational results on a pro forma basis provides more meaningful year-over-

year comparisons. The table below provides results comparing the three months ended December 31, 2024 as reported to the

pro forma three months ended December 31, 2023. Hawaiian's financial information has been conformed to reflect Air

Group's historical financial statement presentation. This information does not purport to reflect what our financial and

operational results would have been had the acquisition been consummated at the beginning of the periods presented.

Three Months Ended December 31,

2024 As Reported

2023 Pro Forma (a)

Change











Passenger revenue $ 3,178

$ 2,928

9 % Loyalty program other revenue 224

196

14 % Cargo and other revenue 132

97

36 % Total Operating Revenue 3,534

3,221

10 % Operating expenses, excluding fuel 2,759

2,393

15 % Fuel expense 702

919

(24) % Total Operating Expenses 3,461

3,312

4 % Operating Income (Loss) 73

(91)

NM Non-operating income (expense) 6

(38)

NM Income (Loss) Before Tax 79

(129)

NM Special items - operating 91

15

NM Special items - net non-operating (17)

(5)

NM Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments (6)

16

NM Unrealized (gain)/loss on foreign debt (10)

7

NM Adjusted Income (Loss) Before Tax $ 137

$ (96)

NM











Pretax Margin 2.2 %

(4.0) %



Adjusted Pretax Margin 3.9 %

(3.0) %















Pro Forma Comparative Operating Statistics









Revenue passengers (000) 14,339

13,559

5.8 % RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 19,068

18,374

3.8 % ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 22,744

22,181

2.5 % Load factor 83.8 %

82.8 %

1.0 pt Yield 16.67¢

15.92¢

4.7 % RASM 15.54¢

14.52¢

7.0 % CASMex 11.57¢

10.65¢

8.6 %





(a) As provided on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on October 31, 2024, with certain immaterial adjustments made to reflect permissible measurement period adjustments.

Pro Forma Comparative CASMex Reconciliation







Three Months Ended December 31, (in millions) 2024 As

Reported

2023 Pro

Forma (a) Total operating expenses $ 3,461

$ 3,312 Less the following components:





Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses 702

919 Freighter costs 37

15 Special items - operating 91

15 Total operating expenses, excluding fuel, freighter costs, and special items $ 2,631

$ 2,363







ASMs 22,744

22,181 CASMex 11.57 ¢

10.65 ¢





(a) As provided on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on October 31, 2024, with certain immaterial adjustments made to reflect permissible measurement period adjustments.

Note A: Pursuant to Regulation G, we are providing reconciliations of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures reported on a GAAP basis. We believe that consideration of these non-GAAP financial measures may be important to investors for the following reasons:

By excluding certain costs from our unit metrics, we believe that we have better visibility into the results of operations. Our industry is highly competitive and is characterized by high fixed costs, so even a small reduction in non-fuel operating costs can result in a significant improvement in operating results. We believe that all U.S. carriers are similarly impacted by changes in jet fuel costs over the long run, so it is important for management and investors to understand the impact of company-specific cost drivers which are more controllable by management. We adjust for expenses related directly to our freighter aircraft operations, including those costs incurred under the ATSA with Amazon, to allow for better comparability to other carriers that do not operate freighter aircraft. We also exclude certain special charges as they are unusual or nonrecurring in nature and adjusting for these expenses allows management and investors to better understand our cost performance.





CASMex is one of the most important measures used by management and by the Air Group Board of Directors in assessing quarterly and annual cost performance. CASMex is also a measure commonly used by industry analysts, and we believe it is the basis by which they have historically compared our airline to others in the industry. The measure is also the subject of frequent questions from investors.





Adjusted pretax income is an important metric for the employee incentive plan, which covers the majority of Air Group employees.





Disclosure of the individual impact of certain noted items provides investors the ability to measure and monitor performance both with and without these special items. We believe that disclosing the impact of these items as noted above is important because it provides information on significant items that are not necessarily indicative of future performance. Industry analysts and investors consistently measure our performance without these items for better comparability between periods and among other airlines.





Although we disclose our unit revenue, we do not, nor are we able to, evaluate unit revenue excluding the impact that changes in fuel costs have had on ticket prices. Fuel expense represents a large percentage of our total operating expenses. Fluctuations in fuel prices often drive changes in unit revenue in the mid-to-long term. Although we believe it is useful to evaluate non-fuel unit costs for the reasons noted above, we would caution readers of these financial statements not to place undue reliance on unit costs excluding fuel as a measure or predictor of future profitability because of the significant impact of fuel costs on our business.

SOURCE Alaska Air Group, Inc.