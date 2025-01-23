NB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Announces Commencement of Share Repurchase Plan

NEEDHAM, Mass., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK), the holding company of Needham Bank (the "Bank"), today announced its fourth quarter 2024 financial results. The Company reported net income of $15.6 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.4 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the prior quarter. Operating net income, excluding one-time charges, amounted to $13.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to operating net income of $13.1 million, or $0.33 per diluted share for the prior quarter.
"We completed our first full year as a public company with a strong financial performance. Results for the fourth quarter include operating net income of $0.34 per share for the quarter and another quarter where our deposit growth outpaced loan growth, which were both impressive, at 3.3% and 2.0%, respectively. Tangible book value ended the year at $17.89, as we are happy to announce the commencement of our first share repurchase program, whereby we plan to prudently manage our capital levels as we head into 2025 with continued growth opportunities," commented Joseph Campanelli, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our first year as a public company was successful in many facets and we look forward to continued growth and success as we begin our second year of continuing to create shareholder value," Campanelli continued.
The Company announced today that it has adopted a stock repurchase program for up to 2,135,286 shares of the Company's common stock, which equals approximately 5.0% of the shares currently outstanding. This is the Company's first stock repurchase program since completing its mutual-to-stock conversion and related stock offering in December 2023.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2024
- Net income of $15.6 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.4 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the prior quarter. Operating net income, excluding one-time charges, amounted to $13.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to operating net income of $13.1 million, or $0.33 per diluted share for the prior quarter. One-time charges during the current quarter include:
- Tax benefit related to an adjustment to a basis write-down of solar income tax credits of $2.5 million, partially offset by;
- Tax expense and a modified endowment contract penalty related to the surrender of bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") policies of $153 thousand.
- Net interest margin expanded one basis point to 3.52% during the current quarter from 3.51% in the prior quarter.
- Gross loans increased $84.1 million, or 2.0%, to $4.33 billion, from $4.25 billion the prior quarter.
- Total deposits increased $135.0 million, or 3.3%, from the prior quarter. Core deposits, which the Company considers to be all non-brokered deposits, increased $154.9 million, or 4.2%, for the current quarter, offset partially by a decrease in brokered deposits of $19.9 million or 6.0% from the prior quarter.
- Book value per share and tangible book value per share were $17.92 and $17.89, respectively, which increased from $17.50 and $17.48, respectively in the prior quarter. The increase in tangible book value per share was due to net income for the current quarter of $15.6 million and reversal of prior year deferred tax liabilities related to the adoption of the proportional amortization method ("PAM") on solar income tax credits of $2.3 million.
BALANCE SHEET
Total assets amounted to $5.16 billion as of December 31, 2024, representing an increase of $155.3 million, or 3.1%, from September 30, 2024.
- Cash and cash equivalents increased $46.8 million, or 14.8%, to $363.9 million from $317.0 million in the prior quarter, as a result of deposit growth outpacing loan growth.
- Net loans increased to $4.29 billion, representing an increase of $82.9 million, or 2.0%, from the prior quarter as demand for new originations continued. The current quarter growth was primarily seen in commercial real estate loans, which increased $143.9 million, or 9.3%, residential real estate loans, which increased $20.9 million or 1.7%, and consumer loans, which increased $10.1 million, or 4.3%, offset partially by a decrease in construction and land development loans of $83.1 million, or 12.5%, and a decrease in commercial and industrial loans of $7.1 million, or 1.3%.
- Prepaid expenses and other assets decreased $14.9 million, or 20.0%, to $59.5 million from $74.4 million, primarily from a decrease in income tax receivables of $14.9 million, as a result of the year-end true-up for deferred tax assets.
- Deferred income tax assets increased $12.8 million, or 73.5%, to $30.3 million from $17.5 million, as a result of the deferred tax assets from year-end true-up of solar tax credit carryforwards.
- Deposits totaled $4.18 billion, representing an increase of $135.0 million, or 3.3%, from the prior quarter. The increase in deposits was the result of growth in customer deposits, primarily money market accounts, which increased $91.9 million, or 8.9%, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, which increased $62.6 million, or 11.2% and NOW accounts which increased $22.9 million, or 6.9%. The above increases were partially offset by certificates of deposit, which decreased $20.1 million, or 1.2%, from the prior quarter, along with brokered deposits, which decreased $20.1 million, or 6.1%, from the prior quarter.
- FHLB borrowings increased to $120.8 million from $116.3 million, a $4.5 million, or 3.9%, increase during the current quarter as a result of the need to fund loan growth and maintain adequate cash levels.
- Shareholders' equity was $765.2 million, representing an increase of $17.7 million, or 2.4%, from the prior quarter, primarily as a result of $15.6 million of net income and a $2.3 million reversal of prior year deferred tax liabilities related to the adoption of PAM on solar income tax credits. Shareholders' equity to total assets and tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets were both 14.8% at the end of the quarter.
NET INTEREST INCOME
Net interest income was $42.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $41.3 million for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $1.2 million, or 2.9%.
- The increase in interest income during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to increases in the average balance of loans, which contributed $1.5 million, increases in the average rate on other investments, which contributed $354 thousand and increases in the average balances of securities, which contributed $249 thousand. These increases were partially offset by decreases in the average rate on loans, which reduced interest income by $993 thousand during the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
- Interest expense remained unchanged for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 from the prior quarter.
NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income was $3.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $1.3 million for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $2.5 million, or 198.9%.
- Net loss on sale of available-for-sale securities decreased $1.9 million, or 100.0%, to $0 during the quarter with no security sales during the current quarter compared to the loss trades executed to restructure the securities portfolio for higher yields and lower risk during the prior quarter.
- BOLI income was $1.0 million, compared to $414 thousand in the prior quarter, representing an increase of $635 thousand, or 153.4%, due to the BOLI restructure to higher rates in the prior quarter and carrying $50.0 million in additional BOLI policies while the older policies are in the process of being surrendered.
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $25.6 million, representing an increase of $1.0 million, or 4.2%, from the prior quarter.
- General and administrative expenses increased $1.6 million, or 1,432.2%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, primarily as a result of the adoption of Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2023-02 under the proportional amortization method ("PAM"), which reclassified amounts recognized in the first and second quarters of 2024 related to the amortization of solar tax credit investments from general and administration expenses to income tax expense during the prior quarter.
- Director and professional service fees increased $433 thousand during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, primarily as a result of increased consulting fees of $232 thousand, increased legal expenses of $130 thousand, and increased professional services of $79 thousand.
- Data processing expenses increased $252 thousand during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, primarily a result of increased IT infrastructure costs of $104 thousand and increased electronic banking and deposit service expenses of $120 thousand.
- FDIC and state assessments increased $229 thousand during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, primarily a result of increased FDIC assessment rates.
- Salaries and employee benefits were $15.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, representing a decrease of $1.5 million, or 8.5%, from the prior quarter, primarily driven by a decrease in incentive compensation expenses as the Company trued-up its bonus and other compensation amounts for year-end; partially offset by increased employee compensation of $179 thousand from the prior quarter.
INCOME TAXES
Income tax expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $3.7 million, representing a $3.3 million, or 47.6%, decrease from the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by the reversal of a deferred tax liability related to the adoption of PAM under ASU 2023-02. The effective tax rate for the current quarter was 19.0%, compared to 45.5% in the prior quarter. The primary driver of the decrease in the effective tax rate was the income tax benefit for reversal of a deferred tax liability related to the adoption of PAM, which resulted in $2.5 million of income tax benefit. Excluding this item, the effective tax rate (non-GAAP) would have been 32.0%.
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO
Commercial real estate loans increased $143.9 million, or 9.3%, to $1.70 billion, during the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
- Cannabis facility commercial real estate loans increased $8.8 million, or 2.8%, during the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The Company's cannabis facility commercial real estate portfolio is secured entirely by the underlying commercial real estate of the borrower operation. The vast majority of the loan portfolio balances have a loan-to-value ratio of 65% or lower, with appraisal reports taking a blended approach (using both cannabis and non-cannabis use comparable real estate sales, which we believe are generally more conservative).
- The cannabis facility portfolio has geographic dispersion, with lower dollar exposure loans remaining local and larger dollar exposure loans generally tied to multi-state operators with a more national footprint. All cannabis facility loan relationships were pass-rated and current at the end of the current quarter.
- The Company's $333.0 million multi-family real estate loan portfolio consists of high-quality, performing loans primarily located in the Greater Boston area, primarily all of which are adjustable-rate loans.
- The Company's $182.8 million office portfolio consists principally of suburban Class A and B office space used as medical and traditional offices. The portfolio does not consist of high-rise towers located in Boston.
ASSET QUALITY
- The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") amounted to $38.7 million as of December 31, 2024, or 0.89% of total gross loans, compared to $37.6 million, or 0.89% of total loans at September 30, 2024. The Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $1.4 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $2.6 million for the prior quarter, which included a provision of $1.6 million for loans and a release of $214 thousand for unfunded commitments in the current quarter.
- Non-performing loans totaled $13.9 million as of December 31, 2024, a decrease of $2.2 million, or 13.5%, from $16.0 million at the end of the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to the reduction in one-to-four family residential loans on non-accrual of $2.1 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
- During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded total net charge-offs of $479 thousand, or 0.04% of average total loans on an annualized basis, compared to $5.2 million, or 0.50% of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the prior quarter. The decrease in net charge-offs during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was due to a $4.0 million charge-off of one commercial real estate office participation loan during the prior quarter and a $462 thousand decrease in purchased consumer loan charge-offs, along with a $308 thousand increase in recoveries during the quarter.
- The Company's loan portfolio consists primarily of commercial real estate and multi-family loans, one-to-four-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans and consumer loans. These loans are primarily made to individuals and businesses located in our primary lending market area, which is the Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire and Rhode Island.
SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN
The Company announced today that it has adopted a share repurchase program for up to 2,135,286 shares of common stock, which equals approximately 5.0% of the shares currently issued and outstanding.
- Shares may be repurchased in open market or private transactions, through block trades, or pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
- Repurchases will be made at management's discretion at prices management considers to be attractive and in the best interests of both the Company and its shareholders, subject to the availability of shares, general market conditions, the trading price of the stock, alternative uses for capital, and the Company's financial performance. Open market purchases may be subject to the limitations set forth in Rule 10b -18 of the SEC and other applicable legal requirements.
- The timing and amount of share repurchases under the share repurchase plan may be suspended, terminated or modified by the Company at any time for any reason, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, liquidity, and other factors deemed appropriate. These factors may also affect the timing and amount of share repurchases.
The Company is not obligated to repurchase any particular number of shares or any shares in any specific time period.
ABOUT NB BANCORP, INC.
NB Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK) is the registered bank holding company of Needham Bank. Needham Bank is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, which is approximately 17 miles southwest of Boston's financial district. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. Needham Bank offers an array of tech-forward products and services that businesses and consumers use to manage their financial needs. We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. For more information, please visit https://NeedhamBank.com. Needham Bank is a member of FDIC and DIF.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including operating net income, operating noninterest expense, operating noninterest income, operating earnings per share, basic, operating earnings per share, diluted, operating return on average assets, operating return on average shareholders' equity, operating efficiency ratio, tangible shareholders' equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, and efficiency ratio. The Company's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a Company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in our annual reports to our stockholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers' ability to service and repay loans; changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balances and mix of loans and deposits; changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in loan collectability and increases in defaults and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of credit loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changing government regulation; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Company's financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's Form 10-K and updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
NB BANCORP, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of and for the three months ended
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Earnings data
Net interest income
$
42,521
$
41,324
$
35,278
Noninterest income
3,781
1,265
3,252
Total revenue
46,302
42,589
38,530
Provision for credit losses
1,404
2,623
5,901
Noninterest expense
25,623
24,586
52,788
Pre-tax income (loss)
19,275
15,380
(20,159)
Net income (loss)
15,611
8,383
(13,617)
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
13,261
13,116
10,880
Operating noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
25,623
25,499
23,875
Per share data
Earnings (loss) per share, basic
$
0.40
$
0.21
$
(0.32)
Earnings (loss) per share, diluted
0.40
0.21
(0.32)
Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP)
0.34
0.33
0.26
Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP)
0.34
0.33
0.26
Book value per share
17.92
17.50
17.75
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
17.89
17.48
17.72
Profitability
Return (loss) on average assets
1.23 %
0.68 %
(1.25) %
Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP)
1.04 %
1.07 %
1.00 %
Return (loss) on average shareholders' equity
8.22 %
4.42 %
(13.75) %
Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
6.98 %
6.91 %
10.99 %
Net interest margin
3.52 %
3.51 %
3.40 %
Cost of deposits
3.24 %
3.37 %
2.84 %
Efficiency ratio
55.34 %
57.73 %
137.00 %
Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
55.34 %
57.36 %
61.96 %
Balance sheet, end of period
Total assets
$
5,157,737
$
5,002,394
$
4,533,391
Total loans
4,333,152
4,249,074
3,889,279
Total deposits
4,177,652
4,042,654
3,387,327
Total shareholders' equity
765,167
747,449
757,959
Asset quality
Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
$
38,744
$
37,605
$
32,222
ACL / Total non-performing loans (NPLs)
279.6 %
234.9 %
298.4 %
Total NPLs / Total loans
0.32 %
0.38 %
0.28 %
Net charge-offs (annualized) / Average total loans
(0.04) %
(0.50) %
(0.14) %
Capital ratios
Shareholders' equity / Total assets
14.84 %
14.94 %
16.72 %
Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)
14.82 %
14.92 %
16.70 %
NB BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
As of
December 31, 2024 change from
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
211,166
$
148,187
$
90,485
$
62,979
42.5 %
$
120,681
133.4 %
Federal funds sold
152,689
168,862
182,106
(16,173)
(9.6) %
(29,417)
(16.2) %
Total cash and cash equivalents
363,855
317,049
272,591
46,806
14.8 %
91,264
33.5 %
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
228,205
202,541
189,465
25,664
12.7 %
38,740
20.4 %
Loans receivable, net of deferred fees
4,333,152
4,249,074
3,889,279
84,078
2.0 %
443,873
11.4 %
Allowance for credit losses
(38,744)
(37,605)
(32,222)
(1,139)
3.0 %
(6,522)
20.2 %
Net loans
4,294,408
4,211,469
3,857,057
82,939
2.0 %
437,351
11.3 %
Accrued interest receivable
19,685
18,671
17,284
1,014
5.4 %
2,401
13.9 %
Banking premises and equipment, net
34,654
34,802
35,531
(148)
(0.4) %
(877)
(2.5) %
Non-public investments
24,364
24,271
38,733
93
0.4 %
(14,369)
(37.1) %
Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI")
102,785
101,736
50,516
1,049
1.0 %
52,269
103.5 %
Prepaid expenses and other assets
59,482
74,387
53,088
(14,905)
(20.0) %
6,394
12.0 %
Deferred income tax asset
30,299
17,468
19,126
12,831
73.5 %
11,173
58.4 %
Total assets
$
5,157,737
$
5,002,394
$
4,533,391
$
155,343
3.1 %
$
624,346
13.8 %
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits
Core Deposits
$
3,867,846
$
3,712,904
$
3,203,755
$
154,942
4.2 %
$
664,091
20.7 %
Brokered Deposits
309,806
329,750
183,572
(19,944)
(6.0) %
126,234
68.8 %
Total Deposits
4,177,652
4,042,654
3,387,327
134,998
3.3 %
790,325
23.3 %
Mortgagors' escrow accounts
4,549
4,401
4,229
148
3.4 %
320
7.6 %
FHLB borrowings
120,835
116,335
283,338
4,500
3.9 %
(162,503)
(57.4) %
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
65,708
68,290
81,046
(2,582)
(3.8) %
(15,338)
(18.9) %
Accrued retirement liabilities
23,826
23,265
19,492
561
2.4 %
4,334
22.2 %
Total liabilities
4,392,570
4,254,945
3,775,432
137,625
3.2 %
617,138
16.3 %
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares
issued and outstanding
-
-
-
-
0.0 %
-
0.0 %
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 120,000,000 shares authorized; 42,705,729
issued and outstanding at December 31 and September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
427
427
427
-
0.0 %
-
0.0 %
Additional paid-in capital
417,247
417,013
417,030
234
0.1 %
217
0.1 %
Unallocated common shares held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP")
(44,813)
(45,407)
(13,774)
594
(1.3) %
(31,039)
225.3 %
Retained earnings
400,473
382,560
366,173
17,913
4.7 %
34,300
9.4 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(8,167)
(7,144)
(11,897)
(1,023)
14.3 %
3,730
(31.4) %
Total shareholders' equity
765,167
747,449
757,959
17,718
2.4 %
7,208
1.0 %
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,157,737
$
5,002,394
$
4,533,391
$
155,343
3.1 %
$
624,346
13.8 %
NB BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Change From Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$
70,977
$
70,518
$
61,696
$
459
0.7 %
$
9,281
15.0 %
Interest on investment securities
2,116
1,768
1,161
348
19.7 %
955
82.3 %
Interest and dividends on cash equivalents and other
4,107
3,717
1,445
390
10.5 %
2,662
184.2 %
Total interest and dividend income
77,200
76,003
64,302
1,197
1.6 %
12,898
20.1 %
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on deposits
33,514
33,612
25,845
(98)
(0.3) %
7,669
29.7 %
Interest on borrowings
1,165
1,067
3,179
98
9.2 %
(2,014)
(63.4) %
Total interest expense
34,679
34,679
29,024
-
0.0 %
5,655
19.5 %
NET INTEREST INCOME
42,521
41,324
35,278
1,197
2.9 %
7,243
20.5 %
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
Provision for credit losses - loans
1,618
4,997
1,662
(3,379)
(67.6) %
(44)
(2.6) %
(Release of) provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments
(214)
(2,374)
4,239
2,160
(91.0) %
(4,453)
(105.0) %
Total provision for credit losses
1,404
2,623
5,901
(1,219)
(46.5) %
(4,497)
(76.2) %
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
41,117
38,701
29,377
2,416
6.2 %
11,740
40.0 %
NONINTEREST INCOME
Customer service fees
2,068
1,963
2,633
105
5.3 %
(565)
(21.5) %
Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI
1,049
414
394
635
153.4 %
655
166.2 %
Mortgage banking income
118
367
112
(249)
(67.8) %
6
5.4 %
Swap contract income
531
375
95
156
41.6 %
436
458.9 %
Loss on sale of available-for-sale securities, net
-
(1,868)
-
1,868
100.0 %
-
0.0 %
Other income
15
14
18
1
7.1 %
(3)
(16.7) %
Total noninterest income
3,781
1,265
3,252
2,516
198.9 %
529
16.3 %
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
15,747
17,202
24,311
(1,455)
(8.5) %
(8,564)
(35.2) %
Director and professional service fees
2,428
1,995
1,247
433
21.7 %
1,181
94.7 %
Occupancy and equipment expenses
1,388
1,394
1,266
(6)
(0.4) %
122
9.6 %
Data processing expenses
2,478
2,226
2,044
252
11.3 %
434
21.2 %
Marketing and charitable contribution expenses
779
842
20,110
(63)
(7.5) %
(19,331)
(96.1) %
FDIC and state insurance assessments
1,041
812
1,863
229
28.2 %
(822)
(44.1) %
General and administrative expenses
1,762
115
1,947
1,647
1432.2 %
(185)
(9.5) %
Total noninterest expense
25,623
24,586
52,788
1,037
4.2 %
(27,165)
(51.5) %
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES
19,275
15,380
(20,159)
3,895
25.3 %
39,434
195.6 %
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFITS)
3,664
6,997
(6,542)
(3,333)
(47.6) %
10,206
156.0 %
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
15,611
$
8,383
$
(13,617)
$
7,228
86.2 %
$
29,228
214.6 %
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
39,291,088
39,289,271
42,018,229
1,817
0.0 %
(2,727,141)
(6.5) %
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
39,291,088
39,289,271
42,018,229
1,817
0.0 %
(2,727,141)
(6.5) %
Earnings (loss) per share, basic
$
0.40
$
0.21
$
(0.32)
$
0.18
86.2 %
$
0.72
222.6 %
Earnings (loss) per share, diluted
$
0.40
$
0.21
$
(0.32)
$
0.18
86.2 %
$
0.72
222.6 %
NB BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST EARNED/PAID & AVERAGE YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Average
Average
Average
Outstanding
Average
Outstanding
Average
Outstanding
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate (4)
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate (4)
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate (4)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans
$
4,278,952
$
70,977
6.60
%
$
4,188,504
$
70,518
6.70
%
$
3,784,363
$
61,696
6.47
%
Securities
215,268
2,116
3.91
%
204,273
1,768
3.44
%
194,024
1,161
2.37
%
Other investments (5)
27,217
586
8.57
%
26,239
223
3.38
%
30,268
430
5.64
%
Short-term investments (5)
283,540
3,521
4.94
%
264,394
3,494
5.26
%
111,067
1,015
3.63
%
Total interest-earning assets
4,804,977
77,200
6.39
%
4,683,410
76,003
6.46
%
4,119,722
64,302
6.19
%
Non-interest-earning assets
285,715
245,138
236,755
Allowance for credit losses
(38,231)
(38,495)
(32,638)
Total assets
$
5,052,461
$
4,890,053
$
4,323,839
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings accounts
$
121,709
14
0.05
%
$
112,632
15
0.05
%
$
135,629
17
0.05
%
NOW accounts
326,379
283
0.34
%
327,484
180
0.22
%
330,830
204
0.24
%
Money market accounts
951,916
9,203
3.85
%
876,933
8,943
4.06
%
829,353
6,869
3.29
%
Certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts
1,990,735
24,014
4.80
%
1,940,992
24,474
5.02
%
1,580,491
18,755
4.71
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,390,739
33,514
3.93
%
3,258,041
33,612
4.10
%
2,876,303
25,845
3.56
%
FHLB advances
95,873
1,165
4.83
%
85,156
1,067
4.98
%
220,475
3,179
5.72
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,486,612
34,679
3.96
%
3,343,197
34,679
4.13
%
3,096,778
29,024
3.72
%
Non-interest-bearing deposits
725,377
713,566
729,928
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
84,964
78,681
104,211
Total liabilities
4,296,953
4,135,444
3,930,917
Shareholders' equity
755,508
754,609
392,922
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,052,461
$
4,890,053
$
4,323,839
Net interest income
$
42,521
$
41,324
$
35,278
Net interest rate spread (1)
2.43
%
2.33
%
2.47
%
Net interest-earning assets (2)
$
1,318,365
$
1,340,213
$
1,022,944
Net interest margin (3)
3.52
%
3.51
%
3.40
%
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
137.81
%
140.09
%
133.03
%
(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(4) Annualized
(5) Other investments are comprised of FRB stock, FHLB stock and swap collateral accounts. Short-term investments are comprised of cash and cash equivalents.
NB BANCORP, INC.
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BY COLLATERAL TYPE
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31, 2024
Owner-Occupied
Non-Owner-
Balance
Percentage
Multi-Family
$
-
$
333,047
$
333,047
20 %
Cannabis Facility
310,773
15,257
326,030
19 %
Industrial
123,191
74,057
197,248
12 %
Office
31,075
151,729
182,804
11 %
Hospitality
-
164,520
164,520
10 %
Special Purpose
77,730
54,355
132,085
8 %
Retail
46,126
91,471
137,597
8 %
Mixed-Use
9,023
103,748
112,771
6 %
Other
41,490
68,849
110,339
6 %
Total commercial real estate
$
639,408
$
1,057,033
$
1,696,441
100 %
September 30, 2024
Change From Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
Owner-
Non-
Balance
Percentage
Owner-
Non-
Balance
Percentage
Multi-Family
$
-
$
272,561
$
272,561
18 %
$
-
$
60,486
$
60,486
22 %
Cannabis Facility
301,931
15,334
317,265
20 %
8,842
(77)
8,765
3 %
Industrial
110,091
53,185
163,276
10 %
13,100
20,872
33,972
21 %
Office
30,884
177,614
208,498
13 %
191
(25,885)
(25,694)
(12) %
Hospitality
55
157,027
157,082
10 %
(55)
7,493
7,438
5 %
Special Purpose
80,575
54,432
135,007
9 %
(2,845)
(77)
(2,922)
(2) %
Retail
27,466
91,412
118,878
8 %
18,660
59
18,719
16 %
Mixed-Use
8,509
63,292
71,801
5 %
514
40,456
40,970
57 %
Other
41,577
66,570
108,147
7 %
(87)
2,279
2,192
2 %
Total commercial
$
601,088
$
951,427
$
1,552,515
100 %
$
38,320
$
105,606
$
143,926
9 %
December 31, 2023
Change From Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
Owner-
Non-
Balance
Percentage
Owner-
Non-
Balance
Percentage
Multi-Family
$
-
$
209,982
$
209,982
15 %
$
-
$
123,065
$
123,065
59 %
Cannabis Facility
242,713
15,553
258,266
19 %
68,060
(296)
67,764
26 %
Industrial
108,494
2,966
111,460
8 %
14,697
71,091
85,788
77 %
Office
27,741
159,241
186,982
14 %
3,334
(7,512)
(4,178)
(2) %
Hospitality
35
148,278
148,313
11 %
(35)
16,242
16,207
11 %
Special Purpose
79,676
54,126
133,802
10 %
(1,946)
229
(1,717)
(1) %
Retail
27,709
103,996
131,705
9 %
18,417
(12,525)
5,892
4 %
Mixed-Use
8,765
62,563
71,328
5 %
258
41,185
41,443
58 %
Other
28,524
99,479
128,003
9 %
12,966
(30,630)
(17,664)
(14) %
Total commercial
$
523,657
$
856,184
$
1,379,841
100 %
$
115,751
$
200,849
$
316,600
23 %
NB BANCORP, INC.
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Net income (GAAP)
$
15,611
$
8,383
$
(13,617)
Add (Subtract):
Adjustments to net income:
Losses on sales of securities available for sale, net
-
1,868
-
Income tax expense (benefit) on solar tax credit investment basis reduction
(2,503)
2,503
-
BOLI surrender tax and modified endowment contract penalty
153
1,552
-
Adjustment for adoption of ASU 2023-02
-
(913)
-
Needham Bank Charitable Foundation contribution resulting from IPO
-
-
19,082
One-time conversion and IPO-related compensation expense
-
-
7,931
Defined benefit pension termination expense
-
-
1,900
Permanent tax differences resulting from public company tax laws (1)
-
-
3,680
Total adjustments to net income
$
(2,350)
$
5,010
$
32,593
Less net tax benefit (expense) associated with non-GAAP adjustments
-
277
8,096
Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax
(2,350)
4,733
24,497
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
$
13,261
$
13,116
$
10,880
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
39,291,088
39,289,271
42,018,229
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
39,291,088
39,289,271
42,018,229
Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP)
$
0.34
$
0.33
$
0.26
Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP)
$
0.34
$
0.33
$
0.26
(1) These amounts are reflected in income tax expense and reflect amounts related to 2023
compensation and a writedown for future LTIP vesting amounts that are not expected to be deductible
on a tax return. These amounts are not included in the calculation of the tax impact on the non-GAAP adjustments.
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
25,623
$
24,586
$
52,788
Subtract (Add):
Noninterest expense components:
Adjustment for adoption of ASU 2023-02
-
(913)
-
Needham Bank Charitable Foundation contribution resulting from IPO
-
-
19,082
One-time conversion and IPO-related compensation expense
-
-
7,931
Defined benefit pension termination expense
-
-
1,900
Total impact of non-GAAP noninterest expense adjustments
$
-
$
(913)
$
28,913
Noninterest expense on an operating basis (non-GAAP)
$
25,623
$
25,499
$
23,875
Noninterest income (GAAP)
$
3,781
$
1,265
$
3,252
Subtract (Add):
Noninterest expense components:
Losses on sales of securities available for sale, net
-
(1,868)
-
Total impact of non-GAAP noninterest income adjustments
$
-
$
(1,868)
$
-
Noninterest income on an operating basis (non-GAAP)
$
3,781
$
3,133
$
3,252
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
$
13,261
$
13,116
$
10,880
Average assets
5,052,461
4,890,053
4,323,839
Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP)
1.04 %
1.07 %
1.00 %
Average shareholders' equity
$
755,508
$
754,609
$
392,922
Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
6.98 %
6.91 %
10.99 %
Noninterest expense on an operating basis (non-GAAP)
$
25,623
$
25,499
$
23,875
Total revenue (net interest income plus total noninterest income on an operating basis) (non-GAAP)
46,302
44,457
38,530
Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
55.34 %
57.36 %
61.96 %
As of
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Total shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$
765,167
$
747,449
$
757,959
Subtract:
Intangible assets (core deposit intangible)
1,079
1,116
1,227
Total tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
764,088
746,333
756,732
Total assets (GAAP)
5,157,737
5,002,394
4,533,391
Subtract:
Intangible assets (core deposit intangible)
1,079
1,116
1,227
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
5,156,658
$
5,001,278
$
4,532,164
Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)
14.82 %
14.92 %
16.70 %
Total common shares outstanding
42,705,729
42,705,729
42,705,729
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
$
17.89
$
17.48
$
17.72
NB BANCORP, INC.
ASSET QUALITY - NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Real estate loans:
One-to-four-family residential
$
2,930
$
5,070
$
4,100
Home equity
958
1,060
590
Commercial real estate
3,005
3,030
422
Construction and land development
10
10
10
Commercial and industrial
4,558
4,743
4,138
Consumer
2,395
2,099
1,539
Total
$
13,856
$
16,012
$
10,799
Total non-performing loans to total loans
0.32 %
0.38 %
0.28 %
Total non-performing assets to total assets
0.27 %
0.32 %
0.24 %
(1) Non-performing loans and assets are comprised of non-accrual loans
NB BANCORP, INC.
ASSET QUALITY - PROVISION, ALLOWANCE, AND NET (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of the period
$
37,605
$
37,857
$
31,889
Provision for credit losses
1,618
4,997
1,662
Charge-offs:
Consumer
843
1,305
1,519
Commercial real estate
-
4,000
-
Total charge-offs
843
5,305
1,519
Recoveries of loans previously charged off:
Commercial and industrial
202
12
12
Consumer
162
44
178
Total recoveries
364
56
190
Net charge-offs
(479)
(5,249)
(1,329)
Allowance for credit losses at end of the period
$
38,744
$
37,605
$
32,222
Allowance to non-performing loans
279.6 %
234.9 %
298.4 %
Allowance to total loans outstanding at the end of the period
0.89 %
0.89 %
0.83 %
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans outstanding during
(0.04) %
(0.50) %
(0.14) %
SOURCE Needham Bank