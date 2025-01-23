Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3ENXX | ISIN: US63945M1071 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
22.01.25
21:33 Uhr
17,735 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NB BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NB BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.01.2025 00:14 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Announces Commencement of Share Repurchase Plan

Finanznachrichten News

NEEDHAM, Mass., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK), the holding company of Needham Bank (the "Bank"), today announced its fourth quarter 2024 financial results. The Company reported net income of $15.6 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.4 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the prior quarter. Operating net income, excluding one-time charges, amounted to $13.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to operating net income of $13.1 million, or $0.33 per diluted share for the prior quarter.

"We completed our first full year as a public company with a strong financial performance. Results for the fourth quarter include operating net income of $0.34 per share for the quarter and another quarter where our deposit growth outpaced loan growth, which were both impressive, at 3.3% and 2.0%, respectively. Tangible book value ended the year at $17.89, as we are happy to announce the commencement of our first share repurchase program, whereby we plan to prudently manage our capital levels as we head into 2025 with continued growth opportunities," commented Joseph Campanelli, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our first year as a public company was successful in many facets and we look forward to continued growth and success as we begin our second year of continuing to create shareholder value," Campanelli continued.

The Company announced today that it has adopted a stock repurchase program for up to 2,135,286 shares of the Company's common stock, which equals approximately 5.0% of the shares currently outstanding. This is the Company's first stock repurchase program since completing its mutual-to-stock conversion and related stock offering in December 2023.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2024

  • Net income of $15.6 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.4 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the prior quarter. Operating net income, excluding one-time charges, amounted to $13.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to operating net income of $13.1 million, or $0.33 per diluted share for the prior quarter. One-time charges during the current quarter include:
    • Tax benefit related to an adjustment to a basis write-down of solar income tax credits of $2.5 million, partially offset by;
    • Tax expense and a modified endowment contract penalty related to the surrender of bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") policies of $153 thousand.
  • Net interest margin expanded one basis point to 3.52% during the current quarter from 3.51% in the prior quarter.
  • Gross loans increased $84.1 million, or 2.0%, to $4.33 billion, from $4.25 billion the prior quarter.
  • Total deposits increased $135.0 million, or 3.3%, from the prior quarter. Core deposits, which the Company considers to be all non-brokered deposits, increased $154.9 million, or 4.2%, for the current quarter, offset partially by a decrease in brokered deposits of $19.9 million or 6.0% from the prior quarter.
  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share were $17.92 and $17.89, respectively, which increased from $17.50 and $17.48, respectively in the prior quarter. The increase in tangible book value per share was due to net income for the current quarter of $15.6 million and reversal of prior year deferred tax liabilities related to the adoption of the proportional amortization method ("PAM") on solar income tax credits of $2.3 million.

BALANCE SHEET
Total assets amounted to $5.16 billion as of December 31, 2024, representing an increase of $155.3 million, or 3.1%, from September 30, 2024.

  • Cash and cash equivalents increased $46.8 million, or 14.8%, to $363.9 million from $317.0 million in the prior quarter, as a result of deposit growth outpacing loan growth.
  • Net loans increased to $4.29 billion, representing an increase of $82.9 million, or 2.0%, from the prior quarter as demand for new originations continued. The current quarter growth was primarily seen in commercial real estate loans, which increased $143.9 million, or 9.3%, residential real estate loans, which increased $20.9 million or 1.7%, and consumer loans, which increased $10.1 million, or 4.3%, offset partially by a decrease in construction and land development loans of $83.1 million, or 12.5%, and a decrease in commercial and industrial loans of $7.1 million, or 1.3%.
  • Prepaid expenses and other assets decreased $14.9 million, or 20.0%, to $59.5 million from $74.4 million, primarily from a decrease in income tax receivables of $14.9 million, as a result of the year-end true-up for deferred tax assets.
  • Deferred income tax assets increased $12.8 million, or 73.5%, to $30.3 million from $17.5 million, as a result of the deferred tax assets from year-end true-up of solar tax credit carryforwards.
  • Deposits totaled $4.18 billion, representing an increase of $135.0 million, or 3.3%, from the prior quarter. The increase in deposits was the result of growth in customer deposits, primarily money market accounts, which increased $91.9 million, or 8.9%, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, which increased $62.6 million, or 11.2% and NOW accounts which increased $22.9 million, or 6.9%. The above increases were partially offset by certificates of deposit, which decreased $20.1 million, or 1.2%, from the prior quarter, along with brokered deposits, which decreased $20.1 million, or 6.1%, from the prior quarter.
  • FHLB borrowings increased to $120.8 million from $116.3 million, a $4.5 million, or 3.9%, increase during the current quarter as a result of the need to fund loan growth and maintain adequate cash levels.
  • Shareholders' equity was $765.2 million, representing an increase of $17.7 million, or 2.4%, from the prior quarter, primarily as a result of $15.6 million of net income and a $2.3 million reversal of prior year deferred tax liabilities related to the adoption of PAM on solar income tax credits. Shareholders' equity to total assets and tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets were both 14.8% at the end of the quarter.

NET INTEREST INCOME
Net interest income was $42.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $41.3 million for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $1.2 million, or 2.9%.

  • The increase in interest income during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to increases in the average balance of loans, which contributed $1.5 million, increases in the average rate on other investments, which contributed $354 thousand and increases in the average balances of securities, which contributed $249 thousand. These increases were partially offset by decreases in the average rate on loans, which reduced interest income by $993 thousand during the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
  • Interest expense remained unchanged for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 from the prior quarter.

NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income was $3.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $1.3 million for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $2.5 million, or 198.9%.

  • Net loss on sale of available-for-sale securities decreased $1.9 million, or 100.0%, to $0 during the quarter with no security sales during the current quarter compared to the loss trades executed to restructure the securities portfolio for higher yields and lower risk during the prior quarter.
  • BOLI income was $1.0 million, compared to $414 thousand in the prior quarter, representing an increase of $635 thousand, or 153.4%, due to the BOLI restructure to higher rates in the prior quarter and carrying $50.0 million in additional BOLI policies while the older policies are in the process of being surrendered.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $25.6 million, representing an increase of $1.0 million, or 4.2%, from the prior quarter.

  • General and administrative expenses increased $1.6 million, or 1,432.2%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, primarily as a result of the adoption of Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2023-02 under the proportional amortization method ("PAM"), which reclassified amounts recognized in the first and second quarters of 2024 related to the amortization of solar tax credit investments from general and administration expenses to income tax expense during the prior quarter.
  • Director and professional service fees increased $433 thousand during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, primarily as a result of increased consulting fees of $232 thousand, increased legal expenses of $130 thousand, and increased professional services of $79 thousand.
  • Data processing expenses increased $252 thousand during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, primarily a result of increased IT infrastructure costs of $104 thousand and increased electronic banking and deposit service expenses of $120 thousand.
  • FDIC and state assessments increased $229 thousand during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, primarily a result of increased FDIC assessment rates.
  • Salaries and employee benefits were $15.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, representing a decrease of $1.5 million, or 8.5%, from the prior quarter, primarily driven by a decrease in incentive compensation expenses as the Company trued-up its bonus and other compensation amounts for year-end; partially offset by increased employee compensation of $179 thousand from the prior quarter.

INCOME TAXES
Income tax expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $3.7 million, representing a $3.3 million, or 47.6%, decrease from the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by the reversal of a deferred tax liability related to the adoption of PAM under ASU 2023-02. The effective tax rate for the current quarter was 19.0%, compared to 45.5% in the prior quarter. The primary driver of the decrease in the effective tax rate was the income tax benefit for reversal of a deferred tax liability related to the adoption of PAM, which resulted in $2.5 million of income tax benefit. Excluding this item, the effective tax rate (non-GAAP) would have been 32.0%.

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO
Commercial real estate loans increased $143.9 million, or 9.3%, to $1.70 billion, during the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

  • Cannabis facility commercial real estate loans increased $8.8 million, or 2.8%, during the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The Company's cannabis facility commercial real estate portfolio is secured entirely by the underlying commercial real estate of the borrower operation. The vast majority of the loan portfolio balances have a loan-to-value ratio of 65% or lower, with appraisal reports taking a blended approach (using both cannabis and non-cannabis use comparable real estate sales, which we believe are generally more conservative).
  • The cannabis facility portfolio has geographic dispersion, with lower dollar exposure loans remaining local and larger dollar exposure loans generally tied to multi-state operators with a more national footprint. All cannabis facility loan relationships were pass-rated and current at the end of the current quarter.
  • The Company's $333.0 million multi-family real estate loan portfolio consists of high-quality, performing loans primarily located in the Greater Boston area, primarily all of which are adjustable-rate loans.
  • The Company's $182.8 million office portfolio consists principally of suburban Class A and B office space used as medical and traditional offices. The portfolio does not consist of high-rise towers located in Boston.

ASSET QUALITY

  • The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") amounted to $38.7 million as of December 31, 2024, or 0.89% of total gross loans, compared to $37.6 million, or 0.89% of total loans at September 30, 2024. The Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $1.4 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $2.6 million for the prior quarter, which included a provision of $1.6 million for loans and a release of $214 thousand for unfunded commitments in the current quarter.
  • Non-performing loans totaled $13.9 million as of December 31, 2024, a decrease of $2.2 million, or 13.5%, from $16.0 million at the end of the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to the reduction in one-to-four family residential loans on non-accrual of $2.1 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
  • During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded total net charge-offs of $479 thousand, or 0.04% of average total loans on an annualized basis, compared to $5.2 million, or 0.50% of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the prior quarter. The decrease in net charge-offs during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was due to a $4.0 million charge-off of one commercial real estate office participation loan during the prior quarter and a $462 thousand decrease in purchased consumer loan charge-offs, along with a $308 thousand increase in recoveries during the quarter.
  • The Company's loan portfolio consists primarily of commercial real estate and multi-family loans, one-to-four-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans and consumer loans. These loans are primarily made to individuals and businesses located in our primary lending market area, which is the Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN
The Company announced today that it has adopted a share repurchase program for up to 2,135,286 shares of common stock, which equals approximately 5.0% of the shares currently issued and outstanding.

  • Shares may be repurchased in open market or private transactions, through block trades, or pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
  • Repurchases will be made at management's discretion at prices management considers to be attractive and in the best interests of both the Company and its shareholders, subject to the availability of shares, general market conditions, the trading price of the stock, alternative uses for capital, and the Company's financial performance. Open market purchases may be subject to the limitations set forth in Rule 10b -18 of the SEC and other applicable legal requirements.
  • The timing and amount of share repurchases under the share repurchase plan may be suspended, terminated or modified by the Company at any time for any reason, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, liquidity, and other factors deemed appropriate. These factors may also affect the timing and amount of share repurchases.

The Company is not obligated to repurchase any particular number of shares or any shares in any specific time period.

ABOUT NB BANCORP, INC.
NB Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK) is the registered bank holding company of Needham Bank. Needham Bank is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, which is approximately 17 miles southwest of Boston's financial district. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. Needham Bank offers an array of tech-forward products and services that businesses and consumers use to manage their financial needs. We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. For more information, please visit https://NeedhamBank.com. Needham Bank is a member of FDIC and DIF.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including operating net income, operating noninterest expense, operating noninterest income, operating earnings per share, basic, operating earnings per share, diluted, operating return on average assets, operating return on average shareholders' equity, operating efficiency ratio, tangible shareholders' equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, and efficiency ratio. The Company's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a Company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in our annual reports to our stockholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers' ability to service and repay loans; changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balances and mix of loans and deposits; changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in loan collectability and increases in defaults and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of credit loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changing government regulation; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Company's financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's Form 10-K and updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.










NB BANCORP, INC.









SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS









(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)










As of and for the three months ended


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


December 31, 2023










Earnings data









Net interest income

$

42,521


$

41,324


$

35,278

Noninterest income


3,781



1,265



3,252

Total revenue


46,302



42,589



38,530

Provision for credit losses


1,404



2,623



5,901

Noninterest expense


25,623



24,586



52,788

Pre-tax income (loss)


19,275



15,380



(20,159)

Net income (loss)


15,611



8,383



(13,617)

Operating net income (non-GAAP)


13,261



13,116



10,880

Operating noninterest expense (non-GAAP)


25,623



25,499



23,875










Per share data









Earnings (loss) per share, basic

$

0.40


$

0.21


$

(0.32)

Earnings (loss) per share, diluted


0.40



0.21



(0.32)

Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP)


0.34



0.33



0.26

Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP)


0.34



0.33



0.26

Book value per share


17.92



17.50



17.75

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)


17.89



17.48



17.72










Profitability









Return (loss) on average assets


1.23 %



0.68 %



(1.25) %

Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP)


1.04 %



1.07 %



1.00 %

Return (loss) on average shareholders' equity


8.22 %



4.42 %



(13.75) %

Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)


6.98 %



6.91 %



10.99 %

Net interest margin


3.52 %



3.51 %



3.40 %

Cost of deposits


3.24 %



3.37 %



2.84 %

Efficiency ratio


55.34 %



57.73 %



137.00 %

Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)


55.34 %



57.36 %



61.96 %










Balance sheet, end of period









Total assets

$

5,157,737


$

5,002,394


$

4,533,391

Total loans


4,333,152



4,249,074



3,889,279

Total deposits


4,177,652



4,042,654



3,387,327

Total shareholders' equity


765,167



747,449



757,959










Asset quality









Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$

38,744


$

37,605


$

32,222

ACL / Total non-performing loans (NPLs)


279.6 %



234.9 %



298.4 %

Total NPLs / Total loans


0.32 %



0.38 %



0.28 %

Net charge-offs (annualized) / Average total loans


(0.04) %



(0.50) %



(0.14) %










Capital ratios









Shareholders' equity / Total assets


14.84 %



14.94 %



16.72 %

Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)


14.82 %



14.92 %



16.70 %

NB BANCORP, INC.

















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















(Unaudited)

















(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



































As of


December 31, 2024 change from


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


December 31, 2023


September 30, 2024


December 31, 2023

Assets

















Cash and due from banks

$

211,166


$

148,187


$

90,485


$

62,979

42.5 %


$

120,681

133.4 %

Federal funds sold


152,689



168,862



182,106



(16,173)

(9.6) %



(29,417)

(16.2) %

Total cash and cash equivalents


363,855



317,049



272,591



46,806

14.8 %



91,264

33.5 %


















Available-for-sale securities, at fair value


228,205



202,541



189,465



25,664

12.7 %



38,740

20.4 %


















Loans receivable, net of deferred fees


4,333,152



4,249,074



3,889,279



84,078

2.0 %



443,873

11.4 %

Allowance for credit losses


(38,744)



(37,605)



(32,222)



(1,139)

3.0 %



(6,522)

20.2 %

Net loans


4,294,408



4,211,469



3,857,057



82,939

2.0 %



437,351

11.3 %


















Accrued interest receivable


19,685



18,671



17,284



1,014

5.4 %



2,401

13.9 %

Banking premises and equipment, net


34,654



34,802



35,531



(148)

(0.4) %



(877)

(2.5) %

Non-public investments


24,364



24,271



38,733



93

0.4 %



(14,369)

(37.1) %

Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI")


102,785



101,736



50,516



1,049

1.0 %



52,269

103.5 %

Prepaid expenses and other assets


59,482



74,387



53,088



(14,905)

(20.0) %



6,394

12.0 %

Deferred income tax asset


30,299



17,468



19,126



12,831

73.5 %



11,173

58.4 %

Total assets

$

5,157,737


$

5,002,394


$

4,533,391


$

155,343

3.1 %


$

624,346

13.8 %


















Liabilities and shareholders' equity

















Deposits

















Core Deposits

$

3,867,846


$

3,712,904


$

3,203,755


$

154,942

4.2 %


$

664,091

20.7 %

Brokered Deposits


309,806



329,750



183,572



(19,944)

(6.0) %



126,234

68.8 %

Total Deposits


4,177,652



4,042,654



3,387,327



134,998

3.3 %



790,325

23.3 %

Mortgagors' escrow accounts


4,549



4,401



4,229



148

3.4 %



320

7.6 %

FHLB borrowings


120,835



116,335



283,338



4,500

3.9 %



(162,503)

(57.4) %

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


65,708



68,290



81,046



(2,582)

(3.8) %



(15,338)

(18.9) %

Accrued retirement liabilities


23,826



23,265



19,492



561

2.4 %



4,334

22.2 %

Total liabilities


4,392,570



4,254,945



3,775,432



137,625

3.2 %



617,138

16.3 %


















Shareholders' equity:

















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares

















issued and outstanding


-



-



-



-

0.0 %



-

0.0 %

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 120,000,000 shares authorized; 42,705,729

















issued and outstanding at December 31 and September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively


427



427



427



-

0.0 %



-

0.0 %

Additional paid-in capital


417,247



417,013



417,030



234

0.1 %



217

0.1 %

Unallocated common shares held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP")


(44,813)



(45,407)



(13,774)



594

(1.3) %



(31,039)

225.3 %

Retained earnings


400,473



382,560



366,173



17,913

4.7 %



34,300

9.4 %

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(8,167)



(7,144)



(11,897)



(1,023)

14.3 %



3,730

(31.4) %

Total shareholders' equity


765,167



747,449



757,959



17,718

2.4 %



7,208

1.0 %


















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

5,157,737


$

5,002,394


$

4,533,391


$

155,343

3.1 %


$

624,346

13.8 %

NB BANCORP, INC.

















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

















(Unaudited)

















(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



































For the Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Change From Three Months Ended


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


December 31, 2023


September 30, 2024


December 31, 2023

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME

















Interest and fees on loans

$

70,977


$

70,518


$

61,696


$

459

0.7 %


$

9,281

15.0 %

Interest on investment securities


2,116



1,768



1,161



348

19.7 %



955

82.3 %

Interest and dividends on cash equivalents and other


4,107



3,717



1,445



390

10.5 %



2,662

184.2 %

Total interest and dividend income


77,200



76,003



64,302



1,197

1.6 %



12,898

20.1 %


















INTEREST EXPENSE

















Interest on deposits


33,514



33,612



25,845



(98)

(0.3) %



7,669

29.7 %

Interest on borrowings


1,165



1,067



3,179



98

9.2 %



(2,014)

(63.4) %

Total interest expense


34,679



34,679



29,024



-

0.0 %



5,655

19.5 %


















NET INTEREST INCOME


42,521



41,324



35,278



1,197

2.9 %



7,243

20.5 %


















PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

















Provision for credit losses - loans


1,618



4,997



1,662



(3,379)

(67.6) %



(44)

(2.6) %

(Release of) provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments


(214)



(2,374)



4,239



2,160

(91.0) %



(4,453)

(105.0) %

Total provision for credit losses


1,404



2,623



5,901



(1,219)

(46.5) %



(4,497)

(76.2) %


















NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES


41,117



38,701



29,377



2,416

6.2 %



11,740

40.0 %


















NONINTEREST INCOME

















Customer service fees


2,068



1,963



2,633



105

5.3 %



(565)

(21.5) %

Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI


1,049



414



394



635

153.4 %



655

166.2 %

Mortgage banking income


118



367



112



(249)

(67.8) %



6

5.4 %

Swap contract income


531



375



95



156

41.6 %



436

458.9 %

Loss on sale of available-for-sale securities, net


-



(1,868)



-



1,868

100.0 %



-

0.0 %

Other income


15



14



18



1

7.1 %



(3)

(16.7) %

Total noninterest income


3,781



1,265



3,252



2,516

198.9 %



529

16.3 %


















NONINTEREST EXPENSE

















Salaries and employee benefits


15,747



17,202



24,311



(1,455)

(8.5) %



(8,564)

(35.2) %

Director and professional service fees


2,428



1,995



1,247



433

21.7 %



1,181

94.7 %

Occupancy and equipment expenses


1,388



1,394



1,266



(6)

(0.4) %



122

9.6 %

Data processing expenses


2,478



2,226



2,044



252

11.3 %



434

21.2 %

Marketing and charitable contribution expenses


779



842



20,110



(63)

(7.5) %



(19,331)

(96.1) %

FDIC and state insurance assessments


1,041



812



1,863



229

28.2 %



(822)

(44.1) %

General and administrative expenses


1,762



115



1,947



1,647

1432.2 %



(185)

(9.5) %

Total noninterest expense


25,623



24,586



52,788



1,037

4.2 %



(27,165)

(51.5) %


















INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES


19,275



15,380



(20,159)



3,895

25.3 %



39,434

195.6 %


















INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFITS)


3,664



6,997



(6,542)



(3,333)

(47.6) %



10,206

156.0 %


















NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

15,611


$

8,383


$

(13,617)


$

7,228

86.2 %


$

29,228

214.6 %


















Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic


39,291,088



39,289,271



42,018,229



1,817

0.0 %



(2,727,141)

(6.5) %

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted


39,291,088



39,289,271



42,018,229



1,817

0.0 %



(2,727,141)

(6.5) %

Earnings (loss) per share, basic

$

0.40


$

0.21


$

(0.32)


$

0.18

86.2 %


$

0.72

222.6 %

Earnings (loss) per share, diluted

$

0.40


$

0.21


$

(0.32)


$

0.18

86.2 %


$

0.72

222.6 %

NB BANCORP, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST EARNED/PAID & AVERAGE YIELDS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)





























For the Three Months Ended




December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


December 31, 2023




Average







Average







Average









Outstanding





Average


Outstanding





Average


Outstanding





Average




Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate (4)


Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate (4)


Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate (4)


Interest-earning assets:


























Loans


$

4,278,952


$

70,977


6.60

%

$

4,188,504


$

70,518


6.70

%

$

3,784,363


$

61,696


6.47

%

Securities



215,268



2,116


3.91

%


204,273



1,768


3.44

%


194,024



1,161


2.37

%

Other investments (5)



27,217



586


8.57

%


26,239



223


3.38

%


30,268



430


5.64

%

Short-term investments (5)



283,540



3,521


4.94

%


264,394



3,494


5.26

%


111,067



1,015


3.63

%

Total interest-earning assets



4,804,977



77,200


6.39

%


4,683,410



76,003


6.46

%


4,119,722



64,302


6.19

%

Non-interest-earning assets



285,715








245,138








236,755







Allowance for credit losses



(38,231)








(38,495)








(32,638)







Total assets


$

5,052,461







$

4,890,053







$

4,323,839

































Interest-bearing liabilities:


























Savings accounts


$

121,709



14


0.05

%

$

112,632



15


0.05

%

$

135,629



17


0.05

%

NOW accounts



326,379



283


0.34

%


327,484



180


0.22

%


330,830



204


0.24

%

Money market accounts



951,916



9,203


3.85

%


876,933



8,943


4.06

%


829,353



6,869


3.29

%

Certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts



1,990,735



24,014


4.80

%


1,940,992



24,474


5.02

%


1,580,491



18,755


4.71

%

Total interest-bearing deposits



3,390,739



33,514


3.93

%


3,258,041



33,612


4.10

%


2,876,303



25,845


3.56

%

FHLB advances



95,873



1,165


4.83

%


85,156



1,067


4.98

%


220,475



3,179


5.72

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,486,612



34,679


3.96

%


3,343,197



34,679


4.13

%


3,096,778



29,024


3.72

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits



725,377








713,566








729,928







Other non-interest-bearing liabilities



84,964








78,681








104,211







Total liabilities



4,296,953








4,135,444








3,930,917







Shareholders' equity



755,508








754,609








392,922







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

5,052,461







$

4,890,053







$

4,323,839







Net interest income





$

42,521







$

41,324







$

35,278




Net interest rate spread (1)








2.43

%







2.33

%







2.47

%

Net interest-earning assets (2)


$

1,318,365







$

1,340,213







$

1,022,944







Net interest margin (3)








3.52

%







3.51

%







3.40

%



























Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



137.81

%







140.09

%







133.03

%







(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(4) Annualized

(5) Other investments are comprised of FRB stock, FHLB stock and swap collateral accounts. Short-term investments are comprised of cash and cash equivalents.

NB BANCORP, INC.

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BY COLLATERAL TYPE

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)














December 31, 2024


Owner-Occupied


Non-Owner-
Occupied


Balance


Percentage

Multi-Family

$

-


$

333,047


$

333,047



20 %

Cannabis Facility


310,773



15,257



326,030



19 %

Industrial


123,191



74,057



197,248



12 %

Office


31,075



151,729



182,804



11 %

Hospitality


-



164,520



164,520



10 %

Special Purpose


77,730



54,355



132,085



8 %

Retail


46,126



91,471



137,597



8 %

Mixed-Use


9,023



103,748



112,771



6 %

Other


41,490



68,849



110,339



6 %

Total commercial real estate

$

639,408


$

1,057,033


$

1,696,441



100 %


























September 30, 2024


Change From Three Months Ended December 31, 2024


Owner-
Occupied


Non-
Owner-
Occupied


Balance


Percentage


Owner-
Occupied


Non-
Owner-
Occupied


Balance


Percentage

Multi-Family

$

-


$

272,561


$

272,561



18 %


$

-


$

60,486


$

60,486



22 %

Cannabis Facility


301,931



15,334



317,265



20 %



8,842



(77)



8,765



3 %

Industrial


110,091



53,185



163,276



10 %



13,100



20,872



33,972



21 %

Office


30,884



177,614



208,498



13 %



191



(25,885)



(25,694)



(12) %

Hospitality


55



157,027



157,082



10 %



(55)



7,493



7,438



5 %

Special Purpose


80,575



54,432



135,007



9 %



(2,845)



(77)



(2,922)



(2) %

Retail


27,466



91,412



118,878



8 %



18,660



59



18,719



16 %

Mixed-Use


8,509



63,292



71,801



5 %



514



40,456



40,970



57 %

Other


41,577



66,570



108,147



7 %



(87)



2,279



2,192



2 %

Total commercial
real estate

$

601,088


$

951,427


$

1,552,515



100 %


$

38,320


$

105,606


$

143,926



9 %


























December 31, 2023


Change From Three Months Ended December 31, 2024


Owner-
Occupied


Non-
Owner-
Occupied


Balance


Percentage


Owner-
Occupied


Non-
Owner-
Occupied


Balance


Percentage

Multi-Family

$

-


$

209,982


$

209,982



15 %


$

-


$

123,065


$

123,065



59 %

Cannabis Facility


242,713



15,553



258,266



19 %



68,060



(296)



67,764



26 %

Industrial


108,494



2,966



111,460



8 %



14,697



71,091



85,788



77 %

Office


27,741



159,241



186,982



14 %



3,334



(7,512)



(4,178)



(2) %

Hospitality


35



148,278



148,313



11 %



(35)



16,242



16,207



11 %

Special Purpose


79,676



54,126



133,802



10 %



(1,946)



229



(1,717)



(1) %

Retail


27,709



103,996



131,705



9 %



18,417



(12,525)



5,892



4 %

Mixed-Use


8,765



62,563



71,328



5 %



258



41,185



41,443



58 %

Other


28,524



99,479



128,003



9 %



12,966



(30,630)



(17,664)



(14) %

Total commercial
real estate

$

523,657


$

856,184


$

1,379,841



100 %


$

115,751


$

200,849


$

316,600



23 %

NB BANCORP, INC.









NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION









(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)










For the Three Months Ended


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


December 31, 2023










Net income (GAAP)

$

15,611


$

8,383


$

(13,617)










Add (Subtract):









Adjustments to net income:









Losses on sales of securities available for sale, net


-



1,868



-

Income tax expense (benefit) on solar tax credit investment basis reduction


(2,503)



2,503



-

BOLI surrender tax and modified endowment contract penalty


153



1,552



-

Adjustment for adoption of ASU 2023-02


-



(913)



-

Needham Bank Charitable Foundation contribution resulting from IPO


-



-



19,082

One-time conversion and IPO-related compensation expense


-



-



7,931

Defined benefit pension termination expense


-



-



1,900

Permanent tax differences resulting from public company tax laws (1)


-



-



3,680

Total adjustments to net income

$

(2,350)


$

5,010


$

32,593

Less net tax benefit (expense) associated with non-GAAP adjustments


-



277



8,096

Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax


(2,350)



4,733



24,497

Operating net income (non-GAAP)

$

13,261


$

13,116


$

10,880

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic


39,291,088



39,289,271



42,018,229

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted


39,291,088



39,289,271



42,018,229

Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP)

$

0.34


$

0.33


$

0.26

Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP)

$

0.34


$

0.33


$

0.26










(1) These amounts are reflected in income tax expense and reflect amounts related to 2023









compensation and a writedown for future LTIP vesting amounts that are not expected to be deductible









on a tax return. These amounts are not included in the calculation of the tax impact on the non-GAAP adjustments.


















Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$

25,623


$

24,586


$

52,788










Subtract (Add):









Noninterest expense components:









Adjustment for adoption of ASU 2023-02


-



(913)



-

Needham Bank Charitable Foundation contribution resulting from IPO


-



-



19,082

One-time conversion and IPO-related compensation expense


-



-



7,931

Defined benefit pension termination expense


-



-



1,900

Total impact of non-GAAP noninterest expense adjustments

$

-


$

(913)


$

28,913

Noninterest expense on an operating basis (non-GAAP)

$

25,623


$

25,499


$

23,875










Noninterest income (GAAP)

$

3,781


$

1,265


$

3,252










Subtract (Add):









Noninterest expense components:









Losses on sales of securities available for sale, net


-



(1,868)



-

Total impact of non-GAAP noninterest income adjustments

$

-


$

(1,868)


$

-

Noninterest income on an operating basis (non-GAAP)

$

3,781


$

3,133


$

3,252










Operating net income (non-GAAP)

$

13,261


$

13,116


$

10,880

Average assets


5,052,461



4,890,053



4,323,839

Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP)


1.04 %



1.07 %



1.00 %

Average shareholders' equity

$

755,508


$

754,609


$

392,922

Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)


6.98 %



6.91 %



10.99 %










Noninterest expense on an operating basis (non-GAAP)

$

25,623


$

25,499


$

23,875

Total revenue (net interest income plus total noninterest income on an operating basis) (non-GAAP)


46,302



44,457



38,530

Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)


55.34 %



57.36 %



61.96 %











As of


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


December 31, 2023










Total shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$

765,167


$

747,449


$

757,959

Subtract:









Intangible assets (core deposit intangible)


1,079



1,116



1,227

Total tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)


764,088



746,333



756,732

Total assets (GAAP)


5,157,737



5,002,394



4,533,391

Subtract:









Intangible assets (core deposit intangible)


1,079



1,116



1,227

Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$

5,156,658


$

5,001,278


$

4,532,164

Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)


14.82 %



14.92 %



16.70 %

Total common shares outstanding


42,705,729



42,705,729



42,705,729

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$

17.89


$

17.48


$

17.72

NB BANCORP, INC.

ASSET QUALITY - NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (1)

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)













December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


December 31, 2023

Real estate loans:










One-to-four-family residential


$

2,930


$

5,070


$

4,100

Home equity



958



1,060



590

Commercial real estate



3,005



3,030



422

Construction and land development



10



10



10

Commercial and industrial



4,558



4,743



4,138

Consumer



2,395



2,099



1,539

Total


$

13,856


$

16,012


$

10,799











Total non-performing loans to total loans



0.32 %



0.38 %



0.28 %

Total non-performing assets to total assets



0.27 %



0.32 %



0.24 %


(1) Non-performing loans and assets are comprised of non-accrual loans

NB BANCORP, INC.

ASSET QUALITY - PROVISION, ALLOWANCE, AND NET (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)











For the Three Months Ended


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


December 31, 2023

Allowance for credit losses at beginning of the period

$

37,605


$

37,857


$

31,889










Provision for credit losses


1,618



4,997



1,662










Charge-offs:









Consumer


843



1,305



1,519

Commercial real estate


-



4,000



-

Total charge-offs


843



5,305



1,519










Recoveries of loans previously charged off:









Commercial and industrial


202



12



12

Consumer


162



44



178

Total recoveries


364



56



190










Net charge-offs


(479)



(5,249)



(1,329)










Allowance for credit losses at end of the period

$

38,744


$

37,605


$

32,222










Allowance to non-performing loans


279.6 %



234.9 %



298.4 %

Allowance to total loans outstanding at the end of the period


0.89 %



0.89 %



0.83 %

Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans outstanding during
the period


(0.04) %



(0.50) %



(0.14) %

SOURCE Needham Bank

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.