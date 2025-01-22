Steel Dynamics, Inc.: Steel Dynamics Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2024 Results

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
Annual 2024 Performance Highlights:
- Second highest steel shipments of 12.7 million tons
- Net sales of $17.5 billion, operating income of $1.9 billion, and net income of $1.5 billion
- Adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 billion and cash flow from operations of $1.8 billion
- Strong liquidity of $2.2 billion as of December 31, 2024
- Share repurchases of $1.2 billion of the company's common stock, representing six percent of its outstanding shares
- Strong after-tax return-on-invested-capital of 23 percent for the three-year period ended December 31, 2024
Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced fourth quarter and annual 2024 financial results. The company reported fourth quarter 2024 net sales of $3.9 billion and net income of $207 million, or $1.36 per diluted share. Comparatively, the company's sequential third quarter 2024 net income was $318 million, or $2.05 per diluted share, and prior year fourth quarter net income was $424 million, or $2.61 per diluted share.
"The teams achieved solid operational and financial performance across our operating platforms during 2024, resulting in annual net sales of $17.5 billion, operating income of $1.9 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 billion," said Mark D. Millett, Co-founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. "Based on the team's performance, we demonstrated the strength and consistency of our cash generation with annual cash flow from operations of $1.8 billion and liquidity of $2.2 billion. All while continuing to grow our business with significant organic growth investments, coupled with strong shareholder distributions through our positive dividend growth profile and meaningful share repurchases. We have a firm foundation for our continued long-term growth and ongoing value creation strategy.
"Underlying domestic steel demand was stable throughout 2024 supported by the construction, automotive, industrial, and energy sectors," continued Millett. "However, steel imports of certain products, most notably coated flat rolled steels, increased significantly in 2024, negatively impacting the supply / demand balance, causing pricing pressure for flat rolled steel products. We do expect to see unfairly traded steel imports decline in 2025, based on the recent CORE trade case we initiated in late 2024. Declining steel imports, coupled with steady to increasing North American steel demand, provides a positive commercial environment for 2025. We have experienced strong order activity for flat rolled steel so far in 2025, and prices have stabilized with continued positive customer outlook.
"Despite some headwinds in 2024, our steel operations achieved near-record annual shipments of 12.7 million tons and historically strong operating income of $1.6 billion," stated Millett. "Our steel fabrication business also achieved historically strong earnings with operating income of $667 million. Despite a challenging pricing environment throughout much of the year, our metals recycling team achieved operating income of $77 million. The strength of our diversified, value-added circular manufacturing model was certainly demonstrated in 2024."
Fourth Quarter 2024 Comments
Fourth quarter 2024 operating income for the company's steel operations was $165 million, representing a 46 percent sequential decline, based on seasonally lower steel shipments and metal spread compression, as average realized steel selling values declined. The company also experienced an unplanned outage at its Butler Flat Roll Division further reducing quarterly volume by an estimated 50,000 tons. The fourth quarter 2024 average external product selling price for the company's steel operations decreased $48 per ton sequentially to $1,011 per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills increased to $370 per ton, or $3 per ton. Additionally, the company's Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Division operated at levels in excess of 80 percent during November and December, while also improving product quality and cost efficiency. However, there are still additional operating costs in the system, which elicited an operating loss of $58 million in the fourth quarter 2024 related to these operations. The company expects these extra costs to dissipate throughout the first quarter resulting in positive operating income contributions beginning in the first half of 2025 and increasing throughout the year.
Fourth quarter 2024 operating income from the company's metals recycling operations was $23 million, representing a $13 million increase compared to sequential third quarter results, as metal spread improvement and continued cost efficiencies more than offset lower seasonal shipments.
The company's steel fabrication operations achieved strong operating income of $142 million in the fourth quarter 2024, below sequential third quarter results, based on seasonally lower shipments and slight metal spread compression, as realized selling values declined modestly. Seasonal order inquiry in the fourth quarter was constructive, and the steel fabrication order backlog extends deep into the first half of 2025 at attractive pricing levels. The company believes that the continued onshoring of manufacturing, coupled with the robust U.S. infrastructure and Inflation Reduction Act programs will drive industrial construction activity, and provide an environment for strong steel joist and deck demand, as well as flat rolled and long product steel demand.
Annual 2024 Comparison
Annual 2024 net income was $1.5 billion, or $9.84 per diluted share, with net sales of $17.5 billion, as compared to net income of $2.5 billion, or $14.64 per diluted share, with net sales of $18.8 billion for the same period in 2023.
Annual 2024, net sales decreased seven percent to $17.5 billion and operating income declined 38 percent to $1.9 billion, when compared to the same period of 2023. The decline in earnings was driven by lower shipments and metal spread contraction within the company's steel and steel fabrication operations, as lower realized product pricing outpaced lower primary raw material costs. Annual 2024 operating income from the company's steel operations declined $309 million and steel fabrication operations declined $926 million, when compared to prior year's earnings. The average 2024 external selling price for the company's steel operations decreased $48 per ton to $1,104 per ton compared to the same period of 2023, and the average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills decreased $28 per ton to $386 per ton. Additionally, the company's Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Division incurred operating losses of $182 million during 2024, compared to operating losses of $241 million in 2023.
Based on the company's differentiated circular business model and highly-variable cost structure, the company generated strong cash flow from operations of $1.8 billion during 2024. The company also invested $1.9 billion in organic growth investments, paid cash dividends of $283 million, and repurchased $1.2 billion of its outstanding common stock, representing six percent of its outstanding shares, all while maintaining strong liquidity of $2.2 billion as of December 31, 2024.
Outlook
"We believe the market dynamics are in place to support increased demand across our operating platforms in 2025," said Millett. "Steel pricing has stabilized, and customer optimism continues to be solid across our steel operations, as demand continues to be steady. In addition, we believe demand for lower-carbon emission, U.S. produced steel products will also support future domestic steel pricing. The continued onshoring of manufacturing businesses, combined with the expectation of significant fixed asset investment to be derived from public funding related to the U.S. Infrastructure, Inflation Reduction Act, and Department of Energy programs, will competitively position the domestic steel industry. We believe current trade actions could also reduce volumes of unfairly traded steel imports into the United States, especially for coated flat rolled steel, which could have a significant positive impact for us, as we are the largest non-automotive flat rolled steel coater in the United States. We believe these broader dynamics will benefit all of our operating platforms, especially our steel and steel fabrication businesses.
"Our four new value-added flat rolled steel coating lines that began operating in the first half of 2024 continue to increase volume. The teams produced prime quality galvanized and painted products on all four lines in record time. We have had limited benefit from these new lines as production ramped but expect to realize the full run-rate earnings potential in 2025. Value-added product investments such as these enhance our differentiated supply-chain capabilities, while also increasing our higher-margin product offerings, which already represent over 65 percent of our steel revenues.
"Our aluminum team is executing exceptionally well. The team successfully cast their first industrial and beverage can ingots on Cast Complex #1 in Columbus, Mississippi, on January 12, 2025," said Millett. "We plan to continue commissioning throughout the facility during the coming months, and to produce commercially viable products before mid-year 2025. This represents a meaningful growth opportunity for us, which is aligned with our existing business and operational expertise. We have intentionally grown with our customers' needs, providing efficient sustainable supply chain solutions for the highest quality products. We are pleased to further diversify our end markets with plans to supply aluminum flat rolled products with high recycled content to the countercyclical sustainable beverage can and packaging industry, in addition to the automotive, industrial, and construction sectors. Our customers and our people are incredibly excited for this growth opportunity.
"Our commitment is to the health and safety of our teams, families, and communities, while meeting the current and future needs of our customers. Our culture and business model continue to positively differentiate our performance compared to others. We continue to strengthen our financial position through strong cash flow generation and the execution of our long-term strategy," concluded Millett.
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Three Months
December 31,
December 31,
Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Sept. 30, 2024
Net sales
$
3,872,138
$
4,233,423
$
17,540,390
$
18,795,316
$
4,341,615
Costs of goods sold
3,430,404
3,502,539
14,737,804
14,749,433
3,736,398
Gross profit
441,734
730,884
2,802,586
4,045,883
605,217
Selling, general and administrative expenses
176,904
157,207
664,119
588,621
167,692
Profit sharing
19,755
47,055
164,904
272,033
34,444
Amortization of intangible assets
7,573
8,086
30,526
34,048
7,644
Operating income
237,502
518,536
1,943,037
3,151,181
395,437
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
14,579
14,795
56,347
76,484
17,071
Other (income) expense, net
(21,040)
(38,498)
(96,191)
(144,246)
(29,659)
Income before income taxes
243,963
542,239
1,982,881
3,218,943
408,025
Income tax expense
34,091
115,199
432,925
751,611
87,131
Net income
209,872
427,040
1,549,956
2,467,332
320,894
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2,579)
(2,770)
(12,822)
(16,450)
(3,092)
Net income attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.
$
207,293
$
424,270
$
1,537,134
$
2,450,882
$
317,802
Basic earnings per share attributable to
Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders
$
1.36
$
2.63
$
9.89
$
14.72
$
2.06
Weighted average common shares outstanding
152,096
161,434
155,420
166,552
154,061
Diluted earnings per share attributable to
Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders, including the
effect of assumed conversions when dilutive
$
1.36
$
2.61
$
9.84
$
14.64
$
2.05
Weighted average common shares
and share equivalents outstanding
152,801
162,276
156,136
167,431
154,810
Dividends declared per share
$
0.46
$
0.425
$
1.84
$
1.70
$
0.46
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
Assets
2024
2023
(unaudited)
Current assets
Cash and equivalents
$
589,464
$
1,400,887
Short-term investments
147,811
721,210
Accounts receivable, net
1,417,199
1,608,307
Inventories
3,113,733
2,894,632
Other current assets
163,131
162,790
Total current assets
5,431,338
6,787,826
Property, plant and equipment, net
8,117,988
6,734,218
Intangible assets, net
227,234
257,759
Goodwill
477,471
477,471
Other assets
681,202
651,146
Total assets
$
14,935,233
$
14,908,420
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
979,912
$
1,088,330
Income taxes payable
3,783
5,524
Accrued expenses
739,898
778,455
Current maturities of long-term debt
426,990
459,987
Total current liabilities
2,150,583
2,332,296
Long-term debt
2,804,017
2,611,069
Deferred income taxes
902,186
944,768
Other liabilities
133,201
180,760
Total liabilities
5,989,987
6,068,893
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
171,212
171,212
Equity
Common stock
652
651
Treasury stock, at cost
(7,094,266)
(5,897,606)
Additional paid-in capital
1,229,819
1,217,610
Retained earnings
14,798,082
13,545,590
Accumulated other comprehensive income
-
421
Total Steel Dynamics, Inc. equity
8,934,287
8,866,666
Noncontrolling interests
(160,253)
(198,351)
Total equity
8,774,034
8,668,315
Total liabilities and equity
$
14,935,233
$
14,908,420
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Operating activities:
Net income
$
209,872
$
427,040
$
1,549,956
$
2,467,332
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
125,550
111,722
478,907
437,804
Equity-based compensation
25,136
21,944
66,589
61,744
Deferred income taxes
(40,968)
(16,348)
(42,583)
55,665
Other adjustments
(7,286)
912
(5,507)
(19,716)
Changes in certain assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
147,758
273,743
191,108
446,765
Inventories
(69,535)
43,952
(221,036)
232,282
Other assets
8,336
(13,273)
(13,718)
(23,777)
Accounts payable
(55,757)
24,085
(67,361)
(30,148)
Income taxes receivable/payable
3,166
(39,900)
10,183
56,756
Accrued expenses
600
30,763
(102,035)
(164,779)
Net cash provided by operating activities
346,872
864,640
1,844,503
3,519,928
Investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(453,175)
(514,945)
(1,868,006)
(1,657,905)
Purchases of short-term investments
(39,461)
(452,777)
(739,340)
(1,145,493)
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments
536,443
233,074
1,312,294
1,054,742
Other investing activities
7,348
(140)
(8,308)
(221,593)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
51,155
(734,788)
(1,303,360)
(1,970,249)
Financing activities:
Issuance of current and long-term debt
337,381
299,059
2,482,919
1,365,664
Repayment of current and long-term debt
(792,089)
(324,620)
(2,324,058)
(1,367,553)
Dividends paid
(70,400)
(69,483)
(282,616)
(271,317)
Purchase of treasury stock
(295,140)
(386,682)
(1,212,164)
(1,452,203)
Other financing activities
(3,525)
(12,650)
(16,678)
(51,725)
Net cash used in financing activities
(823,773)
(494,376)
(1,352,597)
(1,777,134)
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(425,746)
(364,524)
(811,454)
(227,455)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
1,020,756
1,770,988
1,406,464
1,633,919
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
595,010
$
1,406,464
$
595,010
$
1,406,464
Supplemental disclosure information:
Cash paid for interest
$
41,512
$
41,940
$
100,978
$
103,165
Cash paid for income taxes, net
$
80,308
$
169,731
$
463,763
$
642,667
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Fourth Quarter
Year to Date
2024
2023
2024
2023
1Q 2024
2Q 2024
3Q 2024
External Net Sales
Steel
$
2,645,994
$
2,915,325
$
12,061,484
$
12,640,551
$
3,366,237
$
3,132,232
$
2,917,021
Steel Fabrication
396,226
520,573
1,763,502
2,798,934
447,179
472,832
447,265
Metals Recycling
482,081
439,351
2,005,134
1,936,457
507,270
517,167
498,616
Aluminum
60,099
48,719
258,547
248,200
62,203
69,265
66,980
Other
287,738
309,455
1,451,723
1,171,174
311,114
441,138
411,733
Consolidated Net Sales
$
3,872,138
$
4,233,423
$
17,540,390
$
18,795,316
$
4,694,003
$
4,632,634
$
4,341,615
Operating Income (Loss)
Steel
$
164,989
$
364,829
$
1,586,904
$
1,895,983
$
674,648
$
442,317
$
304,950
Steel Fabrication
142,189
249,930
666,984
1,593,425
178,381
180,780
165,634
Metals Recycling
23,361
6,703
76,807
67,236
16,659
26,746
10,041
Aluminum
(28,896)
(11,043)
(72,331)
17,146
(7,555)
(13,862)
(22,018)
301,643
610,419
2,258,364
3,573,790
862,133
635,981
458,607
Non-cash amortization of intangible assets
(7,573)
(8,086)
(30,526)
(34,048)
(7,664)
(7,645)
(7,644)
Profit sharing expense
(19,755)
(47,055)
(164,904)
(272,033)
(62,652)
(48,053)
(34,444)
Non-segment operations
(36,813)
(36,742)
(119,897)
(116,528)
(40,842)
(21,160)
(21,082)
Consolidated Operating Income
$
237,502
$
518,536
$
1,943,037
$
3,151,181
$
750,975
$
559,123
$
395,437
Adjusted EBITDA
Net income
$
209,872
$
427,040
$
1,549,956
$
2,467,332
$
587,500
$
431,690
$
320,894
Income taxes
34,090
115,199
432,924
751,611
178,281
133,422
87,131
Net interest expense (income)
(3,481)
(16,830)
(33,738)
(35,404)
(14,327)
(7,867)
(8,063)
Depreciation
116,147
102,082
441,584
397,437
106,030
107,849
111,558
Amortization of intangible assets
7,573
8,086
30,526
34,048
7,664
7,645
7,644
EBITDA
364,201
635,577
2,421,252
3,615,024
865,148
672,739
519,164
Non-cash adjustments
Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives
and currency remeasurement
(17,703)
461
6,882
(12,109)
(1,347)
818
25,114
Equity-based compensation
25,121
22,694
65,624
60,060
14,825
12,855
12,823
Adjusted EBITDA
$
371,619
$
658,732
$
2,493,758
$
3,662,975
$
878,626
$
686,412
$
557,101
Other Operating Information
Steel
Average external sales price (Per ton)
$
1,011
$
1,090
$
1,104
$
1,152
$
1,201
$
1,138
$
1,059
Average ferrous cost (Per ton melted)
$
370
$
393
$
386
$
414
$
417
$
388
$
367
Flat Roll shipments
Butler, Columbus, and Sinton
1,841,745
1,841,701
7,702,731
7,459,023
1,993,305
1,943,583
1,924,098
Steel Processing divisions *
460,162
423,690
1,779,429
1,731,911
418,547
429,279
471,441
Long Product shipments
Structural and Rail Division
362,650
407,175
1,625,913
1,851,349
440,921
425,295
397,047
Engineered Bar Products Division
151,239
186,390
714,509
836,179
191,373
195,766
176,131
Roanoke Bar Division
123,133
117,244
516,258
564,776
124,920
130,109
138,096
Steel of West Virginia
81,387
87,537
321,647
378,515
86,528
79,168
74,564
Total Shipments (Tons)
3,020,316
3,063,737
12,660,487
12,821,753
3,255,594
3,203,200
3,181,377
External Shipments (Tons)
2,617,914
2,674,396
10,929,453
10,976,707
2,803,569
2,753,117
2,754,853
Steel Mill Production (Tons)
2,663,444
2,755,778
11,242,676
11,376,309
2,992,018
2,802,086
2,785,128
Metals Recycling
Nonferrous shipments (000's of pounds)
226,434
233,931
965,491
970,445
243,950
253,815
241,292
Ferrous shipments (Gross tons)
1,421,021
1,365,956
5,850,544
5,792,484
1,457,789
1,509,924
1,461,810
External ferrous shipments (Gross tons)
529,335
506,128
2,194,510
2,199,156
536,973
591,120
537,082
Steel Fabrication
Average sales price (Per ton)
$
2,718
$
3,501
$
2,917
$
4,236
$
3,141
$
2,978
$
2,836
Shipments (Tons)
145,901
150,002
607,407
662,539
143,842
159,069
158,595
Beginning the fourth quarter 2024, results from an entity previously included in Metals Recycling are presented within Aluminum. All prior periods presented have been recast to reflect the change.
* Includes Heartland, The Techs and United Steel Supply operations
