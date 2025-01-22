Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Year Over Year Book Value grew 12.8% and Tangible Book Value(1) grew 13.6%

HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX) (the "Company," "Third Coast," "we," "us," or "our"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, today reported its 2024 fourth quarter and full year financial results.

2024 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Net income totaled $13.7 million, or $0.92 and $0.79 per basic and diluted share, respectively, compared to $12.8 million, or $0.85 and $0.74 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the third quarter of 2024.

Net interest income totaled $43.4 million, representing an increase of 7.6% from $40.4 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Return on average assets of 1.13% annualized for the quarter compared to 1.14% annualized for the third quarter of 2024 and 0.90% annualized for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Efficiency Ratio improved to 58.80% for the fourth quarter of 2024 from 59.57% for the third quarter of 2024.

Gross loans grew $76.6 million to $3.97 billion, 2.0% more than the $3.89 billion reported as of September 30, 2024.

Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $28.65 and $27.29, respectively, compared to $28.13 and $26.75, respectively, as of September 30, 2024.

2024 Full Year Financial and Operational Highlights

Net income totaled $47.7 million, or $3.14 and $2.78 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $33.4 million, or $2.11 and $1.98 per basic and diluted share, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Total assets increased $546.4 million to $4.94 billion as of December 31, 2024, or 12.4% over the $4.40 billion reported as of December 31, 2023.

Gross loans grew $327.6 million to $3.97 billion as of December 31, 2024, 9.0% more than the $3.64 billion reported as of December 31, 2023.

Deposits increased $507.4 million to $4.31 billion as of December 31, 2024, or 13.3% over the $3.80 billion reported as of December 31, 2023.

Opened three de novo branches in Austin, The Woodlands, and Houston, Texas.











(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Bart Caraway, Founder, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of Third Coast, said, "I take tremendous pride in our remarkable team. Third Coast has exceptionally talented and dedicated bankers who consistently achieve outstanding results. For example, our fourth quarter net interest income was $43.4 million, reflecting robust growth over the past 14 quarters. This impressive milestone is just one of the noteworthy metrics that reflect our core values and underscore our commitment to operational efficiency and profitability. We delivered many other positive metrics that highlight not only our strategic initiatives, but also the unwavering loyalty and tireless work of our entire team.

"Looking ahead, we are excited about the potential to further strengthen our position and continue producing outstanding results. Third Coast remains focused on sustaining this momentum by innovating and adapting to evolving market conditions. We continue to explore new opportunities that align with our growth objectives while staying true to our mission of delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders," Mr. Caraway concluded.

Operating Results

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net income totaled $13.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $12.8 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $9.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income available to common shareholders totaled $12.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $11.6 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $8.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily due to an increase in net interest income, resulting from loan growth and additional investments in federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with correspondent banks, offset by a slightly higher provision for credit loss and an increase in salary and employee benefit expenses during the fourth quarter of 2024. Dividends on our Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock") totaled $1.2 million for each of the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.92 per share and $0.79 per share, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $0.85 per share and $0.74 per share, respectively, in the third quarter of 2024 and $0.62 per share and $0.57 per share, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 3.71%, compared to 3.73% for the third quarter of 2024 and 3.61% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The yield on loans for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 7.68%, compared to 7.90% for the third quarter of 2024 and 7.75% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The cost of interest-bearing deposits for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 4.33%, compared to 4.75% for the third quarter of 2024 and 4.67% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net interest income totaled $43.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 7.6% from $40.4 million for the third quarter of 2024 and an increase of 16.4% from $37.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Interest income totaled $85.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 3.4% from $82.7 million for the third quarter of 2024 and an increase of 11.0% from $77.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The quarter-over-quarter increase in interest income was primarily due to the increase in interest income from federal funds sold and deposits in interest-bearing correspondent banks which increased $1.9 million, or 68.4%, compared to the third quarter of 2024. Interest expense in the fourth quarter of 2024 remained consistent with the third quarter of 2024 at $42.1 million and $42.3 million, respectively, and increased from $39.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $2.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The sequential increase in noninterest income was primarily due to gains recorded on the sale of investment securities of $196,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to losses recorded on the sale of investment securities of $480,000 in the previous quarter, offset by a decrease in syndication fees during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense increased to $27.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $25.6 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $26.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The quarter-over-quarter increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to increased salary expense resulting from new hires, increased bonus expense and a reduction in salary expense deferral related to loan fundings during the fourth quarter of 2024.

The efficiency ratio improved to 58.80% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 59.57% for the third quarter of 2024 and 66.89% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loan Portfolio and Composition

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, gross loans increased to $3.97 billion, an increase of $76.6 million, or 2.0%, from $3.89 billion as of September 30, 2024, and an increase of $327.6 million, or 9.0%, from $3.64 billion as of December 31, 2023. Real estate and municipal loans accounted for the majority of the loan growth for the fourth quarter of 2024, with real estate loans increasing $56.9 million and municipal loans increasing $21.7 million from the third quarter of 2024.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans at December 31, 2024 were $27.9 million, compared to $24.0 million at September 30, 2024 and $17.3 million at December 31, 2023. As of December 31, 2024, the nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 0.70%, compared to 0.62% as of September 30, 2024 and 0.48% as of December 31, 2023. The increase from September 30, 2024 was due primarily to $6.7 million in loans placed on nonaccrual during the quarter, partially offset by $1.7 million in paydowns, $1.1 million in loans returned to accrual status, and a $690,000 loan charged-off. Of the loans placed on nonaccrual during the quarter, one commercial loan relationship represented $5.4 million of the downgrades and has a loan-to-value ratio of 35%. We do not anticipate losses on these recent downgrades to nonaccrual.

The provision for credit loss recorded for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1.2 million, and the allowance for credit losses of $40.3 million represented 1.02% of the $3.97 billion in gross loans outstanding as of December 31, 2024.

The Company recorded net charge-offs of $879,000 and $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively. On a full year basis, net charge-offs were $3.4 million and $1.2 million in 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $4.31 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 7.9% from $3.99 billion as of September 30, 2024, and an increase of 13.3% from $3.80 billion as of December 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased from $489.8 million as of September 30, 2024, to $602.1 million as of December 31, 2024 and represented 14.0% of total deposits as of December 31, 2024, compared to 12.3% of total deposits as of September 30, 2024. As of December 31, 2024, interest-bearing demand deposits increased $296.7 million, or 10.6%, time deposits decreased $89.7 million, or 13.4%, and savings accounts decreased $3.2 million, or 10.3%, respectively, from September 30, 2024.

The average cost of deposits was 3.83% for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a 35-basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2024 and a 24-basis point decrease from the fourth quarter of 2023. The decreases were due to noninterest-bearing demand deposit growth and the reduction in rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits.

Earnings Conference Call

Third Coast has scheduled a conference call to discuss its 2024 fourth quarter and fiscal year results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through January 28, 2025, and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13750591#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://ir.thirdcoast.bank/events-and-presentations/events/ for 90 days.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas -based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank conducts banking operations through 19 branches encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.thirdcoast.bank for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "looking ahead," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry; our ability to maintain important deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; our ability to pay dividends on our Series A Preferred Stock; credit risk associated with our business; and changes in key management personnel. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





2024



2023

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31

































ASSETS





























Cash and cash equivalents:





























Cash and due from banks

$ 371,157



$ 258,191



$ 241,809



$ 367,831



$ 296,926

Federal funds sold



50,045





12,265





12,088





130,429





114,919

Total cash and cash equivalents



421,202





270,456





253,897





498,260





411,845

































Interest bearing time deposits in other banks



356





353





350





-





-

Investment securities available-for-sale



384,025





292,104





286,167





246,291





178,087

Loans held for investment



3,966,425





3,889,831





3,758,159





3,746,178





3,638,788

Less: allowance for credit losses



(40,304)





(39,683)





(38,211)





(38,140)





(37,022)

Loans, net



3,926,121





3,850,148





3,719,948





3,708,038





3,601,766

Accrued interest receivable



25,820





26,111





27,518





25,769





23,120

Premises and equipment, net



26,230





26,696





27,626





26,844





28,554

Bank-owned life insurance



68,341





67,679





67,030





66,443





65,861

Non-marketable securities, at cost



15,980





24,328





16,147





16,095





16,041

Deferred tax asset, net



11,445





8,654





8,972





8,712





9,227

Derivative assets



6,479





5,786





7,799





11,015





8,828

Right-of-use assets - operating leases



19,863





20,397





20,944





20,729





21,439

Goodwill and other intangible assets



18,841





18,882





18,922





18,963





19,003

Other assets



17,743





16,176





18,799





13,244





12,303

Total assets

$ 4,942,446



$ 4,627,770



$ 4,474,119



$ 4,660,403



$ 4,396,074

































LIABILITIES





























Deposits:





























Noninterest bearing

$ 602,082



$ 489,822



$ 464,498



$ 424,019



$ 459,553

Interest bearing



3,708,416





3,504,616





3,391,093





3,626,653





3,343,595

Total deposits



4,310,498





3,994,438





3,855,591





4,050,672





3,803,148

































Accrued interest payable



6,281





7,283





5,668





3,927





4,794

Derivative liabilities



8,660





6,874





7,626





8,253





10,687

Lease liability - operating leases



20,900





21,412





21,919





21,647





22,280

Other liabilities



23,754





34,632





30,786





27,806





23,763

Line of credit - Senior Debt



30,875





31,875





36,875





43,875





38,875

Note payable - Subordinated Debentures, net



80,759





80,708





80,656





80,605





80,553

Total liabilities



4,481,727





4,177,222





4,039,121





4,236,785





3,984,100

































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Series A Convertible Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock



69





69





69





69





69

Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock



-





-





-





-





-

Common stock



13,848





13,746





13,744





13,731





13,683

Common stock - non-voting



-





-





-





-





-

Additional paid-in capital



321,696





320,871





320,496





320,077





319,613

Retained earnings



121,697





109,160





97,583





87,971





78,775

Accumulated other comprehensive income



4,508





7,801





4,205





2,869





933

Treasury stock, at cost



(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)





(1,099)

Total shareholders' equity



460,719





450,548





434,998





423,618





411,974

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,942,446



$ 4,627,770



$ 4,474,119



$ 4,660,403



$ 4,396,074



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Years Ended







2024



2023



2024



2023



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December

31



September

30



June 30



March

31



December

31



December

31



December

31

















































INTEREST INCOME:











































Loans, including fees

$ 76,017



$ 75,468



$ 73,103



$ 70,671



$ 70,325



$ 295,259



$ 248,911



Investment securities available-for-sale



4,939





4,532





4,491





3,093





2,746





17,055





8,313



Federal funds sold and other



4,580





2,719





3,631





5,112





3,996





16,042





9,320



Total interest income



85,536





82,719





81,225





78,876





77,067





328,356





266,544

















































INTEREST EXPENSE:











































Deposit accounts



40,233





40,407





40,410





38,698





37,671





159,748





115,044



FHLB advances and other borrowings



1,865





1,929





1,957





2,099





2,065





7,850





11,975



Total interest expense



42,098





42,336





42,367





40,797





39,736





167,598





127,019

















































Net interest income



43,438





40,383





38,858





38,079





37,331





160,758





139,525

















































Provision for credit losses



1,156





1,085





1,900





1,560





1,100





5,701





6,320

















































Net interest income after credit loss expense



42,282





39,298





36,958





36,519





36,231





155,057





133,205

















































NONINTEREST INCOME:











































Service charges and fees



1,772





2,143





1,515





1,505





850





6,935





3,233



Earnings on bank-owned life insurance



662





649





587





582





559





2,480





2,101



Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available-for-sale



196





(480)





123





157





21





(4)





482



Gain on sale of SBA loans



-





-





-





30





326





30





440



Other



243





205





663





69





401





1,180





1,949



Total noninterest income



2,873





2,517





2,888





2,343





2,157





10,621





8,205

















































NONINTEREST EXPENSE:











































Salaries and employee benefits



17,018





15,679





15,917





16,502





16,119





65,116





62,217



Occupancy and equipment expense



3,292





3,229





3,146





3,045





2,875





12,712





11,285



Legal and professional



1,587





1,037





1,621





1,385





2,305





5,630





7,783



Data processing and network expense



1,182





1,608





1,046





1,418





987





5,254





4,735



Regulatory assessments



1,196





1,249





1,005





980





942





4,430





2,598



Advertising and marketing



526





420





406





355





614





1,707





2,627



Software purchases and maintenance



766





854





828





817





839





3,265





2,375



Loan operations



189





227





262





226





134





904





673



Telephone and communications



144





166





141





134





125





585





510



Other



1,330





1,085





1,257





1,052





1,474





4,724





4,995



Total noninterest expense



27,230





25,554





25,629





25,914





26,414





104,327





99,798

















































NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

EXPENSE



17,925





16,261





14,217





12,948





11,974





61,351





41,612

















































Income tax expense



4,192





3,486





3,421





2,581





2,285





13,680





8,211

















































NET INCOME



13,733





12,775





10,796





10,367





9,689





47,671





33,401

















































Preferred stock dividends declared



1,196





1,198





1,184





1,171





1,197





4,749





4,736

















































NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON

SHAREHOLDERS

$ 12,537



$ 11,577



$ 9,612



$ 9,196



$ 8,492



$ 42,922



$ 28,665

















































EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:











































Basic earnings per share

$ 0.92



$ 0.85



$ 0.70



$ 0.68



$ 0.62



$ 3.14



$ 2.11



Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.79



$ 0.74



$ 0.63



$ 0.61



$ 0.57



$ 2.78



$ 1.98





Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Years Ended







2024



2023



2024



2023



(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

December

31



September

30



June 30



March 31



December

31



December

31



December

31

















































Earnings per share, basic

$ 0.92



$ 0.85



$ 0.70



$ 0.68



$ 0.62



$ 3.14



$ 2.11



Earnings per share, diluted

$ 0.79



$ 0.74



$ 0.63



$ 0.61



$ 0.57



$ 2.78



$ 1.98



Dividends on common stock

$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



Dividends on Series A Convertible

Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock

$ 17.25



$ 17.25



$ 17.06



$ 16.88



$ 17.25



$ 68.44



$ 68.25

















































Return on average assets (A)



1.13 %



1.14 %



0.97 %



0.95 %



0.90 %



1.05 %



0.86 %

Return on average common equity (A)



12.66 %



12.12 %



10.53 %



10.44 %



9.86 %



11.48 %



8.66 %

Return on average tangible common

equity (A) (B)



13.29 %



12.76 %



11.10 %



11.03 %



10.44 %



12.09 %



9.19 %

Net interest margin (A) (C)



3.71 %



3.73 %



3.62 %



3.60 %



3.61 %



3.67 %



3.73 %

Efficiency ratio (D)



58.80 %



59.57 %



61.39 %



64.11 %



66.89 %



60.88 %



67.55 %















































Capital Ratios











































Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):











































Total common equity to total assets



7.98 %



8.31 %



8.24 %



7.67 %



7.86 %



7.98 %



7.86 %

Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (B)



7.63 %



7.93 %



7.85 %



7.29 %



7.46 %



7.63 %



7.46 %

Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted

assets)



8.41 %



8.38 %



8.29 %



7.97 %



8.06 %



8.41 %



8.06 %

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



9.90 %



9.93 %



9.88 %



9.54 %



9.70 %



9.90 %



9.70 %

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.68 %



12.80 %



12.78 %



12.41 %



12.66 %



12.68 %



12.66 %

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



9.12 %



9.53 %



9.24 %



9.15 %



9.23 %



9.12 %



9.23 %















































Third Coast Bank:











































Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted

assets)



12.35 %



12.45 %



12.52 %



12.32 %



12.52 %



12.35 %



12.52 %

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.35 %



12.45 %



12.52 %



12.32 %



12.52 %



12.35 %



12.52 %

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



13.29 %



13.42 %



13.49 %



13.28 %



13.49 %



13.29 %



13.49 %

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



11.37 %



11.95 %



11.71 %



11.81 %



11.91 %



11.37 %



11.91 %















































Other Data











































Weighted average shares:











































Basic



13,698,010





13,665,400





13,657,223





13,606,256





13,603,149





13,656,859





13,583,553



Diluted



17,394,884





17,184,991





17,018,680





16,936,003





16,890,381





17,133,845





16,877,891



Period end shares outstanding



13,769,780





13,667,591





13,665,505





13,652,888





13,604,665





13,769,780





13,604,665



Book value per share

$ 28.65



$ 28.13



$ 26.99



$ 26.18



$ 25.41



$ 28.65



$ 25.41



Tangible book value per share (B)

$ 27.29



$ 26.75



$ 25.60



$ 24.79



$ 24.02



$ 27.29



$ 24.02





___________ (A) Interim periods annualized. (B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this news release. (C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid (3)



Average

Yield/

Rate (4)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid (3)



Average

Yield/

Rate (4)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid (3)



Average

Yield/

Rate (4)

















































Assets















































Interest-earnings assets:















































Loans, gross

$ 3,937,405



$ 76,017



7.68 %

$ 3,801,954



$ 75,468



7.90 %

$ 3,600,980



$ 70,325



7.75 % Investment securities



342,474





4,939



5.74 %



300,969





4,532



5.99 %



203,376





2,746



5.36 % Federal funds sold and other

interest-earning assets



379,836





4,580



4.80 %



209,841





2,719



5.15 %



299,165





3,996



5.30 % Total interest-earning assets



4,659,715





85,536



7.30 %



4,312,764





82,719



7.63 %



4,103,521





77,067



7.45 % Less allowance for loan losses



(39,855)















(38,425)















(38,274)











Total interest-earning assets, net of

allowance



4,619,860















4,274,339















4,065,247











Noninterest-earning assets



195,143















195,681















194,659











Total assets

$ 4,815,003













$ 4,470,020













$ 4,259,906





























































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 3,692,533



$ 40,233



4.33 %

$ 3,383,897



$ 40,407



4.75 %

$ 3,202,462



$ 37,671



4.67 % Note payable and line of credit



109,294





1,708



6.22 %



113,536





1,853



6.49 %



118,816





2,065



6.90 % FHLB advances



11,900





157



5.25 %



5,757





76



5.25 %

-



-



- Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,813,727





42,098



4.39 %



3,503,190





42,336



4.81 %



3,321,278





39,736



4.75 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



484,738















457,451















472,738











Other liabilities



56,369















63,255















57,918











Total liabilities



4,354,834















4,023,896















3,851,934











Shareholders' equity



460,169















446,124















407,972











Total liabilities and shareholders'

equity

$ 4,815,003













$ 4,470,020













$ 4,259,906











Net interest income







$ 43,438













$ 40,383













$ 37,331





Net interest spread (1)













2.91 %













2.82 %













2.70 % Net interest margin (2)













3.71 %













3.73 %













3.61 %

___________ (1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. (4) Annualized.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Years Ended



December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands)

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid (3)



Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Outstanding

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Paid (3)



Average

Yield/

Rate

































Assets































Interest-earnings assets:































Loans, gross

$ 3,786,776



$ 295,259



7.80 %

$ 3,366,180



$ 248,911



7.39 % Investment securities



286,039





17,055



5.96 %



197,286





8,313



4.21 % Federal funds sold and other interest-earning

assets



312,590





16,042



5.13 %



181,782





9,320



5.13 % Total interest-earning assets



4,385,405





328,356



7.49 %



3,745,248





266,544



7.12 % Less allowance for loan losses



(38,500)















(36,750)











Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance



4,346,905















3,708,498











Noninterest-earning assets



194,775















188,514











Total assets

$ 4,541,680













$ 3,897,012













































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity































Interest-bearing liabilities:































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 3,459,151



$ 159,748



4.62 %

$ 2,785,605



$ 115,044



4.13 % Note payable and line of credit



116,222





7,617



6.55 %



113,552





7,657



6.74 % FHLB advances and other



4,438





233



5.25 %



79,546





4,318



5.43 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,579,811





167,598



4.68 %



2,978,703





127,019



4.26 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



460,537















473,558











Other liabilities



61,148















47,527











Total liabilities



4,101,496















3,499,788











Shareholders' equity



440,184















397,224











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,541,680













$ 3,897,012











Net interest income







$ 160,758













$ 139,525





Net interest spread (1)













2.81 %













2.86 % Net interest margin (2)













3.67 %













3.73 %

___________ (1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Financial Highlights (unaudited)





Three Months Ended







2024



2023



(Dollars in thousands)

December

31



September

30



June 30



March 31



December 31





































Period-end Loan Portfolio:































Real estate loans:































Commercial real estate:































Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$ 448,134



$ 470,222



$ 499,941



$ 510,266



$ 520,822



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



652,119





611,617





612,268





598,311





586,626



Residential



336,736





339,558





349,461





345,890





342,589



Construction, development & other



871,373





825,302





756,646





725,176





693,553



Farmland



30,915





35,650





31,049





29,706





30,396



Commercial & industrial



1,497,408





1,499,302





1,361,401





1,350,289





1,263,077



Consumer



1,859





2,002





2,216





2,382





2,555



Municipal and other



127,881





106,178





145,177





184,158





199,170



Total loans

$ 3,966,425



$ 3,889,831



$ 3,758,159



$ 3,746,178



$ 3,638,788





































Asset Quality:































Nonaccrual loans

$ 26,773



$ 23,522



$ 23,910



$ 18,130



$ 16,649



Loans> 90 days and still accruing



1,173





522





507





3,614





670



Total nonperforming loans



27,946





24,044





24,417





21,744





17,319



Other real estate owned



862





283





-





-





-



Total nonperforming assets

$ 28,808



$ 24,327



$ 24,417



$ 21,744



$ 17,319





































QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 879



$ (57)



$ 1,829



$ 742



$ 1,505





































Nonaccrual loans:































Real estate loans:































Commercial real estate:































Non-farm non-residential owner occupied

$ 10,433



$ 9,696



$ 10,051



$ 2,369



$ 1,211



Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



-





68





74





1,225





1,235



Residential



2,226





2,664





2,767





2,837





2,938



Construction, development & other



400





1





301





406





247



Commercial & industrial



13,714





11,093





10,717





11,293





11,018



Total nonaccrual loans

$ 26,773



$ 23,522



$ 23,910



$ 18,130



$ 16,649





































Asset Quality Ratios:































Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.58 %



0.53 %



0.55 %



0.47 %



0.39 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.70 %



0.62 %



0.65 %



0.58 %



0.48 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.02 %



1.02 %



1.02 %



1.02 %



1.02 %

QTD Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

(annualized)



0.09 %



(0.01) %



0.20 %



0.08 %



0.17 %



Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review Tangible Common Equity, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios, or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Management believes the following non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in understanding the financial condition of the company:

Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity. Tangible Book Value Per Share. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We believe that the tangible book value per share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share. We believe that the tangible book value per share measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value. Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.

The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity is total shareholders' equity, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible assets is total assets, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible common equity to tangible assets is total shareholders' equity to total assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of tangible common equity to tangible assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total shareholders' equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets. Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for average tangible common equity is average shareholders' equity, and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for return on average tangible common equity is return on average common equity. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period of return on average tangible common equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing average shareholders' equity while not increasing our tangible common equity.

The calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are as follows:





Three Months Ended



Years Ended





2024



2023



2024



2023

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

December

31



September

30



June 30



March 31



December

31



December

31



December

31













































Tangible Common Equity:









































Total shareholders' equity

$ 460,719



$ 450,548



$ 434,998



$ 423,618



$ 411,974



$ 460,719



$ 411,974

Less: Preferred stock including additional

paid in capital



66,160





66,117





66,225





66,225





66,225





66,160





66,225

Total common equity



394,559





384,431





368,773





357,393





345,749





394,559





345,749

Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles,

net



18,841





18,882





18,922





18,963





19,003





18,841





19,003

Tangible common equity

$ 375,718



$ 365,549



$ 349,851



$ 338,430



$ 326,746



$ 375,718



$ 326,746













































Common shares outstanding at end of period



13,769,780





13,667,591





13,665,505





13,652,888





13,604,665





13,769,780





13,604,665













































Book Value Per Share

$ 28.65



$ 28.13



$ 26.99



$ 26.18



$ 25.41



$ 28.65



$ 25.41

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$ 27.29



$ 26.75



$ 25.60



$ 24.79



$ 24.02



$ 27.29



$ 24.02

























































































Tangible Assets:









































Total assets

$ 4,942,446



$ 4,627,770



$ 4,474,119



$ 4,660,403



$ 4,396,074



$ 4,942,446



$ 4,396,074

Adjustments: Goodwill and core deposit

intangibles, net



18,841





18,882





18,922





18,963





19,003





18,841





19,003

Tangible assets

$ 4,923,605



$ 4,608,888



$ 4,455,197



$ 4,641,440



$ 4,377,071



$ 4,923,605



$ 4,377,071













































Total Common Equity to Total Assets



7.98 %



8.31 %



8.24 %



7.67 %



7.86 %



7.98 %



7.86 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets



7.63 %



7.93 %



7.85 %



7.29 %



7.46 %



7.63 %



7.46 %























































































Average Tangible Common Equity:









































Average shareholders' equity

$ 460,169



$ 446,124



$ 433,510



$ 420,646



$ 407,972



$ 440,184



$ 397,224

Less: Average preferred stock including

additional paid in capital



66,121





66,223





66,225





66,225





66,225





66,198





66,225

Average common equity



394,048





379,901





367,285





354,421





341,747





373,986





330,999

Less: Average goodwill and core deposit

intangibles, net



18,865





18,906





18,946





18,987





19,027





18,926





19,088

Average tangible common equity

$ 375,183



$ 360,995



$ 348,339



$ 335,434



$ 322,720



$ 355,060



$ 311,911













































Net Income

$ 13,733



$ 12,775



$ 10,796



$ 10,367



$ 9,689



$ 47,671



$ 33,401

Less: Dividends declared on preferred stock



1,196





1,198





1,184





1,171





1,197





4,749





4,736

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$ 12,537



$ 11,577



$ 9,612



$ 9,196



$ 8,492



$ 42,922



$ 28,665













































Return on Average Common Equity(A)



12.66 %



12.12 %



10.53 %



10.44 %



9.86 %



11.48 %



8.66 % Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (A)



13.29 %



12.76 %



11.10 %



11.03 %



10.44 %



12.09 %



9.19 %

___________ (A) Interim periods annualized.

Contact:

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

(713) 529-6600

[email protected]

SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares