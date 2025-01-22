Anzeige
WKN: A3C7DT | ISIN: US88422P1093 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
22.01.25
21:24 Uhr
33,380 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THIRD COAST BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THIRD COAST BANCSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.01.2025 22:15 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

Year Over Year Book Value grew 12.8% and Tangible Book Value(1) grew 13.6%

HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX) (the "Company," "Third Coast," "we," "us," or "our"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, today reported its 2024 fourth quarter and full year financial results.

2024 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Net income totaled $13.7 million, or $0.92 and $0.79 per basic and diluted share, respectively, compared to $12.8 million, or $0.85 and $0.74 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the third quarter of 2024.
  • Net interest income totaled $43.4 million, representing an increase of 7.6% from $40.4 million in the third quarter of 2024.
  • Return on average assets of 1.13% annualized for the quarter compared to 1.14% annualized for the third quarter of 2024 and 0.90% annualized for the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Efficiency Ratio improved to 58.80% for the fourth quarter of 2024 from 59.57% for the third quarter of 2024.
  • Gross loans grew $76.6 million to $3.97 billion, 2.0% more than the $3.89 billion reported as of September 30, 2024.
  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $28.65 and $27.29, respectively, compared to $28.13 and $26.75, respectively, as of September 30, 2024.

2024 Full Year Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Net income totaled $47.7 million, or $3.14 and $2.78 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $33.4 million, or $2.11 and $1.98 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2023.
  • Total assets increased $546.4 million to $4.94 billion as of December 31, 2024, or 12.4% over the $4.40 billion reported as of December 31, 2023.
  • Gross loans grew $327.6 million to $3.97 billion as of December 31, 2024, 9.0% more than the $3.64 billion reported as of December 31, 2023.
  • Deposits increased $507.4 million to $4.31 billion as of December 31, 2024, or 13.3% over the $3.80 billion reported as of December 31, 2023.
  • Opened three de novo branches in Austin, The Woodlands, and Houston, Texas.





(1)

Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Bart Caraway, Founder, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of Third Coast, said, "I take tremendous pride in our remarkable team. Third Coast has exceptionally talented and dedicated bankers who consistently achieve outstanding results. For example, our fourth quarter net interest income was $43.4 million, reflecting robust growth over the past 14 quarters. This impressive milestone is just one of the noteworthy metrics that reflect our core values and underscore our commitment to operational efficiency and profitability. We delivered many other positive metrics that highlight not only our strategic initiatives, but also the unwavering loyalty and tireless work of our entire team.

"Looking ahead, we are excited about the potential to further strengthen our position and continue producing outstanding results. Third Coast remains focused on sustaining this momentum by innovating and adapting to evolving market conditions. We continue to explore new opportunities that align with our growth objectives while staying true to our mission of delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders," Mr. Caraway concluded.

Operating Results

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net income totaled $13.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $12.8 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $9.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $12.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $11.6 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $8.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily due to an increase in net interest income, resulting from loan growth and additional investments in federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with correspondent banks, offset by a slightly higher provision for credit loss and an increase in salary and employee benefit expenses during the fourth quarter of 2024. Dividends on our Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock") totaled $1.2 million for each of the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.92 per share and $0.79 per share, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $0.85 per share and $0.74 per share, respectively, in the third quarter of 2024 and $0.62 per share and $0.57 per share, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 3.71%, compared to 3.73% for the third quarter of 2024 and 3.61% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The yield on loans for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 7.68%, compared to 7.90% for the third quarter of 2024 and 7.75% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The cost of interest-bearing deposits for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 4.33%, compared to 4.75% for the third quarter of 2024 and 4.67% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net interest income totaled $43.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 7.6% from $40.4 million for the third quarter of 2024 and an increase of 16.4% from $37.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Interest income totaled $85.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 3.4% from $82.7 million for the third quarter of 2024 and an increase of 11.0% from $77.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The quarter-over-quarter increase in interest income was primarily due to the increase in interest income from federal funds sold and deposits in interest-bearing correspondent banks which increased $1.9 million, or 68.4%, compared to the third quarter of 2024. Interest expense in the fourth quarter of 2024 remained consistent with the third quarter of 2024 at $42.1 million and $42.3 million, respectively, and increased from $39.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $2.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The sequential increase in noninterest income was primarily due to gains recorded on the sale of investment securities of $196,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to losses recorded on the sale of investment securities of $480,000 in the previous quarter, offset by a decrease in syndication fees during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense increased to $27.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $25.6 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $26.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The quarter-over-quarter increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to increased salary expense resulting from new hires, increased bonus expense and a reduction in salary expense deferral related to loan fundings during the fourth quarter of 2024.

The efficiency ratio improved to 58.80% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 59.57% for the third quarter of 2024 and 66.89% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loan Portfolio and Composition

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, gross loans increased to $3.97 billion, an increase of $76.6 million, or 2.0%, from $3.89 billion as of September 30, 2024, and an increase of $327.6 million, or 9.0%, from $3.64 billion as of December 31, 2023. Real estate and municipal loans accounted for the majority of the loan growth for the fourth quarter of 2024, with real estate loans increasing $56.9 million and municipal loans increasing $21.7 million from the third quarter of 2024.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans at December 31, 2024 were $27.9 million, compared to $24.0 million at September 30, 2024 and $17.3 million at December 31, 2023. As of December 31, 2024, the nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 0.70%, compared to 0.62% as of September 30, 2024 and 0.48% as of December 31, 2023. The increase from September 30, 2024 was due primarily to $6.7 million in loans placed on nonaccrual during the quarter, partially offset by $1.7 million in paydowns, $1.1 million in loans returned to accrual status, and a $690,000 loan charged-off. Of the loans placed on nonaccrual during the quarter, one commercial loan relationship represented $5.4 million of the downgrades and has a loan-to-value ratio of 35%. We do not anticipate losses on these recent downgrades to nonaccrual.

The provision for credit loss recorded for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1.2 million, and the allowance for credit losses of $40.3 million represented 1.02% of the $3.97 billion in gross loans outstanding as of December 31, 2024.

The Company recorded net charge-offs of $879,000 and $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively. On a full year basis, net charge-offs were $3.4 million and $1.2 million in 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $4.31 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 7.9% from $3.99 billion as of September 30, 2024, and an increase of 13.3% from $3.80 billion as of December 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased from $489.8 million as of September 30, 2024, to $602.1 million as of December 31, 2024 and represented 14.0% of total deposits as of December 31, 2024, compared to 12.3% of total deposits as of September 30, 2024. As of December 31, 2024, interest-bearing demand deposits increased $296.7 million, or 10.6%, time deposits decreased $89.7 million, or 13.4%, and savings accounts decreased $3.2 million, or 10.3%, respectively, from September 30, 2024.

The average cost of deposits was 3.83% for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a 35-basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2024 and a 24-basis point decrease from the fourth quarter of 2023. The decreases were due to noninterest-bearing demand deposit growth and the reduction in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Earnings Conference Call

Third Coast has scheduled a conference call to discuss its 2024 fourth quarter and fiscal year results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through January 28, 2025, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13750591#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/ for 90 days.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas -based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank conducts banking operations through 19 branches encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.thirdcoast.bank for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "looking ahead," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry; our ability to maintain important deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; our ability to pay dividends on our Series A Preferred Stock; credit risk associated with our business; and changes in key management personnel. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




2024



2023


(Dollars in thousands)


December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31


















ASSETS
















Cash and cash equivalents:
















Cash and due from banks


$

371,157



$

258,191



$

241,809



$

367,831



$

296,926


Federal funds sold



50,045




12,265




12,088




130,429




114,919


Total cash and cash equivalents



421,202




270,456




253,897




498,260




411,845


















Interest bearing time deposits in other banks



356




353




350




-




-


Investment securities available-for-sale



384,025




292,104




286,167




246,291




178,087


Loans held for investment



3,966,425




3,889,831




3,758,159




3,746,178




3,638,788


Less: allowance for credit losses



(40,304)




(39,683)




(38,211)




(38,140)




(37,022)


Loans, net



3,926,121




3,850,148




3,719,948




3,708,038




3,601,766


Accrued interest receivable



25,820




26,111




27,518




25,769




23,120


Premises and equipment, net



26,230




26,696




27,626




26,844




28,554


Bank-owned life insurance



68,341




67,679




67,030




66,443




65,861


Non-marketable securities, at cost



15,980




24,328




16,147




16,095




16,041


Deferred tax asset, net



11,445




8,654




8,972




8,712




9,227


Derivative assets



6,479




5,786




7,799




11,015




8,828


Right-of-use assets - operating leases



19,863




20,397




20,944




20,729




21,439


Goodwill and other intangible assets



18,841




18,882




18,922




18,963




19,003


Other assets



17,743




16,176




18,799




13,244




12,303


Total assets


$

4,942,446



$

4,627,770



$

4,474,119



$

4,660,403



$

4,396,074


















LIABILITIES
















Deposits:
















Noninterest bearing


$

602,082



$

489,822



$

464,498



$

424,019



$

459,553


Interest bearing



3,708,416




3,504,616




3,391,093




3,626,653




3,343,595


Total deposits



4,310,498




3,994,438




3,855,591




4,050,672




3,803,148


















Accrued interest payable



6,281




7,283




5,668




3,927




4,794


Derivative liabilities



8,660




6,874




7,626




8,253




10,687


Lease liability - operating leases



20,900




21,412




21,919




21,647




22,280


Other liabilities



23,754




34,632




30,786




27,806




23,763


Line of credit - Senior Debt



30,875




31,875




36,875




43,875




38,875


Note payable - Subordinated Debentures, net



80,759




80,708




80,656




80,605




80,553


Total liabilities



4,481,727




4,177,222




4,039,121




4,236,785




3,984,100


















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
















Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock



69




69




69




69




69


Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock



-




-




-




-




-


Common stock



13,848




13,746




13,744




13,731




13,683


Common stock - non-voting



-




-




-




-




-


Additional paid-in capital



321,696




320,871




320,496




320,077




319,613


Retained earnings



121,697




109,160




97,583




87,971




78,775


Accumulated other comprehensive income



4,508




7,801




4,205




2,869




933


Treasury stock, at cost



(1,099)




(1,099)




(1,099)




(1,099)




(1,099)


Total shareholders' equity



460,719




450,548




434,998




423,618




411,974


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

4,942,446



$

4,627,770



$

4,474,119



$

4,660,403



$

4,396,074


Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended



Years Ended





2024



2023



2024



2023



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


December
31



September
30



June 30



March
31



December
31



December
31



December
31


























INTEREST INCOME:























Loans, including fees


$

76,017



$

75,468



$

73,103



$

70,671



$

70,325



$

295,259



$

248,911



Investment securities available-for-sale



4,939




4,532




4,491




3,093




2,746




17,055




8,313



Federal funds sold and other



4,580




2,719




3,631




5,112




3,996




16,042




9,320



Total interest income



85,536




82,719




81,225




78,876




77,067




328,356




266,544


























INTEREST EXPENSE:























Deposit accounts



40,233




40,407




40,410




38,698




37,671




159,748




115,044



FHLB advances and other borrowings



1,865




1,929




1,957




2,099




2,065




7,850




11,975



Total interest expense



42,098




42,336




42,367




40,797




39,736




167,598




127,019


























Net interest income



43,438




40,383




38,858




38,079




37,331




160,758




139,525


























Provision for credit losses



1,156




1,085




1,900




1,560




1,100




5,701




6,320


























Net interest income after credit loss expense



42,282




39,298




36,958




36,519




36,231




155,057




133,205


























NONINTEREST INCOME:























Service charges and fees



1,772




2,143




1,515




1,505




850




6,935




3,233



Earnings on bank-owned life insurance



662




649




587




582




559




2,480




2,101



Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available-for-sale



196




(480)




123




157




21




(4)




482



Gain on sale of SBA loans



-




-




-




30




326




30




440



Other



243




205




663




69




401




1,180




1,949



Total noninterest income



2,873




2,517




2,888




2,343




2,157




10,621




8,205


























NONINTEREST EXPENSE:























Salaries and employee benefits



17,018




15,679




15,917




16,502




16,119




65,116




62,217



Occupancy and equipment expense



3,292




3,229




3,146




3,045




2,875




12,712




11,285



Legal and professional



1,587




1,037




1,621




1,385




2,305




5,630




7,783



Data processing and network expense



1,182




1,608




1,046




1,418




987




5,254




4,735



Regulatory assessments



1,196




1,249




1,005




980




942




4,430




2,598



Advertising and marketing



526




420




406




355




614




1,707




2,627



Software purchases and maintenance



766




854




828




817




839




3,265




2,375



Loan operations



189




227




262




226




134




904




673



Telephone and communications



144




166




141




134




125




585




510



Other



1,330




1,085




1,257




1,052




1,474




4,724




4,995



Total noninterest expense



27,230




25,554




25,629




25,914




26,414




104,327




99,798


























NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
EXPENSE



17,925




16,261




14,217




12,948




11,974




61,351




41,612


























Income tax expense



4,192




3,486




3,421




2,581




2,285




13,680




8,211


























NET INCOME



13,733




12,775




10,796




10,367




9,689




47,671




33,401


























Preferred stock dividends declared



1,196




1,198




1,184




1,171




1,197




4,749




4,736


























NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON
SHAREHOLDERS


$

12,537



$

11,577



$

9,612



$

9,196



$

8,492



$

42,922



$

28,665


























EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:























Basic earnings per share


$

0.92



$

0.85



$

0.70



$

0.68



$

0.62



$

3.14



$

2.11



Diluted earnings per share


$

0.79



$

0.74



$

0.63



$

0.61



$

0.57



$

2.78



$

1.98



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended



Years Ended





2024



2023



2024



2023



(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)


December
31



September
30



June 30



March 31



December
31



December
31



December
31


























Earnings per share, basic


$

0.92



$

0.85



$

0.70



$

0.68



$

0.62



$

3.14



$

2.11



Earnings per share, diluted


$

0.79



$

0.74



$

0.63



$

0.61



$

0.57



$

2.78



$

1.98



Dividends on common stock


$

-



$

-



$

-



$

-



$

-



$

-



$

-



Dividends on Series A Convertible
Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock


$

17.25



$

17.25



$

17.06



$

16.88



$

17.25



$

68.44



$

68.25


























Return on average assets (A)



1.13

%



1.14

%



0.97

%



0.95

%



0.90

%



1.05

%



0.86

%


Return on average common equity (A)



12.66

%



12.12

%



10.53

%



10.44

%



9.86

%



11.48

%



8.66

%


Return on average tangible common
equity (A) (B)



13.29

%



12.76

%



11.10

%



11.03

%



10.44

%



12.09

%



9.19

%


Net interest margin (A) (C)



3.71

%



3.73

%



3.62

%



3.60

%



3.61

%



3.67

%



3.73

%


Efficiency ratio (D)



58.80

%



59.57

%



61.39

%



64.11

%



66.89

%



60.88

%



67.55

%

























Capital Ratios























Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):























Total common equity to total assets



7.98

%



8.31

%



8.24

%



7.67

%



7.86

%



7.98

%



7.86

%


Tangible common equity to tangible
assets (B)



7.63

%



7.93

%



7.85

%



7.29

%



7.46

%



7.63

%



7.46

%


Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted
assets)



8.41

%



8.38

%



8.29

%



7.97

%



8.06

%



8.41

%



8.06

%


Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



9.90

%



9.93

%



9.88

%



9.54

%



9.70

%



9.90

%



9.70

%


Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.68

%



12.80

%



12.78

%



12.41

%



12.66

%



12.68

%



12.66

%


Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



9.12

%



9.53

%



9.24

%



9.15

%



9.23

%



9.12

%



9.23

%

























Third Coast Bank:























Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted
assets)



12.35

%



12.45

%



12.52

%



12.32

%



12.52

%



12.35

%



12.52

%


Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.35

%



12.45

%



12.52

%



12.32

%



12.52

%



12.35

%



12.52

%


Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



13.29

%



13.42

%



13.49

%



13.28

%



13.49

%



13.29

%



13.49

%


Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



11.37

%



11.95

%



11.71

%



11.81

%



11.91

%



11.37

%



11.91

%

























Other Data























Weighted average shares:























Basic



13,698,010




13,665,400




13,657,223




13,606,256




13,603,149




13,656,859




13,583,553



Diluted



17,394,884




17,184,991




17,018,680




16,936,003




16,890,381




17,133,845




16,877,891



Period end shares outstanding



13,769,780




13,667,591




13,665,505




13,652,888




13,604,665




13,769,780




13,604,665



Book value per share


$

28.65



$

28.13



$

26.99



$

26.18



$

25.41



$

28.65



$

25.41



Tangible book value per share (B)


$

27.29



$

26.75



$

25.60



$

24.79



$

24.02



$

27.29



$

24.02



___________

(A)

Interim periods annualized.

(B)

Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this news release.

(C)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(D)

Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended



December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


December 31, 2023

(Dollars in thousands)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid (3)



Average
Yield/
Rate (4)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid (3)



Average
Yield/
Rate (4)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid (3)



Average
Yield/
Rate (4)


























Assets

























Interest-earnings assets:

























Loans, gross


$

3,937,405



$

76,017



7.68 %


$

3,801,954



$

75,468



7.90 %


$

3,600,980



$

70,325



7.75 %

Investment securities



342,474




4,939



5.74 %



300,969




4,532



5.99 %



203,376




2,746



5.36 %

Federal funds sold and other
interest-earning assets



379,836




4,580



4.80 %



209,841




2,719



5.15 %



299,165




3,996



5.30 %

Total interest-earning assets



4,659,715




85,536



7.30 %



4,312,764




82,719



7.63 %



4,103,521




77,067



7.45 %

Less allowance for loan losses



(39,855)









(38,425)









(38,274)







Total interest-earning assets, net of
allowance



4,619,860









4,274,339









4,065,247







Noninterest-earning assets



195,143









195,681









194,659







Total assets


$

4,815,003








$

4,470,020








$

4,259,906
































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Interest-bearing deposits


$

3,692,533



$

40,233



4.33 %


$

3,383,897



$

40,407



4.75 %


$

3,202,462



$

37,671



4.67 %

Note payable and line of credit



109,294




1,708



6.22 %



113,536




1,853



6.49 %



118,816




2,065



6.90 %

FHLB advances



11,900




157



5.25 %



5,757




76



5.25 %


-



-



-

Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,813,727




42,098



4.39 %



3,503,190




42,336



4.81 %



3,321,278




39,736



4.75 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits



484,738









457,451









472,738







Other liabilities



56,369









63,255









57,918







Total liabilities



4,354,834









4,023,896









3,851,934







Shareholders' equity



460,169









446,124









407,972







Total liabilities and shareholders'
equity


$

4,815,003








$

4,470,020








$

4,259,906







Net interest income





$

43,438








$

40,383








$

37,331




Net interest spread (1)








2.91 %








2.82 %








2.70 %

Net interest margin (2)








3.71 %








3.73 %








3.61 %

___________

(1)

Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3)

Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts.

(4)

Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




Years Ended



December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

(Dollars in thousands)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid (3)



Average
Yield/
Rate


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid (3)



Average
Yield/
Rate


















Assets

















Interest-earnings assets:

















Loans, gross


$

3,786,776



$

295,259



7.80 %


$

3,366,180



$

248,911



7.39 %

Investment securities



286,039




17,055



5.96 %



197,286




8,313



4.21 %

Federal funds sold and other interest-earning
assets



312,590




16,042



5.13 %



181,782




9,320



5.13 %

Total interest-earning assets



4,385,405




328,356



7.49 %



3,745,248




266,544



7.12 %

Less allowance for loan losses



(38,500)









(36,750)







Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance



4,346,905









3,708,498







Noninterest-earning assets



194,775









188,514







Total assets


$

4,541,680








$

3,897,012
























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Interest-bearing liabilities:

















Interest-bearing deposits


$

3,459,151



$

159,748



4.62 %


$

2,785,605



$

115,044



4.13 %

Note payable and line of credit



116,222




7,617



6.55 %



113,552




7,657



6.74 %

FHLB advances and other



4,438




233



5.25 %



79,546




4,318



5.43 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,579,811




167,598



4.68 %



2,978,703




127,019



4.26 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits



460,537









473,558







Other liabilities



61,148









47,527







Total liabilities



4,101,496









3,499,788







Shareholders' equity



440,184









397,224







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

4,541,680








$

3,897,012







Net interest income





$

160,758








$

139,525




Net interest spread (1)








2.81 %








2.86 %

Net interest margin (2)








3.67 %








3.73 %

___________

(1)

Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3)

Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended





2024



2023



(Dollars in thousands)


December
31



September
30



June 30



March 31



December 31




















Period-end Loan Portfolio:

















Real estate loans:

















Commercial real estate:

















Non-farm non-residential owner occupied


$

448,134



$

470,222



$

499,941



$

510,266



$

520,822



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



652,119




611,617




612,268




598,311




586,626



Residential



336,736




339,558




349,461




345,890




342,589



Construction, development & other



871,373




825,302




756,646




725,176




693,553



Farmland



30,915




35,650




31,049




29,706




30,396



Commercial & industrial



1,497,408




1,499,302




1,361,401




1,350,289




1,263,077



Consumer



1,859




2,002




2,216




2,382




2,555



Municipal and other



127,881




106,178




145,177




184,158




199,170



Total loans


$

3,966,425



$

3,889,831



$

3,758,159



$

3,746,178



$

3,638,788




















Asset Quality:

















Nonaccrual loans


$

26,773



$

23,522



$

23,910



$

18,130



$

16,649



Loans> 90 days and still accruing



1,173




522




507




3,614




670



Total nonperforming loans



27,946




24,044




24,417




21,744




17,319



Other real estate owned



862




283




-




-




-



Total nonperforming assets


$

28,808



$

24,327



$

24,417



$

21,744



$

17,319




















QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries)


$

879



$

(57)



$

1,829



$

742



$

1,505




















Nonaccrual loans:

















Real estate loans:

















Commercial real estate:

















Non-farm non-residential owner occupied


$

10,433



$

9,696



$

10,051



$

2,369



$

1,211



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



-




68




74




1,225




1,235



Residential



2,226




2,664




2,767




2,837




2,938



Construction, development & other



400




1




301




406




247



Commercial & industrial



13,714




11,093




10,717




11,293




11,018



Total nonaccrual loans


$

26,773



$

23,522



$

23,910



$

18,130



$

16,649




















Asset Quality Ratios:

















Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.58

%



0.53

%



0.55

%



0.47

%



0.39

%


Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.70

%



0.62

%



0.65

%



0.58

%



0.48

%


Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.02

%



1.02

%



1.02

%



1.02

%



1.02

%


QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
(annualized)



0.09

%



(0.01)

%



0.20

%



0.08

%



0.17

%


Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios, or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Management believes the following non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in understanding the financial condition of the company:

  • Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity.
  • Tangible Book Value Per Share. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We believe that the tangible book value per share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.
  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.
  • Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for average tangible common equity is average shareholders' equity, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average tangible common equity is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average tangible common equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing average shareholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity.

The calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:



Three Months Ended



Years Ended




2024



2023



2024



2023


(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)


December
31



September
30



June 30



March 31



December
31



December
31



December
31
























Tangible Common Equity:






















Total shareholders' equity


$

460,719



$

450,548



$

434,998



$

423,618



$

411,974



$

460,719



$

411,974


Less: Preferred stock including additional
paid in capital



66,160




66,117




66,225




66,225




66,225




66,160




66,225


Total common equity



394,559




384,431




368,773




357,393




345,749




394,559




345,749


Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles,
net



18,841




18,882




18,922




18,963




19,003




18,841




19,003


Tangible common equity


$

375,718



$

365,549



$

349,851



$

338,430



$

326,746



$

375,718



$

326,746
























Common shares outstanding at end of period



13,769,780




13,667,591




13,665,505




13,652,888




13,604,665




13,769,780




13,604,665
























Book Value Per Share


$

28.65



$

28.13



$

26.99



$

26.18



$

25.41



$

28.65



$

25.41


Tangible Book Value Per Share


$

27.29



$

26.75



$

25.60



$

24.79



$

24.02



$

27.29



$

24.02














































Tangible Assets:






















Total assets


$

4,942,446



$

4,627,770



$

4,474,119



$

4,660,403



$

4,396,074



$

4,942,446



$

4,396,074


Adjustments: Goodwill and core deposit
intangibles, net



18,841




18,882




18,922




18,963




19,003




18,841




19,003


Tangible assets


$

4,923,605



$

4,608,888



$

4,455,197



$

4,641,440



$

4,377,071



$

4,923,605



$

4,377,071
























Total Common Equity to Total Assets



7.98

%



8.31

%



8.24

%



7.67

%



7.86

%



7.98

%



7.86

%

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets



7.63

%



7.93

%



7.85

%



7.29

%



7.46

%



7.63

%



7.46

%













































Average Tangible Common Equity:






















Average shareholders' equity


$

460,169



$

446,124



$

433,510



$

420,646



$

407,972



$

440,184



$

397,224


Less: Average preferred stock including
additional paid in capital



66,121




66,223




66,225




66,225




66,225




66,198




66,225


Average common equity



394,048




379,901




367,285




354,421




341,747




373,986




330,999


Less: Average goodwill and core deposit
intangibles, net



18,865




18,906




18,946




18,987




19,027




18,926




19,088


Average tangible common equity


$

375,183



$

360,995



$

348,339



$

335,434



$

322,720



$

355,060



$

311,911
























Net Income


$

13,733



$

12,775



$

10,796



$

10,367



$

9,689



$

47,671



$

33,401


Less: Dividends declared on preferred stock



1,196




1,198




1,184




1,171




1,197




4,749




4,736


Net Income Available to Common Shareholders


$

12,537



$

11,577



$

9,612



$

9,196



$

8,492



$

42,922



$

28,665
























Return on Average Common Equity(A)



12.66

%



12.12

%



10.53

%



10.44

%



9.86

%



11.48

%



8.66

%

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (A)



13.29

%



12.76

%



11.10

%



11.03

%



10.44

%



12.09

%



9.19

%

___________

(A)

Interim periods annualized.

Contact:
Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
(713) 529-6600
[email protected]

SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares

© 2025 PR Newswire
